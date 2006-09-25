Star Tracks - Monday, September 25, 2006
TV ON THE RADIO
Oprah Winfrey is practically dancing in the street as she and best friend Gayle King leave NBC Studios in New York City on Monday. And Winfrey has every reason to celebrate: The media mogul just expanded her Harpo empire to include her own radio channel called Oprah amp Friends on XM Satellite Radio.
A DOG'S LIFE
Jennifer Aniston takes her dog-walking duties seriously Sunday, keeping a short leash on her frisky new pup while faithful canine companion Norman and one of pal Courteney Cox's Cavalier King Charles spaniels get free reign in Malibu.
SISTER ACT
Jessica and Ashlee Simpson make the rounds – separately – over the weekend in London. Ashlee (left) gets dialed into the theater world Saturday in preparation for her West End debut as vixen Roxie Hart in Chicago. And Jessica – who's in town to cheer her sister on at Monday's opening night – attends a London Fashion Week party on Friday.
HIGH FLIER
And she's off – again: Chic traveler Jessica Simpson arrives at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday for a flight to London.
THE BENCHWARMERS
Tom Cruise and fiancée Katie Holmes take time out for a romantic huddle at son Connor's Saturday football game in Pasadena while the rest of the family (left, daughter Isabella, 13, and mom Mary Lee, behind Cruise) keep score.
SPECIAL AGENT
With matching messenger bags, Hilary Swank and longtime agent John Campisi stay in step during an outing in the Pacific Palisades on Saturday. The pair, who have grown close since Swank's split from Chad Lowe in January, were spotted on a romantic Roman vacation late this summer.
FRAU HILTON
Paris Hilton gets in touch with her inner Bavarian barmaid Monday in Munich as she serves up a little celebrity advertising power: The heiress is in Germany to promote the sparkling wine Rich Prosecco – and matched her glittery take on the dirndl (the traditional German dress) with the wine's gold can.
CARTOON CHARACTER
Donny Osmond channels his inner brute Sunday as he takes over the role of buffoonish villain Gaston in Broadway's Beauty and the Beast, which he will play through November.
TWICE AS NICE
Debra Messing is still feeling festive in a bright frock – one she wore a year ago upon her return from Cabo San Lucas (inset) – as she and husband Daniel Zelman touch down at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday after vacationing south of the border.
DREAM GIRL
Beyoncé looks positively dreamy as she arrives in Paris on Friday. The singer-actress, who's in town promoting B'Day, also made an appearance on a French reality-TV show called Star Academy.
A SPOONFUL OF SUGAR
Janet Jackson let's boyfriend Jermaine Dupri eat cake – and lots of it – at a Hennessy Paradis-sponsored birthday bash at music producer Quincy Jones's Bel Air, Calif., home on Thursday. "We've been working a lot so we're looking forward to having fun," Jackson told PEOPLE at the party.
HOLLYWOOD TRIFECTA
Nip/Tuck's newest cast member Sanaa Lathan (who was also celebrating a birthday) joins Meagan Good and Gabrielle Union for three times the good cheer at Dupri's birthday bash.
THE FLIP SIDE
Bono takes an opposing view from his U2 bandmates Larry Mullen Jr. (left) and The Edge as the rockers sit down to a really good read – their autobiography U2 by U2 – at a London bookstore on Friday.
A 'DARK' OUTLOOK
Nicole Kidman wears a serious look to match her all-business attire on the London set of her fantasy film, His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass, on Thursday.
LAST SCOOP!
Reese Witherspoon may be dressed for fall, but the actress is still getting the scoop on summer as she goes on an ice cream run Thursday in Brentwood, Calif.
CASUAL READ
A preppy Meg Ryan hits the books – sort of – as she stocks up on reading material at a Brentwood, Calif., newsstand on Friday.