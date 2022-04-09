Judd Apatow and Ben Stiller Get Severe in L.A., Plus, Zoë Kravitz, Katie Holmes, and More

By People Staff April 09, 2022 06:00 AM

Severance Package

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

PaleyFest moderator Judd Apatow and Severance director Ben Stiller pose together at the finale screening after party in Los Angeles on April 8.

Incognito Mode

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Zoë Kravitz goes undercover for a casual daytime stroll around SoHo in New York City on April 8.

Artfully Made

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Katie Holmes joins Dianna Agron for a screening of her new film As They Made Us at the Tribeca Screening Room in New York City on April 8.

Born Again

Credit: BrosNYC/BACKGRID

Amelia Hamlin rocks a 'We Must Be Born Again' hoodie and headphones for a walk around SoHo in N.Y.C. on April 8.

New York Night Out

Zazie Beetz looks gorgeous at the What Goes Around Comes Around flagship store reopening party in N.Y.C.

For a Good Cause

Credit: MediaPunch

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the Latin Grammy In the Schools program event to benefit the George Washington Educational Campus in N.Y.C. on April 8.

Flower Power

Credit: David Benthal/BFA

Emma Roberts poses by a beautiful arrangement of flowers at her Rendez-Vous Collection event with Valentino and Bergdorf Goodman.

Under the Radar

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Zoë Kravitz sports a baseball cap and sunglasses while out in N.Y.C. on April 8.

Kisses from Kim

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kim Kardashian sends kisses from the L.A. premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu at Goya Studios on April 7.

'Hacks' Hug

Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

The cast of Hacks — Poppy Liu, Jean Smart, Paul W. Downs and Mark Indelicato — share a group hug at the 39th Annual PaleyFest screening of their HBO series in Hollywood on April 7.

Gettin' Handsy

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Michelle Yeoh, the star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, waves hello at the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 7. 

Three Amigos

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk and Aaron Paul reunite at the Better Call Saul premiere afterparty in L.A. on April 7.

Paw Patrol

Credit: Backgrid

A very ripped Chace Crawford steps out in Los Feliz to take his dog for a walk on April 7.

Icon Arrival

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Christy Turlington Burns takes center stage at the 92Y for her Fashion Icons: Christy Turlington Burns in Conversation with Fern Mallis event on April 7 in N.Y.C.

Family Affair

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Also at the L.A. premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu: Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya.

Everything Is 'Gucci'

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Camila Cabello rocks a Gucci blazer while out in N.Y.C. on April 7.

Ladies in Red

Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Garcelle Beauvais, Vivica A. Fox, Star Jones, Christina Milian, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Elisabeth Röhm and Lauren Spencer-Smith take the stage at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event, highlighting The Red Dress Collection, on April 7 in L.A.

Feeling 'Invincible'

Credit: JOHN NACION/StarTraks

Winnie Harlow poses at the Vince Camuto Spring 2022 Invincible pop-up event in N.Y.C. on April 7.

In the 'Spotlight'

Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Sofia Carson gives a stunning performance during her Spotlight: Sofia Carson at The GRAMMY Museum event on April 7 in L.A.

Gray Day

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Patrick Dempsey gets all dressed up on April 7 at the second season premiere of Devils in Milan, Italy.

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's Western "Outer Range" at Harmony Gold on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Fame Game

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Ashanti gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 7.

Good Day, Sunshine

Credit: The Image Direct

Heidi Klum brings the brightness while arriving to an America's Got Talent taping in Los Angeles on April 7. 

Loyal Sidekick

Credit: The Image Direct

Another day, another dog walk for Selma Blair, who takes her dog on a coffee run in Los Angeles on April 7. 

Band Together

Credit: Spiegelworld

Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys get together on April 6 at Absinthe at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. 

Model Moment

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid stands out in her dramatic ensemble during a walk in New York City on April 7.

Sweet Smooch

Credit: Larry Busacca for Clive Davis

Alicia Keys gives Clive Davis a kiss on the cheek while celebrating his 90th birthday in N.Y.C. on April 6.

Puppy Love

Credit: Image Press/Shutterstock

Joe Manganiello poses with his dog, Bubbles, who is snuggled up in a blanket, on April 6 in N.Y.C. 

Father-Son Time

Credit: Backgrid

Rob Lowe has dinner with his son John Owen Lowe at Craig's in West Hollywood on April 6. 

Bumpin' Along

Credit: MEGA

Rihanna shows off her growing baby bump in a matching navy set on her way to Nobu in West Hollywood on April 6. 

Hand in Hand

Credit: Backgrid

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder walk hand-in-hand while out and about on April 6 in Santa Monica. 

Big Fans

Credit: Dave Allocca/StarPix

Eddie Redmayne attends a special fan screening of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in N.Y.C. on April 6. 

Can You Keep Up?

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian is seen heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 6 in L.A. 

Sister Act

Credit: Owen Kolasinski/BFA

Haim sisters Alana, Este and Danielle get together on April 6 for the Louis Vuitton x Alex Israel City of Stars fragrance launch at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Birthday Performance

Credit: Larry Busacca for Clive Davis

Dionne Warwick performs onstage during Clive Davis' 90th Birthday Celebration on April 6 in N.Y.C. 

PaleyFest Poses

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Cedric the Entertainer, Beth Behrs, Sheaun McKinney and Max Greenfield attend panels about their shows Ghosts and The Neighborhood during PaleyFest in L.A. on April 6. 

Having a Ball

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Kelly Bensimon shows off her talent while attending a New York Knicks basketball game in N.Y.C. on April 6. 

Courtside Hang

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Charles Melton, Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan hang out courtside at a New York Knicks basketball game in N.Y.C. on April 6. 

Think Pink

Credit: Damian Avitia/London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Saweetie leaves Crypto.com Arena in L.A. after watching a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game on April 6. 

City Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Bieber stops to chat on the phone while out in N.Y.C. on April 5.

'Today' in New York

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Patricia Arquette wears a chic white dress paired with gold jewelry to the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 6.

Peace and Love

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Normani hits up SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up at N.Y.C.'s SiriusXM Studios on April 6.

Dropping By

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on April 5.

Set Sighting

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay dotes on costar Christopher Meloni on the set of Law & OrderSpecial Victims Unit in N.Y.C. on April 5.

Eyes on H.E.R.

Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty

H.E.R. rocks the stage during the Back of Your Mind tour on April 5 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. 

Family Affair

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Idris Elba brings wife Sabrina and daughter Isan to the L.A. premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at the Regency Village Theatre on April 5.

Go Green

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News online

Karlie Kloss uses a crutch as she makes her way to the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 6.

'Red Hot' Shot

Credit: Anna Webber/Getty

Flea, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers pose for the camera during their visit to The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios on April 5 in L.A.

Color Pop

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Helen Mirren's colorful ensemble brightens up the room at the Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of The Duke at the Tribeca Screening Room in N.Y.C. on April 5.

Rosé All Day

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes enjoys herself at a dinner party for the Santa Margherita Rosé launch at a townhome in N.Y.C.'s West Village on April 5.

Premiere Pals

Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty

Mark Wahlberg poses with Rosalind Ross at a special screening of Father Stu at AMC Boston Commons on April 5.

Benefit Honorees

Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty

Honorees Kevin and Christine Costner arrive at the Rock Rwanda Benefit, presented by OmniPeace Foundation, at Vibrato Grill Jazz on April 5 in L.A.

Big 'Hearts'

Credit: Anna Webber/Getty

Andy Grammer, Ajia Grammer, Christina Perri and Paul Costabile arrive at the Hearts of Joy International charity gala at The Garland on April 2 in North Hollywood.

Sweet Kiss

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey share a kiss while filming Disenchanted on N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side on April 5.

Out and About

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/GC IMages

Leonardo DiCaprio is seen out and about with a Polestar vehicle in Malibu, California.

Darling Duo

Credit: Matrix/Zuma

Costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexander Skarsgård attend a special screening of The Northman at Odeon Leicester Square in London on April 5.

Pop of Pink

Credit: The Image Direct

Christine Quinn thinks pink during a photo shoot in L.A. on April 4.

Afternoon Delight

Credit: Backgrid

Dita Von Teese makes her way to meet a friend for lunch on April 5 in L.A.

Let's Get 'Yitty'

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Lizzo poses in her new shapewear brand Yitty at Runyon Canyon in L.A. on April 4.

Workout Complete

Credit: MEGA

Lori Harvey grabs water after finishing her Pilates class in L.A. on April 5.

Center Stage

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Thomas Rhett is surrounded by fans on April 5 while performing during NBC's Today in N.Y.C.

Theater Kids

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams pose at the opening night party for Second Stage Theater's production of Take Me Out on Broadway at The Yard House in N.Y.C. on April 4. 

