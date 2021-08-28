Sarah Jessica Parker Films SATC Revival in N.Y.C., Plus Camila Cabello, Kat Von D, and More
Carried Away
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on set filming the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That…, in New York City on Aug. 27.
Magical Moment
Cinderella stars James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel dress up in costume for a street performance in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.
Star Power
Kat Von D rocks the mic in all-black at her record release party in Los Angeles.
Happy Hour
Lauren Conrad enjoys a cocktail while posing with The Little Market co-founder Hannah Skvarla at the brand's summer event in Los Angeles on Aug. 27.
Blonde Ambition
Heidi Klum and model daughter Leni share a smooch on Aug. 27 while arriving in Venice, Italy, for a Dolce & Gabbana event ahead of the Venice Film Festival.
Heart and Soul
J Balvin sings from the heart on Aug. 27 during his performance on Today's Citi Concert Series in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza.
Two of a Kind
Sarah, Duchess of York and Lawrence Chaney attend the British LGBT Awards 2021 at The Brewery in London on Aug. 27.
Fest Best
Yungblud reaches for the sky during day one of the Leeds Festival at Bramham Park in England on Aug. 27.
Under My Umbrella ...
Ethan Hawke gets an escort on Aug. 27 at the screening of his film First Reformed at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.
Hi There!
Maria Bakalova waves to the cameras on Aug. 27 while arriving in Venice, Italy, for a Dolce & Gabbana event.
Black Top
Scout Willis pounds the pavement in West Hollywood on Aug. 27.
Time Flies
Naomi Osaka arrives at the TAG Heuer event celebrating her at Mr. Purple on August 26 in N.Y.C.
Face Time
Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. are spotted getting cozy for the camera as they film Players on August 26 in N.Y.C.
On the Move
Harry Styles grabs a solo lunch to go on August 25 in Sherman Oaks, California.
Hats Off
Sarah Jessica Parker keeps a hold of her hat as she arrives on the set of And Just Like That... on August 26 in N.Y.C.
Musical Interlude
Michael Shannon plays the guitar while guest starring on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on August 26.
Mad for Plaid
Dua Lipa shows off her street style while out and about in London on August 27.
Show Your Stripes
Thandiwe Newton is seen leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a striped Chanel shirt on August 26 in L.A.
Joy Ride
Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Varsano go for a ride on a scooter together on August 26 in Tel Aviv.
On the Mic
Audra McDonald attends the Séries Mania Festival in Lille, France on August 26.
Sing It
Yungblud takes the stage during the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 Launch in London on August 26.
Asian Excellence
Sandra Oh, Simu Liu and Michelle Yeoh attend the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings U.K. Gala screening at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on Aug. 26 in London.
Throwback Vibes
Drew Barrymore channels her younger self while filming a project in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.
Back in the Big Apple
Tony Hawk is seen out in N.Y.C. on Aug. 26.
Music Maker
Jordin Sparks sports a smile on Aug. 24 while celebrating the re-opening of 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood, California.
All Smiles
Molly Shannon guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.
Darling Duo
Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard attend the He's All That special screening at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Aug. 25 in Hollywood.
Outdoor Adventures
Jamie Chung takes her dog Ewok along for a hike in L.A. on Aug. 24.
Benz Buddies
Tunde Oyeneyin and Mercedes-Benz ambassador Sloane Stephens arrive at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan to celebrate the new All-Electric EQS Sedan ahead of the U.S. Open on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.
City Stroll
Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying a coffee while out in Tribeca on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.
Hello Handsome
Kit Harrington steps out in N.Y.C. with a fresh new haircut and a shaven face on Aug 25.
Vacation Mode
Kendall Jenner soaks up the sun while on vacation with boyfriend Devin Booker on Aug. 25 in Nerano, Italy.
On the Go
Busy Philipps chats on the phone while out and about in L.A. on Aug. 25.
High Honors
Keith Urban and Ross Copperman take the stage during the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 25 in Nashville.
Cameras Rolling
Mariska Hargitay prepares to shoot scenes for Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in Hudson River Park in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.
Set Smiles
Jeremy Renner is in great spirits filming on the set of his new TV series Mayor of Kingstown in Toronto on Aug. 24.
Summer Sips
Madison Beer returned to her hometown on Tuesday and celebrated with a beer at Blue Point Brewing in Patchogue, Long Island.
Back in the City
Dua Lipa arrives back at a hotel in London on Aug. 25.
3 Queens
Bebe Rexha, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Kristen Bell attend STX's Queenpins photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Aug. 25 in L.A.
Show Stoppers
Sleepy Brown and Big Boi perform during the MLS All-Star Concert, presented by Heineken, at The Torch L.A. Coliseum on Aug. 24.
Simply Wonderful
Florence Pugh films The Wonder in Wicklow, Ireland, on Aug. 25.
Sing Out
Mickey Guyton performs onstage at the 2021 ACM Party for a Cause in Nashville on Aug. 24.
Shopping Spree
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they head to the mall on Aug. 24 in L.A.
Strike a Pose
Justice Smith and Sydney Sweeney attend a screening for The Voyeurs on Aug. 24 in L.A.
Night Shoot
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco film Meet Cute in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.
Pink Princess
Normani steps out in an all-pink outfit in L.A. on Aug. 24.
Mirror, Mirror
Lily Collins poses at the Cartier Clash [Un]limited Launch Event on Aug. 24 in L.A.
Gal Pals
Kelly Clarkson and Kristin Chenoweth film a music video in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.
Football is Life
Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández smiles as he heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Aug. 24.
Surf's Up
Chris Hemsworth hits the beach to catch some waves in New South Wales, Australia, on Aug. 25.
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
Bryan Cranston cheers on the Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta on Aug. 23.
Total Ace
Coco Gauff attends the opening of the American Express Courts in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24 ahead of the US Open.
Do the Wave
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell film a scene from Mission Impossible 7 in Birmingham, England, on Aug. 24.
Cool Collab
Machine Gun Kelly films a scene for a project with Mod Sun on Aug. 23 in L.A.
I Mustache You a Question
Justin Theroux rocks a full mustache as he walks home from the gym in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23.
On the Move
Cara Santana wears a beige blazer over her workout set as she arrives for lunch with her dog after hitting the gym on Aug. 24.
Day Party
DJ Tiësto performs to a sold out crowd at HQ2 Beachclub at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Go For the Gold
Allyson Felix arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on August 23 to discuss her Olympic gold medals and her new shoe line.
'Spot' On
Kelly Clarkson is all smiles while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on August 23 in N.Y.C.
Monogram Moment
Lizzo steps out for dinner at Craig's in a monogrammed shirt and bag on August 24 in West Hollywood.
Too Hot to Handle
Lydia Night and Olivia Rodrigo heat up Cinesipa's annual slumber party screenings of Scream 1 and 2 at Hollywood Forever in L.A. on August 21.
Marvel-ous Moment
Costars Awkwafina and Simu Liu take the stage during the L.A. VIP Gold Open Premiere and Q+A of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at El Capitan Theatre on August 23 in L.A.
'Vacation' Vibes
John Cena strikes a pose at the special VIP Pool Party Screening of his movie Vacation Friends on August 23 in N.Y.C.
Smiles For Miles
Also at the screening: costars Yvonne Orji and Lil Rey Howery, who snapped a selfie together.
Blonde Ambition
Kate Mara steps out with platinum blonde hair in L.A. on Aug. 23.