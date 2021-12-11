Drew Barrymore and Nicky Hilton Get Jolly at Jingle Ball in N.Y.C., Plus, Lil Rel Howery, Chris Noth, and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff December 11, 2021 06:00 AM

Jingle All the Way

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Drew Barrymore and Nicky Hilton Rothschild pose together in front of Christmas trees at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 10.

Round Table Talk

Credit: Hennessy V.S.O.P

Lil Rel Howery hosts a discussion with Dascha Polanco, Hailie Sahar, and Alok Vaid-Menon at the Hennessy V.S.O.P. "More is Made by the Many" virtual event on Dec. 9.

Holiday Cheer

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Andy Cohen, Chris Noth, and Amy Sedaris get festive for SiriusXM's Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at The Cutting Room in New York City on Dec. 10.

Power Walk

Credit: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Garner steps out for a stroll with a mug in her hand in Los Angeles on Dec. 10.

Sister Act

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis have a sisters' night out to celebrate Flip's grand launch, hosted by Halsey, in L.A. on Dec. 9.

Beach Day

Credit: Robert O' Neil/Splash News Online

Mary J. Blige walks the beach in Miami to kick off the weekend on Dec. 10.

Sweat Sesh

Credit: The Image Direct

Olivia Wilde wears leggings and sneakers to go hit the gym on Dec. 10 in L.A. 

Out on the Town

Credit: The IMage Direct

Daisy Jones & The Six star Suki Waterhouse layers up while out in L.A. on Dec. 9.

A Passion for Fashion

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Charli XCX steps out in a stylish ensemble on Dec. 10 in the East Village neighborhood of N.Y.C. 

The Fab 6!

Credit: Courtesy Six on Broadway

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness poses backstage with the cast of Six — Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, Anna Uzele, and Andrea Macasaet — on Broadway on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.

Arty Night Out

Venus Williams wowed in Ferragamo as she joined celebrity chef, Marcus Samuelson, at his eatery Red Rooster Overtown in Miami for Art Basel Wednesday.

It's a Celebration!

Credit: BFA

Jasmine Sanders attends the Inaugural Bal Harbour Shops Emerging Fashion Photography Award luncheon celebration.

It's Electric

Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

Willow Smith performs at London's Electric Ballroom on Dec. 9.

MCU Crew

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland chat about Spider-Man: No Way Home during SiriusXM's Town Hall on Dec. 10 in N.Y.C.

Need for Speed

Credit: Mario Renzi/Getty

Eva Longoria prepares for a Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Lap ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on Dec. 10.

Big Smiles

Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington reunite at the A Journal for Jordan world premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.

Game On

Credit: Mike Coppola/NBC/Getty

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson play a round of True Confessions with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Dec. 9.

Out & About

Credit: Backgrid

Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma run errands around N.Y.C. on Dec. 9.

In Good Company

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the opening night of Broadway's Company on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C. 

Bumpin' Along

Credit: Santiago Felipe/WireImage

Lily Rabe, who is currently expecting her third baby with longtime partner Hamish Linklater, attends the Amazon Studios screening of The Tender Bar at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.

Star Power

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Brittney Spencer and Lindsay Ell perform in Nashville at The Basement East on Dec. 9.

Raising the Bar

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Honoree Patina Miller, star of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on STARZ, poses backstage at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 6 in L.A.

Sheerios in the City

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Ed Sheeran performs to an excited crowd on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Center on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.

Peace Out

Credit: Shutterstock

While out in London, Common makes his way to the Dior Men's fall/winter 2022 show on Dec. 9.

Game Night

Credit: Courtesy

Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris snap a photo while enjoying the New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche game on Dec. 8 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.

Keeping It 100

Credit: Michael Simon/Startraks

Congrats to the cast of Warner Bros. Television's Riverdale, who has celebrated their 100th episode on set with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The milestone episode will air on Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

Star Sighting

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Michael B. Jordan makes his way to Good Morning America in N.Y.C.'s Times Square on Dec. 9.

'And Just Like ...' Old Times

Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix/InstarImages.com

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker have a ball on Dec. 8 at the And Just Like That ...  premiere afterparty in N.Y.C.

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Olivia Wilde gets all dressed up on Dec. 8 for a sustainable dinner celebration with Audi in Venice, California.

Photo Frenzy

Credit: MEGA

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin film a scene for Only Murders in the Building season 2 in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.

'X' Marks the Spot

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The members of MONSTA X — Joohoney, Hyungwon, I.M, Minhyuk and Kihyun — attend a screening of their film MONSTA X: The Dreaming in Los Angeles on Dec. 8.

Shades of Grey

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Dakota Johnson heads to a performance of Cabaret in the Kit Kat Club at The Playhouse Theatre in London on Dec. 8.

Meet Cute

Credit: The Image Direct

Zendaya and Tom Holland blend in with the crowds while out in New York City on Dec. 8. 

In Living Color

Credit: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty

Ashnikko performs on stage at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Dec. 8.

Toast to the Host

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Jimmy Kimmel celebrates with Johnnie Walker at a private afterparty for ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Diff'rent Strokes and Facts of Life at Wheelhouse in L.A. on Dec. 7.

Christmas Cheer

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton dresses in Christmas red for the Together at Christmas community carol service on Dec. 8 in London.

A-List Arrivals

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Selma Blair and Michelle Pfeiffer match in suits at The Hollywood Reporter's 2021 Women in Entertainment Power 100 event, presented by Lifetime and FIJI Water, at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 8 in L.A.

Major Milestone

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Steve Carell presents The Sherry Lansing Leadership Award to honoree Jennifer Aniston at The Hollywood Reporter's 2021 Women in Entertainment Power 100 event at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 8 in L.A.

Style Mavens

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson bring the fashion to The Hollywood Reporter's 2021 Women in Entertainment Power 100 event on Dec. 8 in L.A.

Chill Days

Credit: Backgrid

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse hold hands as they brave the cold in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.

Around Town

Credit: The Image Direct

Stepping out in a baseball cap and sunglasses, Anna Faris makes her way through L.A. on Dec. 7.  

Making Waves

Credit: MEGA

Luke Evans takes a dip in the ocean in Miami on Dec. 8.

Heading to Set

Credit: MEGA

Chrissy Teigen greets fans as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Dec. 7. 

Lizzo Live

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Lizzo performs live from Miami Beach at the Platinum Studio for American Express UNSTAGED Final 2021 on Dec. 4.

Courtside Kisses

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are loved-up on Dec. 7 while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Boston Celtics at the Staples Center in L.A. 

It's a Tie

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Meryl Streep shows off her street style game on Dec. 7 during a visit to the Today studios in N.Y.C.

Award Worthy

Credit: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Leading man Simu Liu accepts the action movie of 2021 award for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings during the 2021 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 7.

Sweet Selfie

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson obliges some lucky fans with a photo on the red carpet at the 2021 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 7.

At Arm's Length

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Marc Anthony and Will Ferrell share a laugh at the 2021 Maestro Cares Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Dec. 7. 

Play It Again

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Brooke Shields and Candace Bushnell pose backstage at the opening night of Bushnell's new one-woman show, Is There Still Sex In The City?, at The Daryl Roth Theatre in N.Y.C. on Dec. 7.

So Many Stories

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno get together at the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Dec. 7.

In the Present

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Aerie in partnership with The Drew Barrymore Show

Gymnast Aly Raisman surprises Drew Barrymore with some cozy gifts from Aerie during a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C. 

Lady in Red

Credit: BIANCA DE MARCHI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Succession's Sarah Snook has a moment on Dec. 8 while arriving to the 2021 AACTA Awards at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Chanel Family

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Pharrell Williams, son Rocket and wife Helen attend the Chanel Métiers d'Art 2021/22 show at Le 19M on Dec. 7 in Paris.

Sidewalk Chat

Credit: The Image Direct

Maya Hawke and boyfriend Tom Sturridge head out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Dec. 6.

Three Musketeers

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are all smiles on the set of Only Murders in the Building season 2 in N.Y.C. on Dec. 7.

Family Time

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Kevin Jonas, wife Danielle and daughters Valentina and Alena visit the IHG Hotels & Resorts Santa Suite Retreat at the InterContinental New York Barclay on Dec. 7 in N.Y.C.

Man's Best Friend

Credit: The IMage Direct

Paul Bettany dresses casually while out on a walk with his dog in N.Y.C. on Dec. 6.

Style Watch

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Haley Bennett hits the red carpet at the U.K. premiere of Cyrano at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Dec. 7 in London.

'Freak'ing Excited

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

John Goodman is overjoyed at the TUBI's The Freak Brothers experience at Fred Segal on Dec. 6 in L.A.

Black Excellence

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Looking radiant in red, Halle Berry poses at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association, at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 6 in L.A.

Meet the Ricardos!

Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Javier Bardem, who plays Desi Arnaz, and Nicole Kidman, who plays Lucille Ball, arrive at the L.A. premiere of Amazon Studios' Being The Ricardos on Dec. 6 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

