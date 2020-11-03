Lady Gaga Plays to the Crowd in Pittsburgh, Plus Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, the Weeknd and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated November 03, 2020 10:55 AM

1 of 105

Long May She Wave

Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

Lady Gaga performs at a drive-in campaign rally for Joe Biden in Pittsburgh on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 105

Quite the Coat

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Dayan go all-out in outwear while filing Simply Halston.

3 of 105

Philly Love

Credit: Mark Makela/Getty

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend cuddle up while making an appearance in support of the Biden/Harris campaign in Philadelphia.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 105

Clear Vision

Credit: BACKGRID

The star dons a face shield, a mask and a tee in support of her candidate while out shopping in Beverly Hills Monday.

Advertisement

5 of 105

Denim Days

Credit: BACKGRID

The singer sheds his incredible Nutty Professor Halloween costume in favor of something a little more low-key for dinner in West Hollywood Monday.

6 of 105

Camera Ready

Credit: Backgrid

Jon Hamm is seen in full character filming No Sudden Move in Detroit, Michigan on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 105

Flower Power

Selma Blair receives a large bouquet of flowers from boyfriend Ron Carlson at Bristol Farms in L.A. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 105

Beach Day

Credit: MEGA

Diplo goes for a dip in the ocean in Miami on Sunday.

Advertisement

9 of 105

On the Green

Credit: MEGA

Pierce Brosnan is in great spirits, playing a round of golf on Sunday in Hawaii.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 105

Soulful Show

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lewis Capaldi performs on stage during McDonald's I'm Loving It Live on Sunday at The Printworks in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 105

Retail Therapy

Credit: SplashNews.com

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant are seen running errands in Berlin on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 105

Speaking Out              

Credit: Jeff Hahne/Getty

Amy Schumer speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 105

‘Get Out’ the Vote

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Daniel Kaluuya attends the Get Out the Vote event and film screening hosted by the BLM Youth Vanguard on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 105

Celebrating Civic Duty

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Marisa Tomei hands out Milk Bar cookies to early voters as part of the Election Super Centers project at Dodger Stadium on Sunday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 105

A True Treat

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Ellen Pompeo hands out supplies at Baby2Baby’s Halloween Drive-Thru Distribution presented by Paul Mitchell on Friday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 105

Busy Bundles Up

Credit: Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Busy Philipps steps out in a layered look for a walk with her dog around N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 105

On the Move

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ben Affleck keeps things cozy while out and about on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 105

Well Suited

Credit: SplashNews.com

Mark Strong looks sharp while filming an episode of the TV series Temple in London on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 105

Sugar and Spice

Credit: KRed / BACKGRID

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch showed off their Powerpuff Girls group costume for Halloween in Vancouver.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 105

Family Day

Credit: Splash

Heidi Klum and her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz went shopping in Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 105

Take a Hike

Credit: Splash

Amber Heard was spotted enjoying a walk in Los Angeles with her dog.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 105

Ghoulish Gals

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey attended The Haunting of Hopewell party in Atlanta, dressed as Catwoman and a Playboy bunny respectively.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 105

Undercover Lord

Credit: BACKGRID

Scott Disick dressed up in a Ace Ventura costume in Santa Monica, California, for Halloween.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 105

Stars on the Stump

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Debra Messing and Kathy Najimy encouraged voters to cast their ballots in Philadelphia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 105

Casual Costume

Sandra Lee was in the Halloween spirit in Malibu, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 105

Sweet Smooch

Credit: RLGNYC/SplashNews.com

Lily Allen and husband David Harbour took their face masks down briefly to share a kiss in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 105

Speedy Rider

Credit: MEGA

Paris Hilton wore a 'Make America Hot again' hat and a Simple Life sweater while riding a scooter in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 105

Cruisin'

Credit: Mega Agency

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were spotted riding around Beverly Hills with their dog in a red convertible. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 105

Date Night

Credit: ShotbyNYP/BACKGRID

Quavo and Saweetie enjoyed a late night romantic dinner at Catch in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 105

Rock the Vote

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lil Yachty attended a When We All Vote & More Than A Vote Early Voting event at the Georgia International Plaza in Atlanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 105

Boss Babe

Credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna is seen shooting a music video in downtown L.A. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 105

Fun Run

Credit: Courtesy josh sundquist

Shia LaBeouf jogs through L.A. on Friday, wearing a blue sweatshirt, joggers and sneakers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 105

Ready in Action

Credit: Courtesy josh sundquist

Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg are seen on the set of Blue Bloods on Friday in N.Y.C.