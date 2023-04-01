Chris Pratt Hits the Radio Waves in N.Y.C., Plus Mary J. Blige, Kylie Minogue and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
Published on April 1, 2023 06:00 AM
01 of 80

Playful Guest

Chris Pratt visits SiriusXM studios on March 31, 2023 in New York City
Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Chris Pratt plays around while visiting Sway in the Morning at SiriusXM studios on March 31 in New York City.

02 of 80

For the Kids

Mary J. Blige during a reading and book signing at a woman/black-owned bookstore The Lit Bar on March 30, 2023 in the Bronx, NY.
Will Sterling

Mary J. Blige is pictured during a reading and book signing at The Lit Bar in the Bronx, N.Y. on March 30.

03 of 80

Purple Power

Kylie Minogue performs during the Qantas 100th Gala Dinner at Hangar 96 at Sydney's International Airport on March 31, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. The event celebrates the national carrier's past 100 years and looks toward the next 100 years
James D. Morgan/Getty

Kylie Minogue performs during the Qantas 100th Gala Dinner at Hangar 96 at Sydney's International Airport on March 31 in Sydney, Australia.

04 of 80

Theatre Goers

Jude Stewart and Martha Stewart 'Life of Pi' Broadway Opening, New York, USA - 30 Mar 2023
Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Martha Stewart attends the Life of Pi Broadway opening with granddaughter, Jude Stewart on March 30.

05 of 80

Rad Director

Kristen Stewart
Christopher Polk/Getty

Kristen Stewart has a little fun while at the boygenius The Film premiere held at El Rey Theatre on March 30 in Los Angeles.

06 of 80

Hottie on the Field

Megan Thee Stallion
Bob Levey/Getty

Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch as the Houston Astros play the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park in Houston on March 30.

07 of 80

Glad to be Here

Jennifer Coolidge
Randy Shropshire/Getty

Jennifer Coolidge is all smiles while speaking onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on March 30.

08 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Brooke Shields
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Brooke Shields is decked out in all pink outside Good Morning America in New York City on March 31.

09 of 80

Standing Strong

gabrielle union
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade slay while on the red carpet at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 30.

10 of 80

Power Couple

Kevin Bacon Kyra Sedgewick
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Husband-wife duo Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Space Oddity screening and Q&A on March 30, in New York City.

11 of 80

Beef, No Beef

Ali Wong
Charley Gallay/Getty

Lee Sung Jin, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun attend Netflix's Los Angeles premiere of BEEF at Netflix's Tudum Theater on March 30.

12 of 80

Say Cheese

Phoebe Bridgers
Christopher Polk/Getty

Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius hang out at the premiere of The Film held at El Rey Theatre on March 30 in Los Angeles.

13 of 80

Fashionable Flair

Geena Davis
Michael Kovac/Getty

Also attending the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30, Geena Davis and Maybelle Blair pose for cameras while rocking chic all-black ensembles.

14 of 80

Winners' Circle

Jeremy Pope Fletcher
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jeremy Pope and Fletcher pose with their trophies while at the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30.

15 of 80

Soaking in the Sun

Rita Ora
Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Rita Ora bathes in the sun while at the beach in Sydney, Australia on March 31.

16 of 80

Ladies' Night

lily allen
Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty

Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman share a laugh at a special screening for Dreamland at Picturehouse Central in London on March 30.

17 of 80

Eye Spy

Billy Porter
Andrew Werner

Billy Porter rocks a cut-out top paired with a golden makeup look while celebrating his OUT magazine cover and new single "Baby Was a Dancer" at Somewhere Nowhere in N.Y.C.

18 of 80

Cheers!

Jesse Williams
Courtesy

A dapper Jesse Williams celebrates the launch of The Macallan James Bond 60th anniversary release at the John Sowden House in Los Angeles.

19 of 80

Taking the Stage

Rick Springfield
Denise Truscello/WireImage

Rick Springfield throws up a peace sign from the stage of his residency at the Strat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on March 25.

20 of 80

Sweet Support

Brooke Shields Mariska Hargitay
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Mariska Hargitay poses with her friend, Brooke Shields, at the premiere of her documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields in New York City on March 29.

21 of 80

Shimmer and Shine

Selena Gomez
Cindy Ord/Getty

Rocking a lush black coat, Selena Gomez poses at the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection in N.Y.C. on March 29.

22 of 80

In Character

Joaquin Phoenix
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dressed as the iconic villain, Joaquin Phoenix is seen on the set of Joker: Folie a Deux in New York City on March 29.

23 of 80

All Smiles

Kelsea Ballerini
Maggie Friedman/Getty

Kelsea Ballerini beams from the stage of the CMT Hot 20 Countdown Live in Austin on March 29.

24 of 80

Disney Roots

Ashley Tisdale
Courtesy

Ashley Tisdale poses with Minnie Mouse at the revamped Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on March 23.

25 of 80

Business Casual

Drew Barrymore
Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Drew Barrymore leaves the studio of her eponymous talk show on March 29 wearing a brown pantsuit and flashing a smile in New York City.

26 of 80

Strike a Pose

Rachel Brosnahan
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan attends a celebration of the Audi Activesphere Concept Vehicle at Goya Studios in L.A. on March 29.

27 of 80

Bumping Along

Rumer Willis
Presley Ann/Getty

Mama-to-be Rumer Willis cradles her growing baby bump at dinner hosted by the jewelry brand, Mejuri, and Sophia Bush to celebrate the Year of Action Committee at Olivetta in West Hollywood on March 29.

28 of 80

Cold Shoulder

Ashley Park
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ashley Park stuns in a purple off-the-shoulder ensemble as she arrives at a dinner for Korean beauty brand, Sulwhasoo, to celebrate the launch of its partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C. on March 29.

29 of 80

Power Pair

Heather Graham Jesse Metcalfe
Marion Curtis/StarPix

Costars Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe attend a special screening of their film On a Wing and a Prayer at the Sheen Center in New York City on March 29.

30 of 80

Highlight of the Day

Melissa McCarthy
Gotham/GC Images

Melissa McCarthy rocks a highlighter-green costume while on location for her upcoming film Bernard and the Genie on March 28 in New York City.

31 of 80

Bright & Early

Howie Mandel
The Image Direct

Similarly dressed is America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel, who arrives to work in Pasadena, California, on March 29.

32 of 80

Blue Hues

Brian Cox
Splash news Online

Brian Cox matches the Succession banner while at a photo call for the TV show in Madrid on March 29.

33 of 80

Staying Hydrated

Ashley Greene
GC Images

A fresh-faced, smiley Ashley Greene has a post-workout glow while out and about in Los Angeles on March 29.

34 of 80

Warm Welcome

Kane Brown
Renee Dominguez/Getty

Singer Kane Brown receives an epic welcome while attending the CMT Hot 20 Countdown: Live In Austin at Stubb's Bar-B-Q in Texas on March 29.

35 of 80

Sister, Sister

Dakota Fanning
Donato Sardella/Getty

Sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning attend The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner at The Terrace on March 28 in West Hollywood.

36 of 80

Glittering in Gold

Jodie Turner Smith
Michael Buckner/Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith stuns in a gold ensemble at the L.A. premiere of Murder Mystery 2 on March 28.

37 of 80

Star Power

Jennifer Aniston Had Some Words About Adam Sandler's Sweatshirt on the Red Carpet
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the Los Angeles premiere of Murder Mystery 2 at Regency Village Theatre on March 28.

38 of 80

Hoult the Cage

Nicholas Cage Nicolas Hoult
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult get together at the premiere of their new film Renfield at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on March 28.

39 of 80

Million Dollar Smile

Heidi Klum
MEGA

A super smiley Heidi Klum waves to photographers while arriving at the America's Got Talent Show in Pasadena, California, on March 28.

40 of 80

All Red Everything

Toni Collette
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Toni Collette strikes a pose while at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 28.

41 of 80

Party Buddies

Paul Mescal

Castmates Anjana Vasan and Paul Mescal attend the press night afterparty for A Streetcar Named Desire at Century Club in London on March 28.

42 of 80

Dad's Day Out

Robin Thicke
Sandy Huffaker/Legoland

Robin Thicke has a ball with his four kids while on a visit to Legoland California Resort in Carlsbad on March 25.

43 of 80

Abs Out

Jenna Dewan
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Jenna Dewan shows off her famous abs in a denim-on-denim outfit as she hops in her waiting car while in New York City on March 28.

44 of 80

Dinner for a Cause

Lacey Chabert
Courtesy

Actress Jen Lilley hangs with Christmas Is Not Cancelled grand prize winner Janet Chlapek, plus fellow holiday movie favorites Paul Greene, Andrew Walker and Lacey Chabert. The fundraiser provided nearly 26,000 toys for children in need last Christmas — and the campaign had a giving impact of more than $731,000.

45 of 80

Dynamic Duo

Nova Twins
Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty

Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins perform at Santeria Toscana 31 in Milan, Italy, on March 28.

46 of 80

Christmas Comes Early

Melissa McCarthy
Jose Perez/Splash News Online

While filming her upcoming flick Bernard and the Genie in N.Y.C. on March 28, Melissa McCarthy leaves us wondering: big chair or little Melissa?

47 of 80

Pumped Up

Katy Perry

Katy Perry dresses up in pink and black for an appearance on The View in New York City on March 28.

48 of 80

Date Night

Sandra Lee
Marion Curtis/Starpix

Sandra Lee and her boyfriend, Ben Youcef, spend their evening at Cipriani 42nd Street, where she accepted a Muse Award for New York Women in Film & Television on March 28.

49 of 80

Braving the Weather

Nick Offerman
The Image Direct

Nick Offerman does his TV show's name justice as he blocks out rain to film season 4 of The Umbrella Academy on March 27 in Toronto.

50 of 80

That's All She Tote!

Sofia Vergara
Splash News Online

In a zebra-striped ensemble colored by red flowers, Sofia Vergara arrives at America's Got Talent in Los Angeles on March 28.

51 of 80

Love in the Air

Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck at the L.A. premiere of his Amazon Studios flick AIR on March 27. The suited-up actor stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the new biopic.

52 of 80

Family Fun

Matt Damon
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon sandwich their daughters — Stella, 12, Gia, 14, and Isabella, 16 — at the premiere of AIR on March 27.

53 of 80

Leaving a Mark

Victoria Justice
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Victoria Justice gets her first tattoo at the Calamigos Guest Ranch in Malibu during a retreat hosted by shopping subscription service CURATEUR on March 27.

54 of 80

Good as Gold

Jay Pharaoh, Jeremy Jordan
BFA

Jay Pharaoh and Jeremy Jordan share a smile at a special New York City screening of their film Spinning Gold on March 27.

55 of 80

Studio Strutting

Chris Pine
MEGA

Looking chic in an unbuttoned beige shirt, Chris Pine glows outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on March 27.

56 of 80

Guitar Star

John Mayer
Paras Griffin/Getty

John Mayer strums and sings at State Farm Arena on March 27 during the Atlanta stop of his solo acoustic tour.

57 of 80

Morning Down Under

Rita Ora Taika Waititi
Splash News Online

Heading out for a coffee run in Sydney, Australia, on March 28, Rita Ora is joined by her husband, Taika Waititi, and her dad, Besnik.

58 of 80

Behind the Scenes

Hillary Duff
Dave Benett/Getty

Hilary Duff and her son Luca Cruz Comrie, 11, pay a visit to the West End production of Back to the Future: The Musical, posing backstage with the show's stars Will Haswell and Cory English on March 27 at London's Adelphi Theatre.

59 of 80

Sweater Weather

Joe Jonas Sophie Turner
Gotham/GC Images

Enjoying the breezy beginnings of spring, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas take a stroll through N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on March 27.

60 of 80

Suited Up

Lena Waithe
Taylor Hill/WireImage

A Thousand and One star Lena Waithe pairs a beanie with her black-tie apparel for the film's N.Y.C. premiere on March 27.

61 of 80

Hold on Tight

Sydney Sweeney Glen Powell
Backgrid

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell share an adorable laugh on the set of their upcoming film in Australia on March 27.

62 of 80

Looking Sharp

Antonio Banderas
Splash News Online

Dressed to the nines, Antonio Banderas attends the 2023 Talia awards in Madrid on March 27.

63 of 80

Hand in Hand

Jameela Jamil
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Jameela Jamil and boyfriend James Blake take a stroll in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on March 27.

64 of 80

Good to Glow

Kat Graham
Courtesy

Kat Graham celebrates the launch of SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter Advanced at SkinCeuticals SkinLabTM Miami.

65 of 80

Break a Sweat

Kelly bensimon
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon heads out for a jog in New York City dressed in a Bugs Bunny sweatshirt on March 27.

66 of 80

Leading Man

Chris Pine
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A dapper Chris Pine poses at the premiere of Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on March 26.

67 of 80

Model Behavior

Florence Pugh
Backgrid

Dressed in a lime green semi-sheer gown, Florence Pugh strikes a pose while shooting a commercial for Valentino in Rome on March 26.

68 of 80

Keeping the Beat

Idris Elba
Seth Browarnik/startraks

Idris Elba and Diplo take the DJ booth at E11even in Miami Beach on March 23.

69 of 80

The Celebration Continues

Michelle Yeoh Anya Taylor Joy
Dave Benett/Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy joins the posse of A-listers gathering in London on March 26 to celebrate Michelle Yeoh's Oscar win with a party hosted by the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress' manager, David Unger.

70 of 80

Stylish Duo

Cynthia Erivo
Dave Benett/Getty

Michelle Yeoh's Wicked costar, Cynthia Erivo, was also in attendance to celebrate her win alongside Deborah Ababio.

71 of 80

Pretty in Pink

Sydney Sweeney
Media-Mode/Splash News Online

Sporting a pink gown, Sydney Sweeney shoots her upcoming film with Glen Powell near the Sydney Opera House in Australia on March 23.

72 of 80

Backstage Visit

Katy Perry
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Katy Perry poses backstage with two cast members from & Juliet — a Broadway musical that features songs by the singer and American Idol judge— on March 26.

73 of 80

Mini-Me

Jennifer Hudson
Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Jennifer Hudson and her son, David Otunga Jr., sit courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on March 26.

74 of 80

Woman of the Hour

MJ Rodriguez
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stuns at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner as she accepts the Equality Award onstage at the at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25.

75 of 80

Cozy Chic

Lori Harvey
Paras Griffin/Getty

Lori Harvey rocks an athleisure ensemble while attending the 2023 Essence Wellness House at The Carlyle in Atlanta on March 26.

76 of 80

Blast From the Past

Ralph Machio Cobra Kai
Charley Gallay/Getty

Original Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka pose together at the L.A. screening of their show Cobra Kai LA at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 25.

77 of 80

New York Minute

Marissa Abela
The Image Direct

Dressed as Amy Winehouse, Marissa Abela continues with filming the upcoming film, Back to Black, in New York City on March 26.

78 of 80

Special Guest

Billy Joel
Courtesy

Billy Joel welcomes Billy Gibbons of ZZTop to the stage while performing at Madison Square Garden as part of his ongoing residency.

79 of 80

Sing It Out

Ava Max
Kevin Winter/Getty

Ava Max takes the stage at the Human Rights Campaign Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on March 25.

80 of 80

Talent on Deck

Sofia Vergara
/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Sofia Vergara arrives at the studios for America's Got Talent in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart Rocks On at 'The Film' Premiere, Plus Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Coolidge and More
Brooke Shields Mariska Hargitay
Brooke Shields and Mariska Hargitay Celebrate 'Pretty Baby' Premiere, Plus Selena Gomez in N.Y.C and More
Dakota Fanning
The Fanning Sisters Have a Stylish Night Out, Plus Jodie Turner-Smith, Nicolas Cage and More
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Glow Up for His L.A. Premiere, Plus Victoria Justice, Matt Damon and More
Chris Pine
Chris Pine Celebrates 'Dungeons And Dragons' Premiere, Plus Florence Pugh, Diplo & Idris Elba and More
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Judd Apatow and his wife Leslie Mann attend the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Amy Schumer, Lenny Kravitz and More
Saweetie at Hulu's RapCaviar Presents Red Carpet Event, LA, California - 23 Mar 2023
Saweetie Nails Her Red Carpet Look in L.A., Plus Diplo, Idris Elba, Brett Goldstein and More
Brian Cox opens the London Stock Exchange to celebrate Succession Season 4
Brian Cox Suits Up to Open the London Stock Exchange, Plus Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Fallon and More
'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' premiere, Paris
The Cast of 'Dungeons & Dragons' Takes Paris, Plus T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach, Kendall Jenner and More
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift Sparkles on Tour, Plus Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at SXSW, Jennifer Lopez and More
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Debuts His Latest in London, Plus the Only Murders Cast, Renée Zellweger and More
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Pals Around with Some Cute Pups on the 'Tonight Show,' Plus Sharon Stone, Snoop Dogg and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA)
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Eva Longoria, Eric André and More
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: (L-R) Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen filming "Only Murders in the Building" in Queens on March 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
'Only Murders in the Building' Stars Film in N.Y.C., Plus Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton and More
Rihanna ASAP Rocky
Rihanna Shows Off Her Bump While Lunching with A$AP Rocky, Plus Pamela Anderson, Chris Pine and More
Quinta Brunson Lisa Anne Walter
Quinta Brunson & Lisa Ann Walter Attend the Publicists Awards, Plus Andra Day, Chelsea Handler and More