Anna Kendrick Carries Her Weight in N.Y.C., Plus Jane Fonda, Simon Cowell & More

Move Along
Anna Kendrick does some heavy lifting while shooting her latest film in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Red Alert
Gloria Steinem joins birthday girl Jane Fonda on Friday at Fonda’s weekly “Fire Drill Friday” climate change protest in Washington, D.C.
Shoulder On
Simon Cowell visits with a furry friend on Friday while vacationing in Barbados with partner Lauren Silverman and their family.
Cool Crew
The Jonas Brothers are winter coat goals on Friday while stepping out in New York City.
Cover Up
Bradley Cooper is hardly recognizable on Friday while leaving a gym in N.Y.C.
Bird Man
Armie Hammer attends the “Sounds of the Sands” Desert Trip during the MDL Beast Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.
High Energy
Just Mercy costars Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson get hyped up during their visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Happy Hello
Margot Robbie waves to fans as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in Los Angeles.
Comedy Queen
Kate McKinnon brings the laughs as guest star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Cheers to That
Derek Hough and a friend celebrate the debut of his and sister Julianne’s special, Holidays with the Houghs, with some help from the new Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig on Sunday in L.A.
Power Performance
Lea Michele puts on a show at Concert Hall on Thursday at the N.Y. Society for Ethical Culture in N.Y.C.
Spreading Cheer
Rachel Brosnahan gets crafty while delivering smiles with Amazon at Covenant House in New York City on Thursday.
Holiday Time
A Wrinkle in Time costars Storm Reid and Mindy Kaling pose together at the Polo x Vogue Holiday Event with Ralph Lauren on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
Christmas Caroling
Guest star Jennifer Hudson and host Stephen Colbert belt out some tunes onstage during Thursday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.
Giving Back
Dawn O’Porter and husband Chris O’Dowd volunteer at the Choose Love shop for Help Refugees in Covent Garden on Thursday in London.
Ready for His Close-up
Henry Cavill looks dapper while filming Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London.
Winter Competition
Rebel Wilson hangs out during day one of the World Snow Polo Championships in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday.
Spontaneous Sighting
Jude Law runs into director Terry Gilliam while out holiday shopping in North London on Thursday.
Airport Attire
Daniel Craig arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. early Friday morning wearing a cap, brown leather jacket and matching leather boots.
Courtside Couple
Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine enjoy themselves at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets basketball game at the Staples Center on Thursday in L.A.
Good Vibes
Jason Derulo continues his Cats promotional tour at Strahan, Sara and Keke in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Capped Off
Darren Criss gets into character on the Los Angeles set of Netflix’s Hollywood on Thursday.
Olivia Overseas
Olivia Culpo attends the MDL Beast Festival on Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
'Beast' Buds
Joining her in Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Armie Hammer and Ed Westwick.
Flower Child
Mandy Moore shoots a scene for This Is Us on Thursday in Los Angeles.
The One That Got A-Sleigh
Katy Perry takes a turn sledding in the snow while joining Amazon in delivering smiles at a charity event at Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The Cats Meow
Is it too late to get cast in Cats? Melissa McCartney and Allison Janney pose as cats while they guest-host The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A. on Wednesday.
Looking Fur-bulous
Jason Derulo visits Miami on Wednesday to talk Cats ahead of the movie’s premiere.
Guitar Heroes
Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi perform together during 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 on Wednesday in Chicago.
Burnin' Up
Joe Jonas gets in the Christmas spirit during a Jonas Brothers performance on Wednesday at 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 in Chicago.
Commercial Break
Host Jimmy Fallon chats with guest star Ryan Reynolds during a “Candle Commercial” sketch on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Live and in Studio
John Amos of Good Times returns for ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times alongside Jamie Foxx in L.A. on Wednesday.
Drink Up
Jimmy Kimmel and Ike Barinholtz sip on Baileys-spiked hot chocolate at the afterparty for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times on Wednesday in L.A.
Stylish on Set
Ben Platt keeps warm in a herringbone coat while filming The Politician outside in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Hole in One
Former President Barack Obama unwinds on the golf course during a trip to Hawaii on Wednesday.
Sharp Suits
Costars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman and Andrew Scott hit the 1917 premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Leading the Parade
Christina Anstead serves as Grand Marshal aside her husband, Ant Anstead, at the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade on Thursday in Newport Beach, California.
Shaken, Not Stirred
Adam Rippon and Bobby Berk shake things up with Ketel One at Rippon’s Break the Ice wrap party at Hills Penthouse on Wednesday in West Hollywood.
Making (Radio) Waves
Abigail Spencer visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studio in L.A. on Wednesday for a chat with Jess Cagle.