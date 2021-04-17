Miranda Lambert Rehearses for the ACM Awards in Nashville, Plus Rihanna, Mariska Hargitay and More

By People Staff
Updated April 16, 2021 11:57 AM

Wildcard

Credit: Jason Kempin/ACMA2021/Getty Images

Miranda Lambert was spotted rehearsing at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards.

All About Patterns

Credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna stepped out for dinner with her family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

All Smiles

Credit: Janet Mayer/SplashNews.com

Mariska Hargitay was seen filming Law & Order: SVU in New York City with costar Peter Scanavino.

His BFF

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Justin Theroux took his beloved dog Kuma for a walk in New York City.

No. 1 Spot

Credit: OfficialCharts.com/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift posed with her Number 1 Album Award for Fearless (Taylor’s Version) as she claimed the top spot on the U.K. singles chart.

Ready to Film

Credit: Splash News Online

Heidi Klum arrives at the America's Got Talent set in Pasadena on Friday.

Love Our Planet

Credit: Jeff Lewis/Invision/AP

Alison Brie plants a tree as part of the Planet Oat Project to support reforestation in honor of Earth Day in Malibu.

Curtain Call

Credit: Backgrid

George Clooney leaves his trailer with his beloved golden retriever on the last day of filming for The Tender Bar on Friday in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Pet Patrol

Credit: Splash News Online

Scout Willis takes her pup along for errands on Thursday in L.A.

Ready, Set, Showtime!

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Ricky Martin smiles big while performing at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday in Sunrise, Florida. 

Water You Doing?

Credit: Snorlax/MEGA

Gabrielle Union carries a water jug as she leaves the set of Cheaper by the Dozen on Thursday in L.A. 

Date Night

Credit: The Image Direct

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, step out to pick up some takeout in N.Y.C. on Wednesday. 

Out and About

Credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Olivia Munn steps out in a casual outfit on Thursday in L.A. 

Ready for Spring

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Olivia Culpo smiles as she steps out for drinks in L.A. looking ready for warmer weather on Thursday. 

Red Carpet Ready

Credit: Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Juanes and Karol G step out onto the red carpet for the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday in Sunrise, Florida. 

City Girl

Credit: The Image Direct

Tracee Ellis Ross leaves her hotel in N.Y.C. on Thursday looking chic in black trousers, a denim blouse and leather jacket. 

Lover Boy

Credit: BACKGRID

Drake leaves the studio with security and friends in West Hollywood on Thursday. 

Baby Blue

Credit: MEGA

Miles Teller drives away in his blue Ford Bronco after a workout on Thursday in L.A.

Rise and Grind

Credit: The Image Direct

Demi Moore leaves her pilates class in a black mask and matching sweater on Wednesday in L.A.

Under Cover

Credit: Splash News Online

Rachel Brosnahan heads to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel set underneath an umbrella on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Peace Out

Credit: RW/MediaPunch

Michael Strahan shares a peace sign while leaving ABC studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Practice Run

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Carrie Underwood rehearses for the 2021 Latin American Music Awards at the BB&T Center on Wednesday in Sunrise, Florida.

On the Scene

Credit: MEGA

Adam Driver rides a bike while filming The Gucci House on Thursday in Rome.

On the Green

Credit: SplashNews.com

Nick Jonas enjoys a cigar while out playing golf with a friend on Tuesday in Surrey, England.

Celebratory Sip

Credit: BACKGRID

Miley Cyrus sips on wine after a photoshoot in Burbank on Wednesday.

Cameras Rolling

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Anya Taylor-Joy films a Tiffany & Co. commercial under the Manhattan Bridge on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Set Sighting

Credit: Backgrid

Ben Affleck is seen filming for The Tender Bar on Wednesday in Ipswich, Massachusetts. 

Ready to Work

Credit: MEGA

Chris Pratt arrives on the set of The Terminal List on Wednesday in L.A.

Lunch Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Jessie J wears a one-shoulder top and sneakers on her way to a vegan cafe to meet a friend for lunch in L.A. on Tuesday.

Family Trip

Credit: The Image Direct

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart leave their private jet with their dogs as they head into L.A. on Tuesday.

Radio Ready

Credit: Jason Davis/Getty

Carly Pearce takes the spotlight at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards' virtual radio row at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel on Wednesday in Nashville.

All Dressed Up

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Lana Condor stuns in black lace at the 23rd Costume Designer Guild Awards in L.A. on Tuesday.

Shopping Spree

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Irina Shayk is pretty in pink during a Victoria's Secret photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Woman in Green

Credit: BACKGRID

Kristen Bell gets serious while filming The Woman in the House in L.A. on Wednesday.

Color Blocking

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein take five on the New York City set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday.

So Long

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leaves a building in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.

Talk About It

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Actress Cristin Milioti sits down with host Seth Meyers on Late Night in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Kick Back

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Brooke Burke visits Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at
Universal Studios Hollywood on Tuesday.

Set Surprise

Credit: Backgrid

Reese Witherspoon brings her dog along to the set of The Morning Show on Monday in L.A.

Sydney Smiles

Credit: Backgrid

Isla Fisher and husband Sacha Baron Cohen enjoy the beach as they spend time in Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

Model Mode

Credit: The Image Direct

Anya Taylor-Joy shoots a Tiffany & Co. ad alongside a model on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Stoop Kids

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay and Ice T snap a smiling selfie on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit on Monday in N.Y.C. 

Night on the Town

Credit: BACKGRID

Lizzo steps out in a striped dress and white sandals as she leaves dinner at Crossroads Kitchen in L.A. on Monday night. 

Coffee Break

Credit: The Image Direct

Selena Gomez fuels up on the set of Only Murderers in the Building in N.Y.C. on Saturday.

Going Green

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Iggy Azalea shows off her green hair while out and about on Monday night in Hollywood.

Playful Patterns

Credit: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Gabourey Sidibe is spotted out and about in a yellow and purple outfit  on Monday in Beverly Hills.

Spot On

Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

Boy George attends the reopening of Selfridge’s rooftop restaurant Alto by San Carlo on Monday in London. 

Street Style

Credit: DIGGZY/JP / SplashNews.com

Wiz Khalifa is seen on the set of HBO Max’s new street fashion show The Hype on Monday in L.A.

Sunday Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

John Cena holds hands with wife Shay Shariatzadeh while out in Vancouver on Sunday.

Vaccines for All

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Lin-Manuel Miranda takes the podium at the opening of a vaccination center for Broadway workers in N.Y.C.'s Times Square on Monday.

Back to Work

Credit: Splash News Online

Sofía Vergara arrives at America's Got Talent on Monday in sunny Pasadena.

BAFTA Beauty

Credit: Karwai Tang/Wireimage

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor gets all dressed up on Sunday for the 74th British Academy Film Award at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Happy Faces

Credit: The Image Direct

 

Pregnant Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora share a happy momoent from atop a parade float in L.A. while promoting her new food venture, Beignet Box. 

Color Rush

Credit: The Image Direct

New mom Karlie Kloss steps out solo in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

Going Glam

Credit: Hannah Taylor/Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo touches up backstage on Sunday at the 74th British Academy Film Award at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Splash

Sarah Jessica Parker adds a pop of color to her ensemble in New York City on Sunday.

Staying Neutral

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash

Brooke Shields — still mending her broken femur — and husband Chris Henchy walk hand-in-hand through New York City over the weekend.

Face It