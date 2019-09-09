Emily Blunt Pops Into New York Fashion Week, Plus Robert Pattinson, Leonardo DiCaprio & More

By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
September 09, 2019 06:00 AM

Fashion Forward

Joe Schildhorn & Tiffany Sage/BFA.com

Emily Blunt looks radiant at the Tory Burch spring/summer 2020 Fashion Show on Sunday at the Brooklyn Museum in N.Y.C.

Friendly Neighbors

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Costars Matthew Rhys and Tom Hanks pose together at a panel discussion for their film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood on Sunday during the Toronto International Film Festival. 

Party Posse

George Pimentel/Getty

Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunite at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter party at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto on Saturday.

Fan Love

J. Countess/GC Images

Sarah Paulson signs autographs for fans on the streets of Toronto on Sunday during the starry film festival.

Endless Elegance

Amy Sussman/Getty

Nicole Kidman beams at The Goldfinch premiere during the 2019 Toronto Film Festival on Sunday at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto.

Getting Comfortable

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Keegan-Michael Key lounges around at AT&T On Location during the 2019 Toronto Film Festival on Sunday at the Hotel Le Germain.

A-List Arrival

George Pimentel/Getty

Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the And We Go Green premiere on Sunday at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival at the Ryerson Theatre in Toronto.

Hollywood Hunks

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Chris Evans and Robert Pattinson look sharp at Entertainment Weekly’s The Must List party during the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. 

Drop the Beat

KIDZ BOP

Steph Curry treats daughters Riley and Ryan to a Kidz Bop concert on Saturday at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Carpet Candid

Gabriel Olsen/Getty

Tyler Posey and Ariel Winter arrive at the 11th annual Burbank International Film Festival closing night on Sunday at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport in Burbank, California.

It's Showtime

Paras Griffin/Getty

Usher performs during the 10th annual ONE Musicfest on Sunday at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta.

Baggage Claim Bypass

SplashNews.com

Rihanna arrives at N.Y.C.’s John F. Kennedy airport toting only a micro-purse as her hand luggage on Sunday.

Chew on This

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Neil Patrick Harris hands out treats at the Quaker Chewy food truck in New York City over the weekend to celebrate wholesome snacking and the brand’s partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org.

Have Mercy

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Costars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson chat after a special screening of their Warner Bros. film Just Mercy on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

In the Bag(s)

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images

Katy Perry flies under the radar in a baseball cap and sunglasses while running errands on Sunday in L.A.

Laughs on You

Kevork Djansezian/VMN19/Getty

Ireland Baldwin sits by her father and the star of the night during the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin on Saturday at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

Look Back at It

The Image Direct

Rita Ora breaks it down during her performance at the Lollapalooza Festival in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday.

Changing Tides

MOVI Inc.

Alexandra Cousteau and Ted Danson speak at the 2019 Oceana SeaChange Summer Party on Saturday in Laguna Beach, California. 

Hear Them Roar

Disney

Stranger Things star and former young Simba Caleb McLaughlin stops by Broadway’s The Lion King on Friday night to visit his old friend and current Mufasa L. Steven Taylor and current Simba Bradley Gibson.

Warm Reunion

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty

Honoree Marcia Cross and former costar Eva Longoria hug on the carpet at Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex-Mex Fiesta on Friday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Supportive Spouse

Paras Griffin/Getty

T.I. and wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris cozy up at the 2019 Black Music Honors, where her band Xscape was awarded the urban music icon award, on Thursday in Atlanta.

Pavement PDA

Peter Parker / SplashNews.com

Lily Collins holds hands with new boyfriend Charlie McDowell while out and about in N.Y.C. on Saturday. 

Under Her Spell

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Anna Kendrick points a wand at Harry Potter actor James Snyder backstage at the hit play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One & Two on Broadway on Saturday in N.Y.C.

Goddess in Green

Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images

On Saturday, Dakota Johnson attends Audi Canada’s The Artist For Peace and Justice Festival Gala in Toronto.

Stranger Things Meets GoT

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Maisie Williams hang out at Thom Browne’s ‘The Officepeople’ performance installation during New York Fashion Week on Saturday.

Close Pals

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

On Saturday night, Kristen Stewart and Taika Waititi cozy up at Entertainment Weekly‘s The Must List party during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Backstage Beauty

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bella Hadid prepares for the Brandon Maxwell runway show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday.

Fashionable Friends

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard attend the Adeam spring/summer 2020 dinner in New York City on Saturday night.

Smiley Stars

Rich Polk/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart and Anthony Mackie speak about their film Seberg together during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.

Stylish Night Out

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Heidi Klum and Paris Hilton pose together at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS bash in N.Y.C. on Friday night.

Electric Lady

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe shows off her Belvedere Vodka Limited Edition bottle at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS bash in New York City on Friday night.

Premiere Night

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Jessica Biel debuts her new project Limetown during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.

Skirt the Issue

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Brie Larson kicks off the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday with a fashionable bang, arriving at the Just Mercy premiere in a eye-catching dress and pink heels.

Gray Day

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx strikes his signature pose for the cameras at the Just Mercy premiere.

Crowd Pleaser

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Elsewhere at the Just Mercy premiere, Michael B. Jordan gets the fans going.

Just a Friend

George Pimentel/Getty Images

At the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto on Friday, Jason Segel and Dakota Johnson premiere their new movie, The Friend.

On 'Target'

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com

Normani and Tyra Banks pose together at Target’s 20th Anniversary Collection Launch Celebration at the Park Avenue Armory on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Making Magic

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker sprinkles magic in Times Square with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Miniseries Celebration

Charley Gallay/Getty

Sarah Silverman and Sacha Baron Cohen arrive at The Spy screening and reception on Thursday at the Netflix Home Theater in L.A.

Toast of the Town

Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Bella Hadid raises a glass at older sister Alana’s La Detresse launch during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

Modern Love

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland cuddle up at the launch of Facebook Dating on Thursday in N.Y.C.

In Sync

Presley Ann/Getty

Judy‘s Renée Zellweger joins Chief Entertainment Anchor (and former PEOPLE editorial director) Jess Cagle for SiriusXM’s Town Hall on Thursday in Santa Monica, California.

Velvet Vibes

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Zendaya rocks a retro-inspired look at The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards on Thursday during New York Fashion Week. 

Crowd Pleaser

IBL/Shutterstock

Bill Skarsgard grabs the mic at the IT Chapter Two film premiere on Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden.

TV Throwback

Rachel Luna/Getty

Original Brady Bunch cast members Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen reunite at the premiere of HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation on Thursday at The Garland Hotel in North Hollywood, California.

Marvelous Monochrome

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

New Zegna campaign star Mahershala Ali celebrates the brand’s “What Does It Mean to Be a Man Today?” ad campaign on Thursday in N.Y.C.

