Anthony Anderson & Sterling K. Brown Arrive at the 2020 Emmys, Plus Kelly Ripa, Zoë Saldana and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to  

By People Staff
Updated September 21, 2020 11:02 AM

1 of 103

A-List Arrivals

Image Group LA/ABC via Getty

Anthony Anderson and Sterling K. Brown pose at the 72nd Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, on Sunday.

2 of 103

City Stroll

The Image Direct

Kelly Ripa takes her dog Chewy out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

3 of 103

Family Day

BACKGRID

Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego Saldana hit the beach in Malibu on Sunday to enjoy the sun and surf.

4 of 103

On Set

CrownMedia/MEGA

Justin Bieber is seen filming at a fire department in L.A. on Friday.

5 of 103

Chit Chat

McLees/Hewitt/SplashNews.com

Liam Payne takes a call while out in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on Saturday.

6 of 103

Premiere Pose

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

Joe Alwyn arrives at the Rifkin's Festival premiere during the 68th San Sebastian Film Festival on Friday in San Sebastian, Spain.

7 of 103

Park Pals

BACKGRID

Kaley Cuoco heads out in N.Y.C. on Saturday with her dog Dumpy in a stroller, as they make their way to Hudson River Park.

8 of 103

Resident Surfer

Matt Agudo/SplashNews.com

Colin Jost went surfing near Montauk in the Hamptons.

9 of 103

Out and About

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hilary Duff dressed casual and with a face mask in Los Angeles.

10 of 103

Chic and Safe

Mega Agency

Anne Hathaway was spotted out in a casual outfit and a lipstick lips mask in New York City.

11 of 103

Star Support

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Vic Mensa attended the Year of the Youth Peace Walk & Give Back event at Overton Elementary School in Chicago.

12 of 103

Shady Lady

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrosio was spotted having some fun under the sun at a beach in Los Angeles.

13 of 103

Girl on Fire

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Alicia Keys performed for the American Express UNSTAGED livestream event broadcast in New Jersey after the release of her new album Alicia.

14 of 103

Empire State of Mind

Robert Kamau/GC Images

JAY-Z was spotted in a monochrome outfit in New York City.

15 of 103

Mask Up

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hugh Jackman was seen out and about in New York City, repping his coffee company on his shirt.

16 of 103

Retail Therapy

TheImageDirect.com

Elle Fanning enjoyed a shopping run with her mom in Los Angeles.

17 of 103

Dine Out

SplashNews.com

Rita Ora was in London at the opening of Vas J Morgan's  new restaurant The Broadway Muswell Hill.

18 of 103

Street Cruiser

Backgrid

Patrick Schwarzenegger rides his new bike (a gift from dad Arnold) through Santa Monica, California on Friday.

19 of 103

Partner in Crime

Splash News Online

Emily Ratajkowski steps out with dog Colombo on Friday in N.Y.C.

20 of 103

Surfs Up

The Image Direct

Adam Brody catches a few waves on Friday in Malibu.

21 of 103

In the Bag

MEGA

Anne Hathaway steps out in a black ensemble for a stroll in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

22 of 103

Hats Off to You

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Billy Porter looks stunning (of course) at the Christian Siriano fashion show, held at the designer's home in Westport, Connecticut on Thursday. 

23 of 103

Showing Some Love

Rich Fury/Getty

Ian Somerhalder attends a drive-in screening of Kiss the Ground and takes the title very seriously in West Hollywood on Thursday.

24 of 103

Run Into the Weekend

BACKGRID

David Harbour goes for a jog in N.Y.C. on Thursday as he prepares for Stranger Things season 4. 

25 of 103

Mama to Be

SplashNews.com

Ashley Tisdale, who recently announced that she is pregnant, leaves a hair appointment in L.A. on Thursday. 

26 of 103

Totally Bananas

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner runs errands in L.A. on Thursday in a banana-print mask. 

27 of 103

Getting Into Character

Mike/SplashNews.com

Lily James films scenes for the BBC's The Pursuit of Love in Bath, England, on Friday. 

28 of 103

Beach Day

The Image Direct

Leighton Meester catches waves at the beach in Malibu on Thursday.

29 of 103

In-Store Style

GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen wearing a lavender mask, green pants and black boots at her shoe store in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

30 of 103

Puppy Partner

MEGA

Kaley Cuoco carries her dog while on a walk on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

31 of 103

Big Win

Backgrid

Prince Carl Phillip celebrates Ludwig Tjörnemo's Chef of the Year Award win on Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden.

32 of 103

Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon is in great spirits while on her jog through N.Y.C. on Thursday.

33 of 103

Beach Buddies

MEGA

Olivia Wilde and husband Jason Sudeikis have a fun day with friends at the beach on Wednesday in Malibu.

34 of 103

Movie Night

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Demi Lovato supports friend Paris Hilton during night two of the friends and family screening of This Is Paris on Tuesday in L.A.

35 of 103

Model Behavior

BACKGRID

Mary J. Blige is seen filming in N.Y.C. on Wednesday in head to toe MCM.