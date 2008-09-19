Star Tracks - Monday, September 22, 2008
GOING GREEK
In a sweeping ball gown, Jennifer Lopez embraces her inner Greek goddess during a photo shoot Sunday in Athens, Greece. Husband Marc Anthony (right) and manager Benny Medina were also on hand to help the actress-singer navigate her way through the famed Acropolis ruins.
TEAM SPIRIT
Jessica Simpson – who's been doing plenty of show-and-tell when it comes to her feelings for boyfriend Tony Romo – proudly wears his NFL jersey number as she departs from LAX on Sunday. Romo's team played the Green Bay Packers later that night.
BAND OF BROTHERS
Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas cause a multi-car pileup – and some major fandemonium – as they continue filming scenes for Jonas Brothers 3-D Concert Movie Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.
THEIR PLAY-BY-PLAY
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman make a happy exit from London's Wyndhams Theatre after catching a Saturday performance of Kenneth Branagh in Ivanov.
ON PACE
It's been a whirlwind month! After completing her first-ever triathlon and throwing a surprise 40th birthday bash for husband Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez takes it easy during a stroll Saturday with her main man in Portofino, Italy.
Awaiting TV's Biggest Night
America Ferrera (left) and Ellen Pompeo are among the guests at a benefit in L.A. for the Motion Picture amp Television Fund, part of the weekend's pre-Emmy celebrations.
Smiths Show School Spirit
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith – who tells PEOPLE she's the stricter parent – watch son Trey play football at his school during this Friday game.
QUICK-CHANGE ARTIST
Not content with just one look for the day, Rihanna switches up her outfit Friday while shopping (left) and leaving her hotel in Paris.
YOU'VE GOT MALE
Chace Crawford plays postman Thursday on the New York City set of Gossip Girl. Perhaps he's sending a love note out to Vanessa?
BAGGING IT
Taking a much-needed break from practicing for Dancing with the Stars, Kim Kardashian hits a West Hollywood HampM for a shopping spree on Friday. "My brain cannot soak in any more," she recently blogged about learning routines for the show, which premieres Sept. 22.
PAPER TRAIL
With a grip on her script, Hilary Duff – who is currently filming the comedy Stay Cool – heads to Thursday to a Beverly Hills apartment complex.
WINDOW DRESSING
Paris Hilton gets in the picture during the European launch of her fashion line Friday, posing playfully with items in a Milan, Italy, store window.
RING BEARER
Newly engaged Jennifer Hudson greets her public Friday after leaving the Newseum in Washington, D.C., where the singer performed her new single "Spotlight" live on Good Morning America. The Oscar winner's upcoming self-titled album is out Sept. 30.
SIGHT SEEING
Drew Barrymore – who's been busy shooting her directorial debut, the roller derby movie Whip It! – takes a casual stroll with a friend Friday in New York City's West Village neighborhood.