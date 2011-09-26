Star Tracks: Monday, September 26, 2011

Jolie and her clan visit the Stefani-Rossdales in North London on Monday. Plus: Scarlett Johansson, Selena Gomez, Justin Timberlake and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

VISITING HOURS

Now that's one all-star playdate! Angelina Jolie and her brood – Shiloh, 5, Zahara, 6, Knox and Vivienne, 3 – pay a friendly visit to Gwen Stefani and her gang (including son Kingston, 5), in north London on Monday.

SCOPE IT OUT

Hello, anybody out there? Justin Timberlake scans the crowd Saturday during an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, where he introduced Lady Gaga on night two of the inaugural event.

LIPSTICK SERVICE

Brand ambassador Scarlett Johansson goes bold with red-hot lips and a flirty lace cocktail dress while attending Dolce amp Gabbana's spring/summer 2012 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

ANIMAL ATTRACTION

After a movie night with beau Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez monkeys around while heading to the Los Angeles Zoo with family on Saturday.

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Real Housewives of New York's Kelly Bensimon, who was not asked back for season 5 of the reality show, takes a city stroll with daughter Thaddeus and Lab mix Chief Saturday in N.Y.C.

THE CAT'S MEOW

Move over, Batman! A slim and sexy Anne Hathaway flaunts her curves in a black leather catsuit Sunday on the Los Angeles set of Dark Knight Rises.

PATRIOTIC POUT

Lindsay Lohan shows love for her home country Sunday during a photo shoot as the new face for German designer Philipp Plein's fashion line in Lake Como, Italy.

WELL SUITED

Pippa Middleton takes a familiar face – her date to the royal wedding, Alex Loudon – to the nuptials of close friends Thomas Sutton and Harriet Colthurst in the town of Wilton in Wiltshire, England, on Saturday.

RED HOT

Pippa's sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, whose own wedding was planned with the help of The Queen, shows off her own fashionable wedding attire with another guest at the ceremony of Sutton.

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE

Britney Spears strikes a powerful pose during a sexy set on a tour stop in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday. The singer is also expected in St. Petersburg and Kiev, Ukraine, as part of her European tour.

MATCH POINT

Gisele Bündchen takes her son Benjamin, 1 ½, out to see the sights during a late-summer stroll along the water in Boston on Saturday.

HANDS FULL

Baby-lifting pro and I Don't Know How She Does It star Sarah Jessica Parker holds tight to 2-year-old Tabitha during a Friday walk in New York City.

FAMILY REUNION

Charlie Sheen (right) joins his father Martin Sheen and brothers Emilio and Ramon Estevez on Friday at AARP's Movies For Grownups Film Festival in Los Angeles for the premiere of The Way, a film written and directed by Martin and Emilio. "It's the best work Dad's done since Apocalypse [Now] or Badlands," Charlie said.

BLUE 'STEEL'

Hugh Jackman flashes a wave and swoon-worthy smile Friday at LAX during the Virgin America unveiling of a new plane for his film Real Steel.

THAT'S FIERCE

Work it! Spanish heartthrob Antonio Banderas strikes a sassy pose before presenting a preview of his upcoming animated 3-D flick, Puss in Boots, during the San Sebastién Film Festival in Spain on Friday.

HONORABLE MENTION

Demi Moore minds her table manners alongside fellow glamour girl Lea Michele – who was recognized for her work with PETA – during Variety's third annual Power of Women event Friday in Beverly Hills.

FAMOUS FOOTWEAR

Nothing will slow her down! After breaking her foot during a day off, an upbeat Halle Berry walks with caution – and a handy set of crutches! – while returning to Spain on Friday.a

READY ON THE SET

Robert Downey Jr., who is expecting a baby early next year, flashes his signature smile while on the set of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Friday in London. a

FIRST CLASS FABULOUS

Pan Am star Christina Ricci stays stylish with a studded handbag and shades for her Friday appearance on Good Morning America in New York City.

By People Staff