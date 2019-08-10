Keith Urban Hits the Stage in N.Y.C., Plus Lea Michele, Tessa Thompson & More

The Music Man

Mike Coppola/Getty

A smiling Keith Urban performs on Good Morning America in New York City’s Central Park on Friday.

Bank on It

Dominik Bindl/Getty

On Friday, Justin Brooks, Sherri Shepherd, Brian Banks and Greg Kinnear attend the Build Series to discuss their film Brian Banks at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Island Vibes

The Image Direct

Lea Michele hits the beach in Hawaii with her mother (not pictured) on Friday.

Hand in Hand

The Image Direct

Another day, another outing for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who step out in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Caped Crusader

The Image Direct

On Friday, Tessa Thompson gets into character on the set of Westworld in Los Angeles.

Smooth as Silk

Splash News Online

Rita Ora makes her way home following a Friday night dinner with friends in Ibiza, Spain.

Bumping Beauty

Cindy Ord/Getty

Anne Hathaway shows off her baby bump in a pink cutout dress at the opening night for Sea Wall/A Life sponsored by Fiji Water at The Hudson Theatre on Thursday in New York City. 

Broadway Boys

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, the show’s stars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal look dapper at the opening night of the play on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Theater Buffs

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Broadway’s Betrayal stars Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston attend Sea Wall/A Life’s opening night at The Hudson Theatre on Thursday in N.Y.C.

May the Force Be with You

David Roark/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas whip out their lightsabers during their visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Birthday Bliss

BACKGRID

Camila Cabello and birthday boy Shawn Mendes hold hands after leaving dinner at Dumbo House in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Anchorman Antics

Jon Pack/NBC

Will Ferrell makes a guest appearance as his iconic Anchorman character Ron Burgundy during Thursday night’s taping of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

Living Legends

Lester Cohen/Getty

Stevie Wonder and pal Smokey Robinson pose together at the world premiere and afterparty for Showtime’s Hitsville: The Making of Motown on Thursday in L.A.

Purpose-Driven

Charley Gallay/Getty

Kimberly Williams-Paisley and husband Brad Paisley cozy up at Clayton Kershaw’s 7th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Fundraiser sponsored by Fiji Water at Dodgers Stadium on Thursday in L.A. 

Made in the Shade

URS FLUEELER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Joseph Gordon-Levitt looks sharp in sunglasses and a blazer at a photo call for the film 7500 at the 72nd Locarno International Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, on Friday. 

Partners in Crime

Amy Sussman/Getty

Cash Pad’s JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers discuss their new house flipping show during the 2019 Summer TCA press tour on Thursday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Three's Company

Pacific Coast News

Brie Bella joins in on sister Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev’s L.A. lunch date at Sweet Butter on Thursday.

Denim Darling

David Edwards/MediaPunch

Zoë Bell rocks a denim jacket and leather skirt at the Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles Big Bash Party on Thursday. 

Perfect Pair

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Anna Camp and Bradley Whitford share the spotlight during their NBCUniversal press tour event for their upcoming show Perfect Harmony on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Sparkle & Shine

SplashNews.com

Ciara steals the show in a shimmering minidress at Tao restaurant in Hollywood on Thursday. 

City Sundress

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Kate Bosworth looks fresh-faced and summery in N.Y.C. on Thursday as she leaves her hotel.

Rock On

Bob Levey/Getty

Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt debuts the brand’s new fall collection on Thursday in Houston. 

Good Graces

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil attends the 2019 TCA NBC Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday.

Laugh In

Amy Sussman/Getty

Joining her there: costars Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, who speak at a panel about the show.

Beach Babes

MEGA

Sienna Miller and boyfriend Lucas Zwirner spend their Thursday soaking up the sun in Saint-Tropez, France.

For the Glory

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas attend the opening night of Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House, featuring the U.K. premiere of Pain and Glory, on Thursday in London.

Capped Off

Dave Benett/Getty

Also at the event in London on Thursday, Alfie Allen.

Star in Stripes

The Image Direct

Catherine Zeta-Jones makes her way through N.Y.C.’s JFK Airport on Thursday.

Purple Reign

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Niecy Nash visits the SiriusXM studios in New York City on Thursday.

Flower Power

Rich Polk/Getty

Katy Perry brings a summery vibe to Capitol Music Group’s 6th Annual Capitol Congress as she speaks onstage in a floral off-the-shoulder dress on Wednesday in L.A.

Glowing Guest

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Tiffany Haddish jokes around with host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show in New York City. 

Brotherly Love

Andrew Toth/Getty

Marlon Wayans gets some support from brother Damon at the afterparty for the Netflix world premiere of his movie Sextuplets, which features him playing six different roles, at Le Jardin in Hollywood on Wednesday.  

Savvy Skipper

Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton takes the helm for The Royal Foundation during the inaugural Kings Cup regatta, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Thursday in Cowes, England.

Canadian Champ

Rob Prange/Shutterstock

Serena Williams wins her second-round match during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament on Wednesday in Toronto.

Luscious Locks

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

A long-haired Pete Wentz heads to the court in his tennis whites to play a few rounds on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Triple Threat

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste reunite for their Why Women Kill L.A. premiere on Wednesday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Start of Something New

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas kick off their Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins tour presented by American Airlines and Mastercard in Miami on Wednesday.

Cali Cool

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery pose together at an event for The New Homefront by Windsor Smith on Wednesday in Brentwood, California.

Happy Hello

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Josh Gad greets fans as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.

Pushing Women's Wellness

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Rumer Willis hosts a dinner party for Cindy Eckert’s Right to Desire campaign at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Wednesday in L.A.

Speaking Up

Jason Mendez/Getty

Dakota Johnson arrives at Build Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C. to discuss her latest film, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and how movies need to quash assumptions about people with disabilities.

Head for the Hills

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty pose together on the night of their BH90210 premiere at the Fox Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on Wednesday in L.A.

Animation Domination

Amy Sussman/Getty

Ty Burrell and Amy Poehler of Duncanville discuss their show with Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn during the 2019 Summer TCA press tour on Wednesday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Beachy Bella

MEGA

A smiling Bella Thorne hits the beach in Miami on Wednesday.

Brotherly Love

Splash News Online

Also in Miami, the Jonas Brothers, who head into the American Airlines Arena to kick off night one of their Happiness Begins tour.

Treasure Chest

The Image Direct

A shirtless Colin Farrell works up a sweat in a Los Angeles gym on Wednesday.

To 'Build' On

Jason Mendez/Getty

Storm Reid and David Oyelowo share a hug on Wednesday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Why So 'Sirius'?

GC Images

Jacob Tremblay looks adorable as always on Wednesday while making his way to SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C.

Radio Waves

Mike Coppola/Getty

Comedians Jim Breuer and Whitney Cummings also pop into SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

'Power' Pose

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Camila Cabello strikes a pose on Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood red carpet at The H Club in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Violet Hour

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Joining her there: singing sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey.

Sitting Pretty

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Michelle Williams chats with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C. 

Family Affair

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Julianne Moore is flanked by son Caleb Freundlich and husband Bart Freundlich at the afterparty for The Cinema Society and Chopard screening of After the Wedding at The Crown at Hotel 50 Bowery in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Mama's Man

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan shares a sweet moment with mom Donna at the David Makes Man premiere at NeueHouse in L.A. on Tuesday. 

True Blue

BACKGRID

Hailey Baldwin leaves Nine Zero One hair salon in West Hollywood wearing a chic oversized blue suit and Virgil Abloh MCA Air Force 1 sneakers on Tuesday. 

Christmas Is Coming

Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Joe Alwyn talks about A Christmas Carol during the FX Networks TCA Summer Press Tour panel on Tuesday in L.A.

Vacation Mode

Pacific Coast News

Kate Moss shows off her bikini body while vacationing with friends on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France, on Tuesday. 

Honeymoon Phase

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Newlyweds Katharine McPhee and David Foster step out on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Tall Tale

Erik Voake/Getty

Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes hit the stage at Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 finale at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on Tuesday.

Blue Steel

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Stiller wears a blue T-shirt as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday in L.A.

Magic Act

David M. Benett/Getty

On Tuesday night, Channing Tatum and Curtis Pritchard attend a VIP performance of Magic Mike Live London at the Hippodrome Casino.

Generation Next

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ariana Grande joins Barbra Streisand on stage during the latter’s Chicago tour stop on Tuesday night.

You GLOW, Girls

Charley Gallay/Getty

Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin attend the GLOW season 3 special screening at The Wing L.A. in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

A Royal Welcome

Mike Coppola/Getty

Adam Lambert shows off his moves on Tuesday night as the Queen + Adam Lambert tour stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Mogul Moves

ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

Bella Thorne signs copies of her memoir, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, at Books & Books in Coral Gables, Florida on Tuesday. 

Walk the Walk