Eva Longoria Takes N.Y.C., Plus Mickey Guyton, Travis Barker, Charli XCX and More

01 of 85 Running Start The IMage Direct Eva Longoria is on the move during a visit to New York City on Aug. 26.

02 of 85 Mickey at the Mic Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Mickey Guyton hits the stage on Aug. 26 for the Today summer concert series in N.Y.C.'s Rockefeller Plaza.

03 of 85 What's the Buzz? Backgrid Travis Barker carries his coffee in Calabasas, California, on Aug. 26.

04 of 85 Hands Up Jason Sheldon/Shutterstock Charli XCX commands the stage on Aug. 26 during day one of the Leeds Festival in England.

05 of 85 Spin City Backgrid Jason Momoa cruises down the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Aug. 25.

06 of 85 Something Sweet Backgrid Colin Farrell takes a coffee break while filming Sugar in Los Angeles on Aug. 25.

07 of 85 Sister Act Monica Schipper/Getty Venus and Serena Williams get chatty on Aug. 25 at the 'Conversation with Champions' event at the Lotte New York Palace hotel.

08 of 85 Good Taste JOHN EDDY/INSTARimages.com Eva Longoria waves to the cameras on Aug. 25 at the annual Citi Taste of Tennis event in N.Y.C.

09 of 85 Having a Ball JOHN EDDY/INSTARimages.com Also at the Citi Taste of Tennis event in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25: tennis star Naomi Osaka.

10 of 85 Quiet on the Set MEGA Chris Evans and Emily Blunt share a laugh while filming Pain Hustlers in Savannah, Georgia, on Aug. 24.

11 of 85 Peace Out David Wolff-Patrick/Redferns/Getty Yungblud has something to say during the Rock en Seine Festival on Aug. 25 in Saint-Cloud, France.

12 of 85 Prints-ess Diaries Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Winnie Harlow leaves dinner in Los Angeles on Aug. 25.

13 of 85 Spotlight on Cyndi Bruce Glikas/Getty The Angels of Kinky Boots have some fun with show co-creator Cyndi Lauper as the show kicks off its Off-Broadway run at Stage 42 in N.Y.C. on Aug. 25.

14 of 85 Fest Best Matthew Baker/Getty Willow performs on the main stage during day 1 of the Leeds Festival in England on Aug. 26.

15 of 85 Drink Up! Loren Matthew/AP Images for Jameson Irish Whiskey Dermot Kennedy learns about Irish whiskey at Jameson Distillery on Tour at Hudson Yards in New York City after a surprise performance on Aug. 25.

16 of 85 Happy to Be Here Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Alison Brie smiles wide on Aug. 24 during a visit to Today in N.Y.C.

17 of 85 Suit Yourselves Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2022 on Aug. 25 in Aspen, Colorado. The pair's team ultimately won the charity match.

18 of 85 Check, Mate Splash News Online Emily Ratajkowski takes a solo shopping trip in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.

19 of 85 Space Race NBC Lester Holt hangs with astronaut Jessica Meir for an Aug. 25 segment on the NBC Nightly News from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, ahead of the Artemis I launch next week.

20 of 85 Wine Time Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock Paige DeSorbo stocks up on Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva in advance of National Chianti Day (Sept. 2!) on Aug. 25 in N.Y.C.

21 of 85 Something to Celebrate Courtesy Designer Betsey Johnson celebrates her 80th birthday with GottMik on Aug. 23 at Lombardi House in Los Angeles.

22 of 85 Diaper Duty Courtesy Huggies Chicago Red Stars soccer player and mom Arin Wright attends a diaper donation event in partnership with Huggies and Walgreens on Aug. 24 in Chicago.

24 of 85 Then & Wow Shania Twain and Kelsea Ballerini. John Shearer/Getty Honoree Shania Twain hangs with Kelsea Ballerini — who wears Twain's 1999 Grammys dress! — ahead of the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24.

25 of 85 Double Dip Kevin Mazur/Getty Billy Joel brings out special guest Olivia Rodrigo at his monthly Madison Square Garden concert in N.Y.C. on Aug. 24.

26 of 85 Red Carpet Reunion Jon Kopaloff/Getty Following their weekend reunion at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding, Jay and Silent Bob, a.k.a. Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, get back together at the Clerks III premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Aug. 24.

27 of 85 Keeping Her Cool Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Rosario Dawson turns heads at the Clerks III premiere in Hollywood on Aug. 24.

28 of 85 Cool Couple Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Harley Quinn Smith and Austin Zajur go fashion-forward for the Clerks III premiere in Hollywood on Aug. 24.

29 of 85 Save Yourselves Miikka Skaffari/Getty Sterling K. Brown, director Adamma Ebo, producer Adanne Ebo and Regina Hall arrive at a screening of Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul in San Francisco on Aug. 24.

30 of 85 Gimme a Break Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Director Abi Damaris Corbin, John Boyega and London Covington share a squeeze on Aug. 24 at the Los Angeles screening of Breaking at The London West Hollywood.

31 of 85 Make It a Date Jason Kempin/Getty Miranda Lambert brings her forever date, husband Brendan McLoughlin, to the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24.

32 of 85 In the Spotlight Jason Kempin/Getty Lainey Wilson hits the stage during the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 24.

33 of 85 To the Core MEGA Rita Ora shows off her toned tummy following a workout in London on Aug. 24.

34 of 85 Man of the Moment Dave Benett/WireImage Idris Elba shows off his stellar style at a special screening of Beast at Hackney Picturehouse in London on Aug. 24.

35 of 85 In the Club Splash News Online Jared Leto continues his vacation in Saint-Tropez, France, with a visit to Club 55 on Aug. 24.

36 of 85 Moves Like Mandel MEGA Howie Mandel makes his way into the America's Got Talent taping in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 24.

37 of 85 On the Run The Image Direct Colton Underwood keeps it moving during a morning jog in L.A. on Aug. 24.

38 of 85 A Momoa Moment Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic Jason Momoa looks dapper at the AppleTV+ premiere of See season 3 at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on Aug. 23.

39 of 85 Fierce Figure Backgrid Kim Kardashian dons head-to-toe Balenciaga while arriving to a taping of Hailey Bieber's YouTube series in L.A. on Aug. 23.

40 of 85 Colorful Crew BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com Kevin Hart, Regina Hall and Mark Wahlberg bring the bright at the Me Time premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 23.

41 of 85 Ring Thing John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Awkwafina makes a grand entrance at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiere at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Aug. 23.

42 of 85 Dog Days Steve Granitz/WireImage Simon Cowell has the cutest plus-one at the Aug. 23 America's Got Talent live show red carpet in Pasadena, California.

43 of 85 Rainbow Bright Steve Granitz/WireImage JoJo Siwa has some fun with the girls of XOMGPOP at the America's Got Talent live show red carpet on Aug. 23 in Pasadena, California.

44 of 85 Dinner à Deux Backgrid Rihanna and A$AP Rocky head to dinner in New York City on Aug. 23.

45 of 85 Be Patient Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Domhnall Gleeson and Steve Carell sport matching smiles on Aug. 23 at the Hollywood premiere of their new limited series The Patient.

46 of 85 Play On Terry Wyatt/Getty TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne performs during the ACM Party for a Cause at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on Aug. 23.

47 of 85 A Hand to Hold The Image Direct Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross walk hand-in-hand in Los Angeles on Aug. 23.

48 of 85 Bottoms Up Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock for Tennis Channel Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder kick back at the Tennis Channel and Brother's Bond Bourbon pre-US Open kick-off event at N.Y.C.'s at Hole in the Wall Murray Hill on Aug. 23.

49 of 85 Great Group Vivien Killilea/Getty Maksim Chmerkovskiy, wife Peta Murgatroyd and son Shai get together at the global premiere screening of The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure at Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, California, on Aug. 23.

50 of 85 Pattern Maker Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Heidi Klum is fit to print while arriving to the latest taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 23.

51 of 85 Pregnant Pause The Image Direct Heather Rae El Moussa shows off her growing baby bump following a Pilates class in Newport Beach, California, on Aug. 23.

52 of 85 Red-y, Set, Go Dave Benett/WireImage Kelly Macdonald gets dressed up for a London screening of I Came By on Aug. 23.

53 of 85 Set Dressing Splash News online Krysten Ritter hits the set of Orphan Black: Echoes on Aug 23 in Toronto.

54 of 85 Close Crop Backgrid Hailey Bieber grabs a can of Poppi while running errands in Beverly Hills on Aug. 15.

55 of 85 Mic Check Jeremychanphotography/Getty Macklemore hits the stage on Aug. 22 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

56 of 85 Purple Reign Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Nathalie Emmanuel takes some snaps on the roof at a photo call for her new film The Invitation on Aug. 22 in London.

57 of 85 Fab Five Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Sterling K. Brown, Adamma Ebo, Jordan Peele, Adanne Ebo and Regina Hall attend the Los Angeles premiere of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul on Aug. 22.

58 of 85 Total Baller Sarah Stier/Getty Pharrell Williams throws out the ceremonial first pitch with son Rocket by his side ahead of the New York Yankees vs. New York Mets game in N.Y.C. on Aug. 22.

59 of 85 Business First Backgrid Selena Gomez and Interscope CEO John Janick leave a business lunch at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 21.

60 of 85 Ride Along Michael Tullberg/Getty Jena Malone gets a view from the top at the Los Angeles premiere of Adopting Audrey at Brain Dead Studios on Aug. 22.

61 of 85 New Things Jason Kempin/Getty Maya Hawke takes her vocal talents to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville for an Aug. 22 performance.

62 of 85 Twirl, Girl! Backgrid Olivia Culpo jumps for joy while out in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 23.

63 of 85 Summer Suiting JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Dave Franco gets to the point while arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Aug. 22.

64 of 85 Bright Spot Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Charlotte McKinney brings the sunshine in Los Angeles on Aug. 22.

65 of 85 Record Breaker Bruce Glikas/Getty Debbie Gibson poses with her Out of the Blue album ahead of a 35th anniversary performance at 54 Below in N.Y.C. on Aug. 22.

66 of 85 Happy Face Matt Agudo/Splash News Online Jon Bon Jovi smiles as he takes a walk in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 22.

67 of 85 Coffee Walk The Image Direct Another day, another outing for Damian Lewis and his girlfriend Alison

Mosshart, who stroll around N.Y.C.'s Lower East Side on Aug. 22.

68 of 85 Deep in Thought MEGA LeBron James films a commercial on the beach on Aug. 22 in Malibu.

69 of 85 London Calling Anthony Jackson/BRAVO Padma Lakshmi gears up for Top Chef London with a stop at the iconic Tower Bridge over the weekend.

70 of 85 Party People Courtesy TAO Brody Jenner celebrates his 39th birthday with Shameless star Ethan Cutkosky at TAO Chicago over the weekend.

71 of 85 World Travelers Jun Sato/WireImage Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt pop up in Tokyo on Aug. 22, the latest stop on their Bullet Train press tour.

72 of 85 In the Pink Spread Pictures/MEGA Jared Leto dons his resort wear as he continues his Saint-Tropez vacation on Aug. 21.

73 of 85 Another Galaxy Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Kid Cudi promotes his Entergalactic album at Oakland Arena in California on Aug. 21.

74 of 85 LBD Look BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid Olivia Rodrigo turns heads on Aug. 19 while leaving her concert at N.Y.C.'s Bowery Ballroom.

75 of 85 Beverly Bliss Backgrid Eiza Gonzalez keeps it moving in Beverly Hills on Aug. 20.

76 of 85 Summer Stylin' The Image Direct Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart show off their stellar street style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 21.

77 of 85 Rocking the Stage Andrew Chin/Getty Phoebe Bridgers performs on stage at Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 20 in Vancouver, Canada.

78 of 85 Love Me Tender eff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Off The Menu Diplo attends Tenderfest Part ll — and meets the star of the event — at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in L.A. on Aug. 20.

79 of 85 Music Man Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Daddy Yankee performs during the La Ultima Vuelta World Tour at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 20 in Las Vegas.

80 of 85 Onscreen Friends Charley Gallay/Getty for Netflix Teresa Ruiz, Ramy Youssef and Mohammed Amer attend the Netflix Mo Amer Panel at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on Aug. 20.

81 of 85 Sing Us a Song Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Alison Krauss and Robert Plant perform in support of their Raise the Roof release at Harvey's Lake Tahoe Outdoor Amphitheater on Aug. 20 in Stateline, Nevada.

82 of 85 Superstar Celebration Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes attend Fat Joe's birthday celebration at Brooklyn Chop House on Aug. 19 in New York City.

83 of 85 Sibling Love Tiffany Rose/Getty Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson attend the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19 in Beverly Hills.

84 of 85 His Prerogative Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Bobby Brown attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 19 in Beverly Hills.