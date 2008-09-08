Star Tracks - Monday, September 8, 2008
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria Parker (in Pamella Roland and Verdura jewelry) causes a commotion as she sparkles her way into the tents at Bryant Park Sunday during New York Fashion Week.
BEST OF THE FEST
After filming a guest spot on 30 Rock, a radiant Jennifer Aniston (in Balenciaga) is a crowd pleaser at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she premiered her movie Management on Sunday. "It's great to see people come out and support the film," the actress told PEOPLE.
FUNNY BUSINESS
Also making the scene at the Toronto Film Festival: Aniston's ex Brad Pitt, attending a press event Saturday for his comedy Burn After Reading. The new dad told reporters that what makes him laugh in real life is "my kids."
IN HER JEANS
At one point nothing came between Brooke Shields and her Calvins. Nearly 30 years later, the Lipstick Jungle star dons the same pair of jeans that made Calvin Klein a household name during the designer's 40th anniversary celebration Sunday at a Fashion Week bash in New York City.
DINER'S CLUB
What's on the menu? Mary-Kate Olsen pauses for a picture during a private dinner hosted by Diane von Furstenberg following her 2009 Spring Collection runway show at New York's Bryant Park Sunday.
SUNDAY, FUN DAY
Jennifer Garner scoops up daughter Violet, 2, for a day out with dad Ben Affleck (not pictured) at Brentwood, Calif.'s kid-friendly restaurant Giggles N' Hugs on Sunday. The spot is a favorite for Violet, who recently enjoyed pizza and arts and crafts there.
GIFT OF GAB
Anne Hathaway turns up the high beams, grinning for the press while talking up her indie drama Rachel Getting Married on Saturday at the Toronto Film Festival.
SMALL SCOOP
Patrick Dempsey is on daddy duty Sunday as he escorts son Darby, 19 months, and daughter Tallulah (not pictured) out and about in Santa Monica.
OUT TO LUNCH
Heidi Montag and fiancé Spencer Pratt hit up the Ivy in Los Angeles with a side of free publicity – they love those cameras! – during a Sunday lunch date.
THAI-ING ONE ON
Jared Murillo and girlfriend Ashley Tisdale's eyes may have been too big for their stomachs Saturday night. The couple had quite the package of leftovers from Burbank, Calif., restaurant Gindi Thai, where the two dined and later were spotted hugging outside.
SHOW GIRL
Rihanna knows how to make an entrance! The singer took the Radio City Music Hall stage Friday night for Fashion Rocks, which airs Sept. 9, in a massive feathered ensemble that fell away to reveal a tiny sequined number. She also performed with quite the group: Joining Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Natasha Bedingfield, Ashanti and Miley Cyrus in singing "Just Stand Up" to benefit cancer charity.
GOLD STARS
Sexy singers Justin Timberlake and Beyoncé bring down the house during their performance of "Ain't Nothing Like the Real Thing" at Radio City Music Hall during Fashion Rocks Friday night in N.Y.C.
FAR REACH
David Beckham is focused on the field Friday, keeping his balance while stretching his legs during a training session in Barcelona, Spain. Beckham and his English team will face Andorra in a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2010.
FASHION FRIENDLY
A colorful trio of Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leighton Meester and Molly Sims gets a first look at New York Fashion Week Friday, attending the Julie Haus Spring/Summer 2009 runway show at Gary's Loft.
STREET SCENE
Expectant mom Ashlee Simpson-Wentz makes her shopping rounds Thursday in Beverly Hills, proudly showing off her growing belly. The singer recently debunked rumors that she was upset about gaining too much pregnancy weight. "Carrying a child is the most inspiring, emotional, amazing experience of my life," Simpson wrote on her blog. "My weight and my pant size are the absolute last thing I am concerned about."
HEIGHT OF FASHION
A svelte Renée Zellweger walks tall as she makes her way to a press event Friday at the Toronto Film Festival, where she's promoting Appaloosa. The Oscar winner costars with Viggo Mortensen and Ed Harris in the western, which Harris also co-wrote and directed.
GREEN WITH ENVY
Evan Rachel Wood glows in green as she arrives at the Venice International Film Festival to premiere her new movie The Wrestler.
PERFECT TEN
Celebrating a major milestone for his clothing line, Sean "Diddy" Combs rules the runway Thursday, hosting the Sean John 10-Year Anniversary runway show at Macy's Herald Square as Fashion Week gets underway in New York City.
SWEET ENDING
She has her cake – and will eat it too! Tori Spelling celebrates the success of her best-selling memoir sTORItelling with husband Dean McDermott, a group of friends and a cake Thursday at the blue on blue restaurant at the Avalon hotel in Beverly Hills. Spelling has said she plans to write a follow-up to her first book.