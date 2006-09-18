Star Tracks - Monday, September 18, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 16

JUST DESSERTS

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

So sweet: Marc Anthony gets a hold of his party organizer and wife Jennifer Lopez at his 38th birthday bash at The Venetian's Tao nightclub Sunday in Las Vegas. The couple – who danced and kissed all night – celebrated privately and shared cake and champagne with 25 pals, including Leah Remini and Criss Angel.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

HANDLE WITH CARE

Credit: Fame Pictures

After fracturing her wrist at New York's Milk Studios during Fashion Week, Lindsay Lohan nurses her wound by boyfriend Harry Morton's side as the two pick up groceries at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

3 of 16

POWER COUPLE

Credit: Ash/Finalpixx

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes mean business as they suit up for his daughter Isabella's soccer game Saturday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

SECURITY BLANKET

Credit: Matt Symons/ Pacific Coast News

What's the hold up? Jessica Simpson backs up the line at Los Angeles International Airport while searching for her trusty carry-on – maltipoo Daisy – as the two frequent fliers get ready to board a flight to New York City on Sunday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

A STRONG SIGNAL

Credit: Ginsburg/Spaly /Splash News and Pictures

The message is clear between Nicole Richie and beau Brody Jenner as the couple share burgers, shakes – and a few cuddles – at Mutts Grill in Malibu on Saturday.

6 of 16

CAPED CRUSADER

Credit: Ramey

Two days earlier, a solo Richie – behind supersized shades – gets in the swing of fall shopping Thursday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

FOOT LOOSE

Credit: X17

Owen Wilson is barefoot and busy in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Friday. The funnyman has reportedly been seeing actress Kate Hudson, and even kept close on a recent Hawaiian vacation, renting a nearby house, PEOPLE reports.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

WELL FROCKED

Credit: Ramey

Jennifer Garner keeps it flowing in a fluttery dress as she hits the sidwalk Saturday in Malibu.

Advertisement

9 of 16

HOME BOY

Credit: Greg Campbell/Ap

Memphis native Justin Timberlake gets down-home Friday on Beale Street during a special performance for Good Morning America. His FutureSex/LoveSounds album hit stores Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

LAUGHING STOCK

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rosario Dawson and beau Jason Lewis find life under the big top pretty funny at the opening of Cirque du Soleil's new show Delirium at Los Angeles's Staples Center on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

HOLDING ON

Credit: Lisa Mauceri/INF

Kate Bosworth unleashes a smile – but not dog Lila – on Friday in New York City, where she spent the week celebrating Olympus Fashion Week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

WELL PACED

Credit: Fame Pictures

Here's one for the family album: Nicole Kidman keeps in step with mother-in-law Marienne as the pair take a stroll in the Music City – Nashville – on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

GOOD FELLAS

Credit: Keith Bedford/Reuters/Landov

Leonardo DiCaprio sits back and lets costar Matt Damon share the spotlight – and a lighthearted moment – with director Martin Scorsese while promoting their film The Departed in New York City on Friday. The crime drama opens Oct. 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

BUYER AWARE

Credit: X17

Jessica Simpson is anything but a green shopper as she heads to a furniture store in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

UNDER WRAPS

Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty

Project Runway host Heidi Klum greets her public – and the four designer finalists – at their runway show Friday, the final day of Olympus Fashion Week. The results will be aired in two parts Oct. 11 and 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

IT'S GOLDEN

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startraks

Gwen Stefani rocks the fashion world during her L.A.M.B. runway show at New York City's Industria Super Studio on Friday. Stefani told Extra her spring line was inspired in part by a Hollywood legend: "I was thinking about Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface. I just think she was so chic and so beautiful in that whole film."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff