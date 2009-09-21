Star Tracks: Monday, September 21, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

PRETTY IN PINK

Credit: Flynet

Back from Down Under, little Suri Cruise, 3 – sporting a painted pout! – holds tight to mom Katie Holmes as the two stroll through Boston on Sunday.

FLOWER POWER

Credit: Jordan Wolf/Broadimage

At a press conference in New York City on Sunday announcing her new role as a United Nations goodwill ambassador, a pregnant Gisele Bundchen shows off rosy outlooks – and her growing baby bump.

Pushing Her Buttons

Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

Taking a turn at the Activision booth, AnnaLynne McCord of 90210 channels her inner DJ at the pre-Emmy Awards HBO luxury lounge Saturday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Last Dance?

Credit: Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Although they separated as a couple, Dancing With the Stars's Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Karina Smirnoff, who stopped in the Lipton Green VitaliTEA gift lounge backstage at the Nokia Theatre on Saturday, plan to dance together at the Emmy Awards.

Taking It in Stride

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

With one sister pregnant and the other marrying, Keeping Up With the Kardashians can be complicated – except for Kim, who told PEOPLE at the Pink's Hot Dog opening Friday at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas that when it comes to her family, "Nothing is a surprise."

Beach Patrol

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Designer, author, reality star ... trash collector? Lauren Conrad hits the Santa Monica beach Saturday during Kohl's Department Stores' "Clean Up" event – adding another line to her resume that may soon also include producer, as her bestseller L.A. Candy could be headed to the big screen.

MAIN SQUEEZE

Credit: MIke Disciullo/Bauer-Griffin

Mariah Carey gives husband Nick Cannon a triumphant hug Friday after the couple's appearance on a special episode of The Oprah Show live from New York City. Carey – who stars in the upcoming Oprah-produced film Precious – performed her new single "I Want to Know What Love Is" for the eager crowd.

WEDDING BELLE

Credit: INF

Potential spoiler alert? Sex and the City 2's Kim Cattrall, who plays sultry Samantha Jones, looks downright demure in a white wedding gown (and Ugg boots!) on the film's New York City set on Friday.

UNBE’WEAVE’ABLE

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Warner Bros.

Finding themselves in a rather hairy situation, Tyra Banks and Kathy Griffin – donning Banks's old weave – go head to head in New York City during a taping of The Tyra Show, set to air on Monday.

BLUE STREAK

Credit: INF

Gwyneth Paltrow is aglow in blue in the front row of Spanish designer Adolfo Dominguez's runway show during the Cibeles Madrid Fashion Week in Spain on Friday.

IN FULL FORCE

Credit: Fame Pictures

Looks who's ready to serve and to protect? A uniformed Ben Affleck gets ready to report for duty Friday while on the Boston set of his comedy, The Town.

GRAY MATTER

Credit: Clint Brewer/Splash News Online

Who's that girl? It's Lindsay Lohan, who takes cover under a pair of dark shades and hat while making an incognito arrival at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.

GAME ON!

Credit: Gustavo Caballero/WireImage

New mom Ana Ortiz takes on her Ugly Betty costars Mark Indelicato and Tony Plana in a friendly game of Connect 4x4 during Hasbro's National Family Game Night kickoff at a Toys "R" Us store in New York's Times Square on Friday.

