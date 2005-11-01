Star Tracks - Nov. 7, 2005
ROMANTIC STROLL
Jennifer Aniston has nothing to cry about as she takes in a Malibu sunset with beau Vince Vaughn on Saturday. The Derailed actress recently complained that she has been "pegged as a crier" after briefly getting weepy during an interview with Vanity Fair last month.
COTTON MOUTH
Things get sticky between Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias as the tennis star – wearing her diamond ring – shares some sweet lovin' with her beau Thursday at the Heat-Pacers match in Miami. The couple watched Shaq's Heat lose 105-102.
CARRIE WHO?
Leaving her fashion-plate image behind (at least for an afternoon), Sarah Jessica Parker dons a dark wig and dowdy clothes Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y., while filming a role as a college dean in the drama Spinning Into Butter.
HOT LINKS
Khaki-clad Matthew McConaughey (nice pants!) celebrates his 36th birthday Friday by engaging in one of his favorite activities – playing a round of golf in Los Angeles. The actor is ranked No. 20 among the top 100 Hollywood players in Golf Digest's December issue.
COCKTAIL HOUR
Lindsay Lohan – no more a blonde – arrives in an understated black Fendi cocktail dress for the opening Thursday of the design house's new store on New York City's Fifth Avenue. "I'm just appreciating fashion more," she tells PEOPLE.
ELECTRIFYING ACT
What a hell-raiser: Angelina Jolie gets covered with electric probes to record her movements for a computer-animated adaptation of the epic poem Beowulf. Jolie will play the part of the monster Grendel's mother, otherwise known as the Queen of Darkness.
BABY ON BOARD
Britney Spears gets a hand with her most precious cargo – 7-week-old son Sean Preston – as she arrives by private jet at Santa Monica Airport after a recent trip to her hometown of Kentwood, La.
HOLLYWOOD HOMEWORK
Mary-Kate Olsen totes her usual cup of joe and reading material of choice – a film script – as she leaves the UCLA medical building Wednesday.
SWEET DUET
Alicia Keys and Usher make beautiful music together at the Black Ball fund-raiser Thursday in New York. Keys hosted the annual event benefiting the Keep a Child Alive Foundation (for which she is an ambassador), which works to get HIV/AIDS medicine to families in Africa.
WELL CONNECTED
Jessica Simpson keeps in touch while in Nairobi recently, where she was supporting Operation Smile, an organization that aids poor children with facial deformities. The singer, who has been involved with the charity for four years, joined a medical mission.
WONDER WOMAN
Uma Thurman shows off her super-fantastic costume Friday while filming her upcoming comedy, Super Ex-Girlfriend, in New York City. Thurman plays a spurned superhero who is dumped by regular guy Luke Wilson.
LOUNGE CAT
Colin Farrell gives into his own vices Wednesday while in Buenos Aires filming Miami Vice. In between shooting scenes for his movie, the actor partied with Argentine football legend Diego Maradona.