John Legend Goes Gold in Vegas, Plus Bella Hadid, Harry Styles & Lizzo, Julia Fox and More

By People Staff April 23, 2022 06:00 AM

Golden Boy

Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty for Caesars Entertainment

John Legend kicks off his Las Vegas residency Love in Las Vegas at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood and Casino on April 22. 

Bella with Balloons

Credit: North Woods / BACKGRID

Bella Hadid has something to celebrate (maybe big sis Gigi's birthday?) in New York City on April 22.

Blame It on the Juice

Credit: Coachella

Harry Styles brings out special guest and good pal Lizzo on April 22 for his set at weekend two of Coachella in Indio, California.

Sky High

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Julia Fox dons some seriously high platform heels for a walk in N.Y.C. on April 22. 

Living Legends

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Rita Moreno gives Lily Tomlin a hug at her hand and footprint ceremony during the TCM Classic Film Festival in L.A. on April 22.

New York Chic

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Charli XCX wears all black while out in N.Y.C.'s East Village on April 22.

Shopping Trip

Credit: Kaitlin Saragusa/BFA

Pregnant Nicky Hilton and mom Kathy attend Alice + Olivia's Dallas store event with Casamigos on April 21.

All Smiles

Ellie Goulding and Lana Del Rey hang out at L.A. Family Housing's 2022 Awards.

Birthday Bash

Credit: MEGA

Larsa Pippen hosts a beach birthday party for her dog, King, while shooting Real Housewives of Miami on April 21.

Talk It Out

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

A smiling Alexander Skarsgard mans the mic on April 21 during a chat at New York City's 92nd Street Y.

11 of 90

Rock On

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Elvie Shane and Tenille Townes perform at The Basement East on April 21 in Nashville.

Selfie Smiles

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Anthony Ramos surprises New York City moviegoers at a screening of the new animated film The Bad Guys at AMC Lincoln Square on April 21. 

Premiere Posse

Credit: Cindy Ord/FilmMagic

Sofia Hublitz, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Skylar Gaertner attend the season 4 part two premiere of Ozark in New York City on April 21. 

At the Red-y

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox suits up on April 21 at the Ozark premiere in New York City.

Bump in the Night

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Mom-to-be Margarita Levieva walks the red carpet at the April 21 premiere of HBO's We Own This City in N.Y.C.

'Hang'-ing In

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Tony Shalhoub hits the red carpet for the opening night of the new Broadway play Hangmen at The Golden Theatre in N.Y.C. on April 21. 

Here to Help

Credit: Brendon Thorne/Getty

Rebel Wilson arrives at the premiere of The Deb at The Australian Theatre for Young People's newly minted Rebel Theatre — which she gave funds to build — in Sydney on April 22. 

Pretty Mamas

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Behati Prinsloo, Zoe Saldana and Jenna Dewan get together on April 21 for Baby2Baby's Mother's Day Distribution Event Presented by ByHeart formula and Paul Mitchell in L.A.

Feeling Saucy

Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty

Busy Philipps tends bar on April 20 at the Rao's Homemade pop-up at 529 Broadway in N.Y.C.

Knowledge Is Power

Credit: Scott Clark

Russell Westbrook shares financial inclusion and wealth building tips to students at Varo Bank's Money Power event in L.A.

Art Appreciation

Credit: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Kiernan Shipka rocks sky-high heels during the 59th International Art Exhibition (Biennale Arte) on April 21 in Venice, Italy.

For a Good Cause

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster help prepare food during God's Love We Deliver's 30th Million Meal event in N.Y.C. on April 20.

Business Babe

Credit: The Image Direct

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney sports a burgundy suit while out in L.A. on April 20.

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Credit: F. Carter Smith/Splash News Online

Simone Biles and fiancé Jonathan Owens show their support for the Houston Astros as they take on the L.A. Angels on April 18 in Houston. 

Peace Out

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Kaley Cuoco flashes a peace sign as she leaves Bravo Studios in N.Y.C. on April 20.

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry hit the red carpet for the premiere of The Offer on April 20 in L.A. 

Football, But Make It Fashion

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum wears a Rams jersey dress while out and about in L.A. on April 20.

London Calling

Credit: The Image Direct

Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg are seen filming Our Man From New Jersey in London on April 20. 

Killer Cast

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Euphoria costars Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira and Sydney Sweeney pose together at a Euphoria FYC Event at the Academy Museum in L.A. on April 20. 

Futuristic Fashion

Credit: Tristar Media/WireImage

Elizabeth Olsen dazzles in a blue suit at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness photocall at The Ritz Carlton Hotel on April 21 in Berlin.

Poker Face

Credit: RACHPOOT.COM/Splash News Online

Rumer Willis arrives at the Fleur Du Mal Poker Party benefit event in West Hollywood on April 21. 

On the Move

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata walk arm-in-arm as they arrive at Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 20 in L.A. 

Material Girl

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Madonna shows off her style at a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry & Riccardo Tisci on April 20 in L.A. 

Cutest Costars

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Under the Banner of Heaven costars Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the FX series' after party on April 20 in Hollywood.

Party People

Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Also at the Under the Banner of Heaven premiere and after party: Wyatt Russell and Rory Culkin.

Inclusion for Everyone

Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Daniel Durant, Troy Kotsur and keynote speaker Marlee Matlin attend THR's inaugural "Raising Our Voices: Setting Hollywood's Inclusion Agenda" luncheon in Beverly Hills on April 20.

Think Pink

Credit: The IMage Direct

Ryan Reynolds wears a bright pink sweater on a nice spring day in N.Y.C. on April 20.

In the Big Apple

Credit: Justin Steffman/Splash news online

Natasha Lyonne heads to the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 20.

Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill attend the 2022 Center Dinner at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on April 14.

Coordinated Couple

Credit: Gary Miller/Getty

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves coordinate their looks for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the University of Texas at Austin on April 19.

All Smiles

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Charlie Barnett, Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler reunite at the Russian Doll season 2 premiere afterparty at The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on April 19.

Gettin' Silly

Credit: Backgrid

Tiffany Haddish poses playfully at Mint Room Studios on April 19 in Glendale, California.

Color Pop

Credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Naomi Watts rocks a bold lip while out in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on April 19.

Birthday Boy!

Credit: MARCIN CYMMER

Chance the Rapper celebrates his 29th birthday at Great Wolf Lodge Illinois in Gurnee on April 18.

Top Model

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Adriana Lima and her baby bump strut down the runway during the Alexander Wang "Fortune City" Runway Show on April 19 in L.A.

All Fun and Games

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry fist bumps a fan during day five of the Invictus Games on April 20 in The Hague, Netherlands. 

Date Night

Credit: PhotosByDutch/Splash news online

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend leave dinner at Giorgio Baldi on April 19.

Big Pitch

Credit: Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty

Bill Burr throws out the first pitch ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays versus the Boston Red Sox game on April 19 at Fenway Park in Boston.

Couchside Chat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Aaron Paul visits The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. on April 19.

Out Around Town

Credit: Media-Mode/Splash news online

Rebel Wilson steps out in Sydney, dressed casually in a t-shirt and baseball cap, on April 20.

Pattern Maker

Credit: The Image Direct

Sofia Vergara continues her style streak while arriving to a taping of America's Got Talent in Los Angeles on April 19.

Baby Blues

Credit: The Image Direct

Sydney Sweeney keeps it casual for an outing in Los Angeles on April 19.

Sister Act

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash news online

Sisters Erin and Sara Foster visit NBC studios in N.Y.C. on April 19.

At the Wheel

Credit: Splash news Online

Halle Berry shows off her skills on April 19 while filming with Mark Wahlberg (not pictured) in London.

Premiere Pair

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban attend the L.A. premiere of The Northman at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 18.

Lunch Date

Credit: C.HARRIS/Splash News Online

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum hold hands as they step out after lunch at 34 Mayfair in London on April 17.

Game On

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince Harry plays a round of table tennis during day four of the Invictus Games on April 19 in The Hague, Netherlands. 

'Lit' Carpet

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Sean Penn, Julia Roberts, Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin pose at the Gaslit world premiere on April 18 in N.Y.C.

Louging Around

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Also at the Gaslit world premiere: Patton Oswalt getting comfortable on the carpet.

Live with Lizzo

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Lizzo visits Sway in the Morning on Eminem's Shade 45 at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on April 18.

Set Sighting

Credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard film an untitled project for Director Michel Franco in Queens, New York on April 19.

'Talent'ed Crew