Katy Perry Brightens Up in Hollywood, Plus Pitbull, Will Ferrell & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

Kate Hogan ,
Sophie Dodd ,
and Lydia Price
December 15, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Katy Perry steps out in a multi-colored blazer and periwinkle pants to judge the <em>American Idol </em>Hollywood Week auditions on Thursday.</p>
RAINBOW RULER

Katy Perry steps out in a multi-colored blazer and periwinkle pants to judge the American Idol Hollywood Week auditions on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell pose together at a photo call for <em>Holmes &amp; Watson</em> in L.A. on Friday.</p>
ON THE CASE

John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell pose together at a photo call for Holmes & Watson in L.A. on Friday.

Dan Steinberg/Shutterstock
<p>Pitbull is honored at a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at Hollywood&rsquo;s TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday.</p>
CEMENTING HIS STATUS

Pitbull is honored at a Hand and Footprint Ceremony at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre on Friday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Friday in Miami, Bob Saget dances with host Ana Patricia G&aacute;mez and discusses <em>Fuller House</em> on <em>Despierta Am&eacute;rica.</em></p>
DANCE BREAK

Friday in Miami, Bob Saget dances with host Ana Patricia Gámez and discusses Fuller House on Despierta América.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p>Vanessa Hudgens also stops by <em>Despierta Am&eacute;rica </em>on Friday to chat about <em>Second Act.</em></p>
TIME TO TALK

Vanessa Hudgens also stops by Despierta América on Friday to chat about Second Act.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p>Hailee Steinfeld is all smiles at the Beijing press conference for <em>Bumblebee </em>on Friday.</p>
DON'T WORRY, BEE HAPPY

Hailee Steinfeld is all smiles at the Beijing press conference for Bumblebee on Friday.

Yanshan Zhang/Getty
<p><em>Four Weddings and a Funeral</em> actor Hugh Grant eyes the camera while filming <em>One Red Nose &amp; a Wedding for Comic Relief </em>in London on Friday.</p>
ROLE REPRISAL

Four Weddings and a Funeral actor Hugh Grant eyes the camera while filming One Red Nose & a Wedding for Comic Relief in London on Friday.

Splash News
<p>Host Gina Rodriguez speaks at Ford&rsquo;s Breaking the Glass Ceiling event on Thursday in L.A.</p>
BREAKING FREE

Host Gina Rodriguez speaks at Ford’s Breaking the Glass Ceiling event on Thursday in L.A.

Randy Shropshire/Getty
<p>Miley Cyrus plays a round of &ldquo;Name That Song&rdquo; with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
GUESSING GAME

Miley Cyrus plays a round of “Name That Song” with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Olivia Munn brings care packages to Wags &amp; Walks Adoption Center in partnership with Wag! in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
PUPPY POWER

Olivia Munn brings care packages to Wags & Walks Adoption Center in partnership with Wag! in L.A. on Thursday.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>BTS is thrilled to be introduced to Janet Jackson at the&nbsp;Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) on Friday in Hong Kong. &#8220;Nice meeting u,&#8221; Jackson captioned a photo with the group.</p>
ALL FOR YOU

BTS is thrilled to be introduced to Janet Jackson at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) on Friday in Hong Kong. “Nice meeting u,” Jackson captioned a photo with the group.

Solaiman Fazel
<p>Cardi B brings her enthusiasm to&nbsp;<em>Carpool Karaoke</em>&nbsp;on&nbsp;<em>The Late Late Show</em>&nbsp;with James Corden (airing Monday) in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
STRETCH IT OUT

Cardi B brings her enthusiasm to Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden (airing Monday) in L.A. 

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Armie Hammer shows off his freshly shaved head beside costar Felicity Jones at the BAFTA Film Screening of&nbsp;<em>On the Basis of Sex</em>&nbsp;in N.Y.C. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
HAIR TODAY, GONE TOMORROW

Armie Hammer shows off his freshly shaved head beside costar Felicity Jones at the BAFTA Film Screening of On the Basis of Sex in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
<p>Host Stephen Colbert toasts guest and new mom Diane Kruger on Thursday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Late Show</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
RAISE A GLASS

Host Stephen Colbert toasts guest and new mom Diane Kruger on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show in N.Y.C.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Thursday in N.Y.C., Hugh Jackman looks dapper as ever at the opening night of&nbsp;<em>To Kill a Mockingbird</em>&nbsp;on Broadway.</p>
THEATER-GOER

Thursday in N.Y.C., Hugh Jackman looks dapper as ever at the opening night of To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Meanwhile, star Jeff Daniels takes a bow after the opening night performance of&nbsp;<em>To Kill a Mockingbird</em>&nbsp;on Thursday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
TAKE A BOW

Meanwhile, star Jeff Daniels takes a bow after the opening night performance of To Kill a Mockingbird on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>Also there: Jessica Chastain, who stuns in a red dress.&nbsp;</p>
ON RED ALERT

Also there: Jessica Chastain, who stuns in a red dress. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Steve Carell snacks on popcorn at a Q&amp;A and screening of&nbsp;<em>Welcome to Marwen</em>&nbsp;in Atlanta on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
MOVIE MUNCHIES

Steve Carell snacks on popcorn at a Q&A and screening of Welcome to Marwen in Atlanta on Thursday. 

Paras Griffin/Getty
<p>Mariska Hargitay and costar Philip Winchester bundle up for a walk in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
WALK AND TALK

Mariska Hargitay and costar Philip Winchester bundle up for a walk in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg attend Fox&rsquo;s&nbsp;<em>The Masked Singer</em>&nbsp;Premiere Karaoke Event in West Hollywood on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
KARAOKE KINGS

Jenny McCarthy and husband Donnie Wahlberg attend Fox’s The Masked Singer Premiere Karaoke Event in West Hollywood on Thursday. 

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch
<p>Carly Rae Jepsen poses with Minnie Mouse at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.</p>
HAPPY PLACE

Carly Rae Jepsen poses with Minnie Mouse at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Thursday.

Joshua Sudock/ABACA/INSTAR
<p>Maria Menounos flashes a smile to photographers while shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday.</p>
PARIS JE T'AIME

Maria Menounos flashes a smile to photographers while shopping in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Splash News
<p>Ellie Kemper guest hosts&nbsp;<em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em>&nbsp;in L.A. on Friday and welcomes guest Minnie Driver.</p>
SAY CHEESE

Ellie Kemper guest hosts The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Friday and welcomes guest Minnie Driver.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
<p>Hilary Duff is seen out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
WARM WINTER

Hilary Duff is seen out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Splash News
<p>Thursday in N.Y.C., Alan Cumming poses with Sasha Velour at Acria&rsquo;s 23rd&nbsp;Annual Holiday Dinner.</p>
FESTIVE FASHION

Thursday in N.Y.C., Alan Cumming poses with Sasha Velour at Acria’s 23rd Annual Holiday Dinner.

Tiffany Sage/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>On Thursday, Sarah Jessica Parker comes out for the New York Women in Film &amp; Television&#8217;s Muse Awards.</p>
SCREEN QUEEN

On Thursday, Sarah Jessica Parker comes out for the New York Women in Film & Television’s Muse Awards.

John Palmer/MediaPunch
<p>An all-dressed-up Brett Eldredge performs on&nbsp;<em>Today</em>&nbsp;in New York City on Thursday.</p>
ALL THE FEELS

An all-dressed-up Brett Eldredge performs on Today in New York City on Thursday.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty
<p>Camilla Belle celebrates at the Mo&euml;t &amp; Chandon Golden Globe Awards menu unveiling on Thursday in Los Angeles.</p>
PARTY POP

Camilla Belle celebrates at the Moët & Chandon Golden Globe Awards menu unveiling on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Matt Dillon shows off his smolder at a BUILD series event for&nbsp;<em>The House That Jack Build</em>&nbsp;Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
IN THE HOUSE

Matt Dillon shows off his smolder at a BUILD series event for The House That Jack Build Thursday in N.Y.C.

Manny Carabel/Getty
<p>Regina King gets a kick out of blending in with her surroundings on Thursday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>Good Morning America </em>in N.Y.C.</p>
COLOR CHAMELEON

Regina King gets a kick out of blending in with her surroundings on Thursday’s episode of Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

Paula Lobo/ABC/Getty
<p>Casamigos founders Rande Gerber and George Clooney party with their global team in Las Vegas during the company&rsquo;s annual retreat.</p>
TEQUILA TIME

Casamigos founders Rande Gerber and George Clooney party with their global team in Las Vegas during the company’s annual retreat.

Courtesy Casamigos
<p>Nicole Kidman goes for a jog in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
ON THE RUN

Nicole Kidman goes for a jog in L.A. on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Chris Pratt and John Krasinski crack each other up at the reception for a special screening of&nbsp;<em>A Quiet Place</em>&nbsp;hosted by Pratt in West Hollywood on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
BEST BROMANCE

Chris Pratt and John Krasinski crack each other up at the reception for a special screening of A Quiet Place hosted by Pratt in West Hollywood on Wednesday. 

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Jason Momoa&#8217;s family, including son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, joins him in performing a traditional Haka at the&nbsp;Los Angeles premiere of<em>&nbsp;Aquaman</em>&nbsp;on Wednesday.</p>
FAMILY MAN

Jason Momoa’s family, including son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, joins him in performing a traditional Haka at the Los Angeles premiere of Aquaman on Wednesday.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>Natalie Portman is all smiles on Wednesday&rsquo;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon </em>in N.Y.C.</p>
HAPPY TO BE HERE

Natalie Portman is all smiles on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Terry Crews and son Isaiah jump for joy at the world premiere of&nbsp;<em>Aquaman</em>&nbsp;in Hollywood on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Terry Crews and son Isaiah jump for joy at the world premiere of Aquaman in Hollywood on Wednesday. 

Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty
<p>Shawn Mendes takes the stage at the Jingle Ball Chicago show on Wednesday.</p>
JINGLE ALL THE WAY

Shawn Mendes takes the stage at the Jingle Ball Chicago show on Wednesday.

David Davis for imageSPACE/MediaPunch
<p>Drew Barrymore launches her Flower Eyewear collection in London on Thursday.</p>
EYE TO EYE

Drew Barrymore launches her Flower Eyewear collection in London on Thursday.

Capturise/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Husband and wife costars Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin talk about the new season of&nbsp;<em>Gotham</em>&nbsp;at a Wednesday PaleyLive event in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
GOTHAM GOODS

Husband and wife costars Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin talk about the new season of Gotham at a Wednesday PaleyLive event in N.Y.C. 

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
<p>Padma Lakshmi attends Kellogg&rsquo;s Holiday Baking Challenge in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
EAT UP!

Padma Lakshmi attends Kellogg’s Holiday Baking Challenge in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks
<p>Honoree Barack Obama flashes a smile at the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards on Wednesday in New York City.</p>
SPREADING HOPE

Honoree Barack Obama flashes a smile at the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards on Wednesday in New York City.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Jenna Dewan is seen leaving a workout class in a top from her collaboration with Danskin on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
WORK WORK WORK WORK WORK

Jenna Dewan is seen leaving a workout class in a top from her collaboration with Danskin on Wednesday in L.A.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Brody Jenner and wife Kaitlynn Carter Jenner sip cocktails at the Prey Swim fashion show hosted by Audrina Patridge and Absolut Elyx on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
ABSOLUT-ELY FUN

Brody Jenner and wife Kaitlynn Carter Jenner sip cocktails at the Prey Swim fashion show hosted by Audrina Patridge and Absolut Elyx on Wednesday in L.A.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty
<p>Zayn Malik heads to a New York City listening party for his new album on Wednesday.</p>
LISTEN IN

Zayn Malik heads to a New York City listening party for his new album on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Emily Ratajkowski celebrates with Amy Schumer at the N.Y.C. launch of the comedian&#8217;s Le Cloud Apparel clothing line on Wednesday.</p>
IN THE SWING OF THINGS

Emily Ratajkowski celebrates with Amy Schumer at the N.Y.C. launch of the comedian’s Le Cloud Apparel clothing line on Wednesday.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Costars Tom Hollander and Rosamund Pike attend a special Q &amp; A for&nbsp;<em>A Private War</em>&nbsp;in London on Wednesday.</p>
TALK IT OUT

Costars Tom Hollander and Rosamund Pike attend a special Q & A for A Private War in London on Wednesday.

Dave J Hogan/Getty
<p>Jake Johnson, Luna Lauren Velez and Shameik Moore pose with fans at the&nbsp;<em>Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse&nbsp;</em>red carpet screening in Miami on Wednesday.</p>
SPIDEY SENSES

Jake Johnson, Luna Lauren Velez and Shameik Moore pose with fans at the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse red carpet screening in Miami on Wednesday.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p>Wednesday in New York City, stars Andy Serkis and Rohan Chand arrive at a BUILD event to talk about&nbsp;<em>Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle</em>.&nbsp;</p>
BUILD-ING BLOCKS

Wednesday in New York City, stars Andy Serkis and Rohan Chand arrive at a BUILD event to talk about Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Cynthia Nixon and Rosie O&rsquo;Donnell pose backstage with the stars of Broadway&#8217;s <em>The Prom, </em>Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen, on Wednesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
PROM DATES

Cynthia Nixon and Rosie O’Donnell pose backstage with the stars of Broadway’s The Prom, Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen, on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Ross Mathews, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and guest judge Jenifer Lewis hit the runway for Friday&#8217;s premiere episode of&nbsp;<em>RuPaul&#8217;s Drag Race All Stars 4</em>.&nbsp;</p>
STARRY NIGHT

Ross Mathews, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and guest judge Jenifer Lewis hit the runway for Friday’s premiere episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4

VH1
<p>Laverne Cox and Awkwafina crack each other up onstage during the 25th&nbsp;Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations Announcement on Wednesday in West Hollywood. (<a href="https://people.com/movies/sag-awards-2019-nominations/">See the full list of nominees here!</a>)</p>
NOMINEE NAMING

Laverne Cox and Awkwafina crack each other up onstage during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations Announcement on Wednesday in West Hollywood. (See the full list of nominees here!)

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>John Krasinski talks about his film&nbsp;<em>A Quiet Place</em>&nbsp;at a <em>Variety</em> Screening Series on Tuesday in Los Angeles.</p>
A QUIET TALK

John Krasinski talks about his film A Quiet Place at a Variety Screening Series on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez share a laugh during SiriusXM&rsquo;s Town Hall with the cast of&nbsp;<em>Second Act</em>&nbsp;hosted by Andy Cohen on Wednesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
SO 'SIRIUS'

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez share a laugh during SiriusXM’s Town Hall with the cast of Second Act hosted by Andy Cohen on Wednesday in N.Y.C. 

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Cynthia Erivo stops by N.Y.C.&rsquo;s Build Studio on Wednesday to discuss her Night Divine Christmas concert at the Apollo Theater.</p>
'DIVINE' TIME

Cynthia Erivo stops by N.Y.C.’s Build Studio on Wednesday to discuss her Night Divine Christmas concert at the Apollo Theater.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
<p>Olivia Cooke chats about&nbsp;<em>Vanity Fair</em>&nbsp;during the Build Speaker Series in New York City on Wednesday.</p>
PLAYING FAIR

Olivia Cooke chats about Vanity Fair during the Build Speaker Series in New York City on Wednesday.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p><em>Mary Poppins Returns</em>&nbsp;costars Emily Mortimer, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep pose together at the film&rsquo;s European Premiere at Royal Albert Hall in London on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
MAGIC HOUR

Mary Poppins Returns costars Emily Mortimer, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep pose together at the film’s European Premiere at Royal Albert Hall in London on Wednesday. 

Ian West/PA Wire/Zuma
<p>Amy Adams shares a laugh with husband Darren Le Gallo at the world premiere of <em>Vice</em> on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
LOOK OF LOVE

Amy Adams shares a laugh with husband Darren Le Gallo at the world premiere of Vice on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
<p>Also at the film&rsquo;s premiere: Sam Rockwell and Christian Bale.</p>
MODERN VICE

Also at the film’s premiere: Sam Rockwell and Christian Bale.

Steve Cohn/Shutterstock
<p>Ashlee Simpson is seen shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.</p>
RETAIL THERAPY

Ashlee Simpson is seen shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Milo Ventimiglia cozies up to <em>Second Chance</em> costar Jennifer Lopez on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
PUTTING ON A SHOW

Milo Ventimiglia cozies up to Second Chance costar Jennifer Lopez on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Nick Cannon drops by Build Studio to discuss the reality TV show <em>The Masked Singer</em> on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
POP IT

Nick Cannon drops by Build Studio to discuss the reality TV show The Masked Singer on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>At Tuesday&#8217;s Washington, D.C., premiere of&nbsp;<em>On the Basis of Sex</em>,&nbsp;Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses with Felicity Jones, who portrays the U.S. Supreme Court Justice in the film.&nbsp;</p>
JUSTICE FOR ALL

At Tuesday’s Washington, D.C., premiere of On the Basis of Sex, Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses with Felicity Jones, who portrays the U.S. Supreme Court Justice in the film. 

Courtesy of Lexi Klein
<p>Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers also attend the screening.&nbsp;</p>
SHOWING SUPPORT

Armie Hammer and wife Elizabeth Chambers also attend the screening. 

Shannon Finney/Getty
<p>Kesha performs on Wednesday&rsquo;s episode of <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show&nbsp;</em>in L.A.</p>
BELT IT OUT

Kesha performs on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Dove Cameron and Dave Thomas Brown pose together at the opening night afterparty for the new musical based on <em>Clueless</em> in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
GET A CLUE

Dove Cameron and Dave Thomas Brown pose together at the opening night afterparty for the new musical based on Clueless in New York City on Tuesday.

Bruce Glikas/Getty
<p>Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria pose for a sweet family photo with their children and Santa at the Childrensalon event at N.Y.C.&#8217;s Plaza Hotel on Tuesday.</p>
CHRISTMAS CARD

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria pose for a sweet family photo with their children and Santa at the Childrensalon event at N.Y.C.’s Plaza Hotel on Tuesday.

Tiffany Sage/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Ike Barinholtz and award winner John Cena playfully pose at the <em>Sports Illustrated</em> 2018 Sportsperson of the Year Awards on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
KNOCK OUT

Ike Barinholtz and award winner John Cena playfully pose at the Sports Illustrated 2018 Sportsperson of the Year Awards on Tuesday in L.A.

John Sciulli/Getty
<p>Sherri Shepherd speaks on a panel at WE tv&rsquo;s celebration of the return of <em>Love After Lockup</em> on Tuesday.</p>
BRINGING LOVE BACK

Sherri Shepherd speaks on a panel at WE tv’s celebration of the return of Love After Lockup on Tuesday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p><em>Bachelor</em> and <em>Bachelorette</em> alumni Nick Viall, Rachel Lindsay, Ashley Iaconetti and fianc&eacute; Jared Haibon also attend the celebration and panel.</p>
REAL(ITY) TALK

Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni Nick Viall, Rachel Lindsay, Ashley Iaconetti and fiancé Jared Haibon also attend the celebration and panel.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Lily James sparkles at a press conference for Bulgari&rsquo;s Forever jewelry collection on Tuesday in Beijing.</p>
RAISE A GLASS

Lily James sparkles at a press conference for Bulgari’s Forever jewelry collection on Tuesday in Beijing.

VCG/Getty
<p>Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams show off their gifts at the 6th Annual Winter Wonderland Toys for Tots Party on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
TOY TIME

Sarah Hyland and boyfriend Wells Adams show off their gifts at the 6th Annual Winter Wonderland Toys for Tots Party on Tuesday in L.A.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty
<p>Kris Jenner attends Tamara Mellon&rsquo;s Palisades Village store launch party in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
RUFFLED IN RED

Kris Jenner attends Tamara Mellon’s Palisades Village store launch party in L.A. on Tuesday.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
<p>Jaime King wows in head-to-toe Prada at the MedMen <em>Ember Magazine</em>&nbsp;dinner party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.</p>
PARTY PANTS

Jaime King wows in head-to-toe Prada at the MedMen Ember Magazine dinner party in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

Tasia Wells/Getty Images for MedMen
<p>Also there: Zo&euml; Saldana and husband Marco Perego.</p>
TÊTE-À-TÊTE

Also there: Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Gigi Hadid is a burst of brightness in an all-orange ensemble as she heads back to her N.Y.C. apartment on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
ORANGE YOU GLAD?

Gigi Hadid is a burst of brightness in an all-orange ensemble as she heads back to her N.Y.C. apartment on Tuesday. 

Splash News
<p>Ruth Wilson and Idris Elba pose together at the&nbsp;<em>Luther</em>&nbsp;series 5 photo call in London on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
COZY COSTARS

Ruth Wilson and Idris Elba pose together at the Luther series 5 photo call in London on Tuesday. 

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
<p>Meredith Walker, Rashida Jones, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Retta get together at Smart Girls&rsquo; 10th&nbsp;Year Anniversary Dinner in L.A. on Monday.</p>
FUNNY FRIENDS

Meredith Walker, Rashida Jones, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Retta get together at Smart Girls’ 10th Year Anniversary Dinner in L.A. on Monday.

Shutterstock
<p>Bradley Cooper is all smiles at the Tokyo premiere of&nbsp;<em>A Star is Born&nbsp;</em>on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
BORN FOR THIS

Bradley Cooper is all smiles at the Tokyo premiere of A Star is Born on Tuesday. 

Din Eugenio/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Ariana Grande is seen wearing a yellow puffer coat as she heads to the recording studio in N.Y.C. on Monday night.</p>
BALL OF SUNSHINE

Ariana Grande is seen wearing a yellow puffer coat as she heads to the recording studio in N.Y.C. on Monday night.

Splash News
<p>Xzibit stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. in a furry jacket on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
WARM & FUZZY

Xzibit stops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. in a furry jacket on Tuesday. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Princess Kate unveils a banner at Evelina Children&rsquo;s Hospital in London.</p>
POLKA-DOT PRINCESS

Princess Kate unveils a banner at Evelina Children’s Hospital in London.

Shutterstock
<p>Place your bids! Minka Kelly auctions off <em>Friday Night Lights</em> collectables on ScreenBid in support of the Minority Humanitarian Foundation.</p>
SIGN ON THE LINE

Place your bids! Minka Kelly auctions off Friday Night Lights collectables on ScreenBid in support of the Minority Humanitarian Foundation.

ScreenBid
<p>Hilary Duff gets in the giving spirit by gifting Cubcoats to kids from Operation Progress in L.A. on Monday.</p>
'SUPER' GIFTS

Hilary Duff gets in the giving spirit by gifting Cubcoats to kids from Operation Progress in L.A. on Monday.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
<p>Judd Apatow poses with wife Leslie Mann and their daughters Iris and Maude Apatow at the premiere of&nbsp;<em>Welcome to Marwen</em>&nbsp;on Monday in L.A.&nbsp;</p>
FAMILY PORTRAIT

Judd Apatow poses with wife Leslie Mann and their daughters Iris and Maude Apatow at the premiere of Welcome to Marwen on Monday in L.A. 

Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock
<p>Also at the film&rsquo;s premiere: a leggy Diane Kruger.</p>
SHIMMER & SHINE

Also at the film’s premiere: a leggy Diane Kruger.

Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty
<p>Milo Ventimiglia flashes the peace sign as he arrives to&nbsp;<em>Late Night with Seth Meyers</em>&nbsp;in N.Y.C. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
GETTING LATE

Milo Ventimiglia flashes the peace sign as he arrives to Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on Monday. 

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>Jessica Alba and pal Gabrielle Union chat courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat on Monday in L.A.</p>
DENIM DUO

Jessica Alba and pal Gabrielle Union chat courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat on Monday in L.A.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Emily Blunt and costar Lin-Manuel Miranda attend the Paris premiere of&nbsp;<em>Mary Poppins Returns</em>&nbsp;on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
MERRY WITH MARY

Emily Blunt and costar Lin-Manuel Miranda attend the Paris premiere of Mary Poppins Returns on Monday. 

Pierre Villard/SIPA/Shutterstock
<p>Clint Eastwood enjoys a glass of wine at the world premiere of&nbsp;<em>The Mule</em>&nbsp;alongside son Kyle, daughter Alison and son Scott on Monday in L.A.</p>
GOOD GENES

Clint Eastwood enjoys a glass of wine at the world premiere of The Mule alongside son Kyle, daughter Alison and son Scott on Monday in L.A.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
<p>Meghan Trainor performs at Hot 99.5&rsquo;s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Washington, D.C., on Monday.</p>
MAD FOR PLAID

Meghan Trainor performs at Hot 99.5’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Lisa Walker for imageSPACE/MediaPunch
<p>Monday night in London, Kate Moss and Pen&eacute;lope Cruz pose with their arms around each other at the British Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall. &nbsp;</p>
FASHION ICONS

Monday night in London, Kate Moss and Penélope Cruz pose with their arms around each other at the British Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall.  

Darren Gerrish/BFC/Getty
<p>Lauren Jauregui takes a load off at Music Choice in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
KICKING BACK

Lauren Jauregui takes a load off at Music Choice in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres arrive at&nbsp;<em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em>&nbsp;In L.A. on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
HOST HOPPING

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres arrive at Jimmy Kimmel Live! In L.A. on Monday. 

Shutterstock
<p>Constance Wu attends The Paley Center&rsquo;s screening and discussion of&nbsp;<em>Fresh Off the Boat&nbsp;</em>on Monday in Beverly Hills.&nbsp;</p>
LOOKING FRESH

Constance Wu attends The Paley Center’s screening and discussion of Fresh Off the Boat on Monday in Beverly Hills. 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty
<p>David Tennant snaps a selfie at the&nbsp;<em>Mary Queen of Scots</em> premiere in London on Monday night.&nbsp;</p>
'SNAP' TO IT

David Tennant snaps a selfie at the Mary Queen of Scots premiere in London on Monday night. 

CAN/Capital Pictures /MediaPunch
<p>Karlie Kloss poses with Princess Beatrice at the Berggruen Prize Gala in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
ROYAL ENTRANCE

Karlie Kloss poses with Princess Beatrice at the Berggruen Prize Gala in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Hayley Atwell and Tamara Lawrance share a laugh at&nbsp;<em>The Long Son</em>&nbsp;BBC TV show premiere in London on Tuesday.</p>
LAUGH IT OFF

Hayley Atwell and Tamara Lawrance share a laugh at The Long Son BBC TV show premiere in London on Tuesday.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
<p>Shea Marie is a vision in white at Ruinart&#8217;s Art Basel champagne&nbsp;f&ecirc;te at the Miami Botanical Garden.&nbsp;</p>
BUBBLY BASH

Shea Marie is a vision in white at Ruinart’s Art Basel champagne fête at the Miami Botanical Garden. 

Samantha Nandez/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Emily Ratajkowski poses for an impromptu photoshoot in downtown N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
CAMERA-READY

Emily Ratajkowski poses for an impromptu photoshoot in downtown N.Y.C. on Monday.

Splash News
<p>Monday in N.Y.C., Coco Rocha cheers on childhood cancer fighters and survivors walking the runway at Kleinfeld to benefit childhood cancer research.</p>
MODEL MOMENT

Monday in N.Y.C., Coco Rocha cheers on childhood cancer fighters and survivors walking the runway at Kleinfeld to benefit childhood cancer research.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
<p>Jodie Sweetin stops by SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
SWEET(IN) SMILE

Jodie Sweetin stops by SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>David Beckham and son Brooklyn pick out their finest suits for the British Fashion Awards,&nbsp;sponsored in part by Bird in Hand Winery, at London&#8217;s Royal Albert Hall on Monday.</p>
FASHIONABLE FATHER & SON

David Beckham and son Brooklyn pick out their finest suits for the British Fashion Awards, sponsored in part by Bird in Hand Winery, at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Monday.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Also there, another fashionable family, the Gerber/Crawford clan.</p>
ALL IN THE FAMILY

Also there, another fashionable family, the Gerber/Crawford clan.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty
<p>Miley Cyrus playfully claws at collaborator Mark Ronson during a visit to The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
HEARTBREAKERS

Miley Cyrus playfully claws at collaborator Mark Ronson during a visit to The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show on Monday in N.Y.C.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p><em>Doctor Who</em>&nbsp;star Jodie Whittaker arrives in London on Monday ahead of a children&rsquo;s holiday party hosted by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.</p>
WHO'S COMING?

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker arrives in London on Monday ahead of a children’s holiday party hosted by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.

Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/Zuma
<p>Matthew Morrison and Jordan Banjo crack up at a London photo call for&nbsp;<em>The Greatest Dancer</em>&nbsp;on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
GREATEST GRINS

Matthew Morrison and Jordan Banjo crack up at a London photo call for The Greatest Dancer on Monday. 

James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Margot Robbie and&nbsp;Saoirse Ronan bring the drama on the <em>Mary Queen of Scots</em> premiere red carpet in London on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
GOWNING MOMENT

Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan bring the drama on the Mary Queen of Scots premiere red carpet in London on Monday. 

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson stop by Build Studios to promote&nbsp;<em>Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse</em>&nbsp;on Monday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
WELL VERSED

Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson stop by Build Studios to promote Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Bennett Raglin/Getty
<p>Elsa Pataky shows off her flawless figure at the premiere of the first Australian Netflix original series,&nbsp;<em>Tidelands,</em> on Monday in Australia.</p>
ABOUT FACE

Elsa Pataky shows off her flawless figure at the premiere of the first Australian Netflix original series, Tidelands, on Monday in Australia.

Don Arnold/WireImage
<p>Sunday in N.Y.C., Hailey Baldwin keeps things cozy with an orange beanie for lunch in SoHo with her mom and grandmother.</p>
BEANIE BABY

Sunday in N.Y.C., Hailey Baldwin keeps things cozy with an orange beanie for lunch in SoHo with her mom and grandmother.

Splash News
