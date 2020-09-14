Normani Hits the Studio in L.A., Plus Naomi Osaka, Justin Theroux and More
Studio Strut
Normani heads to a recording studio in L.A. on Saturday to work on her debut album.
Win Big
Tennis champ Naomi Osaka holds up her championship trophy after winning the 2020 U.S. Open on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Dog Days of Summer
Justin Theroux wears some Shakira merch while walking his dog on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Model Behavior
Indya Moore walks the runway for Jason Wu during New York Fashion Week on Sunday in N.Y.C.
Lady Who Lunches
Julianne Hough grabs lunch with her parents in Studio City, California on Saturday.
Whatever Floats Your Boat
Princess Charlene of Monaco wins The Crossing Calvi Monaco Water Bike Challenge on Saturday in Monaco.
Nice Ride
Zara Tindall rides at the Cornbury House International Horse Trails in Oxfordshire, U.K. on Saturday.
Stocking Up
Candace Cameron Bure returns from a grocery run in L.A. on Tuesday.
Fun in the Sun
Matt James and Tyler Cameron cheers to a great time with Heineken while watching the U.S. Open in Jupiter, Florida.
Drew Crew
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin hold hands during an outing in Los Angeles.
Chic Cate
Cate Blanchett looks gorgeous in Armani Prive at the closing ceremony of the 77th Venice Film Festival in Italy.
Rainbow Paris
Paris Hilton is spotted shopping in Beverly Hills, California, ahead of the release of her YouTube documentary This Is Paris.
Northern Lights
Deadmau5 performed at the Budweiser Zero Drive-In Concert Series at Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Lady in Red
Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in a matching set during her stroll in New York City.
Beach Day
Ireland Baldwin was spotted in Malibu, wearing a pink zebra print bikini and denim top.
Movie Star
Frances McDormand attended the drive-in premiere of her latest film Nomadland in Los Angeles.
Sweet Kisses
Jane Lynch posed with a rescue dog on the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.
Big Apple Eats
Maya Hawke dines with a music producer pal in New York City.
Game, Set, Match
Gavin Rossdale flashes a smile during a tennis match with a friend on Friday in Studio City, California.
City Stroll
Emily Ratajkowski takes her pup for a walk through N.Y.C. on Friday.
Clean Up Crew
Cobie Smulders celebrates the launch of the Planet Oat Project, an ongoing environmental commitment focused on clean land, wildlife conservation and clean water efforts, on Wednesday in L.A.
Sweet Victory
Naomi Osaka of Japan soaks in her win against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. during their women's semifinal match at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships on Thursday in Flushing Meadows, N.Y.C.
Laugh Out Loud
Marlon Wayans takes the mic at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on Thursday in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Next on the Check List
New mom Nikki Bella is seen out in L.A. on Thursday running errands in black leggings and sneakers.
TikTok Time
Shay Mitchell films a TikTok video while on break from filming a Revlon commercial on Thursday in downtown L.A.
More Shoes Please
Sarah Jessica Parker grabs a handful of merchandise from her shoe store in midtown N.Y.C. before heading out on Thursday.
Purrrfect Pic
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno poses on the set of the Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday in Universal City, California.
All Smiles
Mickey Rourke visits the Acropolis in Athens, Greece on Thursday.
On Top of the World
Michael Lamont and James Norton walk the Un Morgen Die Welt red carpet at the 77th Venice Film Festival on Thursday in Venice, Italy.
Making Moves
Liev Schreiber runs errands on his bike on Thursday in N.Y.C.
Morning Me Time
Ireland Baldwin gets an iced coffee from a local cafe to get her day started on Thursday in L.A.
Black-Tie Affair
Diego Boneta arrives on the red carpet ahead of the film Nuevo Orden at the 77th Venice Film Festival on Thursday in Venice, Italy.
Pocket Full of Sunshine
Colin Firth takes a stroll on Wednesday in London ahead of his 60th birthday.
Mint to Be
Shay Mitchell steps out on Wednesday in high waisted mint shorts and a crop top while on set for a Revlon commercial in L.A.
Total Ace
Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Tsvetana Pironkova in the U.S. Open quarterfinals on Wednesday in N.Y.C.