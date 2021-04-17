Miranda Lambert Rehearses for the ACM Awards in Nashville, Plus Rihanna, Mariska Hargitay and More
Wildcard
Miranda Lambert was spotted rehearsing at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards.
All About Patterns
Rihanna stepped out for dinner with her family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.
All Smiles
Mariska Hargitay was seen filming Law & Order: SVU in New York City with costar Peter Scanavino.
His BFF
Justin Theroux took his beloved dog Kuma for a walk in New York City.
No. 1 Spot
Taylor Swift posed with her Number 1 Album Award for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) as she claimed the top spot on the U.K. singles chart.
Ready to Film
Heidi Klum arrives at the America's Got Talent set in Pasadena on Friday.
Love Our Planet
Alison Brie plants a tree as part of the Planet Oat Project to support reforestation in honor of Earth Day in Malibu.
Curtain Call
George Clooney leaves his trailer with his beloved golden retriever on the last day of filming for The Tender Bar on Friday in Braintree, Massachusetts.
Pet Patrol
Scout Willis takes her pup along for errands on Thursday in L.A.
Ready, Set, Showtime!
Ricky Martin smiles big while performing at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday in Sunrise, Florida.
Water You Doing?
Gabrielle Union carries a water jug as she leaves the set of Cheaper by the Dozen on Thursday in L.A.
Date Night
Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, step out to pick up some takeout in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Out and About
Olivia Munn steps out in a casual outfit on Thursday in L.A.
Ready for Spring
Olivia Culpo smiles as she steps out for drinks in L.A. looking ready for warmer weather on Thursday.
Red Carpet Ready
Juanes and Karol G step out onto the red carpet for the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday in Sunrise, Florida.
City Girl
Tracee Ellis Ross leaves her hotel in N.Y.C. on Thursday looking chic in black trousers, a denim blouse and leather jacket.
Lover Boy
Drake leaves the studio with security and friends in West Hollywood on Thursday.
Baby Blue
Miles Teller drives away in his blue Ford Bronco after a workout on Thursday in L.A.
Rise and Grind
Demi Moore leaves her pilates class in a black mask and matching sweater on Wednesday in L.A.
Under Cover
Rachel Brosnahan heads to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel set underneath an umbrella on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Peace Out
Michael Strahan shares a peace sign while leaving ABC studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Practice Run
Carrie Underwood rehearses for the 2021 Latin American Music Awards at the BB&T Center on Wednesday in Sunrise, Florida.
On the Scene
Adam Driver rides a bike while filming The Gucci House on Thursday in Rome.
On the Green
Nick Jonas enjoys a cigar while out playing golf with a friend on Tuesday in Surrey, England.
Celebratory Sip
Miley Cyrus sips on wine after a photoshoot in Burbank on Wednesday.
Cameras Rolling
Anya Taylor-Joy films a Tiffany & Co. commercial under the Manhattan Bridge on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Set Sighting
Ben Affleck is seen filming for The Tender Bar on Wednesday in Ipswich, Massachusetts.
Ready to Work
Chris Pratt arrives on the set of The Terminal List on Wednesday in L.A.
Lunch Date
Jessie J wears a one-shoulder top and sneakers on her way to a vegan cafe to meet a friend for lunch in L.A. on Tuesday.
Family Trip
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart leave their private jet with their dogs as they head into L.A. on Tuesday.
Radio Ready
Carly Pearce takes the spotlight at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards' virtual radio row at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel on Wednesday in Nashville.
All Dressed Up
Lana Condor stuns in black lace at the 23rd Costume Designer Guild Awards in L.A. on Tuesday.
Shopping Spree
Irina Shayk is pretty in pink during a Victoria's Secret photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Woman in Green
Kristen Bell gets serious while filming The Woman in the House in L.A. on Wednesday.
Color Blocking
Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein take five on the New York City set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday.
So Long
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leaves a building in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.
Talk About It
Actress Cristin Milioti sits down with host Seth Meyers on Late Night in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Kick Back
Brooke Burke visits Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at
Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.
Set Surprise
Reese Witherspoon brings her dog along to the set of The Morning Show on Monday in L.A.
Sydney Smiles
Isla Fisher and husband Sacha Baron Cohen enjoy the beach as they spend time in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.
Model Mode
Anya Taylor-Joy shoots a Tiffany & Co. ad alongside a model on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Stoop Kids
Mariska Hargitay and Ice T snap a smiling selfie on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit on Monday in N.Y.C.
Night on the Town
Lizzo steps out in a striped dress and white sandals as she leaves dinner at Crossroads Kitchen in L.A. on Monday night.
Coffee Break
Selena Gomez fuels up on the set of Only Murderers in the Building in N.Y.C. on Saturday.
Going Green
Iggy Azalea shows off her green hair while out and about on Monday night in Hollywood.
Playful Patterns
Gabourey Sidibe is spotted out and about in a yellow and purple outfit on Monday in Beverly Hills.
Spot On
Boy George attends the reopening of Selfridge’s rooftop restaurant Alto by San Carlo on Monday in London.
Street Style
Wiz Khalifa is seen on the set of HBO Max’s new street fashion show The Hype on Monday in L.A.
Sunday Stroll
John Cena holds hands with wife Shay Shariatzadeh while out in Vancouver on Sunday.
Vaccines for All
Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the podium at the opening of a vaccination center for Broadway workers in N.Y.C.'s Times Square on Monday.
Back to Work
Sofía Vergara arrives at America's Got Talent on Monday in sunny Pasadena.
BAFTA Beauty
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor gets all dressed up on Sunday for the 74th British Academy Film Award at Royal Albert Hall in London.
Happy Faces
Pregnant Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora share a happy momoent from atop a parade float in L.A. while promoting her new food venture, Beignet Box.
Color Rush
New mom Karlie Kloss steps out solo in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
Going Glam
Cynthia Erivo touches up backstage on Sunday at the 74th British Academy Film Award at Royal Albert Hall in London.
Pretty in Pink
Sarah Jessica Parker adds a pop of color to her ensemble in New York City on Sunday.
Staying Neutral
Brooke Shields — still mending her broken femur — and husband Chris Henchy walk hand-in-hand through New York City over the weekend.