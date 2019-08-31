Billie Eilish Gives an 'Electric' Performance in Dublin, Plus Amanda Seyfried, Anna Kendrick & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan, Karen Mizoguchi and Andrea Wurzburger
August 31, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 125

Walking on Air

Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty

Billie Eilish jump starts her performance at Electric Picnic Festival 2019 in Dublin, Ireland on Friday.

2 of 125

Give Them a Hand

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Margaret Qualley gets some support from costars Anthony Mackie, Zazie Beetz and Jack O’Connell as well as rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson at the Seberg screening during Venice Film Festival on Friday.

3 of 125

Yes, You!

Don Juan Moore/Getty

Lauren Alaina playfully points fingers as she hosts the Vera Bradley x Blessings backpack event in Panama City, Florida on Friday. 

4 of 125

(Fake) Bump Alert

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

No, Anna Kendrick isn’t actually pregnant — she’s just filming Love Life outside of the Public Theatre in New York City on Friday. 

5 of 125

Safety (Pin) First

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Amanda Seyfried, looking elegant in a pale pink gown, arrives for the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner during the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

6 of 125

Strike a Pose

Camilla Morandi/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart looks gorgeous at the photo call for the political thriller film, Seberg, on Thursday in Venice as part of the 76th Venice Film Festival.

7 of 125

Date Night

Craig Barritt/Getty

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas cozy up at the John Varvatos Villa One Tequila Launch Party on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

8 of 125

Safety First

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Joe Jonas, wearing all denim and sporting a helmet, rides his bike to Madison Square Garden for his sold out show with The Jonas Brothers in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

9 of 125

Love Is In the Air 

The Image Direct

Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby hold hands on a romantic walk through N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

10 of 125

Space Buns or Bust 

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne looks effortlessly chic while out and about in London on Thursday. The actress accesorized her look with a pair of heels and a fun hair style. 

11 of 125

Riding in Style 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Aquaman actor Dolph Lundgren takes a cruise around L.A. on Thursday in a classic red convertible. 

12 of 125

Congratulations Are In Order

Paras Griffin/Getty

Brandy Norwood gives a speech while receiving the 2019 BMI Presidents Award on Thursday during The BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Sandy Springs, Georgia. 

13 of 125

Ciao, Bella! 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Liv Tyler looks chic and stunning on the Ad Astra red carpet in Venice, Italy on Thursday. Tyler is in Venice for the 76th Venice Film Festival.

14 of 125

Pretty In Pink

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Gina Gershon wears a light pink power suit on Thursday evening in N.Y.C. while attending the John Varvatos x Nick Jonas launch of Villa One tequila. 

15 of 125

H.E.R. Is G.R.E.A.T 

John Palmer/MediaPunch

H.E.R. performs in N.Y.C. on Thursday as part of NBC’s Today Citi Summer Concert Series.

16 of 125

A Night at the Theater

Tricia Baron

Billy Crystal poses with Jackie Hoffman backstage at Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish at Stage 42 in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

17 of 125

On Top of the World 

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Zara Larsson strikes a pose on the Obervation Deck of the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

18 of 125

Pretty as a Rose

INSTARimages.com

Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz arrives at the 76th Venice Internatinal Film Festival on Thursday. 

19 of 125

Fans in the Stands

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oscar Isaac and Ben Stiller chat in the stands while they watch the US Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows, New York on Thursday.

20 of 125

I Spy With My Little Eye

SplashNews.com

Actor John David Washington is spotted along with director Christopher Nolan in Central London on Thursday. He is currently filming the spy thriller Tenet

21 of 125

A 'Star' Is Born

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Kirsten Dunst sits beside her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony honoring her career on Thursday in Hollywood. 

22 of 125

Sea Savvy 

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Kate Upton adds a nautical touch to her outfit with a red, white and blue cross-body bag as she arrives at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. 

23 of 125

Feeling Blue

MediaPunch

Nina Agdal wears a light blue blazer and fringed jeans as she leaves Good Day New York on Thursday in New York City. 

24 of 125

Out of This World

Splash News Online

Brad Pitt looks dapper on the red carpet ahead of space thriller Ad Astra‘s screening during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday at Sala Grande. 

25 of 125

'Space' for Two 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Bar Refaeli glows on the Ad Astra red carpet while showing off her baby bump.

26 of 125

Honeymoon Phase

Courtesy Booking.com

Newlyweds Jared Haibon and Ashely Iaconetti share a loving look while enjoying cocktails poolside during their honeymoon in Imerovigli, Greece. The Bachelor in Paradise alums stayed at the luxurious West East Suites, courtesy of Booking.com

27 of 125

Iconic Instagram Story

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty

Scarlett Johansson snaps selfies with fans on the red carpet ahead of the Marriage Story screening during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. 

28 of 125

Super Fan

Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid gets into the game, wearing a Missoma gold chain necklace, as she cheers on Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open on Monday in N.Y.C.

29 of 125

Walk This Way

MEGA

Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton hold hands as they leave The Century Club in London’s West End on Wednesday.

30 of 125

Have 'Mercy' 

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes belts it out while fans sing along during his performance at The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

31 of 125

Over the Rainbow

SplashNews.com

Halsey leaves breakfast with friends wearing a flannel shirt and slouchy jeans and a rainbow part in New York City’s Soho on Wednesday.

32 of 125

'Serious' Icon 

Noam Galai/Getty

Missy Elliott wears a gold chain with an ‘Iconic’ pendant as she stops by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

33 of 125

Looking ‘Fly’

The Image Direct

Mariah Carey steps out in a black silk dress with embroidered butterflies on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

34 of 125

Stars with a Secret

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Tyler Hoechlin and costar Alexandra Daddario pose together at the premiere of their new film Can You Keep a Secret at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday in Hollywood.

35 of 125

Perfect Putt

Stuart Franklin/Getty

Dennis Quaid looks pleased with his putt during the Pro-Am ahead of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on Wednesday in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

36 of 125

Date Night

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cash Warren and wife Jessica Alba enjoy a night out together on Wednesday in L.A.

37 of 125

Pump Pups

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Rachel McCord shows off a sketch of a furry friend during Vanderpump Dogs’ #Vanderpupcation Celebration at Skybar at Mondrian L.A. on Wednesday.

38 of 125

Inns & Outs

Erik Voake/Getty

Christina Milian poses at the cast and crew screening of Netflix’s Falling Inn Love on Wednesday in L.A.

39 of 125

‘Hamming’ it Up

David M. Benett/WireImage

Cara Delevingne and costar Orlando Bloom pose together at the London premiere of their new Amazon series Carnival Row at The Ham Yard Hotel on Wednesday.

40 of 125

'Blazing' Beauty

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Victoria Justice wears a black blazer over a lace bralette at the Pandora Jewelry Relaunch Event at Hudson Loft in L.A. on Wednesday.

41 of 125

Smiles for Miles

Action Press/MediaPunch

Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson share a laugh at the Marriage Story photo call during the Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Thursday in Venice.

42 of 125

White Hot

Action Press/MediaPunch

Kate Upton serves up a chic summer look in an all-white ensemble as she arrives at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

43 of 125

Fest Best

Tristan Fewings/Getty

Nicholas Hoult dons a tux on Wednesday for the opening ceremony and screening of La Vérité at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy.

44 of 125

Piece by Piece

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Also at Wednesday night’s opening ceremony and screening in Venice, Sofia Richie, in her black tie best.

45 of 125

Radio Waves

Noam Galai/Getty

Fresh off the VMAs and his CMA Award nomination, Lil Nas X visits Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

46 of 125

Orange You Glad?

Splash News Online

Katy Perry is a total prints-ess on Wednesday while arriving to a screening of fiancé Orlando Bloom’s Carnival Row in London.

47 of 125