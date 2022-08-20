Demi Lovato Rocks Out in N.Y.C., Plus Brad Pitt & Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aubrey Plaza and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on August 20, 2022 06:00 AM
Rock On

Demi Lovato
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Demi Lovato has fun with the crowd on Aug. 19 during her performance on Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

Heart You

Brad Pitt Aaron Taylor Johnson
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson share the love at the Seoul, South Korea, premiere of Bullet Train on Aug. 19.

Leader of the Pack

Aubrey Plaza
The Image Direct

Aubrey Plaza and her dogs enjoy a walk around Los Angeles on Aug. 19.

In Your Eyes

Katie Couric Casamigos
Courtesy Casamigos

Katie Couric has a fangirl moment over cardboard cutouts of George Clooney and Rande Gerber while hosting a Casamigos mixology party at home in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 18.

Helping Hands

Suni Lee
Adam Bettcher/Getty

Olympic Gymnast Sunisa Lee surprises students at Amazon's back-to-school donation event at her alma mater, Battle Creek Elementary School, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Green Machine

Ciara
Vivien Killilea/Getty

Ciara attends a celebration of Pronghorn's inaugural investment in her Ten To One Caribbean rum at The Gathering Spot in L.A. on Aug. 18.

City Slickers

Tom Hanks Rita Wilson
Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson almost blend in with the crowds in New York City on Aug. 18.

Feeling Gr8

Kendall Jenner celebrates the launch of Eight Reserve by 818 at the second annual 8.18 party at Little Beach House Malibu.
Kendall Jenner. Sophie Sahara

Kendall Jenner celebrates the launch of her Eight Reserve by 818 tequila at her 8.18 party at Little Beach House in Malibu.

Don't Panic

Panic at the Disco
Jackie Brown/Splash News Online

Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie performs on Aug. 19 during the Citi Concert Series on Today in N.Y.C.

Something Sweet

Brad Pitt Aaron Taylor Johnson
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty

Bullet Train costars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt receive some elaborate cakes on Aug. 19 during a press conference for the film in Seoul, South Korea.

Party People

Cristo Fernandez
Dave Benett/Getty

Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernandez and Kola Bokinni kick back on Aug. 18 at the Bad Sisters post-premiere celebration at BFI Southbank in London.

Support System

Kimora Lee Simmons
Jesse Grant/Getty

Kimora Lee Simmons is flanked by her kids — sons Kenzo, Gary and Wolfe and daughters Aoki and Ming — during a back-to-school giveaway with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Family Dollar and Crayola in Carson, California, on Aug. 18.

Beer Here

Jimmy Fallon Martin Short
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Martin Short and Jimmy Fallon cheers on Aug. 18 during a sketch on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

Hands Full

Hillary Duff
The Image Direct

Hilary Duff makes an errand run in Los Angeles on Aug. 18.

Happy Couple

Damian Lewis
Backgrid

Damian Lewis and girlfriend Alison Mosshart have a laugh in New York City on Aug. 18.

Tied Up

Rachel Brosnahan
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan hits the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Aug. 18.

Squad Goals

Hugh Jackman
Matt Agudo/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman is a squad of one in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 18.

Bump in the Road

Ashley Greene
Backgrid

Mom-to-be Ashley Greene steps out after lunch in West Hollywood on Aug. 18.

Happy to Be Here

Jojo Siwa
The Image Direct

JoJo Siwa sports a smile while arriving to a taping of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 16.

Cracking Wise

T-Pain
Michael Simon/startraks

T-Pain brings the laughs while celebrating Laffy Taffy's 'Your Jokes, Our (W)rapper' contest on National Tell a Joke Day, Aug. 15, at Zanies Comedy Club in Chicago.

Hot Date

Nick jonas priyanka
Backgrid

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get glammed up for dinner at Catch Steak in West Hollywood on Aug. 17.

Barbie Girl

Karlie Kloss
The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss is model-perfect on Aug. 17 in New York City.

One Cute Couple

Allison Brie Dave Franco
Kevin Winter/Getty

Alison Brie and Dave Franco get all dressed up on Aug. 17 for the Los Angeles premiere of Spin Me Round at The London West Hollywood.

Going Green

Doja Cat
Backgrid

Doja Cat totes her new purchase on Aug. 17 after a shopping trip in Calabasas, California.

In the Bag

Sarah Hyland
The IMage Direct

Sarah Hyland has her hands full on Aug. 17 after a workout in Los Angeles.

Coming to a Head

Demi Lovato
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Demi Lovato cracks up as Kenan Thompson pops up during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

Peace Out

JOhn Boyega
Gotham/GC Images

John Boyega gives a sign on Aug. 17 while out on New York City's Upper West Side.

Driver's Seat

Eiza Gonzalez
The Image Direct

Eiza Gonzalez makes a coffee run in Los Angeles on Aug. 17.

No Sweat

Tom Holland
Backgrid

Tom Holland keeps it casual for a lunch outing in N.Y.C. on Aug. 17.

Happy Hour

Kendall Jenner 818 Tequila
Courtesy

Kendall Jenner celebrates the second annual 8.18 week with the 818 Tequila team at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles.

Star in Stripes

Macklemore
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Macklemore visits SiriusXM Studios on Aug. 17 in N.Y.C.

Lunch Bunch

Yara Shahidi
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Yara Shahidi and her brother Sayeed stay close on Aug. 17 after grabbing lunch in N.Y.C.

So Pumped

Jax
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Jax shows off her excitement on Aug. 17 while visiting SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

Happy Faces

Ava Duvernay
Robin L Marshall/Getty

Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, Rhea L. Combs, joins Ava DuVernay at a preview for the Academy Museum of Motion Picture's new exhibit, Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971, in L.A. on Aug. 17.

Guitar Hero

Demi Lovato
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Demi Lovato hits the stage during a visit to The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Aug. 16.

The National

Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin attend National Geographic Documentary Films' premiere screening of The Territory at the CPC Summer Film Festival in N.Y.C. on Aug. 16.

Smooth Operator

Leon Bridges on his Boundless tour 08/16/22 at Roadrunner Boston, MA
Anayancy Gonzalez

Leon Bridges slows it down during the first of two shows on his Boundless tour on Aug. 16 at the Roadrunner Boston.

Puppy Love

Sydney Sweeney
Courtesy

Sydney Sweeney gets cuddles from a furry new friend during the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California, in partnership with Petco Love

Shine On

Netflix's "Look Both Ways" Los Angeles Special Screening

Aisha Dee and Lili Reinhart sparkle (literally!) at a screening of Netflix's Look Both Ways at TUDUM Theater in Hollywood on Aug. 16.

Raise a Glass

Giveon
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Giveon kicks off his Give or Take tour at the Metropolitan Opera House in Philadelphia on Aug. 16.

Fur Real

Aubrey Plaza
Backgrid

Aubrey Plaza takes her pups for a walk around L.A. on Aug. 16.

Mom & Me

Terri Seymour
Amy Sussman/Getty

Terri Seymour brings daughter Coco Seymour-Mallon to the America's Got Talent live show in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 16.

Get Down

The Interrupters
Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty

Singer Aimee Interruptur of The Interrupters performs live on stage during a concert at the Huxleys in Berlin on Aug. 16.

Carry On

Jacob Batalon
Splash news online

Jacob Batalon and girlfriend Brooke Reyna tote their pup through N.Y.C. on Aug. 16.

Here to Help

Darius Rucker
Courtesy

Darius Rucker performs at The Bottoms Up invitational concert on Aug. 14 in Newport, Connecticut, helping to raise $1.1 million for the national nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

Right Turn

Sofia Vergara
Splash News Online

A smiley Sofia Vergara arrives to an America's Got Talent taping in L.A. on Aug. 16.

Feel the Attraction

Joshua Jackson Lizzy Caplan
The Image Direct

Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan shoot scenes for their new series, Fatal Attraction, on the beach in L.A. on Aug. 16.

Off Duty

Kendall Jenner
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kendall Jenner steps out in workout wear in Los Angeles on Aug. 16.

In the Middle

Kiernan Shipka
The Image Direct

Another day, another N.Y.C. outing for Kiernan Shipka on Aug. 16.

Well Suited

Sterling K. Brown
Paula Lobo/NBC/Getty

Sterling K. Brown looks spiffy on Aug. 15 while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Dress to Impress

Jameela Jamil
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Also at the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Hollywood premiere on Aug. 15: a comic-clad Jameela Jamil.

Muscle Man

World Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"

Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo get together at the world premiere of Marvel Studios' upcoming new series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Aug. 15.

The Gray Man

Michael B. Jordan
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan turns heads on Aug. 15 at the premiere of The Rings of Power in Los Angeles.

Shimmer and Shine

Cynthia Erivo
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Cynthia Erivo brings her usual flair to the red carpet at the premiere of The Rings of Power on Aug. 15 in L.A.

No Sweats

Eva Longoria
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Eva Longoria is casually cool in L.A. on Aug. 15.

Park Place

D Nice
Scott Eisen/Getty

DJ D-Nice attends the EBONY Summer Soireé on Aug. 15 in Edgartown, Massachusetts.

Pound the Pavement

Kiernan shipka
The Image Direct

Kiernan Shipka shows off her stellar street style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 14.

Good Catch

Cameron Douglas
MEGA

Cameron Douglas enjoys a summer day in N.Y.C.'s Central Park on Aug. 15.

Model Behavior

Bella Hadid
Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman walk hand-in-hand in N.Y.C. on Aug. 15.

Sweater Weather

Chris Hemsworth
Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Chris Hemsworth joins his brothers Luke and Liam (not pictured) for a coffee run in Byron Bay, Australia, on Aug. 15.

Sunny Day

Yara Shahidi
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Yara Shahidi is the picture of summer style on Aug. 15 while shopping with her mom (not pictured) in N.Y.C.

What's the Buzz?

Maya Hawke
The image Direct

Maya Hawke carries quite the coffee order in Woodstock, New York, on Aug. 15.

Gotta Have Heart

Mads Mikkelson
Zuzana Gogova/Getty

Mads Mikkelsen receives the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award during the 28th Sarajevo Film Festival on Aug. 14.

Club Kids

Diplo Devin Booker
Courtesy

Devin Booker hangs with Diplo over the weekend during pal Chandler Parsons' bachelor party at XS nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas.

Magic Mic

Justin Bieber
Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Justin Bieber performs on day three of the Sziget Festival 2022 on Óbudai-sziget Island in Budapest on Aug. 12.

Having a Ball

Jennifer Hudson
Winslow Townson/Getty

Another day, another first pitch moment for Jennifer Hudson, who takes the mound on Aug. 12 at Fenway Park in Boston for a game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Ted Talk

Ted Lasso
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Sam Richardson, Brett Goldstein and James Lance of Ted Lasso attend the Apple TV+'s Emmy FYC event at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on Aug. 13.

Swim Fan

Larsa Pippen
MEGA

Larsa Pippen turns heads on Aug. 13 while hitting the beach in Miami.

Community Center

Danny Pudi Ken Jeong
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Former Community costars Danny Pudi and Ken Jeong reunite at the HCA TV Awards: Streaming at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 14 in Beverly Hills, California.

Night Owls

Simu Liu
Backgrid

Simu Liu and girlfriend Jade Bender hold hands while leaving dinner at Catch in West Hollywood on Aug. 12.

Living It Up

Wiz Khalifa
Paras Griffin/Getty

Wiz Khalifa gets the crowd going during the Vinyl Verse Summer tour stop at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in Atlanta on Aug. 12.

Here to Indulge

Rebel Wilson
Backgrid

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma hold hands while leaving the Day of Indulgence party in Brentwood, California, on Aug. 14.

Vegas, Baby!

Snoop Dogg Martha Stewart
Denise Truscello/Getty

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart celebrate the grand opening of The Bedford by Martha Stewart restaurant at Paris Las Vegas on Aug. 12.

The In Crowd

Alicia Keys
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Alicia Keys is surrounded by admirers on Aug. 12 while performing at N.Y.C.'s Radio City Music Hall.

Two Cute

Kenny Chesney
Courtesy

Kenny Chesney shares a sweet moment with a young fan during his weekend tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mama Ri

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: Rihanna is seen out and about in Manhattan on August 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Robert Kamau/GC

New mom Rihanna is out and about on Aug. 13 in New York City.

All Smiles

Mandy Moore at the 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards - Broadcast & Cable held at the Beverly Hilton International Terrace on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Mandy Moore smiles while attending the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

Pretty in Pink

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Quinta Brunson speaks onstage during The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Quinta Brunson speaks onstage during the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

Shorter 'Do

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Sarah Paulson poses with her award for Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie in the press room during The 2nd Annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on August 13, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Sarah Paulson poses with her award at the second annual HCA TV Awards: Broadcast & Cable at The Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

Paging Dr. Yeoh

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: Honorary Doctorate Recipient Michelle Yeoh attends the AFI Conservatory class of 2022 commencement ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
David Livingston/Getty

Honorary Doctorate recipient Michelle Yeoh attends the AFI Conservatory class of 2022 commencement ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 13 in Hollywood.

Rocking Out

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 13: Teyana Taylor performs onstage during The Last Rose Petal 2 Tour at The Fillmore New Orleans on August 13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)
Kaitlyn Morris/Getty

Teyana Taylor performs onstage during The Last Rose Petal 2 Tour at The Fillmore New Orleans on Aug. 13.

Rocking the Stage

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: H.E.R. performs at Wembley Stadium on August 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chiaki Nozu/WireImage)
Chiaki Nozu/WireImage

H.E.R. performs at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 12 in London.

Music Man

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on stage at Wembley Stadium during the 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour on August 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
Jim Dyson/Getty

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on stage at Wembley Stadium during the Music of the Spheres World Tour on Aug. 12 in London.

Classy and Cool

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 12: Pusha T attends at the Dre The Mayor Birthday Celebration event at 101 Constitution Avenue on August 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Paul Morigi/Getty

Pusha T attends the Dre The Mayor Birthday Celebration event at 101 Constitution Avenue on Aug. 12 in Washington, D.C.

Sisters' Night Out

What is shown in the photograph – Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio Where was the image taken – Resorts World Las Vegas Carversteak When was the image taken – Thursday 8/11/2022 Who took the photograph – Tony Tran Full credit line – Tony Tran, Resorts World Las Vegas
Tony Tran/ Resorts World Las Vegas

Charli D'Amelio celebrates sister Dixie D'Amelio's 21st birthday at Resorts World Las Vegas' Carversteak on Aug. 11.

Heart You

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper shares the love on Aug. 12 during his performance at the Way Out West music festival in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Fab Five

Beckham family
Courtesy

David and Victoria Beckham bring kids Romeo, Harper and Cruz to the star-studded opening of David Grutman and Bad Bunny's Gekko restaurant in Miami on Aug. 11.

Light the Night

Cynthia Erivo
BFA

Cynthia Erivo gets all dolled up on Aug. 11 as Bergdorf Goodman celebrates designer Ulla Johnson at LongHouse Reserve in East Hampton, New York.

Music Maker

Idina Menzel
Courtesy

Idina Menzel puts on a mini-concert during an event with Curamia Tequila in support of the A BroaderWay Foundation in Bridgehampton, New York.