Sarah Jessica Parker Films SATC Revival in N.Y.C., Plus Camila Cabello, Kat Von D, and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Updated August 27, 2021 12:41 PM

1 of 101

Carried Away

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on set filming the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Aug. 27.

2 of 101

Magical Moment

Credit: APEX/MEGA

Cinderella stars James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel dress up in costume for a street performance in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.

3 of 101

Star Power

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kat Von D rocks the mic in all-black at her record release party in Los Angeles.

4 of 101

Happy Hour

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lauren Conrad enjoys a cocktail while posing with The Little Market co-founder Hannah Skvarla at the brand's summer event in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.

5 of 101

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Backgrid

Heidi Klum and model daughter Leni share a smooch on Aug. 27 while arriving in Venice, Italy, for a Dolce & Gabbana event ahead of the Venice Film Festival.

6 of 101

Heart and Soul

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

J Balvin sings from the heart on Aug. 27 during his performance on Today's Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza. 

7 of 101

Two of a Kind

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Sarah, Duchess of York and Lawrence Chaney attend the British LGBT Awards 2021 at The Brewery in London on Aug. 27.

8 of 101

Fest Best

Credit: Matthew Baker/Getty

Yungblud reaches for the sky during day one of the Leeds Festival at Bramham Park in England on Aug. 27.

9 of 101

Under My Umbrella ...

Credit: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP/Getty

Ethan Hawke gets an escort on Aug. 27 at the screening of his film First Reformed at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

10 of 101

Hi There!

Credit: Ciao Pix/Shutterstock

Maria Bakalova waves to the cameras on Aug. 27 while arriving in Venice, Italy, for a Dolce & Gabbana event.

11 of 101

Black Top

Credit: Splash News Online

Scout Willis pounds the pavement in West Hollywood on Aug. 27.

12 of 101

Time Flies

Credit: Gotham/Getty

Naomi Osaka arrives at the TAG Heuer event celebrating her at Mr. Purple on August 26 in N.Y.C.

13 of 101

Face Time 

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire

Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. are spotted getting cozy for the camera as they film Players on August 26 in N.Y.C. 

14 of 101

On the Move

Credit: The Image Direct

Harry Styles grabs a solo lunch to go on August 25 in Sherman Oaks, California. 

15 of 101

Hats Off

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker keeps a hold of her hat as she arrives on the set of And Just Like That... on August 26 in N.Y.C. 

16 of 101

Musical Interlude

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Michael Shannon plays the guitar while guest starring on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on August 26. 

17 of 101

Mad for Plaid

Credit: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa shows off her street style while out and about in London on August 27.

18 of 101

Show Your Stripes

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Thandiwe Newton is seen leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a striped Chanel shirt on August 26 in L.A. 

19 of 101

Joy Ride

Credit: SplashNews.com

Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano go for a ride on a scooter together on August 26 in Tel Aviv. 

20 of 101

On the Mic

Credit: Isopix/Shutterstock

Audra McDonald attends the Séries Mania Festival in Lille, France on August 26. 

21 of 101

Sing It

Credit: PinPep/Shutterstock

Yungblud takes the stage during the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 Launch in London on August 26.

22 of 101

Asian Excellence

Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty

Sandra Oh, Simu Liu and Michelle Yeoh attend the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings U.K. Gala screening at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on Aug. 26 in London.

23 of 101

Throwback Vibes

Credit: The Image Direct

Drew Barrymore channels her younger self while filming a project in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.

24 of 101

Back in the Big Apple

Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Tony Hawk is seen out in N.Y.C. on Aug. 26.

25 of 101

Music Maker

Credit: Courtesy 1500 Sound Academy

Jordin Sparks sports a smile on Aug. 24 while celebrating the re-opening of 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood, California. 

26 of 101

All Smiles

Credit: Kristen Hurlock-Jones/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Molly Shannon guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.

27 of 101

Darling Duo

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard attend the He's All That special screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Aug. 25 in Hollywood.

28 of 101

Outdoor Adventures

Credit: The Image Direct

Jamie Chung takes her dog Ewok along for a hike in L.A. on Aug. 24.

29 of 101

Benz Buddies

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Tunde Oyeneyin and Mercedes-Benz ambassador Sloane Stephens arrive at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan to celebrate the new All-Electric EQS Sedan ahead of the U.S. Open on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.

30 of 101

City Stroll

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying a coffee while out in Tribeca on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.

31 of 101

Hello Handsome

Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Kit Harrington steps out in N.Y.C. with a fresh new haircut and a shaven face on Aug 25. 

32 of 101

Vacation Mode

Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner soaks up the sun while on vacation with boyfriend Devin Booker on Aug. 25 in Nerano, Italy.

33 of 101

On the Go

Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com

Busy Philipps chats on the phone while out and about in L.A. on Aug. 25.

34 of 101

High Honors

Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty

Keith Urban and Ross Copperman take the stage during the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 25 in Nashville.

35 of 101

Cameras Rolling

Credit: MEGA

Mariska Hargitay prepares to shoot scenes for Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in Hudson River Park in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.

36 of 101

Set Smiles

Credit: The Image Direct

Jeremy Renner is in great spirits filming on the set of his new TV series Mayor of Kingstown in Toronto on Aug. 24. 

37 of 101

Summer Sips

Credit: Blue Point Brewing

Madison Beer returned to her hometown on Tuesday and celebrated with a beer at Blue Point Brewing in Patchogue, Long Island.

38 of 101

Back in the City

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Dua Lipa arrives back at a hotel in London on Aug. 25.

39 of 101

3 Queens

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Bebe Rexha, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Kristen Bell attend STX's Queenpins photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Aug. 25 in L.A.

40 of 101

Show Stoppers

Credit: Christopher Polk

Sleepy Brown and Big Boi perform during the MLS All-Star Concert, presented by Heineken, at The Torch L.A. Coliseum on Aug. 24.

41 of 101

Simply Wonderful

Credit: Mark Doyle / SplashNews.com

Florence Pugh films The Wonder in Wicklow, Ireland, on Aug. 25. 

42 of 101

Sing Out

Credit: Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic

Mickey Guyton performs onstage at the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause in Nashville on Aug. 24. 

43 of 101

Shopping Spree

Credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they head to the mall on Aug. 24 in L.A. 

44 of 101

Strike a Pose

Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Justice Smith and Sydney Sweeney attend a screening for The Voyeurs on Aug. 24 in L.A. 

45 of 101

Night Shoot

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco film Meet Cute in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.

46 of 101

Pink Princess

Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Normani steps out in an all-pink outfit in L.A. on Aug. 24. 

47 of 101

Mirror, Mirror

Credit: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Lily Collins poses at the Cartier Clash [Un]limited Launch Event on Aug. 24 in L.A. 

48 of 101

Gal Pals

Credit: The Image Direct

Kelly Clarkson and Kristin Chenoweth film a music video in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24. 

49 of 101

Football is Life

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández smiles as he heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Aug. 24. 

50 of 101

Surf's Up

Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Chris Hemsworth hits the beach to catch some waves in New South Wales, Australia, on Aug. 25. 

51 of 101

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Credit: Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves

Bryan Cranston cheers on the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta on Aug. 23. 

52 of 101

Total Ace

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Coco Gauff attends the opening of the American Express Courts in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24 ahead of the US Open. 

53 of 101

Do the Wave

Credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell film a scene from Mission Impossible 7 in Birmingham, England, on Aug. 24. 

54 of 101

Cool Collab

Credit: The Image Direct

Machine Gun Kelly films a scene for a project with Mod Sun on Aug. 23 in L.A.

55 of 101

I Mustache You a Question

Credit: Backgrid

Justin Theroux rocks a full mustache as he walks home from the gym in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23.

56 of 101

On the Move

Credit: Backgrid

Cara Santana wears a beige blazer over her workout set as she arrives for lunch with her dog after hitting the gym on Aug. 24.

57 of 101

Day Party

Credit: Ocean Casino Resort

DJ Tiësto performs to a sold out crowd at HQ2 Beachclub at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

58 of 101

Go For the Gold

Credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Allyson Felix arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on August 23 to discuss her Olympic gold medals and her new shoe line. 

59 of 101

'Spot' On

Credit: Mike Coppola/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Kelly Clarkson is all smiles while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on August 23 in N.Y.C. 

60 of 101

Monogram Moment

Credit: BACKGRID

Lizzo steps out for dinner at Craig's in a monogrammed shirt and bag on August 24 in West Hollywood. 

61 of 101

Too Hot to Handle

Credit: Kelly Lee Barrett

Lydia Night and Olivia Rodrigo heat up Cinesipa's annual slumber party screenings of Scream 1 and 2 at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on August 21. 

62 of 101

Marvel-ous Moment 

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Costars Awkwafina and Simu Liu take the stage during the L.A. VIP Gold Open Premiere and Q+A of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at El Capitan Theatre on August 23 in L.A. 

63 of 101

'Vacation' Vibes 

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

John Cena strikes a pose at the special VIP Pool Party Screening of his movie Vacation Friends on August 23 in N.Y.C. 

64 of 101

Smiles For Miles 

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Also at the screening: costars Yvonne Orji and Lil Rey Howery, who snapped a selfie together. 

65 of 101

Blonde Ambition

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kate Mara steps out with platinum blonde hair in L.A. on Aug. 23.