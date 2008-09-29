Star Tracks - Monday, September 29, 2008
ONE FOR THE BOYS
With a successful women's fragrance under her belt, a glam Jennifer Lopez keeps her momentum going Monday at a launch event for her new scent for the opposite sex, Deseo for Men, in New York City.
BIG BALLERS
Putting on their best game faces, Eva Longoria Parker cheers on pal Mario Lopez while husband Tony Parker assists Nicollette Sheridan during the launch party of the EA Sports videogame "NBA Live 09" at Longoria Parker's Beso restaurant in Hollywood on Friday.
STUDENT EXCHANGE
'High School' sweethearts Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens take their studies abroad Sunday, traveling to Sweden to promote the third installment of their hit musical, High School Musical 3: Senior Year. The flick hits theaters Oct. 24.
SWEET SUPPORT
"I just feel really blessed," Ellen DeGeneres recently said about wife Portia de Rossi, who joined the comedienne Sunday in Bel Air, Calif., where she hosted a Yes! On Prop 2 event supporting the Prevention of Farm Animal Cruelty Act.
JUST A GHOUL
Teri Hatcher gets in the Halloween spirit early during a spooky trip to the A Nightmare Before Christmas-themed haunted mansion at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday, the day before Desperate Housewives' season premiere.
DESIGN STAR
A fashion-forward Rachel Bilson poses proudly after presenting her first clothing line, Edie Rose for DKNY Jeans, at a Macy's store in Aventura, Fla., on Sunday.
SINGING FAREWELL
Marc Anthony sings the last national anthem before the final regular-season Mets game played at Shea Stadium in Flushing, N.Y., on Sunday. The Mets lost their last game at the historic venue – which is closing its doors after 44 years and being replaced by a new stadium next door – to the Florida Marlins, 4-2.
MEXICAN HIDEAWAY
Jennifer Aniston relaxes in Los Cabos, Mexico, while spending the afternoon on the beach Sunday.
WILD WEEKEND
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri, 2, take to the streets of Manhattan on Saturday, accompanied by a non-native visitor: the toddler's stuffed giraffe.
PRECIOUS CARGO
After hitting a Vanity Fair bash in Spain, Salma Hayek steps out Friday in with daughter Valentina (who turned 1 on Sept. 22) in Paris, where they reportedly strolled near the Plaza Athenee and the Luxembourg Garden.
TAKE TWO
Country crooner Taylor Swift hits New York on Friday to announce the relaunch of MySpace Music. The revamped site will allow users to stream more songs and create customizable playlists – as well as buy mp3's.
CANADIAN SHAKIN'
Continuing to tour in support of her country debut, Do You Know, a beaming Jessica Simpson takes the stage Thursday, performing at Caesars Windsor in Ontario, Canada.
MIDTOWN MADNESS
Smells like a Macy's Day parade! David and Victoria Beckham cause a fan frenzy during a glamorous appearance at the New York City department store to launch their new fragrance, Beckham Signature, on Friday.
SINGLED OUT
After hitting a pumpkin patch during a visit to Disneyland with girlfriend Samantha Ronson, Lindsay Lohan makes a solo appearance in Beverly Hills on Friday.
ET TU, BRÜNO?
And you thought PETA wrote the book on crashing fashion shows? Sacha Baron Cohen, likely channeling his über-fabulous fashionista character Brüno, makes an uninvited appearance on the catwalk Friday during the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada spring/summer 2009 runway show as part of Milan Fashion Week.
MAN ON A MISSION
It's been a busy month for new dad Matt Damon, who makes a spiffy showing in New York City on Friday. The actor was in Toronto earlier in the month for a charity gala and recently returned from a goodwill trip to Haiti.