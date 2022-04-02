John Legend Honors Joni Mitchell in Las Vegas, Plus, Winnie Harlow, Sydney Sweeney, and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Good Friends
John Legend honors Joni Mitchell at MusiCares' Person of the Year Gala at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas on April 1.
Orange You Glad
Model Winnie Harlow stands out as she steps out wearing all orange in Los Angeles on April 1.
Cannes Hardly Wait
Sydney Sweeney blows a kiss on the pink carpet for the 5th Canneseries Festival in Cannes, France, on April 1.
April Fools
Hugh Jackman and guest host Jimmy Kimmel play Box of Lies on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on April 1.
Tight-Knit Trio
Christopher Meloni, Mariska Hargitay and Ryan Buggle hang out on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on April 1 in N.Y.C.
Shoulder On
Sofia Vergara looks chic as she makes her way to an America's Got Talent taping in L.A. on April 1.
French Twist
Sydney Sweeney poses with her 'Madame Figaro Rising Star Award' during the opening ceremony during the 5th Canneseries Festival on April 1 in France.
At the Red-y
Cardi B goes all out on March 31 on the set of the music video for "Shake It" in The Bronx, New York.
Going Retro
Tom Holland gets into character while filming The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on March 31.
Leather Weather
Christina Aguilera hits all the right notes while performing at the closing ceremony of EXPO 2020 in Dubai.
Meet Cute
David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai join forces on April 1 at the Doha Forum 20th Edition in Qatar.
Miami Mamas
Serena Williams, Amber Ridinger, Chelsea Hirschhorn, Chrissy Teigen and Jeannie Mai come together on March 31 for a FridaMom panel on the realities of pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum in Miami Beach.
Wheely Fun Day
James Wilkie Broderick joins dad Matthew for a bike ride around N.Y.C. on March 31.
Scout's Honor
Scout Willis takes a walk with her dog in Los Angeles on March 31.
No Sweat
Rita Ora has a blast on March 30 at the Mami Wata Surf Store launch party in Venice Beach, California.
Cool Crew
Barbie Ferreira and Kiernan Shipka pull out their brightest ensembles at the UGG FEEL HOUSE x REMI WOLF celebration at Sunset at the West Hollywood Edition on March 31.
Double Take
Aaron Tveit shows off his caricature for the famed walls of Sardi's in N.Y.C. on March 31.
Three of a Kind
Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum head to London on March 31 to premiere The Lost City.
Going Green
Jenna Dewan gets a green juice to-go on March 30 in Vancouver, Canada.
Such Stars
The men of the Red Hot Chili Peppers — Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith — get their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 31.
Shorts Story
Alia Shawkat shows off her stellar street style on a grocery run in L.A. on March 31.
Big Deal
Tony Hawk gets excited at the premiere of Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off at The Bungalow in Santa Monica on March 30.
Drink Up
Jamie Chung treats herself to a refreshment on March 30 as Cupshe celebrates its Los Angeles pop-up shop.
Spring Fling
Katie Holmes, Rosario Dawson and Emma Roberts bring the style to the Kate Spade New York Fall 2022 collection presentation in N.Y.C. on March 31.
Glam Gal
Elle Fanning is head-to-toe gorgeous on March 30 while out in N.Y.C.
Super Stars
Halle Berry hits her best superhero pose while meeting Doctor Strange at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on March 30.
'Home' Work
Joanna Teplin, Reese Witherspoon and Clea Shearer of Get Organized with the Home Edit celebrate the second season of their Netflix hit at a March 30 party, sponsored in part by Baileys, at Soho House Nashville.
In Bloom
Chris Pine looks ready for spring on March 30 while arriving to the Los Angeles studios of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Family Matters
Also at the Tony Hawk premiere: Patton Oswalt with wife Meredith Salenger and daughter Alice.
In the Dog House
Nigo, Pharrell Williams and Pusha T attend as Spotify celebrates NIGO & Friends for the album release I Know NIGO on March 30 in Beverly Hills.
Cool Comfort
Ayesha Curry attends a celebration of Cuyana's new Stretch Collection at Little City Farm in Los Angeles on March 29.
Pizza Party
Gigi Hadid takes a break from filming a Maybelline commercial to eat a slice of pizza while on set in N.Y.C. on March 30.
'Tale' as Old as Time
Elisabeth Moss shoots a scene with costar O-T Fagbenle on the set of The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto on March 29.
Back in the Saddle
Iggy Azalea takes horseback riding lessons in Malibu the morning of March 29.
City Stroll
Bradley Cooper leaves his office and hits the streets of N.Y.C. on March 30.
Oh, Baby!
Amy Adams has a bundle of joy on the England set of the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted on March 29.
Supporting Ukraine
Camila Cabello dresses in an all-blue ensemble while performing during a Concert for Ukraine in Birmingham, England, on March 29.
Playing Dress-Up
Jared Leto rocks a costume on March 29 in N.Y.C. while playing 'Let Us Play With Your Look' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Isn't She Marvelous?
Rachel Brosnahan films The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in head-to-toe red in N.Y.C. on March 29.
Back in Black
Mley Cyrus dons an all black outfit while shopping for groceries in L.A. on March 29.
Showing Support
Ed Sheeran performs during a Concert for Ukraine at Resorts World Arena on March 29 in Birmingham, England.
Girl's Night Out
Lori Harvey looks chic as she leaves Craig's in West Hollywood on March 30.
Getting into Character
Machine Gun Kelly is unrecognizable in a wig and beige suit while filming a skit for Jimmy Kimmel in L.A. on March 29.
Bumpin' Along
Shay Mitchell bares her growing baby bump while leaving dinner in L.A. on March 29.
Sign Here
Mads Mikkelsen attends the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere in London on March 29.
Feeling 'Fantastic'
Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne pose at the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall in London on March 29.
Important History
Regina King, dressed as Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman in Congress, shoots scenes for her upcoming film Shirley on March 28.
Sweet Stroll
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go on a walk through L.A. on March 28.
Celebrating Entrepreneurship
Julianne Hough arrives at the University of Texas at Austin for the inaugural Dream to Venture event, an initiative with Kendra Scott where the designer announced a $13 million donation to expand the school's entrepreneurship offerings for women, on March 28.
On a Roll
Zachary Levi zips around on an electric one-wheel while filming scenes for Harold and the Purple Crayon in Atlanta on March 28.
Over the 'Moon'
Lana Condor stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about being newly engaged and working on Moonshot in N.Y.C. on March 28.
Sharing the Spotlight
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick take the stage during the opening night performance of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s Hudson Theatre on March 28.
Print Party
Elle Fanning pairs her leopard print dress with pink heels while out in N.Y.C. on March 29.
Rise and Grind
Oscar Isaac leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. early on March 29.
That's Hot
Paris Hilton debuts her Iconic Tracksuit collection at L.A. Mart on March 25.
Theater Buffs
Also at the opening night of Plaza Suite: Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal pose on the red carpet in N.Y.C. on March 28.
BILT for This
A$AP Rocky performs at the BILT Rewards x Wells Fargo launch party at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt on March 28 in N.Y.C.
Fierce Competition
Macy Gray and Snoop Dogg pose at the NBC's American Song Contest red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.
Lovely in Leather
Kelly Clarkson also hit the American Song Contest red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.
Live in Concert
Madison Beer lights up the stage at La Riviera on March 28 in Madrid, Spain.
Sing Thing
Maren Morris performs on March 26 at N.Y.C.'s Sony Hall with Amazon Music ahead of the release of her new album, Humble Quest.
Theater Buffs
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kathy Najimy, Marisa Tomei and Sandra Oh pose backstage at the new musical SUFFS at The Public Theater in N.Y.C. on March 27.