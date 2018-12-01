Dakota Johnson Is a Vision in Morocco, Plus Robert Pattinson, Dolly Parton & More

Kate Hogan ,
Sophie Dodd ,
and Lydia Price
December 01, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Dakota Johnson sparkles on Friday night at the opening ceremony of the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco.&nbsp;</p>
WAVE ON

Dakota Johnson sparkles on Friday night at the opening ceremony of the Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco. 

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Also there, a dapper Robert Pattinson.</p>
IN THE NAVY

Also there, a dapper Robert Pattinson.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrates his latest milestone &mdash; a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! &mdash; on Friday.</p>
WHAT A STAR YOU ARE

Lin-Manuel Miranda celebrates his latest milestone — a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! — on Friday.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty
<p>A smiley Michelle Obama greets fans on Friday during a book signing of her tome <em>Becoming&nbsp;</em>in New York City.</p>
BOOKING IT

A smiley Michelle Obama greets fans on Friday during a book signing of her tome Becoming in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty
<p>Dolly Parton goofs off for the cameras before performing on&nbsp;<em>Today&nbsp;</em>in New York City on Friday.</p>
ALL DOLLYED UP

Dolly Parton goofs off for the cameras before performing on Today in New York City on Friday.

Splash News Online
<p>Dennis Quaid visits <em>Sway in the Morning</em>&nbsp;at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
WHADDYA TALK?

Dennis Quaid visits Sway in the Morning at the SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Hailey Baldwin goes casual while leaving her hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday.</p>
SHARE A SMILE

Hailey Baldwin goes casual while leaving her hotel in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Splash News Online
<p>A smiling Jennifer Garner arrives to the 32nd American Cinematheque Awards Presentation in former <em>Alias</em> costar&nbsp;Bradley Cooper&#8217;s honor on Thursday in Beverly Hills.</p>
HAPPY TO BE HERE

A smiling Jennifer Garner arrives to the 32nd American Cinematheque Awards Presentation in former Alias costar Bradley Cooper’s honor on Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Jerod Harris/Getty
<p>Also there: <em>A Star Is Born</em> costars Sam Elliott, Cooper and Lady Gaga, who come together to celebrate the actor and director.</p>
STAR POWER

Also there: A Star Is Born costars Sam Elliott, Cooper and Lady Gaga, who come together to celebrate the actor and director.

Jerod Harris/Getty
<p>Tracee Ellis Ross attends Kevin Sharkley and Martha Stewart&#8217;s celebration of Stewart&#8217;s new book <em>Martha&#8217;s Flowers</em> at Michael Smith&#8217;s showroom in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
SITTING PRETTY

Tracee Ellis Ross attends Kevin Sharkley and Martha Stewart’s celebration of Stewart’s new book Martha’s Flowers at Michael Smith’s showroom in L.A. on Thursday.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Rachel Brosnahan poses at the season 2 premiere of <em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel</em> in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
SHE'S BACK!

Rachel Brosnahan poses at the season 2 premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock
<p>John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt are adorable as always at the L.A. premiere of her new film <em>Mary Poppins Returns</em> on Thursday.</p>
PRACTICALLY PERFECT

John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt are adorable as always at the L.A. premiere of her new film Mary Poppins Returns on Thursday.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Liev Schreiber feeds his furry friend at the Watches of Switzerland SoHo Flagship Store Opening in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
GOOD BOYS

Liev Schreiber feeds his furry friend at the Watches of Switzerland SoHo Flagship Store Opening in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Hunter Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Julia Roberts shows off her enhanced figure in a joking attempt to channel her inner Kardashian and gain more Instagram followers on <em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show </em>in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
(UN)NATURAL BEAUTY

Julia Roberts shows off her enhanced figure in a joking attempt to channel her inner Kardashian and gain more Instagram followers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A. on Thursday.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Steve Carell chats on the <em>Graham Norton Show</em> at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London on Thursday.</p>
TIME TO TALK

Steve Carell chats on the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre in London on Thursday.

PA Images/Sipa
<p>Thursday in N.Y.C., Meek Mill and Rick Ross attend Mill&#8217;s celebration with PUMA for his Championships album release party.</p>
WE ARE THE 'CHAMPIONS'

Thursday in N.Y.C., Meek Mill and Rick Ross attend Mill’s celebration with PUMA for his Championships album release party.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Luke Evans speaks at a BAFTA Cymru event in Wales on Thursday.</p>
A LIVELY CHAT

Luke Evans speaks at a BAFTA Cymru event in Wales on Thursday.

Polly Thomas/BAFTA/Shutterstock
<p>Jason Momoa looks laid back as he arrives at an airport in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
TOUCHING DOWN

Jason Momoa looks laid back as he arrives at an airport in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>Paris Jackson rocks a &#8220;God Save the Queen&#8221; shirt while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
ALL HAIL

Paris Jackson rocks a “God Save the Queen” shirt while out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Splash News
<p>Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden cozy up against a silver backdrop at the Lanc&ocirc;me x <em>Vogue</em> Holiday Event in West Hollywood on Thursday.</p>
METALLIC MOOD

Ariel Winter and boyfriend Levi Meaden cozy up against a silver backdrop at the Lancôme x Vogue Holiday Event in West Hollywood on Thursday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Kate Beckinsale and BFF Stephen Simbari catch a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
CAUGHT IN THE MIDDLE

Kate Beckinsale and BFF Stephen Simbari catch a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers in L.A. on Thursday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Catherine Zeta-Jones stops by the<em> Morning Mash Up</em> radio show at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in New York City.</p>
RADIO CITY

Catherine Zeta-Jones stops by the Morning Mash Up radio show at SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid and David Beckham reunite in the front row at the Dior Homme show in Tokyo on Friday.</p>
FRIENDS IN FRONT

Bella Hadid and David Beckham reunite in the front row at the Dior Homme show in Tokyo on Friday.

Satomi Kokubun/Shutterstock
<p>Lance Bass joins members of the Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake to celebrate Tru by Hilton&#8217;s growth in Utah.</p>
GET CONNECTED

Lance Bass joins members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake to celebrate Tru by Hilton’s growth in Utah.

Fred Hayes/Getty
<p>Thursday in Washington, D.C., The Elizabeth Dole Foundation puts on a Heroes and History Makers Event with Elizabeth and Bob Dole, featuring Tom Hanks on the panel and Savannah Guthrie moderating and named an Ambassador for the foundation.</p>
MAKING HISTORY

Thursday in Washington, D.C., The Elizabeth Dole Foundation puts on a Heroes and History Makers Event with Elizabeth and Bob Dole, featuring Tom Hanks on the panel and Savannah Guthrie moderating and named an Ambassador for the foundation.

Rod Lamkey Jr.
<p>Tyra Banks turns heads on Thursday while leaving Build Studios in N.Y.C.</p>
WALK THAT WALK

Tyra Banks turns heads on Thursday while leaving Build Studios in N.Y.C.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Jenny McCarthy and Garth Brooks snap a selfie on Thursday during the country singer&#8217;s visit to McCarthy&#8217;s SiriusXM show in New York City.</p>
PHOTO FINISH

Jenny McCarthy and Garth Brooks snap a selfie on Thursday during the country singer’s visit to McCarthy’s SiriusXM show in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Kylie Jenner goes for all-blue everything during a New York City outing on Thursday.</p>
DENIM DAZE

Kylie Jenner goes for all-blue everything during a New York City outing on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>Millie Bobby Brown gets into costume on the Oahu set of&nbsp;<em>Godzilla vs. Kong</em> on Thursday.</p>
SHORT STORY

Millie Bobby Brown gets into costume on the Oahu set of Godzilla vs. Kong on Thursday.

Backgrid
<p>Josephine Skriver, Elsa Hosk and Jasmine Tookes attend the 2018 Victoria&#8217;s Secret Shop the Show Event at Victoria&#8217;s Secret Fifth Ave. in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
TRIPLE PLAY

Josephine Skriver, Elsa Hosk and Jasmine Tookes attend the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Shop the Show Event at Victoria’s Secret Fifth Ave. in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Taylor Hill/WireImage
<p>Nate Berkus shops for Hum by Verizon as a holiday gift in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
TALKING SHOP

Nate Berkus shops for Hum by Verizon as a holiday gift in Los Angeles. 

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>Martina McBride celebrates a happy couple on an episode of&nbsp;<em>Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic</em>&nbsp;at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The show premieres on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.</p>
WEDDED BLISS

Martina McBride celebrates a happy couple on an episode of Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The show premieres on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Todd Anderson/Freeform
<p>David Blaine performs for designer Gareth Pugh at Claridge&#8217;s Zodiac Party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and Edward Enninful in London on Thursday.</p>
TRICK OR TREAT

David Blaine performs for designer Gareth Pugh at Claridge’s Zodiac Party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and Edward Enninful in London on Thursday.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Also there: Alexa Chung, who lounges on a crescent moon at Claridge&rsquo;s Zodiac Party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and Edward Enninful in London on Thursday.</p>
OVER THE MOON

Also there: Alexa Chung, who lounges on a crescent moon at Claridge’s Zodiac Party hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and Edward Enninful in London on Thursday.

Richard Young/Shutterstock
Cindy Ord/Getty
<p>Thursday in L.A., Jennifer Lopez marks her 21st appearance on&nbsp;<em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em>&nbsp;with a killer performance.</p>
READY FOR IT?

Thursday in L.A., Jennifer Lopez marks her 21st appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with a killer performance.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling attend a special&nbsp;<em>First Man</em>&nbsp;event in L.A. on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
MOON MEN

Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling attend a special First Man event in L.A. on Wednesday. 

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Macaulay Culkin wears his trademark bunny ears during Wednesday&#8217;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Tonight Show</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
BUNNY BOY

Macaulay Culkin wears his trademark bunny ears during Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
<p>Angela Bassett comes out for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater&#8217;s 60th&nbsp;anniversary opening night celebration Wednesday in New York City.</p>
DANCE WITH SOMEBODY

Angela Bassett comes out for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s 60th anniversary opening night celebration Wednesday in New York City.

Theo Wargo/Getty
<p>On Wednesday,&nbsp;<em>Mary Poppins Returns</em>&nbsp;stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt dish on the movie at a Los Angeles press conference.</p>
LOVE TO LAUGH

On Wednesday, Mary Poppins Returns stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt dish on the movie at a Los Angeles press conference.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Hilary Duff donates new toys to Disney Store and shopDisney&#8217;s charity initiative with Toys for Tots in L.A. on Monday.</p>
GIVING SEASON

Hilary Duff donates new toys to Disney Store and shopDisney’s charity initiative with Toys for Tots in L.A. on Monday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Wednesday at the Louis Armstrong House Museum Gala in N.Y.C., Tracy Morgan emulates a cardboard cutout of the jazz legend.</p>
ICONIC IMITATION

Wednesday at the Louis Armstrong House Museum Gala in N.Y.C., Tracy Morgan emulates a cardboard cutout of the jazz legend.

Taylor Hill/Getty
<p>Wednesday in N.Y.C., <em>Queer </em>Eye stars Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness celebrate Friendsgiving with HP.</p>
FRIENDS FOREVER

Wednesday in N.Y.C., Queer Eye stars Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness celebrate Friendsgiving with HP.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Pauletta Washington links arms with son John David Washington and Alfre Woodard at a <em>BlackKklansman </em>screening in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
FAMILY SUPPORT

Pauletta Washington links arms with son John David Washington and Alfre Woodard at a BlackKklansman screening in L.A. on Wednesday.

Steve Cohn/Shutterstock
<p>Leonardo DiCaprio and rumored girlfriend Camila Morrone get cozy at the PSG-Liverpool game at Parc des Princes in Paris.</p>
PLAYING THE FIELD

Leonardo DiCaprio and rumored girlfriend Camila Morrone get cozy at the PSG-Liverpool game at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Splash News
<p>Christian Bale and wife Sibi Blazic attend the Hollywood premiere of Netflix&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Mowgli</em>&nbsp;on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

Christian Bale and wife Sibi Blazic attend the Hollywood premiere of Netflix’s Mowgli on Wednesday. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty
<p>Matthew Morrison and wife Renee have some fun on opening night of the L.A. production of&nbsp;<em>Come from Away</em>&nbsp;on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
HERE TO STAY

Matthew Morrison and wife Renee have some fun on opening night of the L.A. production of Come from Away on Wednesday. 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty
<p>Sibling skating duo Maia and Alex Shibutani hit the ice for Instagram&#8217;s #Instaskate 2018 event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.</p>
SO CHILL

Sibling skating duo Maia and Alex Shibutani hit the ice for Instagram’s #Instaskate 2018 event in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Tiffany Rose/Getty
<p>Wednesday in N.Y.C., Tim Meadows and Cristin Milioti stop by Build Series to chat about the CBS All Access web series&nbsp;<em>No Activity.&nbsp;</em></p>
STAY TUNED

Wednesday in N.Y.C., Tim Meadows and Cristin Milioti stop by Build Series to chat about the CBS All Access web series No Activity. 

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
<p>Kit Harington poses in costume during a&nbsp;<em>True West</em>&nbsp;play photo call at Vaudeville Theatre in London on Thursday.</p>
QUICK CALL

Kit Harington poses in costume during a True West play photo call at Vaudeville Theatre in London on Thursday.

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
<p>Katharine McPhee supports Rachel Zoe during a holiday presentation at the stylist and designer&#8217;s Pacific Palisades boutique on Wednesday.</p>
SEASONAL STYLE

Katharine McPhee supports Rachel Zoe during a holiday presentation at the stylist and designer’s Pacific Palisades boutique on Wednesday.

Donato Sardella/Getty
<p>Alessia Cara performs at her iHeartRadio album release party for&nbsp;<em>The Pains of Growing</em>&nbsp;in Burbank, California, on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
GLOWING UP

Alessia Cara performs at her iHeartRadio album release party for The Pains of Growing in Burbank, California, on Wednesday. 

Kevin Winter/Getty
<p>Eric McCormack stops by the<em> Sandyland</em> show on Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
RADIO LAND

Eric McCormack stops by the Sandyland show on Radio Andy at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Kerry Washington journeys through the world of DreamWorks&#8217; <em>Trolls The Experience</em> in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
HUGS ALL AROUND

Kerry Washington journeys through the world of DreamWorks’ Trolls The Experience in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Courtesy Trolls The Experience
<p>Adam DeVine snacks on popcorn at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Los Angeles.</p>
SNACK TIME

Adam DeVine snacks on popcorn at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty
<p>Tessa Thompson and costar Florian Munteanu share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the&nbsp;<em>Creed II&nbsp;</em>premiere in London on Wednesday.</p>
SWEET SMOOCH

Tessa Thompson and costar Florian Munteanu share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the Creed II premiere in London on Wednesday.

Jeff Spicer/Getty
<p>Channing Tatum goes crazy with fans on Wednesday while celebrating the opening night of&nbsp;<em>Magic Mike Live</em> at The Hippodrome in London.</p>
WILD ONES

Channing Tatum goes crazy with fans on Wednesday while celebrating the opening night of Magic Mike Live at The Hippodrome in London.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Victoria Beckham keeps it coordinated on Wednesday during an outing in N.Y.C.</p>
COLOR BLOCK

Victoria Beckham keeps it coordinated on Wednesday during an outing in N.Y.C.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images
<p>Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Dockery are in character on Wednesday while shooting scenes for&nbsp;<em>Toff Guys</em> in London.</p>
UNDER MY UMBRELLA

Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Dockery are in character on Wednesday while shooting scenes for Toff Guys in London.

Splash News Online
<p>A casual Travis Scott leaves his hotel in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
COMFORT FIRST

A casual Travis Scott leaves his hotel in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Megan Fox leaves her mark on the New York City set of&nbsp;<em>Extra</em> on Wednesday.</p>
SIGN OF THE TIMES

Megan Fox leaves her mark on the New York City set of Extra on Wednesday.

Mike Coppola/Getty
<p>Alicia Keys presents an award to Viacom CEO Bob Bakish during the MTV Staying Alive Foundation 20th Anniversary Gala at Guastavino&#8217;s in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
STAY TRUE

Alicia Keys presents an award to Viacom CEO Bob Bakish during the MTV Staying Alive Foundation 20th Anniversary Gala at Guastavino’s in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Craig Barritt/Getty
<p>Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban get close at the 32nd&nbsp;Annual ARIA Awards in Sydney on Tuesday.</p>
AWESOME AUSSIES

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban get close at the 32nd Annual ARIA Awards in Sydney on Tuesday.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty
<p>Shawn Mendes performs at 106.1 KISS FM&#8217;s Jingle Ball on Tuesday in Dallas.</p>
'JINGLE' ALL THE WAY

Shawn Mendes performs at 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball on Tuesday in Dallas.

Rich Fury/Getty
<p>Mel B gets some love and support from fellow Spice Girl Mel C at her&nbsp;<em>Brutally Honest</em>&nbsp;book launch in London on Tuesday.&nbsp;</p>
SPICE OF LIFE

Mel B gets some love and support from fellow Spice Girl Mel C at her Brutally Honest book launch in London on Tuesday. 

Richard Young/Shutterstock
<p>John Krasinski is a good elf on Wednesday&#8217;s episode of&nbsp;<em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show </em>in L.A.</p>
SANTA'S LITTLE HELPER

John Krasinski is a good elf on Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
<p>Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia, Natalie Portman beams at a Melbourne Demons AFL training session.</p>
SPORTY CHIC

Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia, Natalie Portman beams at a Melbourne Demons AFL training session.

Robert Cianflone/Getty
<p>Debra Messing reads a story at a Giving Tuesday celebration hosted by Sleep Number and Pajama Program in N.Y.C.</p>
STORY TIME

Debra Messing reads a story at a Giving Tuesday celebration hosted by Sleep Number and Pajama Program in N.Y.C.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Tuesday in New York City, Diana Ross lights up the night at the 86th&nbsp;Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting taping.</p>
IT'S (ALMOST) LIT

Tuesday in New York City, Diana Ross lights up the night at the 86th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting taping.

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Ariel Winter stops by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
ON AIR

Ariel Winter stops by SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Santiago Felipe/Getty
<p>Christopher Meloni and Dean Winters pose together at Netflix&#8217;s afterparty for&nbsp;<em>Roma</em>&nbsp;at N.Y.C.&#8217;s The Pool on Tuesday night.</p>
POOL PARTY

Christopher Meloni and Dean Winters pose together at Netflix’s afterparty for Roma at N.Y.C.’s The Pool on Tuesday night.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty
<p>Dave Chappelle performs a stand-up set at Cape Town&#8217;s Grand Arena in South Africa on Tuesday.</p>
COMEDIAN IN CAPE TOWN

Dave Chappelle performs a stand-up set at Cape Town’s Grand Arena in South Africa on Tuesday.

Mathieu Bitton/Shutterstock
<p>Dakota Johnson looks cozy in a sweater and loafers while shopping in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
OUT AND ABOUT

Dakota Johnson looks cozy in a sweater and loafers while shopping in L.A. on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Cast members of Broadway hit&nbsp;<em>Dear Evan Hansen</em>&nbsp;celebrate the musical&#8217;s second&nbsp;anniversary and a donation from the Smithsonian Museum on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
DEAR FRIENDS

Cast members of Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen celebrate the musical’s second anniversary and a donation from the Smithsonian Museum on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Joaquin Phoenix looks like a man on a mission while filming&nbsp;<em>The Joker</em>&nbsp;in the Bronx.&nbsp;</p>
WHY SO SERIOUS?

Joaquin Phoenix looks like a man on a mission while filming The Joker in the Bronx. 

The Image Direct
<p>Lily Collins gets a jump start on her holiday shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.</p>
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP

Lily Collins gets a jump start on her holiday shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

BACKGRID
<p>Maisie Williams poses for a selfie with students after giving a talk about her career at St John&#8217;s College in Cambridge, England, on Tuesday.</p>
'STARK' SELFIE

Maisie Williams poses for a selfie with students after giving a talk about her career at St John’s College in Cambridge, England, on Tuesday.

Geoff Robinson Photography/Shutterstock
<p>Tuesday in Los Angeles, Margot Robbie talks about sustainability and electric cars at the Nissan Futures forum.</p>
MOVING FORWARD

Tuesday in Los Angeles, Margot Robbie talks about sustainability and electric cars at the Nissan Futures forum.

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p>Van Jones joins Tyra Banks and her&nbsp;<em>Life-Size 2</em>&nbsp;costar Hank Chen in a silly pose at the movie&#8217;s pink carpet premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday.</p>
ALL 'DOLLED' UP

Van Jones joins Tyra Banks and her Life-Size 2 costar Hank Chen in a silly pose at the movie’s pink carpet premiere in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Phil McCarten/Getty
<p>Matthew McConaughey attends a special screening of&nbsp;<em>White Boy Rick&nbsp;</em>on Tuesday in London.&nbsp;</p>
OH BOY

Matthew McConaughey attends a special screening of White Boy Rick on Tuesday in London. 

Tristan Fewings/Getty
<p>Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the Musem of Modern Art&#8217;s screening of&nbsp;<em>Wildlife</em>&nbsp;on Tuesday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
LIFE OF THE PARTY

Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan and Jake Gyllenhaal attend the Musem of Modern Art’s screening of Wildlife on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Mark Sagliocco/Getty
<p>Victoria Beckham steps out in a khaki green jumpsuit on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
'JUMP' ON IT

Victoria Beckham steps out in a khaki green jumpsuit on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

ECP/Getty
<p>Tuesday in N.Y.C., Barbara Bach, Ringo Starr and Sheryl Crow spread the peace at the 14th&nbsp;Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball.</p>
LET IT SNOW

Tuesday in N.Y.C., Barbara Bach, Ringo Starr and Sheryl Crow spread the peace at the 14th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
<p>Rihanna stops by the Griffith Observatory in L.A. to catch Rivian&#8217;s unveiling of the first-ever electric adventure vehicle.</p>
IT'S ELECTRIC

Rihanna stops by the Griffith Observatory in L.A. to catch Rivian’s unveiling of the first-ever electric adventure vehicle.

Carlos Delgado/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Jason Momoa shows off his musical skills at an <em>Aquaman</em> meet and greet at Forbidden Planet in London on Tuesday.</p>
PLAY THAT SONG

Jason Momoa shows off his musical skills at an Aquaman meet and greet at Forbidden Planet in London on Tuesday.

Dave J Hogan/Getty
<p>Anne Hathaway literally gets a lift on Tuesday while filming her latest movie in Brooklyn.</p>
COME FLY WITH ME

Anne Hathaway literally gets a lift on Tuesday while filming her latest movie in Brooklyn.

Splash News Online
<p>Sandra Bullock greets fans as she arrives for the premiere of <i>Bird Box&nbsp;</i>at the Zoo Palast in Berlin on Monday.</p>
SIDE SWIPE

Sandra Bullock greets fans as she arrives for the premiere of Bird Box at the Zoo Palast in Berlin on Monday.

HAYOUNG JEON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
<p>The cast and crew of&nbsp;<em>The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel &mdash;&nbsp;</em>Rachel Brosnahan, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Tony Shalhoub and Michael Zegen &mdash; lights up the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p> <p>Empire State Building, NY</p> <p>Pictured:&nbsp;</p>
LIGHT THE NIGHT

The cast and crew of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Rachel Brosnahan, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Tony Shalhoub and Michael Zegen — lights up the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Diego Luna discusses <em>Narcos: Mexico</em> and<em> If Beale Street Could Talk</em>&nbsp;at Build Studio in New York City on Tuesday.</p>
HOT MIC

Diego Luna discusses Narcos: Mexico and If Beale Street Could Talk at Build Studio in New York City on Tuesday.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Snoop Dogg, Quincy Jones, Dr. Dre, Rashida Jones, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Usher attend Quincy Jones&#8217; hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Tuesday.</p>
POP ICON

Snoop Dogg, Quincy Jones, Dr. Dre, Rashida Jones, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Usher attend Quincy Jones’ hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Kristin Cavallari is ready to go on Tuesday at her Uncommon James jewelry pop-up shop at The Grove in L.A.</p>
SHOP 'TIL YOU DROP

Kristin Cavallari is ready to go on Tuesday at her Uncommon James jewelry pop-up shop at The Grove in L.A.

Splash News Online
<p>Kaia Gerber hits the catwalk for the Valentino pre-fall 2019 fashion show in Tokyo on Tuesday.</p>
RED LETTER DAY

Kaia Gerber hits the catwalk for the Valentino pre-fall 2019 fashion show in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Shutterstock
