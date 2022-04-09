Judd Apatow and Ben Stiller Get Severe in L.A., Plus, Zoë Kravitz, Katie Holmes, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Severance Package
PaleyFest moderator Judd Apatow and Severance director Ben Stiller pose together at the finale screening after party in Los Angeles on April 8.
Incognito Mode
Zoë Kravitz goes undercover for a casual daytime stroll around SoHo in New York City on April 8.
Artfully Made
Katie Holmes joins Dianna Agron for a screening of her new film As They Made Us at the Tribeca Screening Room in New York City on April 8.
Born Again
Amelia Hamlin rocks a 'We Must Be Born Again' hoodie and headphones for a walk around SoHo in N.Y.C. on April 8.
New York Night Out
Zazie Beetz looks gorgeous at the What Goes Around Comes Around flagship store reopening party in N.Y.C.
For a Good Cause
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the Latin Grammy In the Schools program event to benefit the George Washington Educational Campus in N.Y.C. on April 8.
Flower Power
Emma Roberts poses by a beautiful arrangement of flowers at her Rendez-Vous Collection event with Valentino and Bergdorf Goodman.
Under the Radar
Zoë Kravitz sports a baseball cap and sunglasses while out in N.Y.C. on April 8.
Kisses from Kim
Kim Kardashian sends kisses from the L.A. premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu at Goya Studios on April 7.
'Hacks' Hug
The cast of Hacks — Poppy Liu, Jean Smart, Paul W. Downs and Mark Indelicato — share a group hug at the 39th Annual PaleyFest screening of their HBO series in Hollywood on April 7.
Gettin' Handsy
Michelle Yeoh, the star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, waves hello at the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 7.
Three Amigos
Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk and Aaron Paul reunite at the Better Call Saul premiere afterparty in L.A. on April 7.
Paw Patrol
A very ripped Chace Crawford steps out in Los Feliz to take his dog for a walk on April 7.
Icon Arrival
Christy Turlington Burns takes center stage at the 92Y for her Fashion Icons: Christy Turlington Burns in Conversation with Fern Mallis event on April 7 in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Also at the L.A. premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu: Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya.
Everything Is 'Gucci'
Camila Cabello rocks a Gucci blazer while out in N.Y.C. on April 7.
Ladies in Red
Garcelle Beauvais, Vivica A. Fox, Star Jones, Christina Milian, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Elisabeth Röhm and Lauren Spencer-Smith take the stage at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women event, highlighting The Red Dress Collection, on April 7 in L.A.
Feeling 'Invincible'
Winnie Harlow poses at the Vince Camuto Spring 2022 Invincible pop-up event in N.Y.C. on April 7.
In the 'Spotlight'
Sofia Carson gives a stunning performance during her Spotlight: Sofia Carson at The GRAMMY Museum event on April 7 in L.A.
Gray Day
Patrick Dempsey gets all dressed up on April 7 at the second season premiere of Devils in Milan, Italy.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd Brolin attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's Western "Outer Range" at Harmony Gold on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Fame Game
Ashanti gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 7.
Good Day, Sunshine
Heidi Klum brings the brightness while arriving to an America's Got Talent taping in Los Angeles on April 7.
Loyal Sidekick
Another day, another dog walk for Selma Blair, who takes her dog on a coffee run in Los Angeles on April 7.
Band Together
Joey Fatone of *NSYNC and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys get together on April 6 at Absinthe at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Model Moment
Gigi Hadid stands out in her dramatic ensemble during a walk in New York City on April 7.
Sweet Smooch
Alicia Keys gives Clive Davis a kiss on the cheek while celebrating his 90th birthday in N.Y.C. on April 6.
Puppy Love
Joe Manganiello poses with his dog, Bubbles, who is snuggled up in a blanket, on April 6 in N.Y.C.
Father-Son Time
Rob Lowe has dinner with his son John Owen Lowe at Craig's in West Hollywood on April 6.
Bumpin' Along
Rihanna shows off her growing baby bump in a matching navy set on her way to Nobu in West Hollywood on April 6.
Hand in Hand
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder walk hand-in-hand while out and about on April 6 in Santa Monica.
Big Fans
Eddie Redmayne attends a special fan screening of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in N.Y.C. on April 6.
Can You Keep Up?
Kourtney Kardashian is seen heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 6 in L.A.
Sister Act
Haim sisters Alana, Este and Danielle get together on April 6 for the Louis Vuitton x Alex Israel City of Stars fragrance launch at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.
Birthday Performance
Dionne Warwick performs onstage during Clive Davis' 90th Birthday Celebration on April 6 in N.Y.C.
PaleyFest Poses
Cedric the Entertainer, Beth Behrs, Sheaun McKinney and Max Greenfield attend panels about their shows Ghosts and The Neighborhood during PaleyFest in L.A. on April 6.
Having a Ball
Kelly Bensimon shows off her talent while attending a New York Knicks basketball game in N.Y.C. on April 6.
Courtside Hang
Charles Melton, Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan hang out courtside at a New York Knicks basketball game in N.Y.C. on April 6.
Think Pink
Saweetie leaves Crypto.com Arena in L.A. after watching a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game on April 6.
City Stroll
Justin Bieber stops to chat on the phone while out in N.Y.C. on April 5.
'Today' in New York
Patricia Arquette wears a chic white dress paired with gold jewelry to the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 6.
Peace and Love
Normani hits up SiriusXM's Morning Mash Up at N.Y.C.'s SiriusXM Studios on April 6.
Dropping By
The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on April 5.
Set Sighting
Mariska Hargitay dotes on costar Christopher Meloni on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in N.Y.C. on April 5.
Eyes on H.E.R.
H.E.R. rocks the stage during the Back of Your Mind tour on April 5 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Family Affair
Idris Elba brings wife Sabrina and daughter Isan to the L.A. premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at the Regency Village Theatre on April 5.
Go Green
Karlie Kloss uses a crutch as she makes her way to the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 6.
'Red Hot' Shot
Flea, Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith and John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers pose for the camera during their visit to The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios on April 5 in L.A.
Color Pop
Helen Mirren's colorful ensemble brightens up the room at the Sony Pictures Classics and Cinema Society screening of The Duke at the Tribeca Screening Room in N.Y.C. on April 5.
Rosé All Day
Katie Holmes enjoys herself at a dinner party for the Santa Margherita Rosé launch at a townhome in N.Y.C.'s West Village on April 5.
Premiere Pals
Mark Wahlberg poses with Rosalind Ross at a special screening of Father Stu at AMC Boston Commons on April 5.
Benefit Honorees
Honorees Kevin and Christine Costner arrive at the Rock Rwanda Benefit, presented by OmniPeace Foundation, at Vibrato Grill Jazz on April 5 in L.A.
Big 'Hearts'
Andy Grammer, Ajia Grammer, Christina Perri and Paul Costabile arrive at the Hearts of Joy International charity gala at The Garland on April 2 in North Hollywood.
Sweet Kiss
Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey share a kiss while filming Disenchanted on N.Y.C.'s Upper West Side on April 5.
Out and About
Leonardo DiCaprio is seen out and about with a Polestar vehicle in Malibu, California.
Darling Duo
Costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexander Skarsgård attend a special screening of The Northman at Odeon Leicester Square in London on April 5.
Pop of Pink
Christine Quinn thinks pink during a photo shoot in L.A. on April 4.
Afternoon Delight
Dita Von Teese makes her way to meet a friend for lunch on April 5 in L.A.
Let's Get 'Yitty'
Lizzo poses in her new shapewear brand Yitty at Runyon Canyon in L.A. on April 4.
Workout Complete
Lori Harvey grabs water after finishing her Pilates class in L.A. on April 5.
Center Stage
Thomas Rhett is surrounded by fans on April 5 while performing during NBC's Today in N.Y.C.
Theater Kids
Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams pose at the opening night party for Second Stage Theater's production of Take Me Out on Broadway at The Yard House in N.Y.C. on April 4.