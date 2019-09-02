Anna Kendrick & Brittany Snow Have a Pitch Perfect Reunion, Plus Penélope Cruz, Brooke Shields & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Karen Mizoguchi
September 02, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 83

Perfect Picture

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

Pitch Perfect costars Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow have a girls’ day out in the Mercedes-Benz suite at the U.S. Open in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

2 of 83

All Hail

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Meryl Streep makes a regal arrival to a screening of The Laundromat on Sunday during the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

3 of 83

On a Boat

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Also in Venice, Penélope Cruz, who arrives to the film festival via water taxi on Monday.

4 of 83

Ciao!

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/GC Images

Meanwhile, Julie Andrews makes her own entrance to the festival on Monday.

5 of 83

Mom and Me

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Brooke Shields and daughter Grier Henchy hang at the Hampton Classic Horse Show Grand Prix on Sunday in Bridgehampton, New York.

6 of 83

Happy Day

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Genius Productions

Marsai Martin celebrates her 15th birthday party at Lucky Strike LA Live on Sunday in Los Angeles.

7 of 83

Let's Get 'Honest'

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Mel B speaks on stage during “A Brutally Honest Evening with Mel B,” in support of Women’s Aid, at The Savoy Theatre in London on Sunday.

8 of 83

He's Tops

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Val Kilmer introduces a special screening of Top Gun at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

9 of 83

That's Amoré

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek make a rare red carpet appearance together at the Miu Miu photo call during the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sunday.

10 of 83

She Likes It

Michael Candelori/Shutterstock

Cardi B performs during day 1 of the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Saturday.

11 of 83

Golden Gal

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Meryl Streep is all smiles at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sunday.

12 of 83

Wedding Planning

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin is spotted leaving a dance class with husband Justin Bieber in Los Angeles on Friday.

13 of 83

Nice Jester

Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Joaquin Phoenix interacts with fans ahead of his Sunday Joker screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy.

14 of 83

Here's Judy

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Renée Zellweger attends the Telluride Film Festival 2019 in Colorado to promote her Judy Garland biopic, Judy.

15 of 83

Burnin' Up

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas close out their string of Happiness Begins tour stop shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday.

16 of 83

Mission to Eat

PALACE LEE/SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise leaves Novikov Restaurant in London with a big smile on Friday.

17 of 83

Passion Project

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

On Friday, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Edward Norton and Willem Dafoe pose together at the Telluride Film Festival 2019 in Colorado for their movie Motherless Brooklyn.

18 of 83

Wedding Bells

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling’s wedding in England.

19 of 83

Walking on Air

Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty

Billie Eilish jump starts her performance at Electric Picnic Festival 2019 in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday.

20 of 83

Give Them a Hand

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Margaret Qualley gets some support from costars Anthony Mackie, Zazie Beetz and Jack O’Connell as well as rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson at the Seberg screening during Venice Film Festival on Friday.

21 of 83

Yes, You!

Don Juan Moore/Getty

Lauren Alaina playfully points fingers as she hosts the Vera Bradley x Blessings backpack event in Panama City, Florida on Friday. 

22 of 83

(Fake) Bump Alert

Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

No, Anna Kendrick isn’t actually pregnant — she’s just filming Love Life outside of the Public Theatre in New York City on Friday. 

23 of 83

Safety (Pin) First

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Amanda Seyfried, looking elegant in a pale pink gown, arrives for the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gala Dinner during the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

24 of 83

Strike a Pose

Camilla Morandi/Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart looks gorgeous at the photo call for the political thriller film, Seberg, on Thursday in Venice as part of the 76th Venice Film Festival.

25 of 83

Date Night

Craig Barritt/Getty

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas cozy up at the John Varvatos Villa One Tequila Launch Party on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

26 of 83

Safety First

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Joe Jonas, wearing all denim and sporting a helmet, rides his bike to Madison Square Garden for his sold out show with The Jonas Brothers in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

27 of 83

Love Is In the Air 

The Image Direct

Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby hold hands on a romantic walk through N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

28 of 83

Space Buns or Bust 

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne looks effortlessly chic while out and about in London on Thursday. The actress accesorized her look with a pair of heels and a fun hair style. 

29 of 83

Riding in Style 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Aquaman actor Dolph Lundgren takes a cruise around L.A. on Thursday in a classic red convertible. 

30 of 83

Congratulations Are In Order

Paras Griffin/Getty

Brandy Norwood gives a speech while receiving the 2019 BMI Presidents Award on Thursday during The BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Sandy Springs, Georgia. 

31 of 83

Ciao, Bella! 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Liv Tyler looks chic and stunning on the Ad Astra red carpet in Venice, Italy on Thursday. Tyler is in Venice for the 76th Venice Film Festival.

32 of 83

Pretty In Pink

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Gina Gershon wears a light pink power suit on Thursday evening in N.Y.C. while attending the John Varvatos x Nick Jonas launch of Villa One tequila. 

33 of 83

H.E.R. Is G.R.E.A.T 

John Palmer/MediaPunch

H.E.R. performs in N.Y.C. on Thursday as part of NBC’s Today Citi Summer Concert Series.

34 of 83

A Night at the Theater

Tricia Baron

Billy Crystal poses with Jackie Hoffman backstage at Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish at Stage 42 in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

35 of 83

On Top of the World 

Gary Gershoff/Getty

Zara Larsson strikes a pose on the Obervation Deck of the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

36 of 83

Pretty as a Rose

INSTARimages.com

Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz arrives at the 76th Venice Internatinal Film Festival on Thursday. 

37 of 83

Fans in the Stands

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Oscar Isaac and Ben Stiller chat in the stands while they watch the US Open Tennis Championships in Flushing Meadows, New York on Thursday.

38 of 83

I Spy With My Little Eye

SplashNews.com

Actor John David Washington is spotted along with director Christopher Nolan in Central London on Thursday. He is currently filming the spy thriller Tenet

39 of 83

A 'Star' Is Born

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Kirsten Dunst sits beside her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony honoring her career on Thursday in Hollywood. 

40 of 83

Sea Savvy 

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Kate Upton adds a nautical touch to her outfit with a red, white and blue cross-body bag as she arrives at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. 

41 of 83

Feeling Blue

MediaPunch

Nina Agdal wears a light blue blazer and fringed jeans as she leaves Good Day New York on Thursday in New York City. 

42 of 83

Out of This World

Splash News Online

Brad Pitt looks dapper on the red carpet ahead of space thriller Ad Astra‘s screening during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday at Sala Grande. 

43 of 83

'Space' for Two 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Bar Refaeli glows on the Ad Astra red carpet while showing off her baby bump.

44 of 83

Honeymoon Phase

Courtesy Booking.com

Newlyweds Jared Haibon and Ashely Iaconetti share a loving look while enjoying cocktails poolside during their honeymoon in Imerovigli, Greece. The Bachelor in Paradise alums stayed at the luxurious West East Suites, courtesy of Booking.com

45 of 83

Iconic Instagram Story

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty

Scarlett Johansson snaps selfies with fans on the red carpet ahead of the Marriage Story screening during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday. 

46 of 83

Super Fan

Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid gets into the game, wearing a Missoma gold chain necklace, as she cheers on Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open on Monday in N.Y.C.

47 of 83