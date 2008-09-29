Star Tracks - Monday, September 29, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 16

ONE FOR THE BOYS

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

With a successful women's fragrance under her belt, a glam Jennifer Lopez keeps her momentum going Monday at a launch event for her new scent for the opposite sex, Deseo for Men, in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

BIG BALLERS

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Putting on their best game faces, Eva Longoria Parker cheers on pal Mario Lopez while husband Tony Parker assists Nicollette Sheridan during the launch party of the EA Sports videogame "NBA Live 09" at Longoria Parker's Beso restaurant in Hollywood on Friday.

3 of 16

STUDENT EXCHANGE

Credit: Fame Pictures

'High School' sweethearts Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens take their studies abroad Sunday, traveling to Sweden to promote the third installment of their hit musical, High School Musical 3: Senior Year. The flick hits theaters Oct. 24.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

SWEET SUPPORT

Credit: Axelle/Bauer Griffin

"I just feel really blessed," Ellen DeGeneres recently said about wife Portia de Rossi, who joined the comedienne Sunday in Bel Air, Calif., where she hosted a Yes! On Prop 2 event supporting the Prevention of Farm Animal Cruelty Act.

Advertisement

5 of 16

JUST A GHOUL

Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland

Teri Hatcher gets in the Halloween spirit early during a spooky trip to the A Nightmare Before Christmas-themed haunted mansion at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, the day before Desperate Housewives' season premiere.

6 of 16

DESIGN STAR

Credit: Larry Marano / Retna

A fashion-forward Rachel Bilson poses proudly after presenting her first clothing line, Edie Rose for DKNY Jeans, at a Macy's store in Aventura, Fla., on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

SINGING FAREWELL

Credit: George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Marc Anthony sings the last national anthem before the final regular-season Mets game played at Shea Stadium in Flushing, N.Y., on Sunday. The Mets lost their last game at the historic venue – which is closing its doors after 44 years and being replaced by a new stadium next door – to the Florida Marlins, 4-2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

MEXICAN HIDEAWAY

Credit: Enpacto/Flynet

Jennifer Aniston relaxes in Los Cabos, Mexico, while spending the afternoon on the beach Sunday.

Advertisement

9 of 16

WILD WEEKEND

Credit: James Devaney / Splash News Online

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri, 2, take to the streets of Manhattan on Saturday, accompanied by a non-native visitor: the toddler's stuffed giraffe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

PRECIOUS CARGO

Credit: Splash News Online

After hitting a Vanity Fair bash in Spain, Salma Hayek steps out Friday in with daughter Valentina (who turned 1 on Sept. 22) in Paris, where they reportedly strolled near the Plaza Athenee and the Luxembourg Garden.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

TAKE TWO

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Country crooner Taylor Swift hits New York on Friday to announce the relaunch of MySpace Music. The revamped site will allow users to stream more songs and create customizable playlists – as well as buy mp3's.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

CANADIAN SHAKIN'

Credit: Mavrix Photo

Continuing to tour in support of her country debut, Do You Know, a beaming Jessica Simpson takes the stage Thursday, performing at Caesars Windsor in Ontario, Canada.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

MIDTOWN MADNESS

Credit: AAR/Fame Pictures

Smells like a Macy's Day parade! David and Victoria Beckham cause a fan frenzy during a glamorous appearance at the New York City department store to launch their new fragrance, Beckham Signature, on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

SINGLED OUT

Credit: Zodiac / Splash News Online

After hitting a pumpkin patch during a visit to Disneyland with girlfriend Samantha Ronson, Lindsay Lohan makes a solo appearance in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

ET TU, BRÜNO?

Credit: Alessandro Garofalo/ Reuters/Landov

And you thought PETA wrote the book on crashing fashion shows? Sacha Baron Cohen, likely channeling his über-fabulous fashionista character Brüno, makes an uninvited appearance on the catwalk Friday during the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada spring/summer 2009 runway show as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

MAN ON A MISSION

Credit: Dicko / Splash News Online

It's been a busy month for new dad Matt Damon, who makes a spiffy showing in New York City on Friday. The actor was in Toronto earlier in the month for a charity gala and recently returned from a goodwill trip to Haiti.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff