Star Tracks - Monday, September 26, 2005
SHOW OF AFFECTION
Paris Hilton gets handy with fiancé Paris Latsis outside West Hollywood hot spot Koi on Thursday. When Hilton was spotted being squired around Miami recently by her record producer, Scott Storch, rumors flew that she and Latsis were over – but the heiress has insisted the wedding is still a go.
CHEEKY MONKEY
Later, Paris Hilton gets herself another new best friend while at Beacher's Madhouse, a weekly comedy-variety show, at the Hard Rock Hotel amp Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday. The socialite and her sister Nicky were also spotted at the opening of trendy eatery Tao with Wilmer Valderrama, Chelsea Clinton and Adrien Brody.
FEELING 'LUCKY'
At Friday's New York City premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck, Patricia Clarkson makes a minor adjustment to costar George Clooney as castmate Frank Langella looks on. Clooney also directed the film, and Clarkson says, "He had this incredibly light touch, but he is very serious and very specific as a director."
SHOP TALK
Clotheshounds Josh Hartnett and Scarlett Johansson stroll around downtown New York City on Friday after shopping at Marc Jacobs and lunching with friends at the hip Cuban eatery Cafe Habana.
HELPING HANDS
Rebecca Romijn and fiancé Jerry O'Connell follow directions while loading supplies at the Van Nuys Airport on Saturday. The goods, which include food, tools and rebuilding supplies, will go to victims of Hurricane Katrina as part of Relief Spark, a Los Angeles-based collection drive led by actress Patricia Arquette and how-to pro Barbara K.
WITH THE BAND
A headband-wearing Alicia Keys brightens up MTV's Total Request Live in New York City on Thursday. The singer, whose Unplugged CD and DVD are due Oct. 11, is also set to make her acting debut in the action-comedy Smokin' Aces (she'll play an assassin).
PARTY GIRL
Lindsay Lohan arrives at the Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow on Wednesday for a party for pal Nicole Richie's 24th birthday that day. But that wasn't Richie's only celebration ...
BOOSTER SEAT
Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein may not have the weight of the world on his shoulders, but he can certainly handle his fiancée, Nicole Richie. The couple, in front Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle, visited the theme park on Thursday to celebrate Richie's birthday the previous day.
TAKING A STAND
Jon Bon Jovi steps up to the mic on Friday for his band's Today show concert. The boys from Jersey – who have a new album, Have a Nice Day – sang three songs for the New York City crowd.
DREAD-ED PIRATE
Johnny Depp goes Jack Sparrow for the 2006 Disney Studios Showcase on Thursday at Hollywood's Kodak Theater, where he officially announced the upcoming release of the Pirates of the Caribbean sequels.
BALANCING ACT
Sheryl Crow teeters on tippy-toes to sign an autographs Thursday outside the Late Show with David Letterman studios, where she performed her new single, "Good Is Good." The rocker, who became engaged to beau Lance Armstrong last month, has a new album, Wildflower, due Sept 27.
DOIN' IT RIGHT
LL Cool J shows off his newly acquired bling at the second annual Hip-Hop Honors – where the new generation of performers played covers by the old-school favorites – in New York on Thursday. Rapper Nelly's tribute to LL? A rendition of the song "Bad Girl" while wearing a white Kangol hat – and flashing of his rock-hard abs. (The show airs tonight on VH1.)