Priyanka Chopra and Michelle Rodriguez Pop Up Overseas, Plus Chloe x Halle, Jane Fonda and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on December 3, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 83

Here Comes the Sun

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Priyanka Chopra attends the "Women in Cinema" red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Priyanka Chopra brightens the night on Dec. 2 at the Women in Cinema red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

02 of 83

Kiss Off

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Michelle Rodriguez attends the "Women in Cinema" red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 02, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Michelle Rodriguez gives lip on Dec. 2 at the Women in Cinema red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

03 of 83

Glamour Girls

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty

Chlöe and Halle Bailey have a major moment on Dec. 2 on the green carpet at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston.

04 of 83

Back at It

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 02: Jane Fonda hosts Fire Drill Fridays to call attention to the growing climate crisis and demand that President Biden declare a climate emergency at a rally in Freedom Plaza on December 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Paul Morigi/Getty

After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, Jane Fonda returns to Washington, D.C., on Dec. 2 to lead a crowd in her Fire Drill Fridays, to call attention to the growing climate crisis.

05 of 83

Two of a Kind

**EXCLUSIVE** Dec 2nd 2022 Photo: MOVI Inc. Wyclef Jean and Terrence J attend the SunChips “Art Seen” pop-up show at House of Pod in Miami where the brand highlighted underrepresented artists as part of its “Art Seen” program.
MOVI Inc.

Wyclef Jean and Terrence J attend the SunChips "Art Seen" pop-up show at House of Pod in Miami on Dec. 2, where the brand highlighted underrepresented artists.

06 of 83

Selfie Style

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Paris Hilton DJ's as Spotify hosts 2022 Wrapped Playground Event featuring Charli XCX at Goya Studios on December 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Spotify)
Kevin Winter/Getty

Paris Hilton snaps a shot as Spotify hosts the 2022 Wrapped Playground Event featuring Charli XCX at Goya Studios in L.A. on Dec. 1.

07 of 83

Ice, Ice, Baby

Brooke Shields, Busy Philipps Nordstrom Celebrates the Holiday Season at Wollman Rink
Neil Rasmus/BFA

Brooke Shields and Busy Philipps get together as Nordstrom kicks off the holiday season at N.Y.C.'s Wollman Rink in Central Park on Dec. 1.

08 of 83

Mic Check

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 30: Patti LaBelle performs onstage during World AIDS Day 2022 at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on November 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)
Paul Morigi/Getty

Patti LaBelle is among the performers on Nov. 30 at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation's World AIDS Day concert at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

09 of 83

Beachy Keen

Anthony Ramos Ruinart Beach Art Lounge | Art Basel Miami Beach 2022
Madison McGaw/BFA

Anthony Ramos gets the sand between his toes while visiting the Ruinart Beach Art Lounge in collaboration with Jeppe Hein during Art Basel Miami.

10 of 83

Royal Encounter

Kate Middleton
Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton are greeted by an 8-year-old named Henry, dressed as a mini royal guard, while visiting Boston on Dec. 1.

11 of 83

Showtime

Gabrielle Union
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend opening night of Ain't No Mo on Broadway — a show they helped produce — on Dec. 1.

12 of 83

Sisters' Night Out

Kim Kardashian
MEGA

Kim Kardashian steps out for dinner with sister Khloé (not pictured) at Gekkō in Miami on Dec. 1 wearing a shiny black bandeau top, statement pants and thigh-high boots.

13 of 83

Night at the Museum

Brandi Carlisle Steve Martin
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Brandi Carlile and Steve Martin perform together at the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala in New York City on Dec. 1.

14 of 83

Suit and Tie

Jimmy Fallon
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Jimmy Fallon addresses the crowd during the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala in New York City on Dec. 1.

15 of 83

Big Night Out

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Actress Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first for the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Nathan Howard/Getty

Jennifer Garner brings all-grown-up daughter Violet Affleck as her date to the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

16 of 83

Think Pink

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Nathan Howard/Getty

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend make their arrival to the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

17 of 83

Mom and Me

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her son Charlie Hall arrive for the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on December 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. The official state visit is the first of the Biden administration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Nathan Howard/Getty

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is accompanied by son Charlie Hall at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

18 of 83

Bright Spot

US singer Jon Batiste, his wife writer Suleika Jaouad and family arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2022. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty

Jon Batiste brings his squad — including wife Suleika Jaouad — to the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1.

19 of 83

Connect the Dots

Zoey Deutch
BauerGriffin/MediaPunch

Zoey Deutch heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles wearing a floor-length polka-dot dress on Dec. 1.

20 of 83

Lights, Camera ...

Sharon Stone
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Sharon Stone attends the opening night gala screening of What's Love Got to Do with It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival with the CEO of the festival, Mohammed Al Turki, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 1.

21 of 83

Glam Squad

Helen Mirren HER Camilla Cabello
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Helen Mirren, Aja Naomi King, H.E.R. and Camila Cabello pose together at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration in Los Angeles on Dec. 1.

22 of 83

Super Woman

Zoe Saldana
Alexandre Schneider/Getty

Zoë Saldana, who plays Gamora in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, speaks during a panel on Marvel Studios on the Thunder Stage during the ComicCon Experience in São Paulo, Brazil, on Dec. 1.

23 of 83

Strike a Pose

Victoria Beckham
Kate Green/Getty

Victoria Beckham poses during BoF VOICES 2022 at Soho Farmhouse in Chipping Norton, England, on Dec. 1.

24 of 83

Backstreet's Back

Backstreet Boys
Christopher Polk/Getty

Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson of the Backstreet Boys celebrate their first Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, in Los Angeles on Dec. 1.

25 of 83

Such a Star

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock (13644915cl) Billy Porter Billy Porter honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Dec 2022
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Billy Porter is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 1

26 of 83

Ride the Wave

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: (NO UK Sales For 28 Days Post Create Date) Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage)
Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William are perfectly in sync as they continue their visit to Boston on Dec. 1. Check out every photo from their trip so far!

27 of 83

A World Away

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 01: Julianne Hough attends the Opening Night Gala screening of "What's Love Got To Do With It?" at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 01, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)
Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Julianne Hough gets all dressed up for the Dec. 1 opening night gala screening of What's Love Got to Do with It? at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

28 of 83

Take a Seat

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: (L to R) Kevin Ford, Chris Smith and Robert Downey Jr. attend a special screening of 'Sr.' at Vue Leicester Square on December 1, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Robert Downey Jr. hits the stage for a special screening of his film Sr. at Vue Leicester Square in London on Dec. 1.

29 of 83

Out of This Swirl

11/30/2022 Justin Bieber is spotted heading to church services in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old pop star was joined by his mother Pattie. Justin wore an off white beanie, orange and blue hoodie, grey joggers, and sneakers. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com
TheImageDirect.com

Justin Bieber heads to a church service in Los Angeles on Nov. 30.

30 of 83

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Teri Hatcher
Hannes Magerstaedt/WireImage

Teri Hatcher and daughter Emerson Rose Tenney look happy as can be as Mon Cheri Hosts Barbara Tag at Haus der Kunst in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 30.

31 of 83

Family Affair

Will Smith
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Will Smith is joined by his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and children Trey, Willow and Jaden Smith at the premiere of Emancipation in Los Angeles on Nov. 30.

32 of 83

Miami Mates

John Mayer Serena Williams
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

John Mayer and Serena Williams pose together at the Audemars Piguet Starwheel Launch Event at Art Basel in Miami on Nov. 30.

33 of 83

Rainy Day Stroll

Bradley Cooper
Gotham/GC Images

The rain doesn't stop Bradley Cooper from stepping out in New York City on Nov. 30.

34 of 83

And the Winner Is …

Idris Elba
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Idris Elba addresses the crowd onstage during the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Nov. 30.

35 of 83

Best Foot Foward

Fergie and Nelly

Fergie and Nelly pose together at the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 at Cipriani South Street in New York City.

36 of 83

Shaq Gives Back

Shaq
Rob Kim/Getty

Shaquille O'Neal unveils the latest "Comebaq Court," made possible by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation & Icy Hot, in collaboration with Alonzo Mourning on Nov. 30. The refurbished athletic spaces at Overtown Youth Center in Miami help underserved communities.

37 of 83

London Town

Kate Winslet
Dave Benett/Getty

Kate Winslet poses during a photo call for Channel 4's I Am Ruth in London on Dec. 1.

38 of 83

Dreamy Desert

ASAP Rocky
Seth Browarnik/startraks

A$AP Rocky poses at Gufram Booth at Design Miami showcasing the new CACTUS edition, Shroom CACTUS, designed by the rapper and his new design studio, HOMMEMADE, during Art Basel on Nov. 30.

39 of 83

On the Town

Ben Foster
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Ben Foster and Laura Prepon step out for date night at the Los Angeles premiere of Emancipation on Nov. 30.

40 of 83

Keeping Warm

Mindy Kaling
Splash News Online

Mindy Kaling pops up outside of Good Morning America wearing a dress paired with a leather and fur coat as colder temperatures sweep over New York City on Dec. 1.

41 of 83

On the Radio Waves

Ellie Kemper
Santiago Felipe/Getty

Ellie Kemper smiles from ear to ear while at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Nov. 30.

42 of 83

Monochromatic Mama

Gabrielle Union
Gotham/GC Images

Gabrielle Union wears a dramatic, all-red ensemble while in New York City on Nov. 30.

43 of 83

Ring, Ring

Justin Bieber
Backgrid

Justin Bieber chats on the phone as he takes a walk in Bel Air on Nov. 30.

44 of 83

Deep Talks

Ben Affleck
Thos Robinson/Getty

Journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin and Ben Affleck have a giggle while on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on Nov. 30.

45 of 83

Healthy Strides

Kaia Gerber
Backgrid

Supermodel Kaia Gerber keeps things healthy with a green juice and some water while strolling to a workout session in L.A. on Nov. 30.

46 of 83

Empire State of Mind

Alicia Keys
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alicia Keys performs for fans in N.Y.C. on Nov. 29.

47 of 83

Seeing Double

David Harbour
Kevin Winter/Getty

David Harbour poses in front of a poster of himself while at the premiere of Violent Night in L.A. on Nov. 29.

48 of 83

Family Affair

Brendan Fraser
Photo Image Press/Shutterstock

Brendan Fraser brings his sons Leland Fraser (left) and Holden Fraser to The Whale film premiere in New York City on Nov. 29.

49 of 83

'Tis the Season

Mariah Carey
Gotham/GC Images

Mariah Carey waves to photographers while out and about in N.Y.C. on Nov. 29.

50 of 83

Laugh Out Loud

Zoey Deutch Reese Witherspoon
Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Zoey Deutch and Reese Witherspoon share a laugh while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Something From Tiffany's held at AMC Century City 15 on Nov. 29.

51 of 83

Christmas Sweater Realness

Simu Liu
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Actor Simu Liu arrives decked out in his Christmas best at the Violent Night film premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 29.

52 of 83

Cool, Calm, Collected

Christian Slater
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Christian Slater keeps his cool at Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's Willow series premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 29.

53 of 83

Singing for Charity

Demi Lovato
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Demi Lovato performs at the UNICEF Gala held at The Glasshouse in N.Y.C. on Nov. 29.

54 of 83

Taking It Easy

Chris Hemsworth
Splash News Online

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky stay casual while out for a coffee run in Byron Bay, Australia, on Nov. 30.

55 of 83

Statement Attire

Jax
Rick Kern/Getty

Singer Jax gets a little playful with the audience while onstage during iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM Jingle Ball 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 29.

56 of 83

All Bundled Up

Prue
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith is all smiles while visiting Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 30.

57 of 83

Chic in the City

Drew Barrymore
The Image Direct

Drew Barrymore rocks an ensemble of neutrals as she steps out in New York City on Nov. 30.

58 of 83

Bright and Early

Zoe Saldana
Jose Devillegas/Getty

Zoë Saldana visits Despierta América! at Univision Studios in Doral, Florida, on Nov. 29.

59 of 83

Happy Days

Chrissy Teigen
Backgrid

John Legend surprises wife Chrissy Teigen with a billboard in Los Angeles celebrating her cravingsbychrissyteigen.com site on Nov. 29.

60 of 83

Staying Warm

Alyssa Milano
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Alyssa Milano bundles up in a red puffer jacket in New York City outside of The View on Nov. 29.

61 of 83

Behind the Shades

Christine Quinn
MEGA

Christine Quinn steps out in a black leather outfit paired with a small Chanel purse, jewelry and statement sunglasses in L.A. on Nov. 29.

62 of 83

Shine Bright

Gabrielle Union
The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union shines as she steps out in New York City wearing a gold trench coat on Nov. 28.

63 of 83

Break Time

Brie Larson
Backgrid

Brie Larson sips on a drink during her break from filming Lessons in Chemistry in Los Angeles on Nov. 28.

64 of 83

Girls Night

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps

Pals Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps pose together at the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Nov. 28.

65 of 83

Women of Wakanda

Lupita N'yongo Danai Gurira
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Black Panther stars Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira attend the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Nov. 28.

66 of 83

Smiles on Stage

Jennifer Lawrence
Mike Coppola/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence addresses honorees and guests at the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Nov. 28.

67 of 83

Strike a Pose

Aubrey Plaza
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2022 Gotham Awards, sponsored by FIJI Water, Blue Moon Brewing and Justin Vineyards, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Nov. 28.

68 of 83

The City of Angels

Flea
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers sports a sweatshirt featuring images of Kobe Bryant at the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on Nov. 28 against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

69 of 83

New York Minute

David Harbour
MEGA

Violent Night's David Harbour leaves Good Morning America in New York City on Nov. 28.

70 of 83

City Lights

Leslie Bibb Sam Rockwell
Gotham/GC Images

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell step out in New York City on Nov. 28.

71 of 83

All in Good Fun

Steve Aoki
Denise Truscello/Getty

Steve Aoki celebrates his birthday week at Orangetheory Fitness where he is the Chief Music Officer.

72 of 83

Hand to Heart

Minka Kelly Dan Reynolds
The Image Direct

Things seem to be heating up for Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds as they walk arm-in-arm through L.A. on Nov. 27.

73 of 83

Solids and Stripes

Emily Ratajkowski
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Model Emily Ratajkowski shows off her sense of style in a bright yellow trench coat and zebra print boots on Nov. 28 in N.Y.C.

74 of 83

Getting Fresh Air

Demi Lovato
The image Direct

Demi Lovato and her musician boyfriend Jutes look sweet and sporty while hiking in Los Angeles's Fryman Canyon Park on Nov. 27.

75 of 83

Talent in Tribute

Jon Batiste
Eugene Gologursky/Getty

On Nov. 28, Grammy winner Jon Batiste plays the melodica at the press preview of the Eyes on Iran exhibition for Woman Life Freedom at New York City's Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park.

76 of 83

Hang in There!

Harvey Guillen
Splash News online

Actor Harvey Guillen does his own stunt work while shooting his series What We Do in the Shadows in Toronto on Nov. 27.

77 of 83

Courtside Smiles

Pete Davisdon Emily Ratajkowski
Backgrid

Based on his big thumbs up and even bigger grin, Pete Davidson looks thrilled sitting next to Emily Ratajkowski at the New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game in N.Y.C. on Nov. 27.

78 of 83

Island Time

Rihanna
Backgrid

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky bring their vibrant style to Bridgetown, Barbados, the capital of the singer's home country, on Nov 27.

79 of 83

Jurassic Encounter

Danny Trejo
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Danny Trejo meets his reptilian match in one overzealous velociraptor while supporting Marine Toys For Tots at the 90th Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Nov. 27.

80 of 83

Bundled Up

Jake Gyllenhaal
Backgrid

On a walk through Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu link hands for a stroll on Nov. 23.

81 of 83

Sweater Weather

Hailey Bieber
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Keeping it cool and casual in Los Angeles, Hailey Bieber steps out in an oversized sweatshirt, sneakers and a baseball cap on Nov 27.

82 of 83

Team of Two

Porsha Williams
Paras Griffin/Getty

Porsha Williams and her new husband Simon Guobadia snuggle up to watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat game on Nov. 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

83 of 83

Raise a Glass

Daniel Craig
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty

Stephen Colbert and his Nov. 21 guest Daniel Craig share cheers and a drink on The Late Show in New York City.

