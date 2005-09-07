Star Tracks - Monday, September 12, 2005
SUMMER'S END
Mischa Barton and Nicole Richie hit a Malibu beach recently and soak in some rays and party with friends. The trend-setting pals were both lauded in PEOPLE's annual Best amp Worst Dressed issue this week.
LUCKY NUMBER
Among the celebs working the phones for Friday's Shelter from the Storm: A Concert for the Gulf Coast telethon in Los Angeles: Debra Messing, Julia Roberts and Jack Nicholson (from left). During the one-hour live broadcast, which raised money for Hurricane Katrina relief efforts, Nicholson sang "Maria" from West Side Story, at a caller's request. "You see," he quipped, "tonight I'm ready for everything."
PHONE SKILLS
Naomi Campbell, who has twice been accused of assaulting assistants with telephones, uses her powers for good while filming SOS Saving OurSelves: The BET Relief Telethon in New York City on Friday. The supermodel, along with Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, Diddy and other stars, raised money for Hurricane Katrina victims.
DOUBLE SHOT
Mandy Moore and boyfriend Zach Braff make a coffee run in Hollywood on Saturday. The previous day, the Entourage actress – who's traded her short, dark locks for long, blonde hair, helped work the phones at the Shelter from the Storm: A Concert for the Gulf Coast telethon.
HANDY MAN
Is it Adam Brody – or Al Bundy? The O.C. star gets comfortable in Toronto on Friday, where his movie, Thank You for Smoking, screened at the Toronto Film Festival that night.
PIN-UP GIRL
Scarlett Johansson channels 1950s-era Marilyn Monroe on Friday during New York City's Fashion Week. The actress walked the runway for ultra-hip fashion house Imitation of Christ, founded by actress-turned-designer Tara Subkoff.
WIDE APPEAL
Jessica Alba snaps a pic of her boyfriend, Cash Warren (telling her about the one that got away?), on Saturday. The beach-loving couple, who frolicked on the sand in Mexico last month, are vacationing in Oahu – and fans can see even more of Alba in a bikini when her diving-themed movie, Into the Blue, opens Sept. 30.
TOP OF HER GAME
Jennifer Aniston, whose style PEOPLE named "The Cool Classic," looks casually chic as she meets friends for a Malibu shopping trip Thursday. As celeb stylist Rachel Zoe says, "She's super-simple, never dresses heavy. She is who she is, and her clothes too – take it or leave it."
MARILYN MOMENT
The Constant Gardener star Rachel Weisz holds down her dress but keeps up her sense of humor during a sudden wind gust at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.
BROTHERLY LOVE
A possessive (or possessed?) Robert Downey Jr. shows his affection for costar Val Kilmer at the Toronto Film Festival screening of their movie, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, on Thursday. In reality, Downey only has eyes for the film's producer, Susan Levin, whom he married on Aug 27.
HOLLYWOOD OPS
Justin Timberlake prepares to shoot (no pun intended) a scene for his latest – and seemingly top-secret – project on the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday. The singer turned actor is expected in Toronto next week, where his big-screen debut, Edison, is closing out the city's film festival.
SHADY DAME
Lindsay Lohan stays low-key in SoHo on Thursday, taking in lunch and window-shopping with friends before getting caught up in the whirlwind of New York's Spring 2006 Fashion Week.
MODEL HOST
Gisele Bundchen strikes a mannequin-like pose at her Victoria's Secret pre-Fashion Week party in New York on Thursday.