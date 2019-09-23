Bella Hadid Has All Eyes on Milan Fashion Week, Plus Gisele Bündchen, Mandy Moore & More

Eyes on the Prize
Bella Hadid enjoys a moment backstage at the Missoni show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday.
Seeing Double
Geena Davis (who played Barbara Maitland in the 1988 film Beetlejuice) and Kerry Butler (who plays Barbara Maitland in the Broadway show) pose backstage at the Broadway musical at The Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on Saturday.
Brooklyn to Beverly Hills
Costars Stephanie Beatriz and Terry Crews attend The Creative Coalition Presents The Television Humanitarian Awards Luncheon Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
Cooking Up a Good Time
Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski attends a signing event for his book Antoni in the Kitchen at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Speaking Up
Gisele Bündchen joins friends at the Climate Strike in New York City on Friday.
Fashionable Ladies
Ginnifer Goodwin, Linda Cardellini, Joey King and Mandy Moore link up at the Glamour x Tory Burch Women to Watch Lunch in Beverly Hills on Friday.
Bello!
Elizabeth Olsen and Shailene Woodley step into the sunlight at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday.
Best Friends
Swaggy Wolfdog and Camila Cabello bond at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
All Smiles
Yalitza Aparicio holds flowers and a stuffed animal after the Gender Equity Forum, which was organized by Tec de Monterrey, in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday.
On the Mend
As she continues to recover from the illness that kept her off the air part of this week, Kelly Ripa goes for a walk with husband Mark Consuelos in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Here to Slay
Jennifer Lopez wears an updated version of her iconic Grammys dress to close out the Versace runway show on Friday during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
Green Machine
Also at the Versace show on Friday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
Run Away
A low-key Ryan Reynolds makes his way through New York City on Friday.
Here I AM
Cedric the Entertainer visits BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Friday in N.Y.C.
Denim Darling
Sofia Richie attends the “A Ride Through the Ages”: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset in L.A. on Thursday.
Denim Darlings
Maria Menounos and Bachelor in Paradise‘s Hannah Godwin show their denim at a dinner to celebrate the launch of Kensie’s “#Make Pretty Powerful” campaign featuring Godwin at Stella 34 Trattoria inside Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Grateful Guy
Liam Payne Celebrates his HUGO x Liam Payne collection at Bloomingdale’s Studio 59 in New York City on Thursday.
Launching Pad
Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee hit the yellow carpet at the Cincoro Tequila launch at CATCH Steak in N.Y.C. on Wednesday night.
You BET
Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, star of BET+’s new First Wives Club, attend the BET+ launch party at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Thursday night.
Too Cool for School
Zendaya teams up with Yoobi to donate school supplies to 450 students at her hometown elementary school in Oakland, California, on Thursday.
Grandma's Group
Chrissy Teigen, son Miles and mom Vilailuck Teigen get together on Thursday night at the Impossible Foods “Grandma’s House” retail launch party at Westfield Century City.
Magic Moment
Renée Zellweger and Sam Smith go face-to-face on Thursday night at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Judy.
Double Date
Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld join Jessie James and Eric Decker at the Samsung Gives Annual Charity Gala at The Manhattan Center in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Emmys Weekend Begins
Elizabeth Banks and Laura Dern celebrate on Thursday night at the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood.
Helping Hands
Chris Noth, Rafi Anteby and Jamie Foxx party on at The Domino Effect Pre-Awards Dinner Benefiting Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in the Bahamas at Alice’s Inside 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday night.
Birthday Bliss
Danielle Jonas joins husband Kevin in Chicago on Wednesday night to celebrate her 33rd birthday with family and friends in the private sky box at TAO Chicago.
Moving On
Jessica Alba is barely recognizable in Los Angeles on Thursday while shooting scenes for her series L.A.’s Finest.
Texas Toast
Laura Bush, designer Prabal Gurung and Barbara Bush pose for a photo during the Miron Crosby x Prabal Gurung Collection launch celebration at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas.
Black & White
Director Benedict Andrews and Kristen Stewart make their way to the Seberg photo call during the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Friday.
Maren's Moment
Maren Morris performs her latest on Thursday during a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.
Guess Who?
Jennifer Lopez goes almost incognito in her huge hat on Thursday while out in Milan, Italy.
Running Wild
On Friday, Irina Shayk hits the runway at the Etro show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
Heat Wave
Taraji P. Henson cuts a flawless figure in her red dress while arriving to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Diaper Duty
Former Chicago Cubs catcher and DWTS runner-up David Ross lends a hand at a diaper donation event hosted by Walgreens and Huggies at Cradles to Crayons in Chicago on Wednesday.
Perfect Pair
Kerry Washington and Gwyneth Paltrow share smiles on Thursday while hosting a live episode of the goop podcast with Banana Republic at Spring Place in Beverly Hills.
Dance Along
Birthday boy Jimmy Fallon keeps the beat on Thursday while out in New York City.
Shine On
Brie Larson sparkles on Thursday, wearing Tiffany & Co. diamonds at the launch of the brand’s upcoming exhibition at Fosun Foundation Shanghai.
No Sweat
A casual Kristen Stewart arrives at the Maria Cristina Hotel during the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Thursday.
Lacy Lady
Irina Shayk dons a peekaboo dress on Thursday for the Bottega Veneta fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
Musical Moment
Antonio Banderas and his castmates rehearse a number from A Chorus Line ahead of a performance in Malaga, Spain, on Thursday.
Going Global
George Clooney takes pause on Thursday while speaking at a press conference in London about the ongoing crisis in South Sudan.
Friends Forever
Reunited and it feels so good! Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul hug it out on Wednesday night at the America’s Got Talent season 14 finale red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Kid Friendly
Kate Middleton gets to know a little girl at the Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre in London on Thursday.
Fan-demonium
Brad Pitt is the center of attention on Wednesday at a special screening of his new film Ad Astra in L.A.
Model March
Joan Smalls, Doutzen Kroes, Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber lead the charge on Thursday during the Max Mara runway show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy.
Quite a Cake
Adam Smith and Ricky Martin present Billy Porter with his birthday cake at his Marvelous 50th Birthday Party hosted by Ketel One Family Made Vodka in L.A. on Wednesday night.