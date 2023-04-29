Katie Holmes Smiles Wide in N.Y.C., Plus Gal Gadot, Jon Hamm and More

01 of 80 SoHo Smiles Raymond Hall/GC Images Radiating happiness, Katie Holmes takes a walk in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on April 28.

02 of 80 Walk About Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com A layered-up Gal Gadot leaves her New York City hotel on April 28.

03 of 80 Laughs of Love Courtesy of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Jon Hamm and fiancé Anna Osceola get together at the Comedy vs. Cancer benefit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C.

04 of 80 Host with the Most Jenny Anderson Playwright Jeremy O. Harris toasts Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac following the Broadway opening of their play, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window.

05 of 80 Denim on Denim WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Rita Ora has some fun with fashion on April 28 while out in N.Y.C.

06 of 80 Here to Help Tiffany Rose for Lupus LA Lupus LA Ambassador Paula Abdul and Rashida Jones attend Lupus LA's Stories Under The Stars fundraiser at NeueHouse in Hollywood on April 27.

07 of 80 Double Trouble Courtesy of Conor Olmsted Conor McGregor and Michael Phelps share a moment while out at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

08 of 80 Sing Thing Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Katy Perry belts it out on April 27 at the celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s reopening of their flagship N.Y.C. store, The Landmark, in N.Y.C.

09 of 80 In Good Health Shannon Finney/Getty Fat Joe, French Montana, Rick Ross and Busta Rhymes step up at "Power to the Patients" in support of healthcare price transparency on April 27 in Washington, D.C.

10 of 80 Queen of Hearts Erika Goldring/Getty Big Freedia performs during the Queen Charlotte Spring Waltz at Xavier University in New Orleans.

11 of 80 Feel the Lasso Dave Benett/Getty Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham showcase their best Zoolander poses while attending the Ted Lasso photo call at Battersea Power Station in London on April 28.

12 of 80 Cool Cloud Christopher Polk/Getty Angus Cloud celebrates the launch of his of collaboration with PUBG Mobile at a Rockstar Energy Drink livestream event on April 27 in Los Angeles.

13 of 80 Star of the Year Rob Latour/Shutterstock Zendaya makes a speech while receiving the Star of the Year Award at CinemaCon's Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas on April 27.

14 of 80 Flawless Fashionista Neil Rasmus/BFA Doja Cat rocks a sharp cat eye and ombré sunglasses while attending the Prince's Trust Gala 2023 hosted by Edward Enninful and Lionel Richie at Casa Cipriani in N.Y.C. on April 27.

15 of 80 Perfectly Matched Splash news Online Also at The Prince's Trust Gala are Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who arrive at the N.YC. event in matching gray and black outfits on April 27.

16 of 80 To the Nine(s) Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Kate Moss, Eiza González, Bella Tilbury, Charlotte Tilbury, Kathryn Newton, Demetra Pinsent and Lori Harvey

make a glam group on April 27 at The Prince's Trust Gala in N.Y.C.

17 of 80 Mother & Daughter Do Good Mark Von Holden/Getty Pink and daughter Willow Sage attend the Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner held at a private residence on April 27.

18 of 80 Date Night Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Katherine Schwarzenegger accompanies her husband Chris Pratt to the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on April 27 in Hollywood.

19 of 80 Sweet Cradle Prince Williams/Wireimage Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat gently cradle her baby bump while at the season three premiere of their show Brat Loves Judy held at Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta on April 27.

20 of 80 Blissfully in Love The image Direct Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are pictured beaming from ear to ear while leaving Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles on April 27.

21 of 80 Camera Shy Adela Loconte/Shutterstock Pete Davidson poses on the red carpet of his upcoming show, Bupkis, while in New York City on April 27.

22 of 80 Bejeweled Girlies Joe Schildhorn/BFA Zoe Kravitz and Hailey Bieber attend the celebration of Tiffany & Co.'s reopening of their flagship N.Y.C. store, The Landmark, in Manhattan on April 27.

23 of 80 Feeling Hungry? Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince William and Kate Middleton carry stacked pizza boxes during their visit to Wales on April 27.

24 of 80 Film's Finest Rob Latour/Shutterstock Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio join together at the Special Filmmaker Lunch on April 27 as a part of CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

25 of 80 Smurf Blue Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage Rihanna matches her blue eyeshadow to her denim outfit to fit the color scheme of her upcoming film The Smurf Project at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 27.

26 of 80 Music Maker Paul Morigi/Getty Looking cool in a baseball cap and sunglasses, Pharrell Williams accepts the 2023 creator honor from Sen. Raphael Warnock and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. at Grammys on the Hill in Washington, D.C., on April 26.

27 of 80 Country's Finest Terry Wyatt/Getty Brad Paisley performs in Nashville with the members of Little Big Town at the Michael J. Fox Foundation's musical fundraiser, A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's, on April 26.

28 of 80 Black Tie Reunion Patrick McMullan/Getty Former Parks and Recreation costars Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler hold court during the Time100 Gala dinner in N.Y.C. on April 26.

29 of 80 Color Coordination Nina Westervelt/Getty Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler make a glamorous couple at the Time100 Gala in New York City on April 26.

30 of 80 Bright Star Kevin Mazur/Getty Looking suave in a purple suit and matching tie, Michael B. Jordan takes the microphone at the Time100 Gala on April 26 in N.Y.C.

31 of 80 All Dressed Up Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Justin Ervin accompanies his wife, Ashley Graham, at the Time100 Gala on April 26 in N.Y.C.

32 of 80 Gift of Song Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Lea Michele performs for her fellow Time100 Gala attendees in New York City.

33 of 80 In the Spotlight Kevin Mazur/Getty Jennifer Coolidge, who recently posed on the 2023 cover of TIME's most influential people issue, speaks on stage at the magazine's gala honoring this year's list of trailblazers on April 26 in N.Y.C.

34 of 80 Third-Wheeling Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Ke Huy Quan joins Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elisa Key on the red carpet of the Time100 Gala at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center on April 26.

35 of 80 Mother-Son Moment STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Angelina Jolie's son Maddox, 21, suits up to accompany his mom at the White House State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on April 26 in Washington, D.C.

36 of 80 Man's Best Friend Ethan Miller/Getty Will Ferrell brings a scruffy pooch pal on stage while promoting his upcoming film Strays at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 26.

37 of 80 Date Night Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kirsten Dunst joins her husband Jesse Plemons at the L.A. premiere of his new HBO Max limited series Love & Death on April 26.

38 of 80 Ready in Red Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Love & Death star Elizabeth Olsen wows in red for the show's April 26 premiere at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

39 of 80 Peace Out Backgrid Priyanka Chopra flashes a peace sign outside of the Today show in New York City on April 27.

40 of 80 Spring Fever The Image Direct Lucy Hale steps out into the L.A. sun on April 25.

41 of 80 OMG! Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock Dressed in a multicolored, sparkling jacket, Busy Philipps gets into character on the set of Girls5eva on April 26 in N.Y.C.

42 of 80 Meet & Greet KIDZ BOP Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas pose with KIDZ BOP Kids Kiya, Shila, Tyler and Jackson ahead of the Jonas Brothers' concert in L.A. on April 25.

43 of 80 New York Minute The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID Rita Ora rocks a black mini dress topped with a matching blazer as she steps out of her hotel in N.Y.C. on April 26.

44 of 80 Flower Power Emma McIntyre/Getty In coordinated floral looks, Emily Strauss, Maria Bakalova and Lindzi Scharf pose together at the EF Collection x TheRetaility.com dinner in collaboration with Thirteen Lune at Strauss's home on April 25 in West Hollywood.

45 of 80 Snack Time MOVI Inc. James Van Der Beek and two of his kids smile before enjoying a Quaker granola bar at home in Texas.

46 of 80 He's Just Ken Greg Doherty/WireImage Ryan Gosling shows off his on-theme T-shirt while promoting Barbie at CinemaCon on April 25 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

47 of 80 Hand in Hand Backgrid Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who recently welcomed their second child, hold hands while out and about in Los Angeles on April 25.

48 of 80 Pretty in Pink Sean Zanni/Getty Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in head-to-toe pink at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball, made possible by Dior, at Brooklyn Museum in New York on April 25.

49 of 80 Some Pixie Dust Theo Wargo/Getty Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson and Alyssa Wapanatâhk pose for a selfie at a screening of Peter Pan & Wendy at the South Street Seaport Museum in N.Y.C. on April 25.

50 of 80 Take a Bow John Lamparski/Getty Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac take a bow during the first curtain call for their show, The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window, at the James Earl Jones Theater in New York City on April 25.

51 of 80 California Nights James Starr/Backgrid Dressed in all-black and topped off with a pair of sunglasses, Mariah Carey stops by Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner on April 25.

52 of 80 Nice and Neon Stefanie Keenan/Getty Niecy Nash rocks a neon pantsuit at a dinner hosted by Net-A-Porter and Erdem at Chateau Marmont on April 25 in L.A.

53 of 80 Sleek Style Shutterstock Gal Gadot celebrates the reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s "The Landmark" at an April 25 ribbon-cutting ceremony on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

54 of 80 Dinner Guests Jared Siskin/Getty Eric Ripert and Richard Gere pose together at City Harvest's 40th Anniversary Gala: House of Harvest at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on April 25.

55 of 80 Triple Threat Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden hit the red carpet ahead of a fan screening of Citadel on April 25 in L.A.

56 of 80 Date Night Roy Rochlin/Getty Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber attend the National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu Premiere of A Small Light in New York City at Alice Tully Hall on April 25.

57 of 80 Smiley Gals Courtesy Jamie-Lynn Sigler smiles alongside Becca Tobin and Odette Annable at Little Honey Money's Earth Day event at The Wayback in Austin on April 21.

58 of 80 Cool Kicks Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock La La Anthony celebrates the 21SEEDS Tequila x Birdies' Top Shelf sneaker debut in New York City on April 26.

59 of 80 Star Arrival Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Zendaya poses for photos while promoting Dune: Part Two at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 25.

60 of 80 Lighting Up for a Cause Roy Rochlin/Getty Adrienne Bailon lights the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week on April 25.

61 of 80 Character Acting Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock Emma Roberts stays true to character while filming American Horror Story in New York City on April 25.

62 of 80 Colorful Colleagues Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA Ali Wentworth, Bridget Gless Keller, Mariska Hargitay and Carolyn Clark Powers pose for a pic while Debra Messing plays camera woman at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar De La Renta fashion show at The Beverly Hilton on April 25.

63 of 80 Premiere Red-y Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount +'s Fatal Attraction at SilverScreen Theater on April 24 in West Hollywood.

64 of 80 Pup-dorable Sandra Bullock carries her ultra-adorable pooch, Sweetie, while running errands in the West Village in N.Y.C on April 25.

65 of 80 High on Life Phamous / BACKGRID Olivia Wilde is cheery after a workout at the Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Los Angeles on April 25.

66 of 80 Undercover Mother Splash News Online A pregnant Rihanna rocks some super dark shades while leaving her hotel in New York City to do some shopping on April 25.

67 of 80 Three's Company Nancy Rivera/Splash News Online Meryl Streep and Jessica Chastain support honoree Viola Davis at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala in N.Y.C. on April 24.

68 of 80 Draped in Designer Stefanie Keenan/Getty Miley Cyrus, dressed in Versace, attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23.

69 of 80 On the Mic Kevin Winter/Getty Jennifer Lawrence speaks during the Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24.

70 of 80 Comic Relief Ethan Miller/Getty Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are interviewed as they promote their upcoming film The Equalizer 3 during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24.

71 of 80 Spring Ready Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online Blake Lively looks radiant in a fashionable floral ensemble while out and about in New York City on April 24.

72 of 80 Actor Appreciation Bruce Glikas/WireImage An emotional Sean Hayes is pictured during the opening night curtain call for the new play Goodnight, Oscar on Broadway in New York City on April 24.

73 of 80 Best Buds Bruce Glikas/WireImage Will Arnett and Jason Bateman pose at the opening night afterparty for Goodnight, Oscar on Broadway on April 24.

74 of 80 Sweet Smiles The Image Direct Miranda Lambert sparkles in a blue dress while arriving at CBS Mornings in New York City with husband Brendan McLoughlin on April 25.

75 of 80 Spring Morning Raymond Hall/GC Images Yara Shahidi is angelic in all-white outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on April 24.

76 of 80 Sunny Day Abroad Xavi Torrent/WireImage Susan Sarandon attends a photo call for her 1991 film Thelma & Louise at the BCN Film Festival in Barcelona on April 24.

77 of 80 Team Spirit Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Geared up in Knicks merch, Tracy Morgan rallies for the New York City basketball team alongside fellow fans on April 23.

78 of 80 Staying Young at Heart The Image Direct Gigi Hadid flies into her 28th year on the new TRON Lightcycle rollercoaster at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where she celebrated her birthday on April 23 with friends and family.

79 of 80 More to Learn Courtesy Paper Mate) Just ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week, Max Greenfield meets students at ACES, an L.A.-based high-needs school, in honor of Paper Mate's Thanks to Teachers initiative.