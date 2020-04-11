Ana de Armas Takes a Walk in L.A., Plus Cole Sprouse, Brittany Snow, Octavia Spencer and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
April 11, 2020 06:00 AM

Solo Stroll

Ana de Armas was spotted enjoying some time outdoors with her dog in Los Angeles.

Five Feet Apart

Cole Sprouse was riding his bicycle in the Hollywood Hills near Los Angeles.

Newlyweds

Brittany Snow and husband Tyler Stanaland were spotted with matching pink hair as they take a walk around their Los Angeles neighborhood.

Onward

Octavia Spencer took a walk in Los Angeles for some fresh air.

Wheelie Fun Walk

Malin Akerman was spotted in Los Angeles, carrying a red skateboard and walking her dog.

Egg-cellent Day

Jenny McCarthy gets ready for Easter while social distancing (with sweets!) in her home outside of Chicago on Friday.

To Market

Elle Macpherson makes a morning coffee and pastry run on Friday in Miami.

Three's Company

Lily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell give their pooch a lift on Friday during a walk in Los Angeles.

Coupled Up

Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid are all smiles while exercising together in London on Thursday.

Cohen's Comeback

Andy Cohen steps out wearing a cloth mask to pick up some wine after recovering from COVID-19 on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Doing His Part

Sean Penn volunteers at the CORE testing site in Malibu on Thursday, where he handed out masks to local residents.

Social Distance Stroll

Matt Smith goes for a walk on a sunny afternoon in London on Thursday.

Fitness, But Make It Fashion

The Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss steps out in a chic athleisure getup for a solo stroll on Thursday in Los Angeles.

Going Green

Tyra Banks covers up for a quick errand run in L.A. on Thursday.

Walk About

Helena Bonham Carter flies solo for a Thursday walk in London.

What's the Buzz?

Also out in London on Thursday, Noomi Rapace, who takes her coffee to-go.

Enjoy the Ride

On Thursday in Los Angeles, Andy Garcia takes his bike for a spin.

Cheering Section

Sarah Silverman bangs on a pan during the nightly cheering on of emergency workers in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Strolling Around

Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a walk with her mom, Maria Shriver, in their Brentwood, California, neighborhood on Wednesday.

Soak Up the Sun

Hugh Jackman takes his family dogs for a walk in sunny N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Shop Along

Lance Bass heads to the grocery store on Wednesday in Bel-Air, California.

Pup Patrol

Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor takes his dogs out for a breather on Wednesday in L.A.

Cute Colleague

Chace Crawford and his pup take a walk together in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Power to You

Also on the move on Wednesday, Ali Larter, who goes for a power walk in Brentwood, California.

Coffee Cutie

Shawn Mendes keeps up his daily routine, FaceTiming while walking with his coffee on Wednesday in Coral Gables, Florida.

Ride On

Anderson Cooper goes for a bike ride on a sunny afternoon in New York City on Tuesday.

Doting Dad

Henry Golding takes in the scenery on a walk with his new foster dog, Stella, on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Daily Exercise

Helen Hunt is all smiles while out for a walk on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Spice World

Mel C, a.k.a. Melanie Chisholm, gets some exercise with boyfriend Joe Marshall (not pictured) on a walk in London on Tuesday.

Housewives Take the Hamptons

Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps steps out in a chic dog-walking outfit on Tuesday while social distancing in The Hamptons, New York.

See Reese Run

Keep it moving! Reese Witherspoon is on the run on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Dog Days

Nina Dobrev and her pup pound the pavement on Tuesday in L.A.

Wind Sprint

Also out for a jog on Tuesday in Los Angeles, Ryan Phillippe, who works on his fitness solo.

Pregnant Pause

Pregnant Hilary Rhoda keeps herself covered on Tuesday while out with her dog in N.Y.C.

Suburban Stroll

Shawn Mendes takes his cup of coffee to go on his Monday morning FaceTime walk in Coral Gables, Florida.

Gray Skies

Kanye West puts on his hood to avoid the rain in Calabasas, California, on Monday.

Nature Calls

Kate Beckinsale takes her dog out for a walk on Monday in L.A. to get some fresh air.

