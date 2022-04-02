John Legend Honors Joni Mitchell in Las Vegas, Plus, Winnie Harlow, Sydney Sweeney, and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff April 02, 2022 06:00 AM

Good Friends

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

John Legend honors Joni Mitchell at MusiCares' Person of the Year Gala at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.

Orange You Glad

Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Model Winnie Harlow stands out as she steps out wearing all orange in Los Angeles on April 1.

Cannes Hardly Wait

Credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Sydney Sweeney blows a kiss on the pink carpet for the 5th Canneseries Festival in Cannes, France, on April 1.

April Fools

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Hugh Jackman and guest host Jimmy Kimmel play Box of Lies on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on April 1.

Tight-Knit Trio

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Christopher Meloni, Mariska Hargitay and Ryan Buggle hang out on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on April 1 in N.Y.C.

Shoulder On

Credit: The Image Direct

Sofia Vergara looks chic as she makes her way to an America's Got Talent taping in L.A. on April 1. 

French Twist

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Sydney Sweeney poses with her 'Madame Figaro Rising Star Award' during the opening ceremony during the 5th Canneseries Festival on April 1 in France. 

At the Red-y

Credit: ExclusiveAccess/Shutterstock

Cardi B goes all out on March 31 on the set of the music video for "Shake It" in The Bronx, New York.

Going Retro

Credit: John Eddy/INSTARimages.com

Tom Holland gets into character while filming The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on March 31.  

Leather Weather

Credit: ALI HAIDER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera hits all the right notes while performing at the closing ceremony of EXPO 2020 in Dubai. 

Meet Cute

Credit: Balkis Press/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai join forces on April 1 at the Doha Forum 20th Edition in Qatar. 

Miami Mamas

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Serena Williams, Amber Ridinger, Chelsea Hirschhorn, Chrissy Teigen and Jeannie Mai come together on March 31 for a FridaMom panel on the realities of pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum in Miami Beach. 

Wheely Fun Day

Credit: Backgrid

James Wilkie Broderick joins dad Matthew for a bike ride around N.Y.C. on March 31. 

Scout's Honor

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Scout Willis takes a walk with her dog in Los Angeles on March 31.

No Sweat

Credit: Unique Nicole/Getty

Rita Ora has a blast on March 30 at the Mami Wata Surf Store launch party in Venice Beach, California. 

Cool Crew

Credit: Presley Ann/Getty

Barbie Ferreira and Kiernan Shipka pull out their brightest ensembles at the UGG FEEL HOUSE x REMI WOLF celebration at Sunset at the West Hollywood Edition on March 31.

Double Take

Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty

Aaron Tveit shows off his caricature for the famed walls of Sardi's in N.Y.C. on March 31. 

Three of a Kind

Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum head to London on March 31 to premiere The Lost City. 

Going Green

Credit: The Image Direct

Jenna Dewan gets a green juice to-go on March 30 in Vancouver, Canada. 

Such Stars

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The men of the Red Hot Chili Peppers — Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith — get their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 31. 

Shorts Story

Credit: Backgrid

Alia Shawkat shows off her stellar street style on a grocery run in L.A. on March 31.

Big Deal

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tony Hawk gets excited at the premiere of Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off at The Bungalow in Santa Monica on March 30.

Drink Up

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Jamie Chung treats herself to a refreshment on March 30 as Cupshe celebrates its Los Angeles pop-up shop.

Spring Fling

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Katie Holmes, Rosario Dawson and Emma Roberts bring the style to the Kate Spade New York Fall 2022 collection presentation in N.Y.C. on March 31.

Glam Gal

Credit: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Elle Fanning is head-to-toe gorgeous on March 30 while out in N.Y.C.

Super Stars

Credit: Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Halle Berry hits her best superhero pose while meeting Doctor Strange at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on March 30.

'Home' Work

Credit: Katie Kauss/Getty

Joanna Teplin, Reese Witherspoon and Clea Shearer of Get Organized with the Home Edit celebrate the second season of their Netflix hit at a March 30 party, sponsored in part by Baileys, at Soho House Nashville. 

In Bloom

Credit: InstarImages.com

Chris Pine looks ready for spring on March 30 while arriving to the Los Angeles studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Family Matters

Credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic

Also at the Tony Hawk premiere: Patton Oswalt with wife Meredith Salenger and daughter Alice.

In the Dog House

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Nigo, Pharrell Williams and Pusha T attend as Spotify celebrates NIGO & Friends for the album release I Know NIGO on March 30 in Beverly Hills. 

Cool Comfort

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ayesha Curry attends a celebration of Cuyana's new Stretch Collection at Little City Farm in Los Angeles on March 29.

Pizza Party

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Gigi Hadid takes a break from filming a Maybelline commercial to eat a slice of pizza while on set in N.Y.C. on March 30.

'Tale' as Old as Time

Credit: The Image Direct

Elisabeth Moss shoots a scene with costar O-T Fagbenle on the set of The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto on March 29.

Back in the Saddle

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Iggy Azalea takes horseback riding lessons in Malibu the morning of March 29.

City Stroll

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Bradley Cooper leaves his office and hits the streets of N.Y.C. on March 30.

Oh, Baby!

Amy Adams has a bundle of joy on the England set of the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted on March 29.

Supporting Ukraine

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

Camila Cabello dresses in an all-blue ensemble while performing during a Concert for Ukraine in Birmingham, England, on March 29. 

Playing Dress-Up

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Jared Leto rocks a costume on March 29 in N.Y.C. while playing 'Let Us Play With Your Look' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. 

Isn't She Marvelous?

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan films The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in head-to-toe red in N.Y.C. on March 29.  

Back in Black

Credit: MEGA

Mley Cyrus dons an all black outfit while shopping for groceries in L.A. on March 29. 

Showing Support

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

Ed Sheeran performs during a Concert for Ukraine at Resorts World Arena on March 29 in Birmingham, England.

Girl's Night Out

Credit: Backgrid

Lori Harvey looks chic as she leaves Craig's in West Hollywood on March 30.  

Getting into Character

Credit: Backgrid

Machine Gun Kelly is unrecognizable in a wig and beige suit while filming a skit for Jimmy Kimmel in L.A. on March 29. 

Bumpin' Along

Credit: Backgrid

Shay Mitchell bares her growing baby bump while leaving dinner in L.A. on March 29. 

Sign Here

Credit: Nicky J Sims/Getty

Mads Mikkelsen attends the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere in London on March 29.  

Feeling 'Fantastic'

Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne pose at the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall in London on March 29.

Important History

Credit: MEGA

Regina King, dressed as Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman in Congress, shoots scenes for her upcoming film Shirley on March 28.

Sweet Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go on a walk through L.A. on March 28.

Celebrating Entrepreneurship

Credit: Chris Lammert

Julianne Hough arrives at the University of Texas at Austin for the inaugural Dream to Venture event, an initiative with Kendra Scott where the designer announced a $13 million donation to expand the school's entrepreneurship offerings for women, on March 28.

On a Roll

Credit: Backgrid

Zachary Levi zips around on an electric one-wheel while filming scenes for Harold and the Purple Crayon in Atlanta on March 28.

Over the 'Moon'

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Lana Condor stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about being newly engaged and working on Moonshot in N.Y.C. on March 28.

Sharing the Spotlight

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick take the stage during the opening night performance of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s Hudson Theatre on March 28.

Print Party

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Elle Fanning pairs her leopard print dress with pink heels while out in N.Y.C. on March 29.

Rise and Grind

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Oscar Isaac leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. early on March 29.

That's Hot

Credit: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton debuts her Iconic Tracksuit collection at L.A. Mart on March 25.

Theater Buffs

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Also at the opening night of Plaza Suite: Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal pose on the red carpet in N.Y.C. on March 28.

BILT for This

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

A$AP Rocky performs at the BILT Rewards x Wells Fargo launch party at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt on March 28 in N.Y.C.

Fierce Competition

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Macy Gray and Snoop Dogg pose at the NBC's American Song Contest red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.

Lovely in Leather

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Kelly Clarkson also hit the American Song Contest red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.

Live in Concert

Credit: Javier Bragado/Redferns/Getty

Madison Beer lights up the stage at La Riviera on March 28 in Madrid, Spain. 

Sing Thing

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Maren Morris performs on March 26 at N.Y.C.'s Sony Hall with Amazon Music ahead of the release of her new album, Humble Quest. 

Theater Buffs

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kathy Najimy, Marisa Tomei and Sandra Oh pose backstage at the new musical SUFFS at The Public Theater in N.Y.C. on March 27.

