Drake Hangs Out in L.A., Plus Bella Thorne, Justin Theroux, Diane Keaton and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Drake was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.
Engaged Duo
Bella Thorne and her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo had a night out together in Hollywood.
His Best Friend
Justin Theroux and his beloved dog Kuma were busy on the set of his photoshoot in New York City.
Ice to Meet You
Diane Keaton was spotted enjoying an ice cream cone in Los Angeles.
Neapolitan Top
Alessandra Ambrosio was seen wearing a pink, white and brown sweater in Los Angeles.
Puppy Parents
Sarah Silverman and boyfriend Rory Albanese are all smiles while walking their dog in L.A. on Thursday.
On the Green
Pierce Brosnan enjoys a round of golf in Hawaii on Thursday.
Laid Back Look
Megan Fox looks gorgeous as she steps out in a cropped top, sweater and jeans while out in L.A. on Thursday.
Ready for the Weekend
Rumer Willis leaves her pilates class in a long sleeve and leggings on Friday in West Hollywood.
Wave Rider
Joel Kinnaman catches a big wave while out at Venice Beach.
Director's View
Denzel Washington is seen directing his upcoming film A Journal for Jordan at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on Thursday.
Couture Costume
Lady Gaga is back on set filming House of Gucci on Friday in Rome.
Pretty in Pink
Olivia Culpo stuns in pink Valentino as she heads to the Rubell Museum on Thursday in Miami.
Spring Vibes
Salma Hayek strolls through Rome in a flowy floral-print gown on Friday.
Getting Things Done
Joshua Jackson dresses causally as he runs errands on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Downtown Darling
Natasha Lyonne is spotted in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Thursday.
On the Move
Kaia Gerber steps out on Thursday in L.A. wearing all black and white tube socks.
Girl Squad
Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon and Dianna Agron attend the premiere of Shiva Baby, sponsored by Heineken and Utopia Films, at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on Thursday.
Good Boy
Rachel Brosnahan takes a break from filming to pet an enormous dog passing The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel set on Thursday in downtown N.Y.C.
Puppy Patrol
Jon Hamm wears a vest, shorts and flip flops while out walking his dog in L.A. on Wednesday.
Set Sighting
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who is cast in Danny Boyle's upcoming series Pistol (a show based on the Sex Pistols), is spotted on set in London on Thursday.
Pack Your Bags
Zac Efron and some friends go for a hike in the bush in the Blue Mountains outside of Sydney on Thursday.
Blaze(r) of Glory
A masked up Jessica Alba enjoys a Wednesday shopping trip in L.A.
Think Pink
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey (not pictured) leave dinner at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Wednesday night.
Stage Smiles
Charlie Puth beams on Wednesday while performing in an interactive global e-concert live from the Yoop eSpace at Microsoft Theater in L.A.
Double Vision
Irina Shayk has our eyes playing tricks during the Mugler virtual spring 2021 runway show in Paris on Wednesday.
Something's Cooking
Queer Eye's Bobby Berk gets to work in the kitchen on Wednesday while shooting a segment on Hallmark Channel's Home & Family in Universal City, California.
Red Carpet Return
Dianna Agron attends the Shiva Baby premiere, sponsored by Heineken and Utopia Films, at The William Vale Hotel in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.
Carry On
Kristen Wiig has her hands full on Wednesday while grabbing lunch in Pasadena, California.
Splash Down
Adam Brody gets suited up for a day of surfing in Malibu on Wednesday.
Laugh Factory
John Waters cracks up Rachel Brosnahan as they film scenes for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in New York City on Wednesday.
On a Short Leash
Naomi Watts and her pup soak up the sunshine during a walk around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Furry Friends
Jordana Brewster gets an effusive snuggle from her pup while out in Brentwood, California, on Wednesday.