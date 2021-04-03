Drake Hangs Out in L.A., Plus Bella Thorne, Justin Theroux, Diane Keaton and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated April 02, 2021 12:27 PM

1 of 100

What's Next

Credit: Marksman/MEGA

Drake was spotted out and about in Los Angeles.

2 of 100

Engaged Duo

Credit: DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

Bella Thorne and her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo had a night out together in Hollywood.

3 of 100

His Best Friend

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Justin Theroux and his beloved dog Kuma were busy on the set of his photoshoot in New York City.

4 of 100

Ice to Meet You

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Diane Keaton was spotted enjoying an ice cream cone in Los Angeles.

5 of 100

Neapolitan Top

Credit: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrosio was seen wearing a pink, white and brown sweater in Los Angeles.

6 of 100

Puppy Parents

Credit: Splash News Online

Sarah Silverman and boyfriend Rory Albanese are all smiles while walking their dog in L.A. on Thursday.

7 of 100

On the Green

Credit: MEGA

Pierce Brosnan enjoys a round of golf in Hawaii on Thursday.

8 of 100

Laid Back Look

Credit: John Sciulli/WireImage

Megan Fox looks gorgeous as she steps out in a cropped top, sweater and jeans while out in L.A. on Thursday.

9 of 100

Ready for the Weekend

Credit: Backgrid

Rumer Willis leaves her pilates class in a long sleeve and leggings on Friday in West Hollywood.

10 of 100

Wave Rider

Credit: The Image Direct

Joel Kinnaman catches a big wave while out at Venice Beach.

11 of 100

Director's View

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Denzel Washington is seen directing his upcoming film A Journal for Jordan at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

12 of 100

Couture Costume

Credit: BACKGRID

Lady Gaga is back on set filming House of Gucci on Friday in Rome.

13 of 100

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/GC Images

Olivia Culpo stuns in pink Valentino as she heads to the Rubell Museum on Thursday in Miami.

14 of 100

Spring Vibes

Credit: MEGA

Salma Hayek strolls through Rome in a flowy floral-print gown on Friday.

15 of 100

Getting Things Done

Credit: The Image Direct

Joshua Jackson dresses causally as he runs errands on Thursday in N.Y.C.

16 of 100

Downtown Darling

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Natasha Lyonne is spotted in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Thursday.

17 of 100

On the Move

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kaia Gerber steps out on Thursday in L.A. wearing all black and white tube socks.

18 of 100

Girl Squad

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon and Dianna Agron attend the premiere of Shiva Baby, sponsored by Heineken and Utopia Films, at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on Thursday.

19 of 100

Good Boy

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Rachel Brosnahan takes a break from filming to pet an enormous dog passing The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel set on Thursday in downtown N.Y.C.

20 of 100

Puppy Patrol

Credit: The Image Direct

Jon Hamm wears a vest, shorts and flip flops while out walking his dog in L.A. on Wednesday.

21 of 100

Set Sighting

Credit: Backgrid

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who is cast in Danny Boyle's upcoming series Pistol (a show based on the Sex Pistols), is spotted on set in London on Thursday.

22 of 100

Pack Your Bags

Credit: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Zac Efron and some friends go for a hike in the bush in the Blue Mountains outside of Sydney on Thursday.

23 of 100

Blaze(r) of Glory

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A masked up Jessica Alba enjoys a Wednesday shopping trip in L.A.

24 of 100

Think Pink

Credit: BACKGRID

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey (not pictured) leave dinner at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Wednesday night. 

25 of 100

Stage Smiles

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Charlie Puth beams on Wednesday while performing in an interactive global e-concert live from the Yoop eSpace at Microsoft Theater in L.A.

26 of 100

Double Vision

Credit: SplashNews.com

Irina Shayk has our eyes playing tricks during the Mugler virtual spring 2021 runway show in Paris on Wednesday. 

27 of 100

Something's Cooking

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk gets to work in the kitchen on Wednesday while shooting a segment on Hallmark Channel's Home & Family in Universal City, California.

28 of 100

Red Carpet Return

Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Dianna Agron attends the Shiva Baby premiere, sponsored by Heineken and Utopia Films, at The William Vale Hotel in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.  

29 of 100

Carry On

Credit: JP/Splash News Online

Kristen Wiig has her hands full on Wednesday while grabbing lunch in Pasadena, California. 

30 of 100

Splash Down

Credit: The Image Direct

Adam Brody gets suited up for a day of surfing in Malibu on Wednesday. 

31 of 100

Laugh Factory

Credit: The Image Direct

John Waters cracks up Rachel Brosnahan as they film scenes for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in New York City on Wednesday. 

32 of 100

On a Short Leash

Credit: The Image Direct

Naomi Watts and her pup soak up the sunshine during a walk around N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

33 of 100

Furry Friends

Credit: Splash News Online

Jordana Brewster gets an effusive snuggle from her pup while out in Brentwood, California, on Wednesday.

34 of 100

Laughs on Set