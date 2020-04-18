Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Enjoy a Donut Run in L.A., Plus Mario Lopez, Katherine Schwarzenegger and More

By People Staff
April 18, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 29

Donut Worry

Vasquez-Max Lopes/BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas stepped out to grab some donuts from a local shop in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 29

Martial Artist

BACKGRID

Mario Lopez was all smiles as he broke a sweat in Los Angeles.

3 of 29

Mother-Daughter Walk

BACKGRID

Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoyed a stroll together with her beloved dog Maverick.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 29

Together Forever

BACKGRID

Parents-to-be Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita were spotted walking in Los Angeles with a bottle of wine.

Advertisement

5 of 29

Take a Sip

TheImageDirect.com

Model Elsa Hosk was seen enjoying a beverage while outdoors in New York City with her boyfriend Tom Daly.

6 of 29

Bike Gang

TheImageDirect.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger went for a friendly bike ride with a group of pals in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 29

Walk and Talk

The Image Direct

Laura Dern has her hands full on Friday while out in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 29

Hot Wheels

Shutterstock

Robin Wright and husband Clement Giraudet take their dog for a ride on Friday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement

9 of 29

Push the Limit

BackBackgirdg

Ali Larter keeps it moving on Friday while getting a workout in in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 29

Need for Speed

BACKGRID

Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis take a ride on their bikes in L.A. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 29

In the Bag

The Image Direct

Lucy Hale wears ripped mom jeans while out grabbing groceries on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 29

Jog It Out

SplashNews.com

Michael Keaton wears a mask while out for a Thursday jog in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 29

Capped Off

MEGA

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean goes to the grocery store in Calabasas, California, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 29

Fur Real

SplashNews.com

Famke Janssen walks around N.Y.C. on Thursday bundled up in a furry sweater and gloves.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 29

Run with It

The Image Direct

A shirtless Jeremy White goes for a solo run on Thursday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 29

Second Coat

The Image Direct

Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly keep it stylish on Thursday during an errand run in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 29

The Sweet Life

BACKGRID

John Legend delivers some Krispy Kremes outside his home in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 29

Play Ball

The Image Direct

Liev Schreiber gets ready to shoot some hoops at home on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 29

Look of Love

SplashNews.com

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas take another lovey stroll with her dogs in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 29

Walk and Wave

Gotham/GC Images

Andy Cohen greets photographers in N.Y.C. on Wednesday while continuing to stay covered up.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 29

Stay in Step

SplashNews.com

Matthew Macfadyen and wife Keeley Hawes keep close while walking their dog on Thursday in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 29

Sing Thing

MediaPunch

Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell sings from his apartment window on Wednesday evening in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 29

Color Rush

SplashNews.com

Goldie Hawn gives a wave on Wednesday while walking in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 29

Helping Hand

IBL/Shutterstock

Princess Sofia of Sweden poses on her first day at work at Sophiahemmet Hospital in Stockholm. The princess is a patron of the facility, and recently completed a program that lets her assist hospital staff with non-medical tasks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 29

Fur Family Outing

BACKGRID

Mandy Moore takes her dog out for an afternoon walk on Tuesday in Pasadena, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 29

Morning Routine

The Image Direct

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness take their dogs for a walk to start their Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 29

Juice Boost

BACKGRID

Jason Sudeikis dresses for spring as he goes for a juice run on Tuesday morning in Silver Lake, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 29

Fashion Statement

The Image Direct

Irina Shayk wears head-to-toe camo and a makeshift mask while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 29

Safety First

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Kevin Connolly wears protective gloves while running errands on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

  • By People Staff
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com