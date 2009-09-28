Star Tracks: Monday, September 28, 2009

A SARI STATE

Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters/Landov

Julia Roberts steps out in a colorful wrap on Saturday while on location in Haryana, India, for the filming of her new movie Eat, Pray, Love. The flick has taken the star to a number of far-flung locations, including New York City and Rome.

CHANGE IT UP

Credit: Flynet

Jessica Alba leaves her blonde locks behind and steps out with a new red do while out in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

WINNING 'FORMULA'

Credit: Dita Alangkara/AP

Ready, set, sexy! A glam Beyoncé takes a tour of the McLaren Formula One team garage on Saturday, a day before the Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore. Later that evening, the singer ditched her racing gear to perform at the Asian nation's F1 Rocks concert.

HOLY MOMENT

Credit: Splash News Online

That's a keeper! Rihanna stops to strike a pose with none other than a friar while attending a friend's wedding in Venice, Italy, on Sunday.

GAME TIME

Credit: Paul Sancya/AP

Are you ready for some football? Tom Cruise is as he gets ready to watch the Washington Redskins take on the hometown Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. The superstar must have brought luck to the Motor City: The Lions broke their 19-game losing streak

and defeated the Redskins 19-14.

6 of 14

COOKIE MONSTERS

Credit: Volker Dornberger/DPA/Zuma

Check out Adrian Grenier's German Entourage! The HBO star gets a sweet welcome during a press event in Munich on Monday. The actor's hit show will air on the German broadcasting station FOX this fall.

MODEL MOM-TO-BE

Credit: Ian Nolan/Splash News Online

Exercising her maternal instincts, an expectant Gisele Bündchen takes a stroll with husband Tom Brady's son, John Edward, and (off camera) her dog Vida in her new hometown of Boston on Saturday.

TWO OF A KIND

Credit: Jen Lowery/Startraks

Pals (and fellow hotties!) Vanessa Hudgens and Hayden Panettiere united at the Neutrogena Fresh Faces of Music Benefiting VH1 Save the Music event on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles.

RAISE THE ROOF

Credit: Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Former Hills costars Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth hit the roof of the Thompson Hotel in Beverly Hills Thursday night for a preview of Alice + Olivia's fall collection. While Bosworth returns to the MTV hit in Tuesday night's season premiere, the episode will be the first without Conrad, who left the show last season.

STREET SCENE

Credit: Lisa Mauceri/INF

Funnyman Will Ferrell hits the streets with costar Mark Wahlberg to film a scene for their upcoming flick, The Other Guys in New York City on Friday. The action-comedy, about Big Apple police officers, also stars Eva Mendes.

WEDDING BELLE

Credit: INF

Bride-to-be Khloe Kardashian, whose nuptials to Lakers star Lamar Odom are taking place on Sunday, leaves a salon in Los Angeles on Friday, coyly hiding her engagement ring behind her back.

STYLE EYES

Credit: Venturelli/WireImage

Viva Miss Jackson! Janet Jackson gets glam at Milan Fashion Week on Friday, donning a chic all-black ensemble while watching the Versace spring/summer 2010 runway show in Italy.

FLOWER GIRL

Credit: Graham Denholm/Getty

Following a chaotic walk down the runway in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday, Pamela Anderson (who flashed the crowd when her cover-up slipped) receives a beautiful bouquet as roller skate-wearing designer Richie Rich stays grounded nearby. The two hit the catwalk to celebrate Rich's "A Muse" collection during Air New Zealand Fashion Week.

SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS

Credit: Flynet

Who needs a supermodel spritz? Supermodels Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigova and Claudia Schiffer get their hands on a few colorful fragrances Friday while at an event for Dolce amp Gabbana Perfumes during Milan Fashion Week.

