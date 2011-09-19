Star Tracks: Monday, September 19, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

COP OUT

Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges buddy up on the Boston set of their new flick, R.I.P.D., on Sunday.

ON THE RUN

A gun-toting Britney Spears and boyfriend Jason Trawick channel their inner Bonnie and Clyde while reportedly filming her new music video for "Criminal" in London on Monday.

TRAVELING TWOSOME

After touching down from a quick trip to Texas, Sandra Bullock strolls casually through LAX with 19-month-old Louis on Sunday.

GLAM TRIO

Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian take their sister act on the road, promoting their Kardashian Kollection for Sears in Cerritos, Calif., on Sunday.

SHOW OF HANDS

Taking a break from her Catwoman duties, Anne Hathaway links up with boyfriend Adam Shulman on Saturday for a sunny stroll in Silver Lake, Calif.

LEATHER BOUND

After attending the Toronto International Film Festival, Ryan Gosling jets back to the States in stylish fashion while out and about in L.A. on Sunday.

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Jessica Simpson and fiancé Eric Johnson share a lazy Sunday with their dog – Airedale terrier Bentley – at a park in the Hollywood Hills.

WORD OF MOUTH

Jessica Alba beams while daughter Honor, 3, gives photographers a tongue-wagging message in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

STEP BY STEP

Looking good! A healthy Reese Witherspoon flashes a bright smile while strolling with hubby Jim Toth Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif.

DOUBLE TEAM

Fierce! Mom-to-be Beyoncé struts her stuff down the catwalk – hand-in-hand with mom Tina Knowles – at the House of Deréon show during London Fashion Week on Saturday.

FIELD WORK

Though David Beckham hasn't ruled out adding another baby to his brood, he sidelines family life for field time with his L.A. Galaxy teammates Friday in L.A.

MINI ME

Britney Spears trades casual plaid for a skintight mini that shows she's every bit a Femme Fatale at the launch party for the European leg of her tour at London's Sanctum Hotel on Friday.

FALL FABULOUS

Though she skipped New York Fashion Week, Nicole Richie is on-trend in fall-ready casual wear while spotted Friday in Los Angeles.

BACK IN BLACK

Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend Justin Theroux step out in their signature color to run errands Friday in New York City.

BIG APPLE BUNDLE

Céline Dion keeps her adorable 10-month-old twin son Nelson close while leaving her New York City hotel on Friday.

FRENCH CONNECTION

Fashionista Avril Lavigne, who presented her Abbey Dawn clothing line during New York Fashion Week, makes her way to Paris Friday for a lunch date with boyfriend Brody Jenner.

SHE'S DOING IT

After premiering her new comedy about motherhood, I Don't Know How She Does It, hands-on mom Sarah Jessica Parker gets back to her little hipster, 2-year-old daughter Tabitha, while out Friday in New York's Upper West Side.

