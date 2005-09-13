Star Tracks - Monday, September 19, 2005
PINK LADY
Things are looking up for Paris Hilton, presenting her new perfume (called, of course, Paris Hilton) at the store Daslu in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Thursday. The store was decorated entirely in pink – Hilton's favorite color – in honor of her arrival.
DRY IDEA
Sarah Jessica Parker, with son James Wilkie, has got it covered during Thursday's drizzles in New York City. James turns 3 on Oct. 28 (dad is Parker's husband, Matthew Broderick).
KARMA CHAMELEON
Wearing what looks like California camouflage, Mischa Barton walks her dog, a mixed-breed named Charlie whom she adopted this summer, in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The previous night, she dined with pals Nicole Richie and DJ AM at The Ivy nearby.
LOVE SONG
Jennifer Lopez gives Marc Anthony kudos – and kisses – after he performs at the Cipriani Downtown Concert Series in lower Manhattan on Thursday. "I've been kind of like a groupie," the Unfinished Life star told David Letterman about accompanying her husband, who turned 37 the next day, on tour.
DEPP'S DIP
Johnny Depp gives himself a hand after setting his prints in cement outside Grauman's Chinese Theater on Friday. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star joins such luminaries as Bette Davis, Jimmy Stewart and Cary Grant to be immortalized outside the Hollywood monument.
PICKING UP POINTERS
With pal JC Chasez at her side, clotheshound Tara Reid makes a mental list of must-haves at the Custo Barcelona Spring 2006 fashion show in New York on Thursday.
ROCK HARD
The Rock (a.k.a. Dwayne Johnson) flashes a megawatt smile – and killer gams – on the Los Angeles set of his new film Southland Tales on Thursday. The actor plays an amnesiac action star in the futuristic thriller-musical-comedy, which also stars Sarah Michelle Gellar.
GOOD SCENTS
Jay-Z and Jada Pinkett Smith help celebrate the opening of a second outpost of beauty boutique Carol's Daughter, in Harlem, on Thursday. The rap mogul and actress, along with Will Smith and Thalia, are investors in the 12-year-old business.