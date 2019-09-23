Bella Hadid Has All Eyes on Milan Fashion Week, Plus Gisele Bündchen, Mandy Moore & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi, Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
September 23, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 85

Eyes on the Prize

Shutterstock

Bella Hadid enjoys a moment backstage at the Missoni show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 85

Seeing Double

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Geena Davis (who played Barbara Maitland in the 1988 film Beetlejuice) and Kerry Butler (who plays Barbara Maitland in the Broadway show) pose backstage at the Broadway musical at The Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on Saturday.

3 of 85

Brooklyn to Beverly Hills

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Costars Stephanie Beatriz and Terry Crews attend The Creative Coalition Presents The Television Humanitarian Awards Luncheon Gala in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 85

Cooking Up a Good Time

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski attends a signing event for his book Antoni in the Kitchen at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement

5 of 85

Speaking Up

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bündchen joins friends at the Climate Strike in New York City on Friday. 

6 of 85

Fashionable Ladies

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin, Linda Cardellini, Joey King and Mandy Moore link up at the Glamour x Tory Burch Women to Watch Lunch in Beverly Hills on Friday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 85

Bello! 

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen and Shailene Woodley step into the sunlight at the Salvatore Ferragamo show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 85

Best Friends

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Swaggy Wolfdog and Camila Cabello bond at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday. 

Advertisement

9 of 85

All Smiles

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Yalitza Aparicio holds flowers and a stuffed animal after the Gender Equity Forum, which was organized by Tec de Monterrey, in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 85

On the Mend

Felipe Ramales/Splash

As she continues to recover from the illness that kept her off the air part of this week, Kelly Ripa goes for a walk with husband Mark Consuelos in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 85

Here to Slay

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Jennifer Lopez wears an updated version of her iconic Grammys dress to close out the Versace runway show on Friday during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 85

Green Machine

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Also at the Versace show on Friday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 85

Run Away

Elder Ordonez/Splash

A low-key Ryan Reynolds makes his way through New York City on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 85

Here I AM

John Lamparski/Getty

Cedric the Entertainer visits BuzzFeed’s AM to DM on Friday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 85

Denim Darling

Erik Voake/Getty

Sofia Richie attends the “A Ride Through the Ages”: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 85

Denim Darlings

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Kensie

Maria Menounos and Bachelor in Paradise‘s Hannah Godwin show their denim at a dinner to celebrate the launch of Kensie’s “#Make Pretty Powerful” campaign featuring Godwin at Stella 34 Trattoria inside Macy’s Herald Square in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 85

Grateful Guy

BFA

Liam Payne Celebrates his HUGO x Liam Payne collection at Bloomingdale’s Studio 59 in New York City on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 85

Launching Pad

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee hit the yellow carpet at the Cincoro Tequila launch at CATCH Steak in N.Y.C. on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 85

You BET

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, star of BET+’s new First Wives Club, attend the BET+ launch party at NeueHouse Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 85

Too Cool for School

Kimberly White/Getty

Zendaya teams up with Yoobi to donate school supplies to 450 students at her hometown elementary school in Oakland, California, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 85

Grandma's Group

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty

Chrissy Teigen, son Miles and mom Vilailuck Teigen get together on Thursday night at the Impossible Foods “Grandma’s House” retail launch party at Westfield Century City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 85

Magic Moment

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Renée Zellweger and Sam Smith go face-to-face on Thursday night at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Judy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 85

Double Date

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld join Jessie James and Eric Decker at the Samsung Gives Annual Charity Gala at The Manhattan Center in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 85

Emmys Weekend Begins

Charley Gallay/Getty

Elizabeth Banks and Laura Dern celebrate on Thursday night at the Audi pre-Emmy celebration at Sunset Tower in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 85

Helping Hands

Araya Diaz/Getty

Chris Noth, Rafi Anteby and Jamie Foxx party on at The Domino Effect Pre-Awards Dinner Benefiting Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in the Bahamas at Alice’s Inside 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Thursday night. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 85

Birthday Bliss

Danielle Jonas joins husband Kevin in Chicago on Wednesday night to celebrate her 33rd birthday with family and friends in the private sky box at TAO Chicago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 85

Moving On

BG010/Bauer-Griffin/GC

Jessica Alba is barely recognizable in Los Angeles on Thursday while shooting scenes for her series L.A.’s Finest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 85

Texas Toast

Cooper Neill/Getty

Laura Bush, designer Prabal Gurung and Barbara Bush pose for a photo during the Miron Crosby x Prabal Gurung Collection launch celebration at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 85

Black & White

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImag

Director Benedict Andrews and Kristen Stewart make their way to the Seberg photo call during the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 85

Maren's Moment

Maren Morris performs her latest on Thursday during a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 85

Guess Who?

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez goes almost incognito in her huge hat on Thursday while out in Milan, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 85

Running Wild

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

On Friday, Irina Shayk hits the runway at the Etro show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 85

Heat Wave

Gotham/GC Images

Taraji P. Henson cuts a flawless figure in her red dress while arriving to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 85

Diaper Duty

Former Chicago Cubs catcher and DWTS runner-up David Ross lends a hand at a diaper donation event hosted by Walgreens and Huggies at Cradles to Crayons in Chicago on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 85

Perfect Pair

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kerry Washington and Gwyneth Paltrow share smiles on Thursday while hosting a live episode of the goop podcast with Banana Republic at Spring Place in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 85

Dance Along

Robert O'Neill/Splash

Birthday boy Jimmy Fallon keeps the beat on Thursday while out in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 85

Shine On

Brie Larson sparkles on Thursday, wearing Tiffany & Co. diamonds at the launch of the brand’s upcoming exhibition at Fosun Foundation Shanghai.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 85

No Sweat

Carlos Alvarez/GC

A casual Kristen Stewart arrives at the Maria Cristina Hotel during the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 85

Lacy Lady

Gigi Iorio/Splash

Irina Shayk dons a peekaboo dress on Thursday for the Bottega Veneta fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 85

Musical Moment

Gtres/Splash

Antonio Banderas and his castmates rehearse a number from A Chorus Line ahead of a performance in Malaga, Spain, on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 85

Going Global

Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock

George Clooney takes pause on Thursday while speaking at a press conference in London about the ongoing crisis in South Sudan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 85

Friends Forever

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Reunited and it feels so good! Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul hug it out on Wednesday night at the America’s Got Talent season 14 finale red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 85

Kid Friendly

Shutterstock

Kate Middleton gets to know a little girl at the Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre in London on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 85

Fan-demonium

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt is the center of attention on Wednesday at a special screening of his new film Ad Astra in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 85

Model March

WWD/Shutterstock

Joan Smalls, Doutzen Kroes, Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber lead the charge on Thursday during the Max Mara runway show at Milan Fashion Week in Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 85

Quite a Cake

Michael Kovac/Getty

Adam Smith and Ricky Martin present Billy Porter with his birthday cake at his Marvelous 50th Birthday Party hosted by Ketel One Family Made Vodka in L.A. on Wednesday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 85