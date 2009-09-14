Star Tracks: Monday, September 14, 2009
GOOD TIMES
Leonardo DiCaprio finds himself the center of attention Sunday, chatting with pals while on the downtown Los Angeles set of his latest film, Inception.
LADIES WHO LUNCH
Like mother like daughter! Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina, 23 months, look anything but blue in their coordinating outfits while out for lunch in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday.
DERBY DAY
Drew Barrymore and Ellen Page swap their skates for stilettos at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday during a press event for their new film, the roller-derby comedy Whip It. The movie – Barrymore's directorial debut – also stars SNL comedienne Kristen Wiig and actress Juliette Lewis.
WHAT A MATCH!
After a successful show at New York Fashion Week, Gwen Stefani joins husband Gavin Rossdale at the U.S. Open on Sunday to cheer pal Roger Federer on to victory in his semi-final match against Novak Djokovic.
HAPPY HOMECOMING
Who's having a good day? Doing her own heavy lifting, a beaming LeAnn Rimes is in good spirits as she arrives at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday.
ROAD WARRIOR
Teri Hatcher shows off her excellent form while running the final leg of the Nautica Malibu Triathlon on Sunday. The Desperate Housewives star, who admitted a triathlon was on her "bucket list" of things to do, took part in the event to help raise money to benefit the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
STAR STUDDED
Ashley Tisdale gives her best "blue steel" stare in a hot blue dress at the 61st Annual Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles Saturday, where she was presenting.
SAVVY SAMBERG
Funnyman Andy Samberg checks out the new game Style Savvy for Nintendo DS at Abe amp Arthur's in the Meatpacking District where Charlotte Ronson celebrated her 2010 spring line after her runway show.
PHOTO FINISH
Kanye West and Pamela Anderson are ready for their close-up Thursday in Los Angeles at the opening party for photographer pal David LaChapelle's exhibition of his new single large-format image "The Rape of Africa," which features supermodel Naomi Campbell.
WATER PROOF
Perhaps he's looking for a few vampire-friendly fashions? Eclipse star Kellan Lutz is prepared for the downpour as he arrives for New York Fashion Week in Bryant Park on Friday.
HELPING HAND
Cameron Diaz surprises some schoolchildren in Mattapan, Mass., on Friday to pitch in for the National Day of Service and Remembrance in honor of 9/11 victims. The actress got down and dirty, helping to dig new flower beds at the Young Achievers Pilot School.
SEEING SPOTS
Scarlett Johansson finds her spot alongside singer-songwriter Pete Yorn (not pictured) while presenting their collaborative album, Break Up, in Paris on Thursday. The nine-song album will be released on Sept. 15.
THE BENCHWARMER
No socks, no problem! Exposing his ankles to the elements, Shia LaBeouf parks himself on a nearby bench while shooting his latest film, Money Never Sleeps, in New York's Central Park on Thursday.
CUT IT OUT
Exercising her eye for style, 90210 starlet AnnaLynne McCord trades in her SoCal bikini for a racy little black dress to attend the Monarchy Collection show during New York Fashion Week on Friday.
MUSIC MAN
Who's ready to get the party started? Rapper Pitbull signs on for a celebration, hitting up Oakley's pre-VMA party Thursday night at New York's Hotel on Rivington. The VMAs will air live Sept. 13 on MTV.