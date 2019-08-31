Billie Eilish Gives an 'Electric' Performance in Dublin, Plus Amanda Seyfried, Anna Kendrick & More

Walking on Air
Billie Eilish jump starts her performance at Electric Picnic Festival 2019 in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.
Give Them a Hand
Margaret Qualley gets some support from costars Anthony Mackie, Zazie Beetz and Jack O’Connell as well as rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson at the Seberg screening during Venice Film Festival on Friday.
Yes, You!
Lauren Alaina playfully points fingers as she hosts the Vera Bradley x Blessings backpack event in Panama City, Florida on Friday.
(Fake) Bump Alert
No, Anna Kendrick isn’t actually pregnant — she’s just filming Love Life outside of the Public Theatre in New York City on Friday.
Safety (Pin) First
Amanda Seyfried, looking elegant in a pale pink gown, arrives for the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner during the Venice Film Festival on Friday.
Strike a Pose
Kristen Stewart looks gorgeous at the photo call for the political thriller film, Seberg, on Thursday in Venice as part of the 76th Venice Film Festival.
Date Night
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas cozy up at the John Varvatos Villa One Tequila Launch Party on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Safety First
Joe Jonas, wearing all denim and sporting a helmet, rides his bike to Madison Square Garden for his sold out show with The Jonas Brothers in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Love Is In the Air
Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby hold hands on a romantic walk through N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Space Buns or Bust
Cara Delevingne looks effortlessly chic while out and about in London on Thursday. The actress accesorized her look with a pair of heels and a fun hair style.
Riding in Style
Aquaman actor Dolph Lundgren takes a cruise around L.A. on Thursday in a classic red convertible.
Congratulations Are In Order
Brandy Norwood gives a speech while receiving the 2019 BMI Presidents Award on Thursday during The BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Ciao, Bella!
Liv Tyler looks chic and stunning on the Ad Astra red carpet in Venice, Italy on Thursday. Tyler is in Venice for the 76th Venice Film Festival.
Pretty In Pink
Gina Gershon wears a light pink power suit on Thursday evening in N.Y.C. while attending the John Varvatos x Nick Jonas launch of Villa One tequila.
H.E.R. Is G.R.E.A.T
H.E.R. performs in N.Y.C. on Thursday as part of NBC’s Today Citi Summer Concert Series.
A Night at the Theater
Billy Crystal poses with Jackie Hoffman backstage at Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish at Stage 42 in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
On Top of the World
Zara Larsson strikes a pose on the Obervation Deck of the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Pretty as a Rose
Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz arrives at the 76th Venice Internatinal Film Festival on Thursday.
Fans in the Stands
Oscar Isaac and Ben Stiller chat in the stands while they watch the US Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows, New York on Thursday.
I Spy With My Little Eye
Actor John David Washington is spotted along with director Christopher Nolan in Central London on Thursday. He is currently filming the spy thriller Tenet.
A 'Star' Is Born
Kirsten Dunst sits beside her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony honoring her career on Thursday in Hollywood.
Sea Savvy
Kate Upton adds a nautical touch to her outfit with a red, white and blue cross-body bag as she arrives at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.
Feeling Blue
Nina Agdal wears a light blue blazer and fringed jeans as she leaves Good Day New York on Thursday in New York City.
Out of This World
Brad Pitt looks dapper on the red carpet ahead of space thriller Ad Astra‘s screening during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday at Sala Grande.
'Space' for Two
Bar Refaeli glows on the Ad Astra red carpet while showing off her baby bump.
Honeymoon Phase
Newlyweds Jared Haibon and Ashely Iaconetti share a loving look while enjoying cocktails poolside during their honeymoon in Imerovigli, Greece. The Bachelor in Paradise alums stayed at the luxurious West East Suites, courtesy of Booking.com.
Iconic Instagram Story
Scarlett Johansson snaps selfies with fans on the red carpet ahead of the Marriage Story screening during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.
Super Fan
Gigi Hadid gets into the game, wearing a Missoma gold chain necklace, as she cheers on Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open on Monday in N.Y.C.
Walk This Way
Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton hold hands as they leave The Century Club in London’s West End on Wednesday.
Have 'Mercy'
Shawn Mendes belts it out while fans sing along during his performance at The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Over the Rainbow
Halsey leaves breakfast with friends wearing a flannel shirt and slouchy jeans and a rainbow part in New York City’s Soho on Wednesday.
'Serious' Icon
Missy Elliott wears a gold chain with an ‘Iconic’ pendant as she stops by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Looking ‘Fly’
Mariah Carey steps out in a black silk dress with embroidered butterflies on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Stars with a Secret
Tyler Hoechlin and costar Alexandra Daddario pose together at the premiere of their new film Can You Keep a Secret at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Perfect Putt
Dennis Quaid looks pleased with his putt during the Pro-Am ahead of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on Wednesday in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
Date Night
Cash Warren and wife Jessica Alba enjoy a night out together on Wednesday in L.A.
Pump Pups
Rachel McCord shows off a sketch of a furry friend during Vanderpump Dogs’ #Vanderpupcation Celebration at Skybar at Mondrian L.A. on Wednesday.
Inns & Outs
Christina Milian poses at the cast and crew screening of Netflix’s Falling Inn Love on Wednesday in L.A.
‘Hamming’ it Up
Cara Delevingne and costar Orlando Bloom pose together at the London premiere of their new Amazon series Carnival Row at The Ham Yard Hotel on Wednesday.
'Blazing' Beauty
Victoria Justice wears a black blazer over a lace bralette at the Pandora Jewelry Relaunch Event at Hudson Loft in L.A. on Wednesday.
Smiles for Miles
Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson share a laugh at the Marriage Story photo call during the Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Thursday in Venice.
White Hot
Kate Upton serves up a chic summer look in an all-white ensemble as she arrives at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.
Fest Best
Nicholas Hoult dons a tux on Wednesday for the opening ceremony and screening of La Vérité at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy.
Piece by Piece
Also at Wednesday night’s opening ceremony and screening in Venice, Sofia Richie, in her black tie best.
Radio Waves
Fresh off the VMAs and his CMA Award nomination, Lil Nas X visits Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Orange You Glad?
Katy Perry is a total prints-ess on Wednesday while arriving to a screening of fiancé Orlando Bloom’s Carnival Row in London.