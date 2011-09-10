Star Tracks: Monday, September 12, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

SUIT SALUTE

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

Gerard Butler inspires fans to follow his lead on the red carpet Sunday during the Toronto Film Festival premiere of his action movie, Machine Gun Preacher.

BUMP IN THE ROAD

Credit: Splash News Online

Back from their European getaway, expectant parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z take a leisurely stroll through New York's Tribeca neighborhood on Saturday.

PARTY TROOPERS

Credit: Macca/Todd G/Splash News Online

George Clooney takes his budding romance with Stacy Keibler to the Toronto Film Festival, where the duo celebrate the release of the actor's new film, The Descendants, at a Belvedere Vodka- and Fox Searchlight-sponsored bash Saturday at the Thompson Toronto hotel.

IN SYNC

Credit: X17online

Jennifer Aniston and live-in beau Justin Theroux continue keeping close company Saturday while stepping out in Beverly Hills.

MUSICAL CHAIRS

Credit: Jerritt Clark/WireImage

Kim Kardashian, who is sticking around N.Y.C. to watch little sis Kylie Jenner's Fashion Week debut, grooves along with hubby Kris Humphries at Duane McLaughlin's album release party on Saturday.

CATCH THE TRAIN!

Credit: Tina Gill/PR Photos

While Alma Awards host Eva Longoria glams it up in a pink gown on the red carpet, co-host George Lopez hams it up for the cameras before showtime at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium on Saturday.

Oh, Mama

Credit: Peter Brooker/Rex

An expectant Jennifer Garner shows off her baby bump Saturday night at the Pink Party at Drai's in the W Hotel Hollywood.

Coffee Break

Credit: GSI Media

Cup in hand, Jennifer Lopez works Saturday in New Orleans on the movie Parker.

Winning Couple

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt walk the red carpet Friday night for the premiere of Moneyball in Toronto.

DRINK TO THAT!

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

A beaming Brad Pitt commands the mic Friday during a press conference for his new movie, Moneyball, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

MAKING A RACQUET

Credit: Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

First Lady Michelle Obama makes nice with Serena Williams Friday before taking the court for a U.S. Open tennis event as part of her Let's Move! initiative to get kids active in New York.

ON THE DOUBLE

Credit: Flynet

Baby-benching expert Sarah Jessica Parker shows off her mommy moves with 2-year-old twin daugthers, Tabitha and Marion, in New York on Friday.

PLAID ABOUT YOU

Credit: Splash News Online

Following a weekend reunion with Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake makes a sexy solo statement Friday in New York.

ON THE FRONT LINE

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Designer and Project Runway judge Michael Kors compares notes with host Heidi Klum Friday as season 9 finalists presented their collections during New York Fashion Week.

PURE JEAN-IUS

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Leaving Suri at home, Katie Holmes keeps it casual in denim while on-the-go Friday in New York City.

MADE IN SHADES

Credit: Dado Ruvic/Reuters/Landov

Penélope Cruz leads the way for hubby Javier Bardem Friday as they leave a hotel in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina – where Cruz is filming her new movie Venuto al mondo.

