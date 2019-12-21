Anna Kendrick Carries Her Weight in N.Y.C., Plus Jane Fonda, Simon Cowell & More

By People Staff
December 21, 2019 06:00 AM

Anna Kendrick does some heavy lifting while shooting her latest film in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Gloria Steinem joins birthday girl Jane Fonda on Friday at Fonda’s weekly “Fire Drill Friday” climate change protest in Washington, D.C. 

Simon Cowell visits with a furry friend on Friday while vacationing in Barbados with partner Lauren Silverman and their family.

The Jonas Brothers are winter coat goals on Friday while stepping out in New York City.

Bradley Cooper is hardly recognizable on Friday while leaving a gym in N.Y.C.

Armie Hammer attends the “Sounds of the Sands” Desert Trip during the MDL Beast Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

Just Mercy costars Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson get hyped up during their visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Margot Robbie waves to fans as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday in Los Angeles.  

Kate McKinnon brings the laughs as guest star on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Derek Hough and a friend celebrate the debut of his and sister Julianne’s special, Holidays with the Houghs, with some help from the new Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig on Sunday in L.A.

Lea Michele puts on a show at Concert Hall on Thursday at the N.Y. Society for Ethical Culture in N.Y.C.

Rachel Brosnahan gets crafty while delivering smiles with Amazon at Covenant House in New York City on Thursday.

A Wrinkle in Time costars Storm Reid and Mindy Kaling pose together at the Polo x Vogue Holiday Event with Ralph Lauren on Tuesday in Beverly Hills. 

Guest star Jennifer Hudson and host Stephen Colbert belt out some tunes onstage during Thursday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C. 

Dawn O’Porter and husband Chris O’Dowd volunteer at the Choose Love shop for Help Refugees in Covent Garden on Thursday in London.

Henry Cavill looks dapper while filming Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London.

Rebel Wilson hangs out during day one of the World Snow Polo Championships in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday.

Jude Law runs into director Terry Gilliam while out holiday shopping in North London on Thursday.

Daniel Craig arrives at JFK Airport in N.Y.C. early Friday morning wearing a cap, brown leather jacket and matching leather boots.

Chloe Bridges and Adam DeVine enjoy themselves at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets basketball game at the Staples Center on Thursday in L.A.

Jason Derulo continues his Cats promotional tour at Strahan, Sara and Keke in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Darren Criss gets into character on the Los Angeles set of Netflix’s Hollywood on Thursday.

Olivia Culpo attends the MDL Beast Festival on Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 

Joining her in Saudi Arabia on Thursday: Armie Hammer and Ed Westwick.

Mandy Moore shoots a scene for This Is Us on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Katy Perry takes a turn sledding in the snow while joining Amazon in delivering smiles at a charity event at Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Is it too late to get cast in Cats? Melissa McCartney and Allison Janney pose as cats while they guest-host The Late Late Show with James Corden in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Jason Derulo visits Miami on Wednesday to talk Cats ahead of the movie’s premiere. 

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi perform together during 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 on Wednesday in Chicago.

Joe Jonas gets in the Christmas spirit during a Jonas Brothers performance on Wednesday at 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 in Chicago.

Host Jimmy Fallon chats with guest star Ryan Reynolds during a “Candle Commercial” sketch on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. 

John Amos of Good Times returns for ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times alongside Jamie Foxx in L.A. on Wednesday.

Jimmy Kimmel and Ike Barinholtz sip on Baileys-spiked hot chocolate at the afterparty for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times on Wednesday in L.A.

Ben Platt keeps warm in a herringbone coat while filming The Politician outside in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Former President Barack Obama unwinds on the golf course during a trip to Hawaii on Wednesday.

Costars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman and Andrew Scott hit the 1917 premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in Hollywood.

Christina Anstead serves as Grand Marshal aside her husband, Ant Anstead, at the 111th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade on Thursday in Newport Beach, California. 

Adam Rippon and Bobby Berk shake things up with Ketel One at Rippon’s Break the Ice wrap party at Hills Penthouse on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

Abigail Spencer visits the SiriusXM Hollywood studio in L.A. on Wednesday for a chat with Jess Cagle. 