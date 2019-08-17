Kylie Jenner Continues to Live It Up on a Yacht, Plus Hugh Jackman, Chris Pratt & More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 17, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 80

Green with Envy

SplashNews.com

Another day, another major moment for Kylie Jenner, whose yacht vacation to Italy and France carries on on Thursday.

2 of 80

Thinking Pink

SplashNews.com

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin coordinate in denim and shades of pink on Thursday while headed to dinner in N.Y.C.

3 of 80

Family & Frames

Charley Gallay/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend bring their daughter Luna to the Quay x Chrissy Teigen launch event at The London West Hollywood on Thursday.       

4 of 80

Outfit Check

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gerard Butler gleefully fixes his suit ahead of his guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Thursday.

5 of 80

Cake Contest

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Nailed It star Nicole Byer and Michael Douglas judge cakes created to look like host James Corden during the Thursday night taping of The Late Late Show in L.A.

6 of 80

Star-Studded Celebration

Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com

Julianna Margulies, Samantha Mathis and Carla Gugino arrive at the Off-Broadway opening night party of Make Believe at The Ribbon in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

7 of 80

Summer Style

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Natalie Portman walks the streets of L.A. on Thursday wearing a gray T-shirt, denim shorts and sneakers.

8 of 80

Lady in Red

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Natalie Morales stuns at the premiere of Amazon Studios’ Brittany Runs a Marathon on Thursday at the Regal L.A. Live.

9 of 80

Good Greet

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Hugh Jackman greets photographers on Thursday while arriving to the Melbourne Airport in Australia.

10 of 80

Deep Discussions

Noam Galai/Getty

Barry actress Sarah Goldberg speaks on stage at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to discuss her show on Thursday at The Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C.

11 of 80

Hawaii Five-Whoa

The Image Direct

Lea Michele shows off her toned figure on Thursday while hanging poolside on the North Shore of Hawaii.

12 of 80

Rewriting History

Andrew Toth/Getty

Evan Rachel Wood and Jack McBrayer speak onstage during the Drunk History Live Reading Event at The Montalban in Hollywood on Thursday.

13 of 80

Night School

SplashNews.com

Anya Taylor Joy hits the London set of Last Night in Soho on Thursday.

14 of 80

Triple Threats

enny Anderson/Getty

Bachelorette alumna Andi Dorfman (center) joins Glee alumni Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz for a TodayTix-hosted recording of their podcast, Showmance with Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, on Thursday at WeWork Now in New York City.

15 of 80

Gray Day

Splash News Online

A smiling Chris Pratt leaves a gym in Los Angeles on Thursday, following a workout.

16 of 80

Total Prints-ess

Jim Spellman/Getty

Kirsten Dunst pops by Build Series to discuss On Becoming a God in Central Florida at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

17 of 80

Action Shot

Splash News Online

A dressed-down Tom Hiddleston takes his dog for a walk around N.Y.C. on Thursday.

18 of 80

Shirt the Issue

Jim Spellman/Getty

Lee Pace attends the Build Series to talk up Driven on Thursday at N.Y.C.’s Build Studio.

19 of 80

Pavement Pounder

Backgrid

Rumer Willis dons a black crop top for a Thursday shopping trip in Beverly Hills.

20 of 80

In Demand

Ken Ishii/Getty

Taron Egerton attends the Rocketman Japan premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya in Tokyo on Thursday.

21 of 80

Shoulder On

imageSPACE/MediaPunch

Mary J. Blige and Nas strike a pose during their 2019 Royalty tour stop at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on Wednesday.

22 of 80

Behind the Scenes

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Tina Fey arrives in her home state of Pennsylvania to discuss her Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls on Wednesday.

23 of 80

Blonde Ambition

John Photography/Shutterstock

Julianne Hough and a radiant Olivia Newton-John arrive to the Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on Wednesday night.

24 of 80

That's the Ticket

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

On Wednesday, Tom Hiddleston greets fans and signs autographs after the first public preview of his Broadway play Betrayal at The Bernard B Jacobs Theatre in N.Y.C.

25 of 80

Catwalk Killer

BACKGRID

Cardi B struts her stuff in a white, deep-cut crop top, matching boots and cow-print skirt on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

26 of 80

Motorcycle Man

SplashNews.com

Ewan McGregor keeps it moving during a motorcycle ride through Brentwood, California, on Wednesday.

27 of 80

Check, Mate

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

A stylish Lily Collins films Emily in Paris in the French city on Wednesday.

28 of 80

Premiere Pack

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Brady Noon, Jacob Tremblay and Keith L. Williams suit up for the premiere of Universal Pictures’ Good Boys on Wednesday at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.

29 of 80

Workout Warrior

BACKGRID

Zachary Levi is seen leaving the gym in downtown Manhattan after a workout on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

30 of 80

Radio Reveals

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Retta visits SiriusXM studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C. to discuss her new film Good Boys and the possibility of a Parks and Recreation reunion.

31 of 80

Euphoric Energy

Mat Hayward/Getty

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney beams in her camel-colored jumpsuit and matching sneakers as she strikes a pose at a Gucci and Nordstrom event at Barboza in Seattle on Wednesday.

32 of 80

Three of a Kind

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

On Wednesday, Danny McBride, Adam DeVine and Edi Patterson pose at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: The Righteous Gemstones at The Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C.

33 of 80

Comfy Cute

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Ashley Tisdale goes for a coffee run in L.A. on Wednesday wearing a black top and matching slides.

34 of 80

Main Squeeze

Araya Diaz/Getty

Jillian Bell and Michaela Watkins share a hug at the Film Independent presents a special screening of Brittany Runs a Marathon at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

35 of 80

Mellow Yellow

Splash News Online

Alison Brie glows on Wednesday while leaving the New York City set of Strahan and Sara. 

36 of 80

Dog Days

Splash News Online

An incognito Justin Theroux takes his pup for a walk in New York City on Wednesday.

37 of 80

Walk the Walk

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan gets to work on Wednesday while filming scenes for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C.

38 of 80

Football Friends

Kevin Mazur/Getty

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell greets JAY-Z on Wednesday at the Roc Nation and NFL Partnership Announcement in New York City.

39 of 80

Riding the Wave

Raymond Hall/GC Images

A patterned Jada Pinkett Smith makes her way to the CBS studios in New York City on Wednesday.

40 of 80

It's a Date

Harmony Gerber/Getty

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make a rare red carpet appearance on Tuesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of Bennett’s War.

41 of 80

Double Dad-Daughter Date

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Foxx, plus Sistine Rose Stallone and father Sylvester Stallone, join forces on the red carpet of the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on Tuesday night. The famous daughters both star in the film.

42 of 80

Water Works

SplashNews.com

Naomi Watts puts her kayaking skills to the test on Tuesday on the Narrabeen lake near Sydney, Australia, while on the set of her new movie, Penguin Bloom.

43 of 80

Talking Shop

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Jada Pinkett Smith shares a laugh with host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night during a visit to The Late Show in N.Y.C.

44 of 80

Something to Celebrate

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Ted Danson and Nick Offerman buddy up on Tuesday night at the NBC and Universal Television Emmy Nominee Celebration Mixer in L.A.

45 of 80

Must-See TV

Rachel Luna/Getty

Also at the NBC party, The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper catches up with This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown.

46 of 80

A Leg Up

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Gabrielle Union glitters in green on Tuesday night on the America’s Got Talent season 14 live show red carpet at The Dolby Theatre in L.A.

47 of 80

Prince Charming