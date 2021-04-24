Justin Theroux Enjoys a Screening of His New Show in N.Y.C., Plus Hailey Baldwin, Tamera Mowry and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated April 22, 2021 12:25 PM

1 of 105

Big Debut

Credit: Shutterstock

 Justin Theroux stepped out for AppleTV's special drive-in screening of his new drama series The Mosquito Coast in New York.

2 of 105

Leather Lady

Credit: Rachpoot / BACKGRID

Hailey Bieber looked stylish in an all-black leather outfit while enjoying dinner with friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

3 of 105

Set Life

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Tamera Mowry-Housley stopped by the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.

4 of 105

Big Apple

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Kendall Jenner was spotted arriving at JFK Airport in New York.

5 of 105

A-list Acting

Credit: Splash News Online

Helen Mirren shoots a scene for her upcoming film White Bird: A Wonder Story in Prague in April.

6 of 105

Oscars Fun

Credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty

Eugene Levy hangs out at the EON Mist Sanitizer Pre-Oscars Lounge, presented by GBK Brand Bar, at La Peer Hotel on Friday in L.A.

7 of 105

Cameras Rolling

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Nora Lum and Bowen Yang film Nora From Queens on Thursday in N.Y.C.

8 of 105

Full Speed Ahead

Credit: Backgrid

Tom Cruise films with Esai Morales on top of a train for Mission: Impossible 7 on Friday in North Yorkshire.

9 of 105

Ready to Work

Credit: The Image Direct

John Cena is spotted in costume on the set of HBO's The Peacemaker on Thursday in Vancouver.

10 of 105

Miami Fashion

Credit: Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

Pharrell Williams attends Tina Brehon's Naturally Connected x Girl from Huntersville collection fashion show on Thursday in Miami.

11 of 105

Fire Starters

Credit: Tiffany Rose/Getty

Anthony Anderson gets fired up at the EON Mist Sanitizer Pre-Oscars Lounge presented by GBK Brand Bar at La Peer Hotel in L.A. on Thursday. 

12 of 105

Sending a Message

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com /MEGA

Olivia Munn — who has been outspoken on recent attacks against the Asian community — sports an 'Everybody vs. Racism' bag while out in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

13 of 105

Forward Thinking

Credit: BACKGRID

Days after the death of his mother, Mark Wahlberg gets to work on the Los Angeles set of Stu on Thursday.

14 of 105

Walk On

Credit: The Image Direct

Jessica Alba keeps it moving while leaving an office in L.A. on Thursday.

15 of 105

Friends First

Credit: BACKGRID

Jaden Smith and Jordyn Woods leave dinner at Catch L.A. in West Hollywood on Thursday night. 

16 of 105

Dark Night

Credit: BACKGRID

Harvey Guillen gets into character on Thursday on the Toronto set of What We Do In The Shadows season 3.

17 of 105

Shoulder On

Credit: Colomba Giacomini via Getty

Director Emerald Fennell gets all dressed up at home for Thursday night's Film Independent Spirit Awards. 

18 of 105

To the Point

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Danny Trejo visits Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday. 

19 of 105

Comfy Casual

Credit: Backgrid

Kaia Gerber wears khakis and a blue coat while out in West Hollywood on Thursday.

20 of 105

Bumpin' Along

Credit: The Image Direct

Gabrielle Union is spotted wearing a fake baby bump while filming the remake of Cheaper by the Dozen on Wednesday in L.A.

21 of 105

Dinner Date

Credit: MEGA

Kylie Jenner stuns in a yellow dress and white boots as she arrives at Nobu for dinner in West Hollywood on Thursday.

22 of 105

Retail Therapy

Credit: BACKGRID

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stop by Kith Los Angeles for a quick shop on Wednesday in L.A. 

23 of 105

Style Star

Credit: BACKGRID

Regina King shows off her street style in a tan jumpsuit and gingham face mask as she heads to dinner with friends at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

24 of 105

Exercise Routine

Credit: BACKGRID

Channing Tatum works up a sweat doing lunges on Wednesday in Santa Monica.

25 of 105

Work Perks

Credit: SplashNews.com

Keanu Reeves is seen on Thursday in Berlin, where he’s filming the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise. 

26 of 105

Happy Host

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Host Melissa Villaseñor strikes a pose at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Post 43 in L.A. on Wednesday.

27 of 105

Afternoon Stroll

Credit: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Ryan Reynolds soaks up some sunshine while walking around N.Y.C.’s Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday.

28 of 105

Swing Time

Credit: The Image Direct

Miles Teller carries his clubs as he heads to the golf course on Tuesday in L.A.

29 of 105

Off the Clock

Credit: The Image Direct

Eddie Redmayne enjoys a cup of coffee during his day off from filming The Good Nurse on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

30 of 105

Paw-fect Pair

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Justin Theroux takes his pup Kuma out for a walk to enjoy the spring weather on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

31 of 105

Brooklyn Buzz

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Keke Palmer grabs some coffee in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday while wearing her fokk sugar sweatshirt by siggi's yogurt.

32 of 105

Malibu Nights

Credit: MEGA

Joel Kinnaman and fiancé Kelly Gale take their rescue dog Zoe for a walk after dinner at Taverna Tony's in Malibu on Wednesday.

33 of 105

Fast Thinking

Credit: BACKGRID

James Marsden and Tika Sumpter film an action scene for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in British Columbia, Canada, on Tuesday.

34 of 105

Man Behind the Mask

Credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise waves as he heads to the set of Mission: Impossible 7 in Pickering, England, on Wednesday.

35 of 105

Green Machine

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jennifer Lawrence gets all dressed up for a day of errands in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

36 of 105

Suit Yourself

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay braces herself against a wind gust on the set of Law & Order: SVU on Tuesday in New York City.

37 of 105

On the Run

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Pratt keeps it moving on Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of his new project, The Terminal List.

38 of 105

Pink Lady

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid brightens the day in New York City on Tuesday.

39 of 105

Legs for Days

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Aubrey plaza does double dog duty in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

40 of 105

Room to Grow

Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Christal Young and Carson Kressley goof off on the red carpet as Rebelle celebrates the 50th anniversary of 420 and the legalization of marijuana at Ten Hope in New York City on Tuesday.

41 of 105

Suited Up

Madonna sports a blue three-piece suit while out after dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

42 of 105

City Stroll

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog out for a walk through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

43 of 105

Camera Ready

Credit: The Image Direct

Melissa Benoist smiles in full costume while prepping to film Supergirl in Vancouver on Monday.

44 of 105

Carpet Slay

Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty

Sisi Stringer poses at the Sydney premiere of Mortal Kombat at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Tuesday.

45 of 105

Art with Heart

Credit: BMF Media

J.D. Pardo stops by the Mayans M.C. Los Angeles Mural Project created by local Latinx artists in celebration of FX’s Mayans M.C. season 3 in L.A.

46 of 105

Coming Home

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Padma Lakshmi is seen returning home after a night out in N.Y.C. on Monday night.

47 of 105

Late Night Chat

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Michael Strahan guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday in N.Y.C.

48 of 105

On the Go

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Anne Hathaway carries luggage to her car as husband Adam Shulman waits to driver her on Sunday in N.Y.C.

49 of 105

Silk Stunner

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Rihanna steps out in a silk robe on her way to dinner at Wally's in Beverly Hills late Monday night.

50 of 105

After Show

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Dua Lipa leaves BBC Radio One after her Live Lounge performance on Monday in London.

51 of 105

Dynamic Duo

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Annie Murphy and Natasha Lyonne are seen on the set of Russian Doll on Monday in N.Y.C.

52 of 105

Lunch Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Brooke Shields and husband Chris Henchy are spotted out and about after grabbing lunch together  in N.Y.C. on Sunday. 

53 of 105

Just the Essentials

Credit: The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Jacob Elordi hold hands on a grocery run on Sunday in L.A. 

54 of 105

Surf’s Up 

Credit: Splash News Online

America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel playfully arrives on set shirtless and carrying a surfboard in Pasadena, California on Tuesday. 

55 of 105

Major Gains

Credit: BACKGRID

Kumail Nanjiani looks ripped as he leaves the gym after a workout on Friday in L.A.

56 of 105

Stage Presence

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Leslie Jordan takes the stage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on Sunday in Nashville.

57 of 105

In the Hot Seat

Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt guest stars on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday in London.

58 of 105