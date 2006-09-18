Star Tracks - Monday, September 18, 2006
JUST DESSERTS
So sweet: Marc Anthony gets a hold of his party organizer and wife Jennifer Lopez at his 38th birthday bash at The Venetian's Tao nightclub Sunday in Las Vegas. The couple – who danced and kissed all night – celebrated privately and shared cake and champagne with 25 pals, including Leah Remini and Criss Angel.
HANDLE WITH CARE
After fracturing her wrist at New York's Milk Studios during Fashion Week, Lindsay Lohan nurses her wound by boyfriend Harry Morton's side as the two pick up groceries at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
POWER COUPLE
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes mean business as they suit up for his daughter Isabella's soccer game Saturday in Los Angeles.
SECURITY BLANKET
What's the hold up? Jessica Simpson backs up the line at Los Angeles International Airport while searching for her trusty carry-on – maltipoo Daisy – as the two frequent fliers get ready to board a flight to New York City on Sunday.
A STRONG SIGNAL
The message is clear between Nicole Richie and beau Brody Jenner as the couple share burgers, shakes – and a few cuddles – at Mutts Grill in Malibu on Saturday.
CAPED CRUSADER
Two days earlier, a solo Richie – behind supersized shades – gets in the swing of fall shopping Thursday in Beverly Hills.
FOOT LOOSE
Owen Wilson is barefoot and busy in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Friday. The funnyman has reportedly been seeing actress Kate Hudson, and even kept close on a recent Hawaiian vacation, renting a nearby house, PEOPLE reports.
WELL FROCKED
Jennifer Garner keeps it flowing in a fluttery dress as she hits the sidwalk Saturday in Malibu.
HOME BOY
Memphis native Justin Timberlake gets down-home Friday on Beale Street during a special performance for Good Morning America. His FutureSex/LoveSounds album hit stores Tuesday.
LAUGHING STOCK
Rosario Dawson and beau Jason Lewis find life under the big top pretty funny at the opening of Cirque du Soleil's new show Delirium at Los Angeles's Staples Center on Thursday.
HOLDING ON
Kate Bosworth unleashes a smile – but not dog Lila – on Friday in New York City, where she spent the week celebrating Olympus Fashion Week.
WELL PACED
Here's one for the family album: Nicole Kidman keeps in step with mother-in-law Marienne as the pair take a stroll in the Music City – Nashville – on Thursday.
GOOD FELLAS
Leonardo DiCaprio sits back and lets costar Matt Damon share the spotlight – and a lighthearted moment – with director Martin Scorsese while promoting their film The Departed in New York City on Friday. The crime drama opens Oct. 6.
BUYER AWARE
Jessica Simpson is anything but a green shopper as she heads to a furniture store in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday.
UNDER WRAPS
Project Runway host Heidi Klum greets her public – and the four designer finalists – at their runway show Friday, the final day of Olympus Fashion Week. The results will be aired in two parts Oct. 11 and 18.
IT'S GOLDEN
Gwen Stefani rocks the fashion world during her L.A.M.B. runway show at New York City's Industria Super Studio on Friday. Stefani told Extra her spring line was inspired in part by a Hollywood legend: "I was thinking about Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface. I just think she was so chic and so beautiful in that whole film."