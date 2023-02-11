Becky G Goes Out in N.Y.C., Plus Lana Condor, Emily Ratajkowski and More

01 of 79 Soft Wave The image direct Singer Becky G displays a sweet smile while stepping out in New York City on Feb. 10.

02 of 79 Fashion Week Girlies Roy Rochlin/Getty Lana Condor, Emma Roberts, Ziwe Fumudoh, Quinta Brunson and Haley Lu Richardson attend the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week at The Whitney on Feb. 10.

03 of 79 Keeping Warm Gotham/GC Images Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski are seen in on a stroll in the West Village in N.Y.C. on Feb. 10.

04 of 79 Over the Shoulder Derek White/Getty Meagan Good attends the Harlem screening during SCAD TVFEST 2023 on Feb. 10 in Atlanta.

05 of 79 Cool Kids Jamie McCarthy/Getty Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson and Lindsay Lohan slay the front row at Christian Siriano's fall/winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on Feb. 9.

06 of 79 Cream of the Crop Bruce Glikas/WireImage Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short, Meryl Streep and Steve Martin pose at the opening night afterparty for the new play Pictures From Home on Broadway at The Studio 54 Theater in N.Y.C. on Feb. 9.

07 of 79 One Last Time Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA Patrick Stewart and Gates McFadden are all smiles at the Star Trek: Picard final season premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.

08 of 79 Worth Waiting For James Devaney/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett share a deep kiss while filming scenes of And Just Like That... season 2 in the West Village of New York City on Feb. 9.

09 of 79 Third Act Carlos Tischler/Zuma Michael B. Jordan, actor and director of Creed III, attends the film's premier at Cinepolis Plaza Universidad in Mexico City, Mexico, on Feb. 9.

10 of 79 Ladies in Paradise BFA Elizabeth Olsen, Alicia Keys and Gabrielle Union attend the Hennessy Paradis(e) Is On Earth event in Joshua Tree, California, on Feb. 7.

11 of 79 Chummy Buddies Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Longtime friends and Fast and Furious co-stars Vin Diesel and Tyrese attend the trailer launch of Fast X at Regal L.A. on Feb. 9,

12 of 79 Another One Tibrina Hobson/Getty Angela Bassett receives the Montecito Award at the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on Feb. 9 in California.

13 of 79 Cause for Celebration Gladys Vega/Getty Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rita Moreno arrive to the opening night of West Side Story at Centro de Bellas Artes on Feb. 9 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

14 of 79 Rock Out Christopher Polk/Getty Hayley Williams of Paramore hits the stage at the Fourth Edition of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Feb. 9.

15 of 79 Feelin' the Music Christopher Polk/Getty Jack Antonoff of Bleachers performs onstage at the Fourth Edition of Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Phoenix's Footprint Center on Feb. 9.

16 of 79 She Ready! Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Tiffany Haddish has some fun at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.

17 of 79 Head Over Heels Christopher Polk/Getty Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo look happy in love while at the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.

18 of 79 Silver Star Christopher Polk/Getty Flavor Flav attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9 in Phoenix.

19 of 79 Family First LeBron James, Bryce James, Savannah James, Zhuri James, Gloria Marie James and Bronny James attend a ceremony honoring the NBA star's historic achievement of becoming the league's all-time leading scorer on Feb. 9 in L.A.

20 of 79 Belt It Out Mathew Tsang/Getty Gavin Rossdale of Bush performs at HISTORY on Feb. 9 in Toronto, Canada.

21 of 79 Career Change Jamie Lee Curtis co-hosts The Jess Cagle Show at SiriusXM Studios in L.A. on Feb. 9.

22 of 79 Performance for a Cause Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Frank Turner performs during a concert for War Child as a part of BRITs Week at the O2 Shepherds' Bush Empire on Feb. 9 in London.

23 of 79 View from the Top John Lamparski/Getty Ashley Graham takes in the view of the Manhattan skyline as she ceremoniously lights the Empire State Building to kick off New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9.

24 of 79 Main Event Energy Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic On Feb. 9, Super Bowl LVII Halftime star Rihanna wows onstage in Phoenix during an Apple Music press conference for her upcoming mid-game performance.

25 of 79 Dolled Up Splash News Online New mom Paris Hilton looks ready for spring in a charming baby blue sundress at a J.P. Morgan event in Miami Beach, which she attended alongside her husband Carter Reum on Feb. 9.

26 of 79 Out & About Splash News Online Alexander Skarsgård strolls through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Feb. 9.

27 of 79 Sheer Chic Jason Kempin/Getty Rachel Bilson attends a screening of her new crime anthology series Accused at SCAD TVfest on Feb. 9 in Atlanta, Georgia.

28 of 79 Cartoon Crowd At the L.A. premiere of his new show Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Laurence Fishburne poses with the series' executive producer Steve Loter (far right), executive music producer Raphael Saadiq (far left) and voice actors Fred Tatasciore, Diamond White, Libe Barer and Gary Anthony Williams.

29 of 79 Love Your Locks Courtesy Tia Mowry celebrates her new curl-friendly hair care brand 4U By Tia with a launch party on Feb. 7 at the Lombardi House in Los Angeles.

30 of 79 Boyz Backstage D-Nice poses with Boyz II Men before all four artists take the stage at the Miami Heat's Charitable Fund Gala.

31 of 79 Ultra Violet Raymond Hall/GC Images Alison Brie paints the city purple during an evening out in New York City on Feb. 8.

32 of 79 Parents On Duty Backgrid Chrissy Teigen and John Legend step out to pick up their kids from school in West Hollywood on Feb. 8.

33 of 79 Royal Challenge Arthur Edwards/Getty Princess of Wales Kate Middleton tests her strength with a training exercise at Landau Forte College in Derby, England, on Feb. 8, where she celebrated Captain Preet Chandi's record-breaking solo expedition to Antarctica.

34 of 79 Color of Love Stefanie Keenan/Getty Kim Kardashian wears bubblegum pink to match her SKIMS Valentine's Shop Pop-Up at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles on Feb. 8.

35 of 79 Cardio Queen The image direct Looking fit and fabulous in a navy workout set on Feb. 8, Gisele Bündchen takes her dog on a jog in Miami.

36 of 79 Winter Whites Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Emma Roberts celebrates the start of New York Fashion Week with Saks Fifth Avenue at a Feb. 8 kickoff party hosted by the department store at The Jazz Club at Aman.

37 of 79 Delivery Girl Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Julia Fox walks the N.Y.C. streets with Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker pie in hand on Feb. 8.

38 of 79 Pop Star Passenger Gotham/GC Images Rocking a matching skirt and jacket set, Charli XCX stylishly steps into her ride on Feb. 8 in N.Y.C.

39 of 79 Post-'I Do' Debut Rebecca Sapp/Getty Newlyweds Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky make a darling duo at the afterparty following the premiere of her new film Miranda's Victim on Feb. 8 in Santa Barbara.

40 of 79 Bella Bowl Cindy Ord/Getty Sisters and former WWE stars Brie and Nikki Bella post with a blinged-out commemorative Super Bowl LVII football at the live recording of their SiriusXM show The Bellas Podcast on Feb. 8 in Phoenix, Arizona.

41 of 79 Singing in the Southwest John Medina/Getty Country star Lainey Wilson performs on Feb. 8 at the Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale, Arizona.

42 of 79 Invite Only Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Julia Fox and Evan Mock hang at the Evan Loves You by Pandora VIP pre-fashion week event held at The Ned NoMad in N.Y.C. on Feb. 7.

43 of 79 Cool Guys Club Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Actors Eli Brown (far left) and Thomas Doherty (far right) pose and mingle with friends Jeff Weins and Steven Badius at the Evan Loves You by Pandora event at The Ned NoMad in N.Y.C. on Feb. 7.

44 of 79 Staying Fit BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Olivia Wilde seems to be in a good mood while leaving a workout session in Los Angeles on Feb. 8.

45 of 79 Dropping Gems Timothy Norris/Getty Chuck D speaks during a "Conversation with Chuck D" at The Grammy Museum on Feb. 7 in L.A.

46 of 79 Judges Table Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell are all smiles while donning dark shades and posing for photographers at the Britain's Got Talent series 16 photo call in Manchester, England, on Feb. 8.

47 of 79 Two Legends Zach Beeker/NBAE/Getty JAY-Z congratulates LeBron James on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record of 38,387 total points during the Feb. 7 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

48 of 79 Mother-Son Date Night George Pimentel/Shutterstock Pamela Anderson and her oldest son Brandon Thomas Lee pose together on Feb. 7 at a special screening of Pamela: A Love Story, which Lee helped produce, in Toronto.

49 of 79 A Color Moment Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jennifer Lopez steps out into the streets of L.A. wearing tones of turquoise on Feb. 7.

50 of 79 Pair of Pitts Gotham/GC Images Brad Pitt films his new movie Wolves in N.Y.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood on Feb. 7 alongside his stunt double, whom he matches in a leather jacket and slacks.

51 of 79 Dressing Dapper MEGA Jake Gyllenhaal looks classy in a three-piece suit on the set of his Apple TV+ show Presumed Innocent in Pasadena, California, on Feb. 6.

52 of 79 Out for Lunch MEGA A short-haired Shawn Mendes walks along Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood on Feb. 7.

53 of 79 Serpent Style Michael Buckner/Getty Joel McHale aptly accessorizes with a live snake at the Los Angeles premiere of his new sitcom Animal Control on Feb. 7.

54 of 79 In the Spotlight Rick Kern/Getty Suki Waterhouse brings drama to the stage as she performs at Emo's Austin music venue in Texas on Feb. 7.

55 of 79 Star in Stripes The image direct Shania Twain is back to brunette as she steps out in London on Feb. 8.

56 of 79 Glam Galore Paras Griffin/Getty NeNe Leakes poses with birthday girl Marlo Hampton during her private dinner celebration at MCK Restaurant and Bar in Atlanta on Feb. 7.

57 of 79 Bundled Up MEGA Norman Reedus keeps warm on the set of his The Walking Dead spinoff in Paris on Feb. 7.

58 of 79 Side by Side Backgrid Shawn Mendes keeps it causal in his signature white T-shirt while out in Los Angeles on Feb. 7 with Jocelyne Miranda.

59 of 79 Going Green Raymond Hall/GC Images Zoë Chao, star of Netflix's upcoming film, Your Place or Mine, hits the streets of New York City dressed in an eye-catching green coat on Feb. 7.

60 of 79 Pop of Color Raymond Hall/GC Images Wearing a houndstooth pantsuit paired with a lace top and matching bag, Alison Brie steps out in New York City on Feb. 7.

61 of 79 Red Carpet Glam Dave Benett/Getty Sebastian Stan and Julianne Moore pose together at the Apple Original Films and A24's world premiere of Sharper in London on Feb. 7.

62 of 79 Super Men Alex J. Berliner/ABImages Costars Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors pose together at the premiere of their film, Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, in Los Angeles on Feb 6.

63 of 79 On the Mic Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock Post Malone gives a passionate performance in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 7.

64 of 79 City Lights Brad Pitt is spotted on set in New York City's Chinatown while filming his upcoming film, Wolves, on Feb. 6.

65 of 79 Family Movie Night Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Dylan Michael Douglas joins parents Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the premiere of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in Los Angeles on Feb 6.

66 of 79 Netflix and Chill Noam Galai/Getty Tig Notaro, Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon, Jesse Williams and Zoë Chao get all dressed up for a New York City screening of Your Place Or Mine on Feb. 6.

67 of 79 Splish Splash Media-Mode/Splash News Online Phoebe Bridgers is all smiles as she takes a dip at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 7.

68 of 79 Monday Mood Gotham/GC Images Bradley Cooper takes a stroll in New York City on Feb. 6.

69 of 79 Sweet Embrace Jesse Grant/Getty Evangeline Lilly and Michelle Pfeiffer share a sweet moment at the premiere of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in Los Angeles on Feb 6.

70 of 79 A Royal Honor Paul Grover/Getty Stella McCartney looks poised after an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, where she was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III on Feb. 7.

71 of 79 Late Night Talking Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Alison Brie stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 6 in N.Y.C.

72 of 79 Coated in Stars Women Who Rock founder Melinda Colaizzi shines in a dazzling pink LENNI suit at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

73 of 79 Total Baller Ethan Miller/Getty Pete Davidson gets into the game during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.

74 of 79 Coupled Up Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA Kristin Davis and Evan Handler film scenes for And Just Like That ... on Feb. 6 in N.Y.C.

75 of 79 Spin Cycle Backgrid Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a bike ride around Venice, California, on Feb. 6.

76 of 79 Gala Glam Shutterstock Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel get together at the 78th Edition of the Film Writers' Circle Medals Gala at Palacio de la Prensa in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 6.

77 of 79 Across the Pond Dave Benett/Getty At the 43rd Annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards, Florence Pugh wows in a red dress and headwear alongside a dapper Paul Mescal on Feb. 5.

78 of 79 Holding Tight Mike Marsland/WireImage Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh show off their costar camaraderie during the Critics' Circle Film Awards at London's Mayfair Hotel on Feb. 5.