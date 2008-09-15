Star Tracks - Monday, September 15, 2008
APOLITICAL CAUSE
It's never too early to hit the campaign trail! Dancing with the Stars contestant Kim Kardashian and her family take to the streets of Beverly Hills Sunday with a message – Vote for Kim – during a day of shopping and filming for their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
TEENS UNITE
Joe Jonas – and his brothers (not pictured) – join Miley Cyrus to perform for a good cause at the City of Hope benefit show Sunday at the Gibson Amphitheater in Universal City, Calif. Fellow Disney teen queen Demi Lovato (not pictured) also sang at the show, which raised money for cancer research.
COAST TO COAST
Call it any given Sunday in the Lopez-Anthony household. Hours after completing her first-ever triathlon in Malibu, a glammed-up Jennifer Lopez returns to New York on Sunday night to celebrate husband Marc Anthony's 40th birthday with a star-studded bash at the Bowery Hotel.
HEAVY MEDAL
Matthew McConaughey shows off his medal Sunday after completing the Nautica Malibu Triathlon. The actor, who finished the race in 1 hour, 30 minutes, was cheered on by girlfriend Camila Alves and 2-month-old son Levi – and he played cheerleader for former Wedding Planner costar and fellow triathlete Jennifer Lopez.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!
Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani step out Sunday to celebrate their six-year wedding anniversary at Italian restaurant Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles. Though their sons – Kingston, 2, and baby Zuma, who turns 1 month old on Sept. 21 – stayed home, Stefani sported a necklace emblazoned with their initials.
MAN ON A MISSION
Matt Damon spreads his goodwill Saturday during a humanitarian mission to deliver food to hurricane victims near the town of Cabaret, Haiti. The new dad flew to the island with pal Wyclef Jean on behalf of Jean's Yele Haiti charity.
CARRY A TUNE
Jessica Simpson is one good sport! The singer works up the crowd with her post-game show Saturday at Phoenix's Chase Field. The singer performed some of her new country tunes for the crowd following the Arizona Diamondbacks game against the Cincinnati Reds.
ROYAL FLUSH
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift rule the red carpet, sharing a sweet embrace Sunday at the premiere of Gomez's musical comedy Another Cinderella Story at Los Angeles's Pacific Theaters at The Grove. Gomez also happily greeted her fans at the event.
SLING SHOT
Nicole Kidman gives daughter Sunday Rose, 2 months, a tour of London while shopping along the city's Portobello Road on Friday. And the actress has happily taken her daughter on outings. In August, she brought Sunday to the set of her movie Australia in Sydney.
HAIRY SITUATION
Ben Affleck is one hirsute character! The actor shows off a wild new look on the set of his movie Extract, filming Friday in Los Angeles. The comedy follows the personal problems of the owner of a flower extract plant.
LADY WHO LUNCHES
A floral-fresh Paris Hilton heads to The Ivy restaurant for lunch Friday. PEOPLE recently reported that the hotel heiress – whose MTV show Paris Hilton's My New BFF airs this fall – and Ryan Seacrest are developing a new show together.
QUICK CHANGE
Matthew McConaughey, who promises his son will ride the waves just like his dad, switches gears Thursday, changing out of his biking gear after training in Malibu for his upcoming decathlon.
STICKING TOGETHER
Though her costar Dominic Cooper may be revealing secrets about their love scene, The Duchess star Keira Knightley finds her happy nook in the arms of boyfriend Rupert Friend Friday while strolling through her London neighborhood.
DOUBLE HAPPINESS
With twin girls on the way, a beaming Rebecca Romijn doesn't let her husband's recent statement affect her as she makes her way to a lunch date at Mr. Chow Thursday in Beverly Hills.
SPORTS AUTHORITY
It's an Olympics reunion! Swimmer Amanda Beard and gold-medal-winning gymnast Nastia Liukin glam up at the Badgley Mischka runway show Friday at New York Fashion Week.
SHUTTING IT DOWN
A purple-frocked Rachel Zoe makes a glamorous entrance at the Project Runway finale show at Fashion Week in New York on Friday.
RAIN DATE
Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg takes a romantic stroll in the rain Friday with her bearded beau in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. Up next: the actress will costar with Zac Efron in the upcoming comedy Seventeen Again.