Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Race to the Invictus Games, Plus, Sting, Tom Hanks, and More

By People Staff April 16, 2022 06:00 AM

Speed Racers

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy opening day of the 5th Invictus Games with a little race at The Hague in The Netherlands on April 16.

Like a Bee

Credit: Robin Little/Redferns

Sting welcomes the audience with open arms at the London Palladium on April 15.

Throw Away

Credit: Frank Jansky/getty

Tom Hanks throws out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians' home opener in Ohio on April 15.

French Tuck

Credit: Mega

Sofia Vergara shows off Tan France's signature french tuck as she arrives for a taping of America's Got Talent in L.A. on April 14.

Bright Spot

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Meghan Markle glows on April 15 while arriving to an Invictus Games Friends and Family reception hosted by the City of The Hague and the Dutch Ministry of Defence at Zuiderpark in the Netherlands.

Fur Real

Credit: The Image Direct

Hannah Brown takes her cute dog for a walk in Los Angeles on April 14. 

Hands Full

Credit: Backgrid

Scout Willis has a pup in one hand, coffee in the other during a trek through Los Feliz, California, on April 15. 

In the Trenches

Credit: The Image Direct

Tessa Thompson blends in with the crowds in New York City on April 15. 

Major Milestone

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Robin Roberts celebrates her 20th anniversary at Good Morning America on the show's set in N.Y.C. on April 14. 

Secret Service

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough and Lea DeLaria celebrate the inaugural preview performance of their new show POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive at N.Y.C.'s
Shubert Theatre on April 14.

Disney Day

Credit: Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland/Getty

With Minnie Mouse nearby, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Miles and Luna celebrate Luna's 6th birthday at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on April 14. 

Ready for Some Fun

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Usher gets all dressed up for the Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace N.Y.C. opening at Rockefeller Center on April 14.

Wheely Fun Time

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Also at the April 14 rink opening in N.Y.C., Bethenny Frankel, who laces up her skates. 

Ladies in Waiting

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Viola Davis, Lexi Underwood, Saniyya Sidney and O-T Fagbenle attend Showtime's FYC event and premiere for The First Lady at DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on April 14. 

Broadway Belle

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Pamela Anderson, currently starring in Broadway's Chicago, steps out in style in N.Y.C. on April 14. 

Keeping Up with the Johnsons

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Elisa, EJ, Cookie, Magic, Lisa and Andre Johnson strike poses on April 14 at the Apple TV+ premiere of They Call Me Magic in Los Angeles. 

Curtain Call

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Darren Criss, Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell take their bows during the opening night curtain call for American Buffalo on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s The Circle in the Square Theatre on April 14.

Street Savvy

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Mary-Louise Parker stops by the Drew Barrymore Show on April 14 in New York City.

Spring Has Sprung

Credit: J Mayer/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid heads to the gym on a warm spring day in N.Y.C. on April 14.

Premiere Night

Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Naomi Scott, Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend attend the Anatomy of a Scandal world premiere at Curzon Mayfair in London on April 14.

More Trees, Please

Credit: Jeff Lewis/Invision/AP

Sophia Bush plants a tree for Planet Oats in Pasadena, California on April 1.

Denim Days

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Claire Foy steps out in a denim ensemble in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on April 14.

Taking a Tour

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald and Emma Hernan inspected ColourPop Cosmetics at CLD PR's star-studded gifting experience ahead of Coachella in Los Angeles Wednesday.

Movin' and Groovin'

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Amy Schumer channels an '80s vibe and dances in the street while filming an episode of Inside Amy Schumer on April 13 in N.Y.C. 

Musical Interlude

Credit: MEGA

Terry Crews shows off his flute playing skills while filming a scene for American's Got Talent on April 13 in L.A.

Courtside Cool

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

JAY-Z is all smiles as he watches the Charlotte Hornets take on the Atlanta Hawks during the 2022 Play-In Tournament on April 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In Step

Credit: Backgrid

Sienna Miller steps out with model Oli Green for a sunny stroll in London on April 13. 

Cute Costars

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

A Very British Scandal costars Paul Bettany and Claire Foy pose together in N.Y.C. on April 13. 

Spring Style

Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

 Alessandra Ambrosio is seen in a crop top and a baseball cap while out and about in L.A. on April 13. 

In the Spotlight

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Host Angela Bassett takes the stage at the 2022 Body + Soul: America Rises Through the Arts Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 13 in N.Y.C. 

Power Players

Credit: Mickey Bernal/Getty

John Mayer and Maren Morris delight the crowd with a joint performance at Bridgestone Arena on April 13 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Dressed to the Nines

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Also at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala: Spike Lee, who arrived in a stylish white suit. 

Model Moves

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SPlash News Online

Winnie Harlow shows off her street style as she leaves the Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C on April 14. 

Tea Time!

Credit: Movi Inc

Ashlee Simpson and daughter Jagger enjoy an afternoon tea date with the new Gabbys Dollhouse Kitty Fairy Garden playset on April 14.

Lots of Love

Credit: MediaPunch

Garcelle Beauvais heads to CBS Studios in N.Y.C. to promote her new book Love Me as I Am on April 13.

More Gaines

Credit: The Image Direct

Chip and Joanna Gaines are all smiles as they step out in Vancouver together on April 12.

Hot Rod

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Sydney Sweeney shows off her 1969 Ford Bronco with eBay Motors on day one of the New York Auto Parts show on April 13.

She's Got It

Credit: The Image Direct

Sofía Vergara arrives to the set of America's Got Talent to film in L.A. on April 13.

'Comfy' King

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

French Montana celebrates the release of his Big Comfy music video, in partnership with Canada Dry, on April 5 in N.Y.C.

Supporting the Cause

Credit: Courtesy

Scarlett Johansson joins the #FreeRusesabagina movement to put pressure on Belgium and the U.S. governments to demand the release of Paul Rusesabagina, the real-life hero of Hotel Rwanda.

Greetings from Set

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Amy Schumer waves in between filming scenes for a movie in N.Y.C. on April 13.

Feeling Festive

Credit: Joseph Bishop

Love Island's Eyal Booker –– who recently split with Delilah Belle Hamlin –– got ready for Coachella day one at Lack of Color, Frye and Juicy Couture's desert warm-up brunch at The Avalon Palm Springs Friday.

On the Move

Credit: The Image Direct

Scout Willis grabs drinks to go while out in L.A. on April 13.

All That Jazz

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Pamela Anderson makes her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart on the opening night of Chicago on April 12 in N.Y.C.

The Good Guys

Credit: Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

The Bad Guys costars Anthony Ramos, Lilly Singh and Marc Maron hit the film's special screening at the Ace Hotel in L.A. on April 12. 

Sharp Suiter

Credit: The Image Direct

Jon Batiste flashes a thumbs up in a chic sweatsuit as he arrives to perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on April 12 in N.Y.C.

Music Moves

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

Dierks Bentley and Breland hit the stage together during the Breland & Friends benefit concert for Oasis Center on April 12 in Nashville.

Stars on Set

Credit: BlayzenPhotos/Backgrid

Cillian Murphy is spotted in costume as American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer for the first time while filming upcoming biopic Oppenheimer in Princeton, New Jersey on April 12.

Movie Night

Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Also at The Bad Guys screening: cast member Zazie Beetz. 

Joyful Jog

Credit: Sean O'Neill/Splash News ONline

Sarah Shahi and costar Margaret Odette are all smiles while jogging on the set of Sex/Life season 2 in Toronto on April 12.

Mini Moment

Credit: Franziska Krug/Getty

Diane Kruger steps out in a geometric print mini dress and electric blue high heels at the WMF World Premiere at Haus der Kunst on April 12 in Munich. 

In-Flight Entertainment 

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Costars Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet pose together at the after party for season 2 of The Flight Attendant on April 12 at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. 

Living 'Life' 

Credit: Simone Joyner/Getty

Madison Beer wows the crowd during her The Life Support Tour on April 12 at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London.  

Color Pop

Credit: Backgrid

Paula Abdul looks amazing in a yellow leopard dress as she leaves Craig's in West Hollywood on April 12.

On the Court

Credit: Backgrid

Pete Wentz plays a round of tennis with friends in L.A. on April 12.

Gang's All Here

Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton and Colin Firth pose on the blue carpet at the premiere of Operation Mincemeat in London on April 12.  

Arriving Abroad

Credit: Jun Sato/GC Images

Eddie Redmayne waves to fans at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan on April 12.

'Dropout' Duo

Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews reunite at The Dropout finale screening in L.A. on April 11. 

Poppin' in Pink

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Rihanna cradles her baby bump while out at the Nice Guy in Hollywood on April 12.

Star Power

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Camila Cabello performs to a large crowd at the Today show in N.Y.C. on April 12.

'American' Dream

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg hit the purple carpet at NBC's American Song Contest during week four at Universal Studios Hollywood on April 11.

