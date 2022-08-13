Chance the Rapper Brings the Love to Sweden, Plus the Beckhams, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel and More

By People Staff
Published on August 13, 2022 06:00 AM
01 of 85

Heart You

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper shares the love on Aug. 12 during his performance at the Way Out West music festival in Gothenburg, Sweden.

02 of 85

Fab Five

Beckham family
Courtesy

David and Victoria Beckham bring kids Romeo, Harper and Cruz to the star-studded opening of David Grutman and Bad Bunny's Gekko restaurant in Miami on Aug. 11.

03 of 85

Light the Night

Cynthia Erivo
BFA

Cynthia Erivo gets all dolled up on Aug. 11 as Bergdorf Goodman celebrates designer Ulla Johnson at LongHouse Reserve in East Hampton, New York.

04 of 85

Music Maker

Idina Menzel
Courtesy

Idina Menzel puts on a mini-concert during an event with Curamia Tequila in support of the A BroaderWay Foundation in Bridgehampton, New York.

05 of 85

Having a Ball

Lady Gaga
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lady Gaga does her thing on Aug. 11 at her Chromatica Ball tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

06 of 85

Hot Girl Number

MEgan Thee Stallion
Noam Galai/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion receives a Billionaire plaque on Aug. 11, commemorating 'billions of spins' on Pandora, at the SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C.

07 of 85

Point It Out

Lilly Singh
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Lilly Singh hits the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Never Have I Ever on Aug. 11.

08 of 85

Kiss Kiss

Brooklyn Beckham
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz share a smooch on the red carpet at the Variety 2022 Power of Young Hollywood Celebration, presented by Facebook Gaming, at NeueHouse in Los Angeles on Aug. 11.

09 of 85

Total Euphoria

Angus Cloud
Michael Kovac/Variety/Getty

Inside the Variety bash, honoree Angus Cloud hangs with Euphoria costar Javon Walton.

10 of 85

Weeknd Warrior

The Weeknd
Paras Griffin/Getty

The Weeknd sports a smile on Aug. 11 during his After Hours Til Dawn tour stop at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

11 of 85

On Top of the World

Alicia Keys
Splash News Online

Alicia Keys waves from atop the Radio City Music Hall marquee in N.Y.C. on Aug. 11 ahead of her concert there that evening.

12 of 85

Friday Feels

Jack Harlow
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jack Harlow greets the crowd on Aug. 12 during his Citi Concert Series performance on Today in N.Y.C.

13 of 85

Green Machine

Brie Larson
Backgrid

Brie Larson hits the set of her latest project, Lessons in Chemistry, in Los Angeles on Aug. 11.

14 of 85

Living Legend

Diane Keaton
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty

Diane Keaton cements her place in history on Aug. 11 during her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

15 of 85

Out of Office

Jared Leto
Backgrid

Jared Leto enjoys some rock climbing while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 11.

16 of 85

Such a Star

Kenan Thompson
David Livingston/Getty

SNL's Kenan Thompson receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 11.

17 of 85

Easy Breezy

Zoey Deutch
The IMage Direct

Zoey Deutch opts for head-to-toe white in New York City on Aug. 11.

18 of 85

A World Away

Dua Lipa
Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Dua Lipa hits the main stage on Aug. 10 on day one of the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hugary.

19 of 85

One and Only

Madonna
James Devaney/GC Images

Nile Rodgers and Madonna have a ball on Aug. 10 at a release party for her album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, with Belvedere Vodka, at DiscOasis in N.Y.C.'s Central Park.

20 of 85

Made in the Shades

Jamie Foxx Snoop
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg live it up at the Los Angeles premiere of Day Shift on Aug. 10.

21 of 85

Family Friendly

Mark Duplass Kate Aselton
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton take daughters Ora and Molly to the L.A. premiere of Mack and Rita on Aug. 10 in L.A.

22 of 85

Velvet Underground

NIcole Byer
Michael Kovac/Getty

Also at the Mack and Rita premiere on Aug. 10: a smiling Nicole Byer.

23 of 85

Snap That

Diane Keaton
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Diane Keaton joyfully joins the photographers on Aug. 10 at the Mack and Rita premiere in L.A.

24 of 85

Who Let the Dogs Out?

Maluma
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Maluma brings a furry friend to the launch of Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal at The Freehold in Brooklyn, New York, on Aug. 10.

25 of 85

Back at It

Meagan GOod
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Meagan Good has fun with her fashion on Aug. 10 at the Los Angeles premiere of Day Shift.

26 of 85

Fest Best

Timothee Chalamet
Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet smiles from his seat at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug. 10.

27 of 85

Style File

Lauren Ridloff
Michael Simon/startraks

Prose Haircare's 'Curl Outside the Lines' ambassador, actress Lauren Ridloff, celebrates the launch of the brand's new custom styling gel.

28 of 85

Fast Friends

Remi Bader
BFA

Tayshia Adams hangs with Remi Bader on Aug. 10 at the launch of Bader's Remi x Revolve collection at Sadelle's in N.Y.C.

29 of 85

It's Showtime

Idris Elba
Backgrid

Idris Elba greets fans outside The Daily Show studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 10.

30 of 85

Staying Neutral

Lili Reinhart in NYC
Gotham/GC Images

Lili Reinhart steps out in head-to-toe brown in N.Y.C. on Aug. 10.

31 of 85

Of Corset

Heidi Klum
Backgrid

Heidi Klum goes daring in a leather corset ensemble in L.A. on Aug. 10.

32 of 85

Drink Up

Maluma
J Mayer/Shutterstock

Maluma raises a glass at a press conference for Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal on Aug. 10 in N.Y.C.

33 of 85

Hi Times

Ryan Reynolds
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ryan Reynolds gives a wave while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Aug. 9.

34 of 85

Pink Ladies

Heidi klum Sofia Vergara
Katrina Jordan/Sipa USA

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum bring the shine to the Aug. 9 America's Got Talent live show red carpet in Pasadena, California.

35 of 85

Pitch Perfect

Jennifer Hudson
Ed Zurga/Getty

Jennifer Hudson hits a high note after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of a Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox game in Missouri on Aug. 9.

36 of 85

Back Together

Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza have a Parks and Recreation reunion on Aug. 9 at a screening of Emily the Criminal in N.Y.C.

37 of 85

Violet Hour

Mindy Kaling
ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com

Mindy Kaling makes her way to her New York City hotel on Aug. 9.

38 of 85

Kate the Great

Kate McKinnon Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Kate McKinnon sits down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.

39 of 85

In Loving Memory

WHitney Houston Chris TUcker
Paras Griffin/Getty

Whitney Houston's half-brother Gary joins Chris Tucker for the inaugural Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Black Tie Gala at The Biltmore Ballrooms in Atlanta on Aug. 9, which would have been the singer's 59th birthday.

40 of 85

Summer in the City

Julianne Hough
Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Julianne Hough makes her way to her latest performance of POTUS on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.

41 of 85

Coupled Up

Rob McElhenney Caitlin Olsen
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson cuddle up outside of the Los Angeles Jimmy Kimmel Live studios on Aug. 9 prior to his guest-hosting gig (and her interview!).

42 of 85

Mic Check

Brian Fallon
Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty

Singer Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem performs at the Columbiahalle in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 9.

43 of 85

Like Magic

Katy Perry
Backgrid

Katy Perry delivers a keynote speech at the Magic fashion trade show in Las Vegas on Aug. 9.

44 of 85

Ride Along

Scarlett Johannson
The Image Direct

Scarlett Johansson enjoys some fun in the sun in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 5.

45 of 85

Bright Spot

Nathalie Emmanuel
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Nathalie Emmanuel is a ray of sunshine on Aug. 9 in N.Y.C.

46 of 85

Freeze Out

Christine Quinn
The Image Direct

Christine Quinn gets all dressed up for a fro-yo run in Los Angeles on Aug. 9.

47 of 85

Up and Away

Jason Statham
Backgrid

Jason Statham catches a wave while in the water off the coast of Formentera, Spain, on Aug. 9.

48 of 85

Brick by Brick

Top Hopper
Dave Benett/Getty

Tom Hopper and daughter Truly attend the re-opening of the LEGO Flagship Store in London's Leicester Square on Aug. 9.

49 of 85

Middle Man

Idris Elba
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Iyana Halley, Idris Elba and Leah Jeffries go glam for the world premiere of Beast at The Museum of Modern Art in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

50 of 85

Filled with Pride

Chris Pine
Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty

Chris Pine supports his dad Robert at the premiere of Apple TV+ limited series Five Days at Memorial at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on Aug. 8.

51 of 85

Triple Threat

Owen WIlson Michael Pena Jesse Williams
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Michael Peña, Owen Wilson and Jesse Williams get together at the Paramount+ Secret Headquarters premiere at the Signature Theater in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

52 of 85

With Purpose

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis make it a date at Clayton Kershaw's 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Aug. 8.

53 of 85

Hats Off

Will Ferrell
David Livingston/Getty

Will Ferrell has some fun with his fashion at Clayton Kershaw's 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Aug. 8.

54 of 85

Red-y or Not

Vera Farmiga
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Also at the Five Days at Memorial premiere in L.A. on Aug. 8: Vera Farmiga, who stands out in her red dress.

55 of 85

Style and Sass

Aubrey Plaza in NYC
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Aubrey Plaza is serving looks while arriving at CBS Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

56 of 85

Smoke Signals

Ozzy osbourne
Alex Pantling/Getty

Ozzy Osbourne returns to the stage on Aug. 8 at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in England.

57 of 85

Boxing Day

Sherri Shepherd
Noam Galai/Getty

Sherri Shepherd surprises fans at an N.Y.C. Hertz location on Aug. 8, as she makes her move across town in anticipation of her new eponymous talk show.

58 of 85

Shoulder On

Kate Hudson
Backgrid

Kate Hudson looks straight out of a photo shoot while grabbing a green juice in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

59 of 85

Happy Face

Ashton Kutcher
MEGA

Ashton Kutcher kicks back on the beach with wife Mila Kunis (not pictured) in Santa Barbara, California, on Aug. 6.

60 of 85

The Music Man

Nick Jonas
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Nick Jonas performs solo at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center's Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Gala at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 7.

61 of 85

Stage Right

Sofia Carson
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sofia Carson arrives to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

62 of 85

Fast Feet

Claire Danes
The Image Direct

Claire Danes goes for a run along the beach in L.A. on Aug. 8.

63 of 85

Major League

A league of their own
Alison Roberto

Abbi Jacobson hangs with A League of Their Own inspiration Maybelle Blair at a baseball game in honor of the Prime Video reboot launch in L.A.

64 of 85

To a Tee

Charlotte Gray
Nickalaus Stafford

Charlotte Sands and Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens hang backstage at 1720 Warehouse in Los Angeles on Aug. 4.

65 of 85

Shore Thing

Shawn Mendes
MEGA

Shawn Mendes sports a smile while hanging in the water in Miami on the eve of his 24th birthday, Aug. 7.

66 of 85

Summer Lovin'

Katie Holmes
Backgrid

Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III hold hands during a walk in N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park on Aug. 7.

67 of 85

Power Pose

Shania Twain
Jeremy Chan/Getty

Shania Twain commands the stage during day four of the 2022 Boots and Hearts Music Festival at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro Station, Ontario, on Aug. 7.

68 of 85

Pretty in Pink

Rebel WIlson
David Livingston/Getty

Rebel Wilson is giving Elle Woods on Aug. 7 at a party celebrating Apple TV+'s Severance at Nobu Malibu.

69 of 85

Stay Golden

Post Malone
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

New dad Post Malone pays homage to Modern Family's Cam during his performance at the 2022 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Aug. 7.

70 of 85

The Bright Stuff

Eva Longoria
Backgrid

Eva Longoria heads to dinner with friends at Catch Steak in West Hollywood on Aug. 6.

71 of 85

Walk the Walk

Kate Hudson
BrosNYC/BACKGRID

Kate Hudson soaks up the sunshine on Aug. 7 in New York City.

72 of 85

Guitar Hero

Damian Lewis
Jim Dyson/Getty

Damian Lewis mans the mic on Aug. 7 while performing at the Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park in Charlbury, England.

73 of 85

Film Forum

Amanda Seyfried
J Mayer/Shutterstock

Real-life loves Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski film The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on Aug. 5.

74 of 85

Tennessee Titan

Carley Pearce
Danielle Del Valle/Getty

At the 2022 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Aug. 7, a smiling Carly Pearce hits the stage.

75 of 85

Singing Loud and Proud

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Christina Aguilera performs on stage at the 'WE ARE FABULOSO' event during Brighton Pride on August 06, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Tristan Fewings/Getty

Christina Aguilera performs on stage at the WE ARE FABULOSO event during Brighton Pride on Aug. 6 in Brighton, England.

76 of 85

Looking Cool

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 06: LL Cool J attends Rock The Bells at Forest Hills Stadium on August 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

LL Cool J attends Rock The Bells at Forest Hills Stadium on Aug. 6 in New York City.

77 of 85

Nighttime Smile

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 06: Paula Abdul is seen on August 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Paula Abdul is seen out and about on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles.

78 of 85

Making Music

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Travis Scott performs at The O2 Arena on August 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)
Burak Cingi/Redferns

Travis Scott performs at the O2 Arena on Aug. 6 in London.

79 of 85

Rocking All Night Long

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 06: (L-R) Singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and guitarist John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Allegiant Stadium on August 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty

Singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and guitarist John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Aug. 6.

80 of 85

Giving It His All

Elton John at Soldier FIeld, Chicago, IL, August 5th, 2022.
Josh Mellin

Elton John performs for fans during a stop at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 5.

81 of 85

Friendly Costars

DALLAS, TX - AUGUST 05: (L-R) Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco attend the "Day Shift" Dallas Fan Screening at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lake Highlands on August 05, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images for Netflix)
Omar Vega/Getty for Netflix

Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco attend a screening of their new film Day Shift at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lake Highlands on Aug. 5 in Dallas.

82 of 85

Bringing the House Down

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Erykah Badu performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on August 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Erykah Badu performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on Aug. 5 in New York City.

83 of 85

Hitting the Stage

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Jason Mraz performs on stage at Pier 17 Rooftop on August 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
John Lamparski/Getty

Jason Mraz performs on stage at Pier 17 Rooftop on Aug. 5 in New York City.

84 of 85

Daring Denim

New York, NY - Comedian Jo Koy attends the Universal Pictures screening of 'Easter Sunday' at the Regal Union Square in New York City. Pictured: Jo Koy BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Comedian Jo Koy attends the Universal Pictures screening of Easter Sunday at the Regal Union Square in New York City on Aug. 5.

85 of 85

Starry Night Out

EDGARTOWN, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 05: (L-R) Questlove, Floyd Rance, Stephanie T. Rance, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, and Margaret Brown attend the premiere of Netflix's Descendant during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival at Harbor View Hotel on August 05, 2022 in Edgartown, Massachusetts. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Netflix)
Arturo Holmes/Getty for Netflix

Questlove, Floyd Rance, Stephanie T. Rance, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Margaret Brown attend the premiere of Netflix's Descendant during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival at the Harbor View Hotel on Aug. 5 in Edgartown, Massachusetts.