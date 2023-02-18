Travis Scott Plays Softball for the Cactus Jack Foundation, Plus Ice-T and Coco, Hugh Jackman and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on February 18, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Batter Up

Travis Scott is seen during the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on February 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Bob Levey/Getty

Travis Scott steps up to the plate at his organization the Cactus Jack Foundation's 2023 HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Feb. 16.

02 of 80

Stars Align

Ice T, Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole Marrow at the star ceremony where Ice-T is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Buckner/Getty

Ice T poses with his wife, Coco Austin, and their daughter, Chanel Nicole Marrow, at his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 17.

03 of 80

London Town

Hugh Jackman arrives at BBC Radio 2 on February 17, 2023 in London, England.
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Hugh Jackman flashes a wave and a smile as he arrives at BBC Radio 2 in London on Feb. 17.

04 of 80

Center Stage

Gladys Knight performs on stage at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on February 16, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida.
Johnny Louis/Getty

Rocking a sequined look, Gladys Knight performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida on Feb. 16.

05 of 80

Opera Glam

Jane Fonda
Gisela Schober/Getty

A radiant Jane Fonda is seen looking on from her seat at the Vienna Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, on Feb. 16.

06 of 80

Ladies in London

Jodie Turner Smith Florence Pugh
Dave Benett/Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith and Florence Pugh pose together at the Harris Reed fashion show at the Tate Modern for London Fashion Week on Feb. 16.

07 of 80

Très Cool

Zendaya
MEGA

Dressed in a black dress with gold accents, Zendaya looks up at a drone while filming the new Bulgari campaign in the South of France on Feb. 14.

08 of 80

Introducing the Boss

Bruce Springsteen
Rick Kern/Getty

George Strait introduces Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band during their tour stop at the Moody Center in Austin on Feb. 16.

09 of 80

Happy Times

Madelyn Cline and Carlacia Grant
Charley Gallay/Getty

Madelyn Cline and Carlacia Grant are all smiles at the Netflix premiere of Outer Banks season 3 at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 16.

10 of 80

Lights, Camera …

Sydney Sweeney
Backgrid

Rocking longer, darker hair, Sydney Sweeney hits the set in Rome for a photo shoot on Feb. 17.

11 of 80

Movin' and Groovin'

Jennifer Lopez
Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez arrives at a studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 16 with her hair slicked back into a ponytail and wearing a brown sweatsuit and matching boots.

12 of 80

Feeling Shady

Katy Perry
BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Katy Perry gives a wave at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 16 dressed in a zebra-print blazer and skirt paired with a silver accented top, leather thigh-high boots and dark sunglasses.

13 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Haley Lu Richardson
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Haley Lu Richardson poses in a hot pink off-the-shoulder gown at the Screen Actors Guild Campari Ambassador Dinner in Los Angeles on Feb. 16, ahead of next week's award ceremony.

14 of 80

Look Back

Elsa Pataky
Borja B. Hojas/FilmMagic

Elsa Pataky presents the new Gioseppo collection on Feb. 17 in Madrid, Spain.

15 of 80

European Marvels

Paul Rudd Jonathan Majors
Lia Toby/Getty

Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors attend the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania U.K. Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 16 in London.

16 of 80

Side-by-Side

Michael Douglas Catherine Zeta Jones
Lia Toby/Getty

Also at the U.K. premiere of Ant-Man and The Wasp on Feb. 16, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas look like they're fresh off of a movie screen.

17 of 80

Superstar Emerging

Sean Penn
Gerald Matzka/Getty

Sean Penn attends the opening ceremony of the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival at Berlinale Palast on Feb. 16.

18 of 80

President Stewart

Kristen Stewart
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

President of the International Jury Kristen Stewart attends the She Came to Me premiere and opening ceremony red carpet at the Berlinale International Film Festival on Feb. 16.

19 of 80

Mixing Textures

Katie Holmes
Janet Mayer/StarTraks

Katie Holmes looks chic while heading to the opening night of The Wanderers in N.Y.C. on Feb. 16.

20 of 80

Lady in Pink

Padma Laksmi
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Padma Lakshmi strolls the streets of New York City with a cute pup on her heels on Feb. 16.

21 of 80

All Dressed Up

Lori Harvey
Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

New loves Lori Harvey and Damson Idris strike a playful pose at the premiere of season six of Snowfall in L.A. on Feb. 15.

22 of 80

Red Hot

Mindy Kaling
John Nacion/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling keeps the love in the air the day after Valentine's Day, dressed in head-to-toe red at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week.

23 of 80

Super Date Night

Chris Pratt Katherine Schwarzeneger
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Chris Pratt, who voices Mario in the new The Super Mario Bros. Movie, brings wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to the Super Nintendo World grand opening at Universal Studios Hollywood on Feb. 15.

24 of 80

Double Take

Kristen Stewart
STEFANIE LOOS/AFP/Getty

Kristen Stewart, who serves as the festival's jury president, stuns at the opening day of the Berlinale International Film Festival in Germany on Feb. 16.

25 of 80

Overseas Glam

Anne Hathaway
Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Anne Hathaway attends the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Germany for her film She Came to Me on Feb. 16.

26 of 80

Smiles for Miles

Jennifer Garner
Backgrid

Jennifer Garner appears to be in good spirits on the set of Family Leave in Los Angeles on Feb. 15.

27 of 80

Golden Hour

Ke Huy Quan
Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Honoree Ke Huy Quan poses with his Virtuosos Award at the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 15.

28 of 80

On the Mic

Stephanie Hsu
Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Honoree Stephanie Hsu flashes a grin as she addresses the crowd onstage at the Virtuosos Award Ceremony during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 15.

29 of 80

Color Block Style

Brad Pitt
The Image Direct

Brad Pitt is seen on set in New York City dressed in a colorful sweatshirt and sweatpants as he continues to film his upcoming movie Wolves on Feb. 15.

30 of 80

Sing Thing

Tricia Yearwood
Acacia Evans

Trisha Yearwood performs at Nashville's famed Bluebird Café on Feb. 15 after celebrating her new cocktail mix, Cheers in a Cup, at the grand opening of Williams Sonoma, where she raised funds for her animal rescue organization Dottie's Yard.

31 of 80

Cheers!

Alan Cumming Liam Neeson
Jason Mendez/StarPix/Shutterstock

Alan Cumming and Liam Neeson are all smiles at a special screening of Marlowe at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Feb. 15.

32 of 80

Giddy Co-Stars

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England.
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson attend the Creed III European premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Feb. 15 in London.

33 of 80

Fashionable Fam

Ellen Pompeo and Sienna Pompeo Ivery attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2023 Runway Show on February 15, 2023 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ellen Pompeo and daughter Sienna Pompeo Ivery attend the Michael Kors Collection fall/winter 2023 runway show on Feb.15 in New York City.

34 of 80

Living Legend

Sting performs at Aware Super Theatre on February 15, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.
Don Arnold/WireImage

Sting is feeling the music while performing at Aware Super Theatre on Feb. 15 in Sydney, Australia.

35 of 80

Buddy Up

Rudy Pankow and Chase Stokes during a special screening of Season 3 Episode 1 of Netflix’s OUTER BANKS show at AMC River East Theater on February 14, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Barry Brecheisen/Getty

Rudy Pankow and Chase Stokes are playful during a special screening of season 3, episode 1 of Netflix's Outer Banks on Feb. 14 in Chicago, Illinois.

36 of 80

Set Pals

Kerry Washington Tyler Perry
Splash News Online

Tyler Perry and Kerry Washington are spotted on the set of their upcoming Netflix movie, Six Triple Eight, in Cambridgeshire, England on Feb. 14.

37 of 80

Lover's Lane

Goldie Hawn Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Backgrid

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are loved up after a date at N.Y.C.'s Museum of Natural History on Valentine's Day.

38 of 80

All Hail the Queen

Queen Latifah
Christian Vierig/Getty

Queen Latifah looks cool and comfy while outside the Thom Browne show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

39 of 80

Laugh Out Loud

Rebecca Hall Morgan Spector David Harbour
Lexie Moreland/Getty

Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector and David Harbour share some laughs while front row at the Thom Browne ready-to-wear fashion show at The Shed during NYFW on Feb. 14.

40 of 80

Happy Gal

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Sarah Michelle Gellar smiles while attending the American Riviera Award Ceremony during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at the Arlington Theatre in California on Feb. 14.

41 of 80

Fresh Faced Beaut

Lucy Hale
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lucy Hale runs errands on Feb. 14 in Los Angeles.

42 of 80

Power Couple

Cardi B Offset
Backgrid

Cardi B and Offset hold hands as they go out for a Valentine's Day dinner date in New York City on Feb. 14.

43 of 80

Shoulder On

Brendan Fraser
Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Brendan Fraser and girlfriend Jeanne Moore are adorable at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California on Feb. 14.

44 of 80

Pink Parade

Bella Thorne Lil Nas X
Michael Loccisano/Getty

Bella Thorne and Lil Nas X attend the Christian Cowan show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

45 of 80

Party People

Teresa Giudice
Courtesy

Teresa Giudice is pictured at the season premiere party of Real Housewives of New Jersey with DJ Shortkutz at Gigante Restaurant in Eastchester, N.Y., on Feb. 7.

46 of 80

Drive-By Wedding

Christian Siriano
Craig Barritt/Getty

Christian Siriano pulls up to N.Y.C.'s Times Square on Feb. 14 to celebrate Valentine's Day by hosting pop-up wedding ceremonies with Minted Weddings.

47 of 80

Overseas Romance

Lizzo
MEGA

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright make for a stylish duo as they stroll hand-in-hand through the London streets on Valentine's Day.

48 of 80

Travels Abroad

Eugene Levy
Dave Benett/Getty

Eugene Levy smiles while attending the London premiere of his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler on Feb. 14.

49 of 80

Dare to Denim

Julianne Hough
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Julianne Hough struts into the Feb. 14 Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week.

50 of 80

Singing in the Sun

Katy Perry
Lesley Garcia/Backgrid

Katy Perry lounges on the beach in Honolulu while filming American Idol on Feb. 12.

51 of 80

Victory Lap

Patrick Mahomes
MEGA

Champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes waves alongside Minnie Mouse as the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade float passes through Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Feb. 13.

52 of 80

Sideline Sweethearts

Eric Andre Emily Ratajkowski
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre cuddle up courtside during the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden the night before Valentine's Day.

53 of 80

Blue Bow

Angela Bassett
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

In a statement striped suit and matching ascot, Angela Bassett glows at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13 in Beverly Hills.

54 of 80

Pairing Reds

Lil Nas X
Amanda Jones/Getty

New York Fashion Week is graced by Lil Nas X and Teyana Taylor, who sit front row at the LaQuan Smith Fall 2023 ready to wear show at Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room on Feb. 13.

55 of 80

Hand in Hand

Naomi Watts
Bruce Glikas/Getty

The evening's honoree, Billy Crudup, brings Naomi Watts as his date to The Edison Ballroom for The Vineyard Theatre's 40th Anniversary Gala on Feb. 13.

56 of 80

Working Through Winter

Brad Pitt
James Devaney/GC Images

On the set of his new movie Wolves, Brad Pitt braves the snow in the Old Howard Beach neighborhood of N.Y.C. on Feb. 13.

57 of 80

Shades of Blonde

Cate Blanchett
GC Images

Cate Blanchett looks sunny as ever in a pastel yellow blouse and cool black shades outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

58 of 80

We're Live!

Colin Farrell Brendan Gleeson
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Broadcasting from the Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson take the mics on SiriusXM's The Jess Cage Show on Feb. 13.

59 of 80

Off the Runway

Claire Foy Suki Waterhouse Lana Condor
Cindy Ord/Getty

Claire Foy, Suki Waterhouse, Claudia Sulewski, Maddie Ziegler and Lana Condor sit front row at the Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2023 show on Feb. 13 during New York Fashion Week.

60 of 80

Valentine's Day-Glo

Karlie Kloss
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Standing outside of the CBS Studios building, Karlie Kloss lights up New York City in a bright pink pantsuit on Feb. 14, a great day to don the color of love.

61 of 80

Quick Hello

Dave Franco
GC Images

Looking smart in a suit and tie, Dave Franco greets onlookers outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Feb. 13.

62 of 80

Man of the Hour

Michael B. Jordan
Backgrid

Michael B. Jordan smiles at the Feb. 13 premiere of his film Creed III, which he directed and stars in, at Cinema Grand Rex in Paris.

63 of 80

Comfort Is Key

Brad Pitt
The Image Direct

Brad Pitt heads out in New York City, where he has been filming his upcoming film Wolves, wearing a cozy-looking ensemble on Feb. 13.

64 of 80

Movie Magic

Tom Cruise
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Austin Butler and Tom Cruise pose together at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 13.

65 of 80

Suited Up

Brendan Fraser
Gilbert Flores/Getty

Also at Monday's luncheon, Oscar nominee Brendan Fraser arrives at the Beverly Hilton.

66 of 80

Lilac Look

Emma Thompson
Alan West/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com

Emma Thompson appears to be in good spirits dressed in a lilac pantsuit at the U.K. premiere What's Love Got To Do With It? at Odeon LUXE Leicester Square in London on Feb. 12.

67 of 80

Super Star

Roy Choi Jon Favreau Robert Downey Jr.
Phillip Faraone/Getty

Roy Choi and Robert Downey Jr. pose with honoree Jon Favreau at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Feb. 13.

68 of 80

Concrete Jungle

Nicky Hilton
The Image Direct

Dressed in a leopard print coat, Nicky Hilton steps out for a walk in New York City on Feb. 13.

69 of 80

Gather Around

Mariah Carey
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Christian Borle, Marc Shaiman, J. Harrison Ghee, Mariah Carey, Adrianna Hicks and Scott Wittman hang backstage at Some Like It Hot on Broadway on Feb. 10. Carey is one of the show's producers.

70 of 80

Peek-a-boo

Jessie J
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jessie J shows off her growing baby bump in a head-to-toe red look at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 11 in London.

71 of 80

Style Points

Harry Styles
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Showing off his tattooed physique, Harry Styles performs "As It Was" at the BRIT Awards in London on Feb. 11 dressed in a sequined red jacket paired with black trousers.

72 of 80

Night at the Garden

Jack Antonoff Margaret Qualley
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Jack Antonoff and fiancée Margaret Qualley share a box of popcorn sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game on Feb 11. at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

73 of 80

Across the Pond

Lizzo
Neil Mockford/GC Images

Lizzo throws up a peace-sign while leaving KISS Radio Studios in London on Feb. 13.

74 of 80

Rugged in Red

Ryan Gosling
Backgrid

Ryan Gosling hits the Sydney set of his upcoming film The Fall Guy on Feb. 12.

75 of 80

Sibling Smiles

Pedro Pascal
Backgrid

Pedro Pascal steps out in New York City with his sister, Lux Pascal, on Feb. 12 to catch a performance of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, which is currently running at BAM in Brooklyn and starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan.

76 of 80

New York Minute

Katie Holmes
Christian Vierig/Getty

Dressed in a green trench coat, Katie Holmes poses outside of the Ulla Johnson show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12.

77 of 80

Triple Threat

Ken Jeong Michelle Yeoh Henry Golding
River Callaway/Getty

Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding pose together at a dinner for Yeoh by Chef Daniel Boulud at Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills on Feb. 12.

78 of 80

On the Go

JOhn Mulaney
Media-Mode/Splash News Online

John Mulaney smiles ahead of his flight at Sydney Airport in Australia on Feb. 12.

79 of 80

Hand in Hand

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge Are Spotted Out on a Stroll in New York City
The Image Direct

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge take a stroll in New York City on Feb. 11.

80 of 80

Best Buds

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Mike Coppola/Getty for Fanatics

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish get together at Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on Feb. 11 in Phoenix.

