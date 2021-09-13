Olivia Rodrigo Puts on a Show at the VMAs in Brooklyn, Plus Jennifer Hudson, Brad Pitt and More

By People Staff
Updated September 13, 2021 12:31 PM

'Good 4 U'

Credit: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

Olivia Rodrigo performs at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12 in Brooklyn, New York.

Seeing Double

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Jennifer Hudson poses next to her wax figure during the launch of her Madame Tussauds wax figure at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt on Sept. 12 in N.Y.C.

Big Fan

Credit: Andrew Schwartz / SplashNews.com

Brad Pitt attends the men's singles final at the 2021 U.S. Open inside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Flushing, New York on Sept. 12.

Game Day

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Rampage, the NFL mascot for the Los Angeles Rams, and Wiz Khalifa attend Bootsy Bellows at SoFi Stadium's opening day on Sept. 12 in Inglewood, California.

Sweet Kiss

Credit: Kevin Tuyen

Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego cosy up at the Formula One Italian Grand Prix Below on Sept. 12.

Back in the Big Apple

Credit: The Image Direct

Channing Tatum arrives at JFK airport in New York on Sept. 11 wearing a black hoodie and mask. 

Lunch Date

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are seen walking around N.Y.C. after having lunch at Bergdorf Goodman.

Cruising Through

Credit: Enrico Di Virgilio / BACKGRID

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem cruise around during a taxi boat tour in Venice, Italy on Sept. 11.

Emmys Excellence

Credit: Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Paul Scheer and June Diane Raphael hit the stage during night one of the Television Academy's 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on Sept. 11.

But First, Coffee

Credit: LRNYC / MEGA

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer go on an iced coffee run while out in N.Y.C.'s Union Square on Sept. 11.

Lady Liber-tina

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Christina Aguilera channels the Statue of Liberty while performing at the LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 11.

At The Garden

Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence attends N.Y.C. Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12. 

Picture Perfect

Credit: Andrew Walker/Shutterstock

Iman poses at Experience the Times of Bill Cunningham's opening night on Sept. 11 in N.Y.C.

Front Row

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Mindy Kaling and Gemma Chan take a selfie at the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12.

Model Mode

Credit: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Dan Levy attends the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2022 Runway Show at the David H. Koch Theater in N.Y.C. on Sept. 12.

Headliner Highlight

Credit: Joshua Mellin for PEOPLE

Erykah Badu performs at Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 in Union Park on Sept. 12 in Chicago.

Straight Laced

Credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock

Megan Fox turns heads in a sultry, all-black ensemble on her way to a secret fitting in New York City.

Flavor City

Credit: Rising Sun Photography/FOOD & WINE

Guy Fieri proves he's the mayor of Flavortown at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

Rainbow Bright

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jessica Chastain stands out at the 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards press conference in Toronto.

Fashion Forward

Credit: Marc Patrick at BFA and CA Creative

Laverne Cox puts her gloves on for Jonathan Simkhai's NYFW dinner at Ian Schrager's PUBLIC hotel.

Bicycle, Bicycle

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Camila Cabello rides down the N.Y.C. streets in a bright pink sports bra and matching bike shorts.

One Tequila

Credit: Rising Sun Photography/FOOD & WINE

Eva Longoria pours a shot of her Casa Del Sol tequila at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

Icy Girl

Credit: Sansho Scott for BFA

Saweetie celebrates at the Boom Boom Room in N.Y.C. after being named MAC Cosmetics' newest Global Brand Ambassador.

Helping Hands

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester hand out produce, beans, rice and other essential items while volunteering with Feeding America for a day of giving back at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Friendly Faces

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kid Cudi and Rosario Dawson are all smiles during New York Fashion Week while attending the Studio 189 presentation on Sept. 11 in N.Y.C.

Sound of Music

Credit: Joshua Mellin for PEOPLE

Phoebe Bridgers performs onstage at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on Sept. 10.

Strike a Pose

Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Jodie Comer attends the red carpet for the movie The Last Duel during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Italy. 

Star Power

Credit: Pietro D'Aprano/Getty

Cynthia Erivo attends the 2021 amfAR Venice gala on Sept. 10 in Venice, Italy. 

Style Squad

Credit: Taylor Hill/Wireimage

Dove Cameron, Lucy Hale, Olivia Holt and Sabrina Carpenter attend the Michael Kors S/S 2022 show during New York Fashion Week at Tavern on the Green on Sept. 10 in N.Y.C.

Run For It

Credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA / MEGA

Sanda Oh sprints down the street while filming a scene for Killing Eve on Sept. 8 in Kent, England. 

Belle of the Ball

Credit: Patrick McMullan/Getty

Katie Holmes poses with birthday girl Iris Apfel at the fashion icon's 100th birthday party at Central Park Tower on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.  

Back to Life

Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Troye Sivan makes his return to live performances during the MTV & EXTRA GUM Present: PUSH to the VMAs concert on Sept. 9 at Terminal 5 in New York City. The star sang his new single "Angel Baby" for the first time, plus artists Tate McRae and EBEN also took the stage.

Flower Power

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse share a laugh at the Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week event at Hudson Yards on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C. 

Guest of Honor

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Spike Lee holds up his award at the 46th Chaplin Award Gala honoring his career and legacy on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C. 

Can't Rain on Her Parade

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Megan Fox arrives in a baby blue ensemble for the Moschino SS22 show on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.

Shade Brigade

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer and Matt Damon arrive wearing sunglasses at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in Venice.

Good Enough to Eat

Credit: Andy Manis/AP Images for Farmland

Luke Bryan poses with a statue of himself made entirely of Farmland bacon at his Farm Tour 2021 stop in Marshall, Wisconsin. 

'Dear' Pals

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Julianne Moore and Ben Platt pose together at the Dear Evan Hansen premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9 in Toronto. 

Sign of the Times

Credit: Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Silestone brand ambassador Cindy Crawford makes her mark on Sept. 9 at the Cosentino Chicago City Center Grand Opening party.

Meet Cute

Credit: JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has quite the run-in on Sept. 10 at the opening of the Team Hamish Splashpad in Nairn, Scotland.

Comedy Kings

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

David Letterman and Stephen Colbert pose at the opening night arrivals for Neal Brennan's Unacceptable at the Cherry Lane Theatre on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.

Sweet Suits

Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty

Arthur Elgort and son Ansel Elgort pose with Alan Cumming at The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C. 

Smiles at Sea

Credit: VERONESI / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez waves from a boat as she arrives at the 78th Venice Film Festival in Venice on Sept. 10. 

Flying High

Credit: SplashNews.com

Tom Cruise is seen paragliding while filming Mission Impossible 7 in England's Lake District on Sept. 9. 

Fashion Forward

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News online

Naomi Watts in Oscar de la Renta on her way to kick off NYFW: The Shows by lighting the Empire State Building on Sept. 9.

Model Walk

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Gigi Hadid heads to the Moschino by Jeremy Scott Spring Summer 2022 fashion show at Bryant Park on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.

Set Sighting

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Anne Hathaway is all smiles on the set of Apple TV's WeCrashed on Sept. 9 in N.Y.C.

Red-y for Season 2

Credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon brings the pep at Apple TV+'s The Morning Show photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Sept. 8.

What a Trek

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Levar Burton and daughter Mica arrive at Paramount+'s 2nd Annual "Star Trek Day' celebration at the Skirball Cultural Center in L.A. on Sept. 8.

One Look Back

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Hailee Steinfeld serves up looks on Sept. 8 while grabbing a taxi in N.Y.C.

Made in the Shade

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their arrival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 8 ahead of the premiere of Affleck's latest film.

Out of the Way!

Credit: James Devaney/GC images

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto hit the streets of N.Y.C. on Sept. 8 to film scenes for their movie, We Crashed.

Front Row Faces

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Emily Ratajkowski and Ciara snap a selfie ahead of the DUNDAS x REVOLVE NYFW Runway Show at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Sept. 8.

Ready to Work

Credit: APEX / MEGA

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee arrives for rehearsals at the Dancing with the Stars studios in L.A. on Sept. 8.

Mom and Dad

Credit: BeautifulSignatureIG/Shutterstock

New parents Halsey and Alev Aydin enjoy a date night at Bella Hadid's party during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.

Read All About It

Credit: Ian West/PA Wire via ZUMA

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci get all dressed up on Sept. 8 for the Women's Prize for Fiction awards ceremony at Bedford Square Garden in London. 

Cool Cat

Credit: Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Pete Davidson sports a colorful ensemble on Sept. 8 during a visit to The Tonight Show in New York City.

Italian Job

Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and wife Mara Lane hold hands at the red carpet premiere for the movie Freaks Out during the Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 8.

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

Cynthia Erivo keeps up her style streak on Sept. 8 at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Sing Thing

Credit: Chris Martin

Pacsun celebrates the launch of its first fully dedicated gender-
neutral, eco and sustainable brand, Colour Range, at the company's downtown Los Angeles flagship store on Sept. 8 with a performance by Willow Smith.

Team Captain

Credit: Jim McIsaac/Getty

Derek Jeter gives a speech during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Sept. 8 in Cooperstown, New York.

Model Muse

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis poses on the red carpet for the movie Halloween Kills during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 8 in Italy.

Broadway Is Back

Credit: Courtesy

Kandi Burruss and Samira Wiley celebrate their Broadway producing debut with playwright Keenan Scott II for the play Thoughts for a Colored Man at a party hosted by The Shubert Organization.

Street Cruisers

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. ride bikes on the set of Players in N.Y.C. on Sept. 8.

Spin to Win

Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Sir Ian McKellen visits This Morning in London on Sept. 8.

