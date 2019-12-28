Lily Tomlin & Jane Fonda Lead a Climate Protest in Washington, D.C., Plus Cindy Crawford, Hailey Baldwin & More
Change Makers
Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda lead a climate protest in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to call for an end to new fossil fuel exploration.
Food Run
Cindy Crawford grabs lunch on Friday at a local deli in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood.
Casual Chic
Hailey Bieber wears a sweater, jeans and a pair of sunnies while out in L.A. on Thursday.
Holiday Hang
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are seen catching up the day after Christmas in L.A. on Thursday.
Street Style
Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow don their most fashionable winter wear as they take a walk through the neighborhood in Aspen, Colorado on Thursday.
Comfy Cozy
Justin Bieber is seen wearing a green beanie, white sweatshirt and baby blue sweatpants in L.A. on Thursday.
Workout Warriors
Pippa Middleton and Vogue Williams get in a morning run on the beach in St. Barts on Thursday.
Out & About
Kate Upton flashes a smile while out in L.A. on Thursday.
Lover’s Lane
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger hold hands while strolling through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.
Bundled Up
Liv Tyler steps out in London, England on Friday wrapped up in a long coat and knee-high boots.
New Bling
Lily Allen wears a sparkly ring on her engagement finger while out with boyfriend David Harbour in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Need a Hand?
Harrison Ford has his hands full while out in Santa Monica, California on Thursday.
Making Gains
Bradley Cooper and Justin Bartha are seen leaving the gym after a post-Christmas workout on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Last-Minute Shopping
Mariah Carey steps out in Aspen, Colorado to do some Christmas Eve shopping on Tuesday.
Cruising on Christmas
Jason Momoa is seen leaving Nobu on his bike after enjoying Christmas Day lunch with his crew on Wednesday in Malibu, California.
Caffeine Kick
Alec Baldwin sports a pair of sunglasses as he goes for a solo coffee run on Christmas morning.
Holiday Hoops
Anthony Anderson and his son Nathan attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Christmas in L.A.
Wag & Walk
Hugh Jackman kicks off his Wednesday with a nice Christmas stroll through N.Y.C. with his pup.
Royal Debuts
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte for Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk on Wednesday.
Need a Lift?
Chris Martin takes a ski lift in Aspen, Colorado—sans ski gear—on Christmas Eve.
Red Hot Holidays
Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned figure in a red two-piece set as she leaves a gym in Miami after a Christmas Eve workout session with fiancé Alex Rodriguez on Tuesday.
Strollin' Along
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman take a Christmas Eve stroll in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Making a List...
…And checking it twice! Emma Roberts runs some last-minute holiday errands while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Salutations From the South Pole
Brooke Burke looks ready to soak up some sun in a festive Santa hat and matching red bikini on Tuesday in Malibu.
Team Spirit
Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer show their support for the New York Knicks as they take on the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Monday in New York City.
Santa's Helpers
Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin are joined by daughters Delilah and Amelia at the Los Angeles Mission to volunteer during the Christmas Celebration on Skid Row on Monday.
Back in the Saddle
Kaley Cuoco is seen horsing around at an equestrian ranch in L.A. on Monday.
'Facing' the Cold
Pete Davidson keeps warm in a black puffer jacket and grey beanie from The North Face while doing some holiday shopping in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood on Monday.
Book Worm
Cody Simpson is also seen out and about in N.Y.C.’s Soho on Monday.
Friendly Fare
Exes Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow hang out on Monday during a family ski vacation to Aspen, Colorado.
Sky High
Nina Dobrev catches a flight out of LAX on Monday.
Flower Power
Alessandra Ambrósio grabs some flowers during an errand run in Brentwood, California, on Monday.
Loved Up
Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka hold hands as they head out for some shopping in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday.
Having a 'Ball'
Niall Horan takes the stage during the Y100 Miami Jingle Ball at BB&T Center on Sunday in Sunrise, Florida.
Laugh It Up
Tyrese Gibson and Shaquille O’Neal crack each other up during the 36th annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball on Saturday.
Kimye Takes New York
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian arrive at the Jane Hotel on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Crazy Coworkers
Guest host Ellie Kemper reunites with former The Office costars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Blissed Out
Sarah Hyland steps out after enjoying a trip to the spa on Saturday in L.A.
Basketball Buds
Behati Prinsloo and Whitney Hartley Wagner sit courtside at the L.A. Lakers game on Sunday in Los Angeles.