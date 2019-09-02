Anna Kendrick & Brittany Snow Have a Pitch Perfect Reunion, Plus Penélope Cruz, Brooke Shields & More
Perfect Picture
Pitch Perfect costars Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow have a girls’ day out in the Mercedes-Benz suite at the U.S. Open in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
All Hail
Meryl Streep makes a regal arrival to a screening of The Laundromat on Sunday during the Venice Film Festival in Italy.
On a Boat
Also in Venice, Penélope Cruz, who arrives to the film festival via water taxi on Monday.
Ciao!
Meanwhile, Julie Andrews makes her own entrance to the festival on Monday.
Mom and Me
Brooke Shields and daughter Grier Henchy hang at the Hampton Classic Horse Show Grand Prix on Sunday in Bridgehampton, New York.
Happy Day
Marsai Martin celebrates her 15th birthday party at Lucky Strike LA Live on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Let's Get 'Honest'
Mel B speaks on stage during “A Brutally Honest Evening with Mel B,” in support of Women’s Aid, at The Savoy Theatre in London on Sunday.
He's Tops
Val Kilmer introduces a special screening of Top Gun at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.
That's Amoré
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek make a rare red carpet appearance together at the Miu Miu photo call during the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sunday.
She Likes It
Cardi B performs during day 1 of the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Saturday.
Golden Gal
Meryl Streep is all smiles at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sunday.
Wedding Planning
Hailey Baldwin is spotted leaving a dance class with husband Justin Bieber in Los Angeles on Friday.
Nice Jester
Joaquin Phoenix interacts with fans ahead of his Sunday Joker screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy.
Here's Judy
Renée Zellweger attends the Telluride Film Festival 2019 in Colorado to promote her Judy Garland biopic, Judy.
Burnin' Up
Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas close out their string of Happiness Begins tour stop shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday.
Mission to Eat
Tom Cruise leaves Novikov Restaurant in London with a big smile on Friday.
Passion Project
On Friday, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edward Norton and Willem Dafoe pose together at the Telluride Film Festival 2019 in Colorado for their movie Motherless Brooklyn.
Wedding Bells
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling’s wedding in England.
Walking on Air
Billie Eilish jump starts her performance at Electric Picnic Festival 2019 in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday.
Give Them a Hand
Margaret Qualley gets some support from costars Anthony Mackie, Zazie Beetz and Jack O’Connell as well as rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson at the Seberg screening during Venice Film Festival on Friday.
Yes, You!
Lauren Alaina playfully points fingers as she hosts the Vera Bradley x Blessings backpack event in Panama City, Florida on Friday.
(Fake) Bump Alert
No, Anna Kendrick isn’t actually pregnant — she’s just filming Love Life outside of the Public Theatre in New York City on Friday.
Safety (Pin) First
Amanda Seyfried, looking elegant in a pale pink gown, arrives for the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner during the Venice Film Festival on Friday.
Strike a Pose
Kristen Stewart looks gorgeous at the photo call for the political thriller film, Seberg, on Thursday in Venice as part of the 76th Venice Film Festival.
Date Night
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas cozy up at the John Varvatos Villa One Tequila Launch Party on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Safety First
Joe Jonas, wearing all denim and sporting a helmet, rides his bike to Madison Square Garden for his sold out show with The Jonas Brothers in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Love Is In the Air
Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby hold hands on a romantic walk through N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Space Buns or Bust
Cara Delevingne looks effortlessly chic while out and about in London on Thursday. The actress accesorized her look with a pair of heels and a fun hair style.
Riding in Style
Aquaman actor Dolph Lundgren takes a cruise around L.A. on Thursday in a classic red convertible.
Congratulations Are In Order
Brandy Norwood gives a speech while receiving the 2019 BMI Presidents Award on Thursday during The BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Ciao, Bella!
Liv Tyler looks chic and stunning on the Ad Astra red carpet in Venice, Italy on Thursday. Tyler is in Venice for the 76th Venice Film Festival.
Pretty In Pink
Gina Gershon wears a light pink power suit on Thursday evening in N.Y.C. while attending the John Varvatos x Nick Jonas launch of Villa One tequila.
H.E.R. Is G.R.E.A.T
H.E.R. performs in N.Y.C. on Thursday as part of NBC’s Today Citi Summer Concert Series.
A Night at the Theater
Billy Crystal poses with Jackie Hoffman backstage at Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish at Stage 42 in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
On Top of the World
Zara Larsson strikes a pose on the Obervation Deck of the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Pretty as a Rose
Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz arrives at the 76th Venice Internatinal Film Festival on Thursday.
Fans in the Stands
Oscar Isaac and Ben Stiller chat in the stands while they watch the US Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows, New York on Thursday.
I Spy With My Little Eye
Actor John David Washington is spotted along with director Christopher Nolan in Central London on Thursday. He is currently filming the spy thriller Tenet.
A 'Star' Is Born
Kirsten Dunst sits beside her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony honoring her career on Thursday in Hollywood.
Sea Savvy
Kate Upton adds a nautical touch to her outfit with a red, white and blue cross-body bag as she arrives at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.
Feeling Blue
Nina Agdal wears a light blue blazer and fringed jeans as she leaves Good Day New York on Thursday in New York City.
Out of This World
Brad Pitt looks dapper on the red carpet ahead of space thriller Ad Astra‘s screening during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday at Sala Grande.
'Space' for Two
Bar Refaeli glows on the Ad Astra red carpet while showing off her baby bump.
Honeymoon Phase
Newlyweds Jared Haibon and Ashely Iaconetti share a loving look while enjoying cocktails poolside during their honeymoon in Imerovigli, Greece. The Bachelor in Paradise alums stayed at the luxurious West East Suites, courtesy of Booking.com.
Iconic Instagram Story
Scarlett Johansson snaps selfies with fans on the red carpet ahead of the Marriage Story screening during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.
Super Fan
Gigi Hadid gets into the game, wearing a Missoma gold chain necklace, as she cheers on Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open on Monday in N.Y.C.