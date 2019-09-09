Emily Blunt Pops Into New York Fashion Week, Plus Robert Pattinson, Leonardo DiCaprio & More

Fashion Forward
Emily Blunt looks radiant at the Tory Burch spring/summer 2020 Fashion Show on Sunday at the Brooklyn Museum in N.Y.C.
Friendly Neighbors
Costars Matthew Rhys and Tom Hanks pose together at a panel discussion for their film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood on Sunday during the Toronto International Film Festival.
Party Posse
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunite at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter party at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on Saturday.
Fan Love
Sarah Paulson signs autographs for fans on the streets of Toronto on Sunday during the starry film festival.
Endless Elegance
Nicole Kidman beams at The Goldfinch premiere during the 2019 Toronto Film Festival on Sunday at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto.
Getting Comfortable
Keegan-Michael Key lounges around at AT&T On Location during the 2019 Toronto Film Festival on Sunday at the Hotel Le Germain.
A-List Arrival
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the And We Go Green premiere on Sunday at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival at the Ryerson Theatre in Toronto.
Hollywood Hunks
Chris Evans and Robert Pattinson look sharp at Entertainment Weekly’s The Must List party during the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.
Drop the Beat
Steph Curry treats daughters Riley and Ryan to a Kidz Bop concert on Saturday at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.
Carpet Candid
Tyler Posey and Ariel Winter arrive at the 11th annual Burbank International Film Festival closing night on Sunday at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport in Burbank, California.
It's Showtime
Usher performs during the 10th annual ONE Musicfest on Sunday at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta.
Baggage Claim Bypass
Rihanna arrives at N.Y.C.’s John F. Kennedy airport toting only a micro-purse as her hand luggage on Sunday.
Chew on This
Neil Patrick Harris hands out treats at the Quaker Chewy food truck in New York City over the weekend to celebrate wholesome snacking and the brand’s partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org.
Have Mercy
Costars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson chat after a special screening of their Warner Bros. film Just Mercy on Sunday in N.Y.C.
In the Bag(s)
Katy Perry flies under the radar in a baseball cap and sunglasses while running errands on Sunday in L.A.
Laughs on You
Ireland Baldwin sits by her father and the star of the night during the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin on Saturday at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.
Look Back at It
Rita Ora breaks it down during her performance at the Lollapalooza Festival in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday.
Changing Tides
Alexandra Cousteau and Ted Danson speak at the 2019 Oceana SeaChange Summer Party on Saturday in Laguna Beach, California.
Hear Them Roar
Stranger Things star and former young Simba Caleb McLaughlin stops by Broadway’s The Lion King on Friday night to visit his old friend and current Mufasa L. Steven Taylor and current Simba Bradley Gibson.
Warm Reunion
Honoree Marcia Cross and former costar Eva Longoria hug on the carpet at Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex-Mex Fiesta on Friday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Supportive Spouse
T.I. and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris cozy up at the 2019 Black Music Honors, where her band Xscape was awarded the urban music icon award, on Thursday in Atlanta.
Pavement PDA
Lily Collins holds hands with new boyfriend Charlie McDowell while out and about in N.Y.C. on Saturday.
Under Her Spell
Anna Kendrick points a wand at Harry Potter actor James Snyder backstage at the hit play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One & Two on Broadway on Saturday in N.Y.C.
Goddess in Green
On Saturday, Dakota Johnson attends Audi Canada’s The Artist For Peace and Justice Festival Gala in Toronto.
Stranger Things Meets GoT
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Maisie Williams hang out at Thom Browne’s ‘The Officepeople’ performance installation during New York Fashion Week on Saturday.
Close Pals
On Saturday night, Kristen Stewart and Taika Waititi cozy up at Entertainment Weekly‘s The Must List party during the Toronto International Film Festival.
Backstage Beauty
Bella Hadid prepares for the Brandon Maxwell runway show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday.
Fashionable Friends
Suki Waterhouse, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard attend the Adeam spring/summer 2020 dinner in New York City on Saturday night.
Smiley Stars
Kristen Stewart and Anthony Mackie speak about their film Seberg together during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.
Stylish Night Out
Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Heidi Klum and Paris Hilton pose together at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS bash in N.Y.C. on Friday night.
Electric Lady
Janelle Monáe shows off her Belvedere Vodka Limited Edition bottle at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS bash in New York City on Friday night.
Premiere Night
Jessica Biel debuts her new project Limetown during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.
Skirt the Issue
Brie Larson kicks off the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday with a fashionable bang, arriving at the Just Mercy premiere in a eye-catching dress and pink heels.
Gray Day
Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx strikes his signature pose for the cameras at the Just Mercy premiere.
Crowd Pleaser
Elsewhere at the Just Mercy premiere, Michael B. Jordan gets the fans going.
Just a Friend
At the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto on Friday, Jason Segel and Dakota Johnson premiere their new movie, The Friend.
On 'Target'
Normani and Tyra Banks pose together at Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection Launch Celebration at the Park Avenue Armory on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Making Magic
Sarah Jessica Parker sprinkles magic in Times Square with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Miniseries Celebration
Sarah Silverman and Sacha Baron Cohen arrive at The Spy screening and reception on Thursday at the Netflix Home Theater in L.A.
Toast of the Town
Bella Hadid raises a glass at older sister Alana’s La Detresse launch during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.
Modern Love
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland cuddle up at the launch of Facebook Dating on Thursday in N.Y.C.
In Sync
Judy‘s Renée Zellweger joins Chief Entertainment Anchor (and former PEOPLE editorial director) Jess Cagle for SiriusXM’s Town Hall on Thursday in Santa Monica, California.
Velvet Vibes
Zendaya rocks a retro-inspired look at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Thursday during New York Fashion Week.
Crowd Pleaser
Bill Skarsgard grabs the mic at the IT Chapter Two film premiere on Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden.
TV Throwback
Original Brady Bunch cast members Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen reunite at the premiere of HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation on Thursday at The Garland Hotel in North Hollywood, California.
Marvelous Monochrome
New Zegna campaign star Mahershala Ali celebrates the brand’s “What Does It Mean to Be a Man Today?” ad campaign on Thursday in N.Y.C.