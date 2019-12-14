John Legend Hits the Stage in London, Plus Connie Britton, Selena Gomez & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
December 14, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 84

Man in Red

Tristan Fewings/Getty

John Legend performs at the 2019 Global Citizen Prize at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday.

2 of 84

Shoulder On

Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Also at the event in London on Friday night, Connie Britton.

3 of 84

True Prints-ess

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Selena Gomez waves to fans while leaving the NRJ radio station studios on Friday in Paris.

4 of 84

Friday Feels

GC Images

Lea Michele struts her stuff through the streets of N.Y.C. on Friday.

5 of 84

Paw Patrol

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Patrick Schwarzenegger cozies up to a pup on the set of Despierta América! at Univision Studios in Miami on Friday to promote the film Daniel Isn’t Real. 

6 of 84

Protesting Pals

John Lamparski/Getty

Sally Field becomes the latest star to join Jane Fonda in her “Fire Drill Friday” climate change protests in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

7 of 84

Check, Mate

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Camila Cabello has layers of style on Friday during a visit to SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in N.Y.C.

8 of 84

All Dressed Up

Courtesy

Wyclef Jean celebrates the launch of his new Carnival World Music Group — a publishing and distribution company that will focus on creative talent in Africa and other underserved markets — with partner and Sound Royalties’ Alex Heiche at the Core Club in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

9 of 84

Legendary Ladies

John Sciulli/Getty

Honorees Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish smile during their big night at Billboard’s Women in Music 2019 on Thursday in L.A.

10 of 84

On Your Mark, Get Set, Go!

JC Olivera/Getty

Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez accept a statuette at The Game Awards 2019 in L.A. on Thursday. 

11 of 84

It's All Gucci

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Sienna Miller and Emily Blunt attend the Gucci and Cinema Society screening of American Women at Metrograph on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

12 of 84

Laughing Out Loud

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Laura Dern speaks on Thursday at a screening of Marriage Story at the Hammer Museum in L.A. 

13 of 84

Chill Vibes

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jamie Foxx steps out in a cozy sweatsuit on Thursday night in L.A.

14 of 84

Piano Man

Terence Patrick/CBS

Jeff Goldblum shows off his musical talents as guest host of The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday in L.A.

15 of 84

Coming Soon

Jesse Grant/Getty

Creator and actor Jason Segel and Chris O’Dowd pose at the Dispatches from Elsewhere tastemaker event on Thursday in L.A.

16 of 84

Spreading Cheer

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Tony winner Idina Menzel gets into the holiday spirit on Thursday, performing songs from her new album, Christmas: A Season of Love, at a Today at Apple event at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store in New York City.

17 of 84

Supportive Smiles

Rachel Murray/Getty

Eva Longoria supports Charlene Roxborough Konsker and Vimmia’s launch of the CRK + Vimmia Collection on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

18 of 84

Having a Chat

Isabel Infantes/ PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Chris Martin talks animatedly while Hugh Grant listens during a taping of The Graham Norton Show in London on Thursday.

19 of 84

Fleabag Chooses Love

David M. Benett/Getty

Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ben Aldridge volunteer during March Fund Day at the Choose Love shop for the Help Refugees organization on Thursday in London. 

20 of 84

Eco-Friendly Face

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Kate Hudson is all smiles while hosting a cocktail event to celebrate Happy X Nature Eco-Evening Collection in Venice, California, on Thursday. 

21 of 84

Blast from the Past

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty

Johnny Galecki reunites with Chevy Chase at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 30th anniversary screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at the AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn theatre in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

22 of 84

Making a Point

Marion Curtis/StarPix for The Paley Center NY/Shutterstock

Aaron Paul gets chatty at PaleyLive NY at Apple’s Truth Be Told screening in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

23 of 84

Having a Ball

Cindy Ord/Getty

Bethenny Frankel plays in the ball pit at the Museum of Ice Cream Flagship opening party  in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

24 of 84

Holiday Hangout

Steve Lucero/BFA.com

Jenn Streicher and Busy Philipps get together at the Streicher Sisters and PLUS Products Celebrate STRIIIKE Holiday Market at STRIIIKE in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

25 of 84

Winter Wonderland

MOVI Inc

Audrina Patridge gets into the Christmas spirit at the Neutrogena Winter Soiree party at the Le Peer Hotel rooftop on Thursday in West Hollywood.

26 of 84

Pleasantly Purple

Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

Kelly Osbourne shows of brilliant purple locks while catching a production of Nativity: The Musical with her mom, Sharon, in London on Thursday. 

27 of 84

They've Got Talent

Taylor Hill/Getty

Jack Antonoff and Carly Rae Jepsen perform during the 6th Annual Ally Coalition Talent Show at Town Hall Theater in N.Y.C. on Thursday night.

28 of 84

New Edition

Amy Sussman/Getty

Alicia Keys speaks onstage at the Billboard x Amex Impact Brunch on Thursday at The West Hollywood EDITION.

29 of 84

Gowning Around

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig get all dressed up for the Little Women premiere at Cinema Gaumont Marignan in Paris on Thursday.

30 of 84

Speaking Up

Marla Aufmuth/Getty

Yara Shahidi grabs the mic during the Massachusetts Conference for Women 2019 at the Boston Convention Center on Thursday.

31 of 84

The World's a Stage

Marla Aufmuth/Getty

Also taking the stage at the Massachusetts Conference for Women 2019 on Thursday, U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

32 of 84

Step to It

GC Images

Kendall Jenner makes her way through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.

33 of 84

Feeling Fine

Rich Fury/Getty

Harry Styles kicks back as Spotify celebrates the launch of his new album Fine Line with a private listening session for fans on Wednesday in L.A.

34 of 84

Bake It 'Til You Make It

Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP

Jennie Garth gets cooking on Tuesday at an event in N.Y.C. marking a new partnership between same-day delivery service Shipt and Sur La Table.

35 of 84

Dream Team

AHMAD YUSNI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Julia Roberts and Michelle Obama embrace after an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday.

36 of 84

Going for Gold

SplashNews.com

Selena Gomez shines in gold, high-waisted pants and a black top in London on Wednesday. 

37 of 84

This Is Your Flight Attendant Speaking

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Keri Russell, Jimmy Fallon and Jon Hamm go up, up and away during the “Mad Lib Theater” segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

38 of 84

Good as Hell

Lisa Lake/Getty

Lizzo looks ultra glam as she snacks on a doughnut at Q102’s Jingle Ball presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

39 of 84

